At Hillcrest, the Skyline High School girls basketball team bested its District 91 rival Idaho Falls for the third time this season, beginning the 4A District 6 tournament with a 53-40 win.
The No. 4 seeded Grizzlies led 19-12 at halftime before the No. 5 seeded Tigers started chipping away.
“The girls came out with some nerves in the first quarter, but we were able to make a little run to get a lead,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “But in the second quarter we lost momentum. We lost energy and I.F. made a run at us.”
The Tigers made a run again in the third quarter to pull within 10, but after a Skyline timeout, the game was in Skyline control.
“We traded too many baskets in the second half,” Keck said. “But we played well. It’s tough to beat a team three times in a season.”
Annalise Cheret had 14 points while Mattie Olson added 13 for Skyline (10-11), which plays Wednesday versus No. 1 seeded Bonneville at Hillcrest.
Kennedy Burton had 15 points to lead Idaho Falls (2-19), which plays the loser of tonight’s Shelley/Hillcrest game on Friday in a loser-out game.
SKYLINE 53, IDAHO FALLS 40
Idaho Falls 4 8 8 20 – 40
Skyline 10 9 11 23 – 53
IDAHO FALLS (40) – Kennedy Burton 15, Kennady Goddard 8, Madalyn Burton 6, Olivia Hillam 4, Kaitlin Moss 3, Emma Williams 2, Morgan Tucker 4. FG: 12. FT: 16-29. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (53) – Annalise Cheret 14, Mattie Olson 13, Macy Olson 6, Kalli Miller 5, Lizzie Bialas 5, Drew Chapman 4, Sophia Anderson 4, Taryn Chapman 2. FG: 19. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers:4(Miller, Bialas, Macy Olson, Mattie Olson). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Anderson, Cheret.
3A District 6 tournament
TETON 49, SOUTH FREMONT 46, OT: At St. Anthony, a solid second half was not enough for No. 2 seeded South Fremont in an overtime loss to Teton to begin the 3A District 6 basketball tournament. It was Teton’s first win over a conference opponent this season.
After a close first quarter, the Cougars were held without a field goal in the second quarter and went into the locker room trailing 26-14 at halftime.
“We didn’t play well in the first half,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “I’m proud of the way we came out in the second half, but in the end, the second quarter was our downfall.”
Cambrie Streit led all scores with 18 points for Teton (9-10), which faces No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem today in Sugar City.
Olivia LeCheminant had 16 points and Paizlee Hobbs had 15 for South Fremont (11-11), which plays Thursday against tonight’s loser of the Sugar-Salem/Teton game.
TETON 49, SOUTH FREMONT 46, OT
Teton 15 11 6 8 9 – 49
South Fremont 12 2 14 12 6 – 46
TETON (49) – Aspen Lasson 6, Janie Nelson 3, Waklee Kunz 11, Brooke Kaufman 3, Cambrie Streit 18, Annalea Brown 6, Kinley Brown 2. FG: 13. FT:14-22. 3-pointers:3(Lasson, Nelson, Streit). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Nelson.
SOUTH FREMONT (46) – Jalyssa Stoddard 3, Carly Hikida 4, Karlee Thueson 8, Paizlee Hobbs 15, Olivia LeCheminant 16. FG: 11. FT:15-24. 3-pointers:3(Thueson 2, Stoddard). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Thueson.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
MACKAY 61, GRACE LUTHERAN 15: At Mackay, freshman Trinity Seefried scored a game-high 20 points for Mackay in a win over Grace Lutheran to begin the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
No. 2 seeded Mackay led No. 7 seeded Grace Lutheran 19-5 after one quarter and 26-6 at the half.
“The girls played good defense all night, they anticipated passing lanes, it was a good performance,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “It was good to get some players that don’t get much time playing out on the floor.”
Riley Moore added 11 points for the Miners (15-4), who play Rockland today at 6 p.m. at Firth High School.
MACKAY 61, GRACE LUTHERAN 15
Grace Lutheran 5 1 4 5 – 15
Mackay 19 8 20 14 – 61
GRACE LUTHERAN (15) – R. Trojan 2, E. Grayson 4, A. Rodriguez 6, N. Ridden 3. FG: 5. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers:2(Grayson, Rodriguez.) Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (61) – Riley Moore 11, Alana Christensen 7, Remi Wojciechowski 6, Chloe Fullmer 12, Winters 1, Trinity Seefried 20, Warner 2. FG: 28. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers:1(Moore). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND 44, WATERSPRINGS 9: At Rockland, the Watersprings High School girls basketball team had a rough evening in an opening round loss to Rockland in the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
“We don’t match-up well with Rockland,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “They are athletic and shoot well and they play really good defense.”
Rylee Mathison had four points to lead the Warriors (3-14), who play in a 7:30 p.m. loser-out game against Grace Lutheran tonight at Firth High School.
ROCKLAND 44, WATERSPRINGS 9
Watersprings 4 1 2 2 – 9
Rockland 17 14 3 10 – 44
WATERSPRINGS (9) – Joanna Hayes 3, Angie Gomez 2, Rylee Mathison 4. FG: 4. FT: 1-4. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND (61) – Whitney Peterson 1, Charlottte Wilson 8, Mitana Robinson 2, Evie Waite 4, Kersley Boyer 2, Angie Lee 2, Brinkley Boyer 4, Madalyn Perrmann 6, Erin Parrish 11, Ember Barr 2, Libby Swan 2. FG: 18. FT: 5-8. 3-pointers:1(Parrish). Total fouls: 2. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 46, LEADORE 31: At Bancroft, a 16-point first quarter set the tone for North Gem in a 46-31 victory over Leadore in the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament. No other details were available by deadline.
Leadore (6-11) will play the loser of tonight’s game Mackay/Rockland game on Thursday at Firth High School.
NORTH GEM 46, LEADORE 31
Leadore 4 5 10 12 – 31
North Gem 16 5 9 16 – 46
LEADORE (31) – unavailable.
NORTH GEM (46) – Neese 11, K. Freeman 9, Davids 8, T. Freeman 7, Corta 4, Thompson 3, Christensen 3, Barfuss 2.