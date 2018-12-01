At Rexburg, Spencer Hathaway made the game-winning shot for the Madison High School boys basketball team in a 53-51 win over Borah.
Hathaway, who scored 32 points the night before, drove to the middle and made the shot with three seconds left.
“We were down 12 at one point,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “Borah is very well coached. It was a defensive war, really.”
Hathaway and Bohlder Murray had 15 points each to lead Madison (2-0), which hosts Mountain View this afternoon.
MADISON 53, BORAH 51
Borah 16 11 10 14—51
Madison 12 9 10 22—53
BORAH (51)—Bergersen 2, Duberry 6, Castro 2, Phillips 4, Bolt 22, Williams 6, Magnuson 9. FG: 20-53. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 1 (Magnuson). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bolt.
MADISON (53)—Jordan Porter 3, Carson Downey 3, Jaden Schwab 3, Mason McWhorter 6, Bohlder Murray 15, Kyle Jackson 5, Mark Williams 3, Spencer Hathaway 15. FG: 13-26. FT: 21-28. 3-pointers: 6 (Downey 1, Schwab 1, Murray 2, Williams 1, Hathaway 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 53, HILLCREST 52: At Hillcrest, Mountain Views’s Eyo Amare hit a buzzer beater to hand Hillcrest hits second-straight loss.
After leading 24-9 at halftime, the Knights were outscored 34-27 in the second half.
Parker Boyle and Kyle Austin scored 16 points for Hillcrest.
“We just kind of fell apart,” fourth-year Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “We did not hold our composure like we did last night. Our rotations were terrible in the second half, as we showed how young we were tonight. It was a tough defensive second half for us.”
Hillcrest (0-2) hosts Boise today at 12:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 53, HILLCREST 52
Mountain View 5 4 16 28 — 53
Hillcrest 10 14 7 20 — 52
MOUNTAIN VIEW (53) — Kyler Terashima 2, Michael Ozoman 6, Ellyan Alibegic 2, Austin Smart 4, Dallen Perrin 4, Eyo Amare 9, Josh Gillespie 8, Jaxon Gentry 10, Jake Clayton 8. FG: 16-44. FT: 15-17. 3-pointers: 6 (Amare 3, Gillespie 2, Ozoman). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Perren.
HILLCREST (52) — Parker Boyle 16, Trevor Roberts 4, Garret Freed 8, Luke Patterson 1, Dallin Weatherly 3, Kyle Austin 16, Bryce Cook 4. FG: 16-41. FT: 16-21. 3-pointers: 4 (Boyle, Weatherly, Freed 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 67, BLACKFOOT 40: At Rigby, the Trojans dominated on both ends of the court to move to 2-0 and earn a non-conference win over the Broncos.
Tanoa Togiai scored 14 points for the Trojans while Keegan Thompson added 11. Rigby had nine different scorers on 28 different made field goals.
“We came out, it was our home opener, and the kids were excited,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “We played solid on the defensive end, and overall, we shared the ball well.”
Rigby (2-0) plays Tuesday at Skyline. Reece Robinson had 13 points for Blackfoot (1-1), which plays Tuesday at Highland.
RIGBY 67, BLACKFOOT 40
Rigby 23 17 17 10 — 67
Blackfoot 10 11 12 7 — 40
RIGBY (67) — Wyatt Taylor 9, Britton Berrett 9, Easton Martin 10, Keegan Thompson 11, Tagg Olaveson 4, Kaden Hall 2, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 14. FG: 28. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 6 (Taylor, Berrett, Martin 2, Thompson, Olaveson). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (40) — Dexter Hale 4, Reece Robinson 13, Jet Shelley 5, Wright 4, Delora 2, Ruger 3, Wistisen 2, Aaroyo 7. FG: 24. FT: 10-13. 3-pointers: 2 (Shelley, Ruger). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 70, THUNDER RIDGE 45: At Thunder Ridge, the Tigers won big in a non-conference matchup against the Titans.
Kalvin Bowen finished with 19 points for the Tigers while Andrew Gregersen added 10 points during the win.
Lloyer Driggs had 19 points for the first-year Titans while Dalton Cook had 11.
Idaho Falls (1-1) hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday while Thunder Ridge (0-2) hosts Hillcrest the same night.
IDAHO FALLS 70, THUNDER RIDGE 45
Idaho Falls 17 14 16 23 — 70
Thunder Ridge 6 7 14 18 — 45
IDAHO FALLS (70) — Kalvin Bowen 19, Dylan Seely 4, Spencer Moore 4, Braxton Ball 8, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Andrew Gregersen 10, Paul Wilson 4, Kenyion Clark 4, Chase Baker 2, Cam Conrad 1. FG: 27-59. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Gregersen 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (45) — Lloyer Driggs 19, Conner Haycock 2, Dalton Cook 11, Jayden Kunz 2, Kayden Toldson 4, Craig Brigden 2, Treyton Howell 5. FG: 17-62. FT: 6-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Driggs 3, Cook 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
POCATELLO 42, SHELLEY 34: At Pocatello, the Russets fell to Pocatello in the late game of the first day of the inaugural Bengal Invitational at Holt Arena.
Pocatello led 20-16 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.
“We’re a different team this year, because we’re a lot smaller,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “Moving up to 4A is an adjustment. Teams are more physical.”
Shelley (0-2) concludes the tournament tonight versus Century.
POCATELLO 42, SHELLEY 34
Shelley 11 5 10 9 — 34
Pocatello 13 7 13 9 — 42
SHELLEY (34) — Remington 4, Hansen 2, McBride 3, Wray 5, Hollist 6, Austin 8, Killpack 6.
POCATELLO (42) — Hales 10, Brown 15, Romriell 2, Hale 2, Downs 4, Olsen 7, Hough 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 48, FILER 34: At Filer, Sugar-Salem began the season with a nonconference win over Filer. No further details were available by deadline
Sugar-Salem (1-0) plays tonight at Kimberly.
MARSH VALLEY 72, SOUTH FREMONT 60: At St. Anthony, South Fremont fell to Marsh Valley in a high scoring game.
The teams combined for 48 fouls and 50 trips to the free throw line.
“It was a very small, quick team versus a bigger team and speed won out tonight,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said.
Tagg Bair had 16 points, Kyler Yancey had 14, Edwin Smith had 11 and Jace Neville added 10 for South Fremont (0-2), which plays Tuesday at Ririe.
MARSH VALLEY 72, SOUTH FREMONT 60
Marsh Valley 16 26 8 22—72
South Fremont 13 21 9 16—60
MARSH VALLEY (72)—Marshall 9, T. Weisenbach 11, Campbell 6, D. Weisenbach 7, Argyle 17, Edgely 6, Lloyd 2, McNabb 14. FG: 22. FT: 20-26. 3-pointers: 6 (D. Weisenbach 2, Argyle 3, McNabb 1). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (60)—Bridger Erikson 1, Talon Maupin 3, Nick Hammond 7, Edwin Smith 11, Kyler Yancey 14, Jace Neville 10, Tagg Bair 16. FG: 20. FT: 13-24. 3-pointers: 7 (Bair 4, Yancey 3). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Maupin, Hammond, Neville.
VALLEY 57, MACKAY 56: At Carey, Mackay lost on a last second free throw on the first day of the Carey Holiday Tournament.
Chase Green led the way with 18 points, as the Miners fouled the Panthers on the last shot. Valley made one of its free throws with 0.1 seconds left.
Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said the Miners turned the ball over while trying to milk the clock out Friday, as the Panthers made most of their points on second-chance efforts.
“We refused to box out and control the boards. Our communication on defense was marginal,” Krosch said.
Mackay (0-1) plays Carey today at 5:30 p.m.
VALLEY 57, MACKAY 56
Mackay 14 10 13 19 — 56
Valley 12 11 19 15 — 57
MACKAY — Dallin Green 7, Dakota Whitworth 7, Caleb Green 4, Chase Green 18, Kyle Peterson 8, Wes Winters 2, Sereck Peterson 4. FG: 22. FT: 4-13. 3-pointers: 8 (Whitworth, Peterson 2, Green 4, D. Green). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Caleb Green.
VALLEY (57) — stats unavailable.
CHALLIS 63, CAREY 27: At the Carey Holiday Tournament, Challis began the season with a dominating win over Carey.
The Vikings, who led 43-19 at halftime, scored 24 points in the third quarter. Three players finished with double-figure scoring: Parker May (17 points), Ross Sheppeard (14) and William Ashley (11).
“We were excited for the first game of the year,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. “It should be a fun year for Challis basketball.”
Challis (1-0) plays Valley at 8 p.m. tonight.
CHALLIS 63, CAREY 27
Challis 19 14 24 6—63
Carey 9 10 5 3—27
CHALLIS (63) — Mitch Cotant 2, Garrett Millick 7, Parker May 17, William Ashley 11, Ross Sheppeard 14, Lane Strand 3, Riley Shaw 1, Carson Ammar 6, Isaac Schwenke 2. FG: 27. FT: 3-10. 3-pointers: 6 (Millick 1, May 3, Ashley 1, Strand 1). Total fouls:14. Fouled out: none.
CAREY (27) — D. Park 11, E. Hennifer 2, B. Park 7, Squires 5, M. Ellworth 2. FG: 10. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
NORTH GEM 66, CLARK COUNTY 34: At Dubois, the Bobcats lost their first home game of the season to North Gem in a conference matchup.
North Gem led 43-21 at halftime, as the Cowboys outscored the Bobcats 23-13 in the second half.
Clark County hosts Taylor’s Crossing Tuesday.
NORTH GEM 66, CLARK COUNTY 34
North Gem 13 30 12 11 — 66
Clark County 12 9 5 8 — 34
NORTH GEM (66) — Leavitt 2, Freeman 5, Parker 2, Bagley 2, Corta 2, Hatch 2, Low 4, Holbrook 9, B. Cooper 6, Bodily 30, R. Cooper 2.
CLARK COUNTRY (34) — M. Hernandez 3, Murdock 3, Mendoza 4, G. Hernandez 4, A. Hernandez 13, Grover 7.
Girls basketball
SODA SPRINGS 60, SUGAR-SALEM 57: At Sugar City, the defending 3A state champion Diggers were edged for the second time this season by defending 2A state champion Soda Springs.
Soda Springs led 28-27 at halftime before outscoring the Diggers 15-6 in the third quarter. The Diggers poured in 24 points in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short.
“They’re one of the toughest teams in every division in the state,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “Against a team like that, you can’t take a quarter off and we took the third quarter off.”
Macey Fillmore and Sydney Bradshaw had 15 points each while Macie Knapp had 12 points and Madi Fillmore had 10 for Sugar-Salem (2-2), which hosts Jerome today.
SODA SPRINGS 60, SUGAR-SALEM 57
Soda Springs 15 13 15 17—60
Sugar-Salem 10 17 6 24—57
SODA SPRINGS (60)—Gronning 13, Smith 9, White 2, Yamauchi 21, Josi Balls 4, Jori Balls 11. FG: 20. FT: 14-22. 3-pointers: 6 (Gronning 2, Smith 1, Yamauchi 3). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (57)—Macie Knapp 12, Madi Fillmore 10, Megan Pannell 5, Macey Fillmore 15, Sydney Bradshaw 15. FG: 20. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Madi Fillmore 1, Pannell 1, Macey Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Madi Fillmore.
WEST JEFFERSON 43, BUTTE COUNTY 35: At Arco, the Pirates played one of the Nuclear Conference’s best tough, losing to the Panthers at home despite a late comeback.
Outscored 11-4 during the third, Butte County scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to make Friday’s game an eight-point finish.
Jordi Holdaway scored 13 points for the Panthers, who shot 15-of-34 from the field. Belle Beard had 12 for the Pirates.
“The third quarter really killed us,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “We came out sluggish, but we responded and hit a couple threes at the end of the game. They looked good. Played hard and to stay that close to a tough West Jefferson team with my young team, I was really proud.”
West Jefferson (4-1) plays Wednesday at Malad while Butte County (1-4) hosts Watersprings the same night.
WEST JEFFERSON 43, BUTTE COUNTY 35
West Jefferson 11 10 11 11 — 43
Butte County 11 7 4 13 — 35
WEST JEFFERSON (43) — Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 4, Abbi Williams 2, Jordi Holdaway 13, Kynlee Newman 2, Makiah Rogers 3, Pancheri 2, Saige Moss 8, Taneal Wright 7. FG: 15-34. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Rogers). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (35) — Andever 2, McAffee 9, Belle Beard 12, McKenzie Gamett 4, Kelsey Isham 8. FG: 10-21. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 3 (Beard 2, Isham). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 54, ABERDEEN 38: At Aberdeen, the Huskies completed a regular season sweep of Aberdeen for a nonconference win.
North Fremont led 25-16 at halftime before scoring 29 points in the second half.
“It was a good road win for our team,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said.
Kelby Dye had 16 points and Alexa Nedrow had 11 for North Fremont (3-1), which plays Tuesday at Teton.
NORTH FREMONT 54, ABERDEEN 38
North Fremont 10 15 10 19—54
Aberdeen 7 9 5 17—38
NORTH FREMONT (54)—Ellie Miller 4, Remi Litton 3, Alexa Nedrow 11, Dakoda Dexter 5, Mariah Hoffner 7, Brylie Greener 8, Kelby Dye 16. FG: 19. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 3 (Hoffner 1, Dexter 1, Litton 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Litton.
ABERDEEN (38)—Jimena S. 2, Aysha M. 4, Elizabeth S. 5, Zenida C. 4, Jaycee N. 3, Yasmin O. 6, Hope B. 12, Ellie W. 2. FG: 18. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Jimena S. 2, Jaycee N. 1, Hope B. 1). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Jaycee N.