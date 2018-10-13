At Thunder Stadium, the Skyline High School football team came back to defeat Bonneville 20-18 for a 4A District 6 victory and return to the win column.
The game was tied 6-6 in the second quarter and Bonneville later took an 18-6 lead. The Grizzlies then scored 14 unanswered points for the win, cutting the deficit to 18-12 at the start of the fourth quarter and keeping the Bees scoreless the rest of the way.
Skyline (6-2, 4-1) hosts Madison on Friday to end the regular season while Bonneville (4-4, 1-3) plays Thursday at Idaho Falls.
HILLCREST 41, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, the Knights shut out the Broncos for a conference victory to extend their win streak to six games and conclude 4A District 6 play undefeated.
No further details were available by deadline.
Hillcrest (7-1, 5-0) ends the regular season Friday at Thunder Ridge while Blackfoot (3-5, 1-3) plays Friday at Shelley.
WEST JEFFERSON 53, SALMON 14: At Salmon, West Jefferson got back in the win column with a conference victory at Salmon.
The Panthers led 25-7 at halftime. The game was the regular season finale for Salmon (1-6, 0-4). No further details were available by deadline.
West Jefferson (5-2, 2-1) hosts Firth on Friday in its regular season finale.
AMERICAN FALLS 32, SNAKE RIVER 28: At American Falls, the Beavers defeated the Panthers for the first time in nine years. The game was tied 16-16 at halftime.
Snake River (1-6, 0-2) plays Friday at Preston in its regular season finale.
VALLEY 38, BUTTE COUNTY 20: At Hazelton, Butte County dropped a conference game to Valley.
The Pirates traded leads with the Vikings in the first quarter, striking first to lead 8-0 and taking a 14-8 lead with less than a minute and a half in the first quarter. The Vikings led 32-14 at halftime. Butte County cut the score to 32-20 early in the fourth quarter, but came no closer than that the remainder of the game.
Butte County (2-4, 1-3) hosts Raft River on Friday.
CHALLIS 47, CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 0: At Challis, the Vikings defeated Clark-Watersprings for a nonconference win.
Challis, which originally had a bye week this week, agreed to play Clark-Watersprings after Sho-Ban cancelled its season and left an opening in the Warcats’ schedule.
The Vikings led 27-0 at halftime.
“They’ve got a lot of seniors,” Warcats coach Chris Strahm said. “We’re a really young team. It was good to get our kids some experience.”
Clark-Watersprings (0-5) hosts Rockland on Friday. Strahm said the Warcats can reach the 1A Division II state playoffs with a win. Challis (6-1) hosts Valley on Friday.