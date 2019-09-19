At Thunder Ridge, the Hillcrest High School boys soccer team defeated Thunder Ridge 1-0 for a nonconference win in a battle between two defending district champions.
Jaxon Keller scored off a first half corner kick with an assist from Hadrien Pena for the Knights, who lost 5-1 to the Titans in their previous meeting on Aug. 30.
“They’re a really good team,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “It was definitely more of a defensive game.”
Hillcrest (8-1-1 overall) plays Idaho Falls on Monday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex while Thunder Ridge (7-2-1 overall) hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 4, MADISON 2: At Rexburg, Idaho Falls returned to the win column with a nonconference victory over the Bobcats.
Jameson Lee had two goals while Junior Soto and Parker Evans each scored for the Tigers. Junior Soto had three assists and Eric Soto had one assist for Idaho Falls, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said the Tigers’ last three goals came in the final 15 minutes.
“Tuesday (playing to a scoreless draw versus Skyline), the boys were sorely disappointed,” Cook said. “To have one day off and see the way they played tonight, I’m really proud of them.”
Idaho Falls (3-2-3) hosts Hillcrest on Monday while Madison (5-5-0) hosts Highland on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 5, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At St. Anthony, Sugar-Salem recorded its fifth consecutive shutout.
Joshua Rhoton (Jordan Dayley assist), Ethan Tuttle, Sam Puzey, Scott Galbraith (Jordan Dayley assist), Jordan Dayley (Nathan Dayley assist) scored for the Diggers, who led 3-0 at halftime. Assistant coach Glenn Dayley said the match was played with a running clock and ended six minutes early due to darkness. He added that a number of Sugar-Salem shots hit off the goal posts or crossbar.
“South Fremont always hustles hard and makes for a good game,” he said in an email.
Sugar-Salem (8-0-1 overall, 3-0-0 3A District 6) plays Saturday at Snake River while South Fremont (1-4-0, 1-1-0) plays Saturday at Marsh Valley.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 5, RIGBY 1: At Bonneville, freshman Reagan Flynn scored twice for the Bees in a nonconference win over the Trojans. Isie Nelson also sent the ball under the cross bar for an unassisted goal, Madison Pugmire scored on a free kick and Brooklyn Pett scored upon taking the ball from the wing all the way to the goal.
“It was a very physical game, but I’m really happy with how we came with a game plan and stuck with it through the whole match,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email.
Bonneville (7-2-0 overall) plays Monday at Shelley while Rigby (4-5-1) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
MADISON 3, IDAHO FALLS 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Bobcats defeated the Tigers for a nonconference shutout win.
The Bobcats, who led 1-0 at halftime, got two goals from Annalise Brunson (Breckley Birch and Jyrikka Busby assists) and a goal from Megan Morrin. Madison coach Jaymon Birch commended defender Julia Williams for helping the Bobcats get another clean sheet, adding that he was impressed with the defense of the Tigers, who are off to their best start in several years.
“In fact I told (Idaho Falls) Coach (David) Adams how impressed I was with the way they played as a group in the back,” Birch said. “They did a good job of fronting Annalise and not letting her turn.”
Madison (8-2-0) plays Wednesday at Highland while Idaho Falls (4-4-0) hosts Blackfoot on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 8, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At St. Anthony, Sugar-Salem defeated South Fremont for a conference win and recorded its seventh shutout of the season. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (9-0-0 overall, 4-0-0 3A District 6) plays Saturday at Snake River while South Fremont hosts North Fremont on Tuesday.
Volleyball
SHELLEY 3, HILLCREST 1; HILLCREST 3, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Shelley, Hillcrest split a tri-match with Shelley and South Fremont.
The Russets defeated the Knights 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-11 in a conference game and Hillcrest swept South Fremont 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 for a nonconference win. Jordyn Keller had three aces, six kills and eight digs and Sadie Payne had six kills and one ace versus Shelley while Baily Jones had 10 digs and 13 assists and Brook Jones had five digs versus South Fremont.
“We definitely are seeing what things we need to work on, which is good,” Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said of the Shelley match. “The South Fremont match was nice. You’ve got a team that swings at the ball and works hard to keep the ball off the ground.”
Hillcrest hosts the Bonneville-Hillcrest Classic Tournament beginning today.
FIRTH 3, SALMON 0: At Salmon, Firth moved to 2-0 in 2A District 6 play with a three-set win over Salmon.
Hailey Gee had 11 kills and five digs, Kiley Mecham had 10 kills and two blocks, McKenna Hoggan had six kills, Addison Trent had seven kills and Kaydee Park had 31 assists and nine digs for the Cougars, who won 25-11, 25-16, 25-11.
“We moved the ball around really well,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “The kids responded and it was a fun game.”
Firth (8-3) travels to Boise for the Golden Valley Tournament beginning today at Capital High School.
WATERSPRINGS 3, MACKAY 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors swept the Miners 25-10, 25-23, 25-13 for a conference win.
It was Watersprings’ second win over Mackay this week, and the second set was one of the closer ones the Warriors have played this season.
“Mackay’s got a couple pretty good hitters that were giving it to us in the second set,” Watersprings coach Robyn King said.
Joanna Hayes had 31 assists and 13 digs, Abigail Yadon had 19 kills and 15 digs, Angie Gomez had 11 digs and Sarina Rios had 10 kills for Watersprings (13-0 overall, 5-0 1A Division II District 5-6), which plays in the Golden Valley Tournament beginning today at Capital High School in Boise.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, CHALLIS 0: At Arco, Butte County swept a conference match over Challis 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.
Addy Vandeveer had 10 assists, Pressley Ray had 10 digs and Kiya McAffee had eight kills for Butte County, which plays Saturday at Salmon.
Snake River Invitational
Thursday at Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Rigby 29; 2. Snake River 44; 3. Declo 70; 4. Grace 77; 5. Burley 141
Individual results (top 20 only)
1.Lincoln High (SR) 18:26.0; 2. Cole Wilkerson (GR) 18:56.3; 3. Danny Yates (RIG) 19:03.5; 4. Austin Hoopes (DEC) 19:07.4; 5. Brigham Klingler (RIG) 19:09.5; 6. Gavin Thompson (RIG) 19:23; 7. Dawson Baxter (RIG) 19:32.4; 8. Ethan Reese (RIG) 19:33.8; 9. Cade Morgan (SR) 19:41.8; 10. Justin Martin (SR) 19:47; 11. Nathan Adams (SR) 19:50.6; 12. Ray Sanchez (American Falls) 19:55.9; 13. Jon Anderson (DEC) 19:59; 14. Brock Goodwin (SR) 20:10.3; 15. James Allred (DEC) 20:13; 16. Ty Glibert (GR) 20:17.1; 17. Mason Jensen (GR) 20:23.8; 18. Andrew Thompson (American Falls) 20:36.8; 19. Quinn Kunz (RIG) 20:47.3; 20. Tim Harker (American Falls) 20:57.7
Girls
Team scores: 1. Snake River 15
Individual results
1. Kierra Jensen (SR) 22:36.2; 2. Morgan Sensenbaugh (SR) 22:44.2; 3. Amelia Christensen (DEC) 22:47.6; 4. Rachel Stokes (SR) 23:33.1; 5. Kylee Morgan (SR) 23:36.2; 6. Courtney Schroeder (DEC) 24:12.9; 7. Emma Perkes (SR) 24:35.1; 8. Adelaide Wilson (Rockland) 24:54.4; 9. Sidney Woodworth (Rockland) 24:54.4; 10. Lana Burrell (GR) 24:56.2; 11. Aubrie Reed (SR) 25:00.1; 12. Courtney Thomas (GR) 25:555.2; 13. Brinklee Holyoak (GR) 26:05.1; 14. Taylor Wilson (Rockland) 26:49.3; 15. Alivia Reed (SR) 27:20.7; 16. Julia Rutz (DEC) 30:21.8; 17. Caitlin Wiese (Rockland) 30:48.8
Late Wednesday
Boys soccer
RIGBY 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Rigby, Ethan Thompson scored twice to give the Trojans their first conference win.
After a scoreless first half, Thompson scored in the 65th minute. The Rams scored an equalizer with about four minutes left, then Thompson scored the game-winner with six seconds left.
Rigby (6-2-0 overall, 1-2-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Shelley on Saturday.
Girls soccer
BLACKFOOT 2, SHELLEY 1: At Blackfoot, the Broncos defeated Shelley to pick up their first win of the season. No further details were available.
The Broncos (1-7-0 overall, 1-4-0 4A District 6) play Saturday at Skyline while Shelley (0-9-0, 0-5-0) hosts Bonneville on Monday.