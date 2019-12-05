POST REGISTER
At Boise, the Hillcrest High School boys basketball team competed with Boise before falling 58-54 in its season opener.
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said the Knights rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half of the game began a three-day road trip to District 3.
“We had our chances there at the end,” Austin said. “Our boys battled there to the end and I was so proud of them.”
Cooper Kessler had 16 points, Garrett Phippen had 13 and Tre Kofe added 11 for Hillcrest (0-1), which plays today at Mountain View.
BOISE 58, HILLCREST 54
Hillcrest 19 11 7 17—54
Boise 17 16 11 14—58
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 16, Tre Kofe 11, Jase Austin 4, Garrett Phippen 13, Dallin Weatherly 5, Traeson Finch 3, Given Chatelain 2.
BOISE—Joe Farracka 2, Max Woodhall 6, Jack Payne 10, Vince MacFarland 20, Cooper Horrell 9, Whit Miller 9, Zach Owen 2.
SALMON 53, CHALLIS 43: At Challis, Blazen Burgess had 17 points for Salmon in a season-opening win at Challis.
Burgess hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, which ended with a 39-31 Salmon lead.
“That kinda created a little separation,” Challis coach Brad Lambson said. “My boys, they’re learning a new system. They’re playing well and catching on.”
Salmon (1-0) hosts American Falls on Saturday.
Austin Ollar had eight points for Challis (0-1), which plays Carey at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the Carey Holiday Tournament.
SALMON 53, CHALLIS 43
Salmon 11 17 11 14—53
Challis 14 10 7 12—43
SALMON—Brax Kauffman 7, Blazen Burgess 17, Ryder Wood 2, Dylan Pilkerton 9, Caden Caywood 8, Aiden Hobbs 2, Owen Tarkalson 8.
CHALLIS—Owen Peterson 5, Austin Ollar 8, Lane Strand 3, RJ Philps 7, Carson Ammar 5, Eugene Siggers 7, Isaac Schwenke 6, Chris Arrizubieta 2.
FIRTH 51, ABERDEEN 25: At Firth, the Cougars began the season with a dominating nonconference win over Aberdeen.
After leading 17-12 at halftime, Firth poured in 22 points in the third quarter.
“The first half, we played like it was our first game,” said Firth coach Scott Adams, who returns as head coach after stepping away from coaching basketball in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. “Defensively, we had a solid night. Offensively, we’re a young team and in a lot of things, we feel like we’re rebuilding.”
Jaxon Howell had 10 points and Kaden Arave and Athan Longquist each added eight points for Firth (1-0), which plays tonight at Cole Valley.
FIRTH 51, ABERDEEN 25
Aberdeen 3 9 7 6—25
Firth 10 7 22 12—51
ABERDEEN—Elias 2, Angel 2, Carson 6, Jack 2, Jace 13.
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 8, Jaxon Howell 10, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobson 3, Michael Crider 5, Tadyn Jacobson 6, Jace Erickson 7, Athan Longquist 8.
TETON 69, RIRIE 50: At Ririe, three Teton players finished with double-figure scoring totals to give their team their first win of the season.
Teton scored 45 points in the middle two quarters.
“Teton shot the ball really well from the outside,” Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton said.
Carson Reiley had 15 points, Harrison Moulton had 12 points and Xander Vontz had 11 points for Teton (1-1), which plays Saturday at Soda Springs.
Tyler Sutton had 15 points and Landon Johnson added 12 for Ririe (0-1), which plays Saturday at Malad.
TETON 69, RIRIE 50
Teton 10 24 21 14—69
Ririe 6 9 14 21—50
TETON—Shane Hawkins 4, Hyrum Heuseveldt 9, Danielson 7, Xander Vontz 11, Dusty Hess 5, Harrison Moulton 12, Treven Warburton 6, Carson Reiley 15.
RIRIE—Gage Sperry 6, Tory Criddle 2, Ryley Holland 8, Tyler Sutton 15, Landon Johnson 12, Harmon Brown 5, Keagan Park 2.
Girls basketballTHUNDER RIDGE 59, IDAHO FALLS 30: At Idaho Falls, the Titans kept up a balanced scoring effort in a nonconference win over the Tigers.
Paige Clark had 12 points and Lauren Davenport added 11 for the Titans, who had eight players score.
“It’s nice,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. “Balanced scoring has been big for us this year.”
Thunder Ridge (5-1) plays Saturday at Shelley.
Kennedy Robertson had nine points for Idaho Falls (0-5), which hosts Rigby on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, IDAHO FALLS 30
Idaho Falls 4 8 11 7—30
Thunder Ridge 14 15 13 17—59
IDAHO FALLS—Adams 4, Bingham 1, Tucker 5, Robertson 9, Wood 4, Keller 3, Duffin 2, Hurst 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Sierra John 9, Aspen Caldwell 9, Paige Clark 12, Hadley Scoresby 2, Lauren Davenport 11, Kate Boyle 1, Avery Turnage 6, Halle Smith 9.
BLACKFOOT 40, RIGBY 34: At Blackfoot, Rigby trailed 12 at the half, but Blackfoot was able to hold off a late charge, hitting its free throws down the stretch.
Hadley Humphreys scored 14 and Praire Caldwell added 10 for the Broncos.
Rigby (3-2) plays at Idaho Falls on Saturday. Blackfoot (4-1) is at Madison on Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 40, RIGBY 34
Rigby 8 5 8 13 — 34
Blackfoot 14 11 4 11 — 40
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 5, Tylie Jones 11, Halle Boone 3, Victoria Briggs 3, Brooke Donnelly 2, Brindy Shipper 9, Anastasia Kennedy 1.
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 4, Isabelle Arave 1, Praire Caldwell 10, Kianna Wright 7, Kristen Thomas 1, Gracie Anderson 3, Hadley Humpherys 14.
SKYLINE 62, MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 30: At Preston, the Grizzlies knocked down nine 3-pointers and Drew Chapman tallied 18 points in the tournament win.
“It was a very good defensive outing for us,” coach Ty Keck said. “We put a lot of pressure on Mountain Crest.”
Skyline (3-1) plays Preston today at 8 p.m.
SKYLINE 62, MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 30
Mountain Crest 6 7 12 5 — 30
Skyline 18 13 23 8 — 62
MOUNTAIN CREST — Hanks 4, Hall 12, Brown 7, Douglas 1, Coggins 2, Barrera 2.
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 18, Taryn Chapman 6, Sophie Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 7, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 10, Tailer Thomas 2.
HILLCREST 51, TETON 42: At Hillcrest, the Knights scored 22 points in the fourth quarter en route to a nonconference win over Teton.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said Macey Larsen sat for all but a minute in the first half due to picking up three fouls, but still finished with 13 points. He added that Baily and Brook Jones gave Hillcrest a boost.
“Brook and Baily Jones, those two sisters combined for a bunch of fast breaks and really picked our team up,” Sargent said.
Baily Jones added 13 points for Hillcrest (2-3), which plays Saturday at Skyline. Kunz had a game-high 18 points and Cambrie Streit added 11 for Teton (5-2), which hosts North Fremont tonight.
HILLCREST 51, TETON 42
Teton 11 4 15 12—42
Hillcrest 11 10 8 22—51
TETON—K. Brown 8, Lasson 1, Waklee Kunz 18, Cambrie Streit 11, Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 2.
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 13, Brook Jones 8, Macey Larsen 13, Trinity Larsen 7, Halle Carlson 4, Abigail Parker 4, Brooke Cook 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, MALAD 32: At Malad, West Jefferson rallied in the second half for a nonconference road win.
West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon commended Lacey Dalling (five points) for her play in the fourth quarter, as well as freshman Jordyn Torgerson who led the Panthers with nine points.
“Lacey Dalling, she really helped control the whole team in the fourth quarter,” Dixon said. “Just kept her head level.”
Saige Moss added eight points for West Jefferson (3-2), which hosts Teton on Tuesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, MALAD 32
Malad 14 5 9 3—32
West Jefferson 6 8 15 7—36
MALAD—R. Jacobson 6, C. Gross 5, J. Peterson 4, S. Hudmel 8, R. Dorris 1, H. Green 8.
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 4, Mallory Barzee 6, Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 8, Lacey Dalling 5, Eliza Anhder 1, Jordyn Torgerson 9.
GRACE 48, BUTTE COUNTY 35: At Arco, Grace pushed past Butte County in the second half of the conference opener between the teams.
The Pirates, who trailed 28-17 at halftime, were held to three points in the third quarter.
“That kinda cost us a little,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “Having a hard fought game last night (versus Mackay) and having only one sub with a rolled ankle, we got a little tired. They fought hard.”
Kiya McAffee had 12 points and Anna Knight added nine for Butte County (3-1), which plays Tuesday at Carey.
GRACE 48, BUTTE COUNTY 35
Grace 12 16 11 9—48
Butte County 7 10 3 15—35
GRACE—Anderson 2, Walker 11, Strandman 2, Hill 15, Rigby 2, Windley 8, Clegg 8.
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 12, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 9, Belle Beard 6, Emilee Hansen 4.
Other scores
Boys
Madison 58, Mountain View 41
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 56, BLACKFOOT 27
98: Isaac Scott (T) by forfeit. 106: Luke Moore (B) pin Tate Funderburg (Thunder Ridge) 0:29. 113: Zach Thompson (B) dec. Carson Burton (T) 8-4. 120: Caden Ramos (T) pin Eli Abercrombie (B) 4:00. 126: Parker Andrews (T) dec. Camron Gifford (B) 6-3. 132: Esai Castaneda (B) pin Carson Jenson (T) 3:23. 138: Austin Despain (B) pin Caden Hall (T) 3:36. 145: Gabe Reeves (T) pin Jaxson Austin (B) 2:31. 152: Gage Holt (T) tech fall Brock Armstrong (B) 16-0 3:18. 160: Tristan Stanton (T) by forfeit. 170: Ethan Taylor (T) pin Alex Nawrocki (B) 5:45. 182: Nick Chappell (B) pin Garrett Roedel (T) 5:29. 195: Cache Holt (T) by forfeit. 220: Hayden Jackson (T) by forfeit. 285: Maria Ramos (T) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 72, SHELLEY 15
98: Chandler Facer (T) by forfeit. 106: Preston Stike (T) by forfeit. 113: Kolton Stacey (S) pin Carson Burton (T) 0:44. 120: Caden Ramos (T) pin Kyle DeRoache (S) 1:16. 126: Parker Andrews (T) pin Brock DeRoache (S) 1:40. 132: Carson Jenson (T) by forfeit. 138: Josh Marlow (S) pin Caden Hall (T) 3:16. 145: Gabe Reeves (T) pin Chase Millus (S) 1:58. 152: Gage Holt (T) over Ethan Baron (S) 4:32. 160: Taylor Balmforth (S) dec. Tristan Stanton (T) 6-5. 170: Ethan Taylor (T) by forfeit. 182: Garrett Roedel (T) pin Hayden Hokanson (S) 2:30. 195: Cache Holt (T) pin Jamar Taylor (S) 0:59. 220: Hayden Jackson (T) pin Nathan Thyberg (S) 3:52. 285: Maria Ramos (T) by forfeit.
SOUTH FREMONT 67, BEAR LAKE 10
98: David Green (S) by forfeit. 113: Dillon Gneiting (S) pin, 0:28. 120z; Gustavo Carranza (S) pin, 0:22. 126: Tuffy Briggs (S) pin Lloyd Wyatt (B), 3:55. 132: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) dec. 7-1. 138: Beau Hackworth (S) by forfeit. 145: Jackson Coverley (S) pin Chrisopher Baker (B) 3:27. 152: Michael Ball (S) pin Ethan Moss (B) 6:00. 160: Dalton Moss (B) pin Tristan Olson (S) 3:13. 170: Bo Ward (S) maj. dec. Ryan Hunt (B) 16-8. 182: Critchlow Mason (B) maj. dec. Justin Angell (S) 9-0. 195: Colton Barney (S) by forfeit. 220: Sawyer Hobbs (S) pin Joe Williams (B) 0:40. 285: Bryan Popocatl (S) pin Zac Mayer (Bear Lake) 0:35.
MADISON 55, BORAH 21
98: Mordecai Dunn (B) by forfeit. 106: Diego Vergara (M) pin David Cromwell (B) 0:34. 113: Tyke Burrell (M) by forfeit. 120: Joshua Benson (M) pin Alias Duarte (B) 2:33. 126: Thomas Miracle (B) dec. Noah Ingram (M) 5-0.132: Jarom Ricks (M) by forfeit.138: Tyson Clark (M) by forfeit. 145: Jaden Smith (M) pin Braigen Hansen (B) 1:54. 152: Colby Wadsworth (M) pin Ethan Pannell (B 4:24. 160: Ashton Peterson (M) dec. Patrick Daw (B) 7-0. 170: Ethan Burbidge (M) maj. dec. Chris Miller (B) 14-5. 182: Orion Stokes (M) pin Averie Roche (B) 0:44. 195: Erik Otero (B) pin Hyrum Allen (M) 0:02. 220: Richard Watson (B) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit.
Late Wednesday
THUNDER RIDGE 79, SKYLINE 58: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans began the 2019-20 season with a nonconference win over the Grizzlies.
Lloyer Driggs had a game-high 25 points while Kayden Toldson added 19 points for Thunder Ridge, which scored 27 points in the third quarter. The Titans (1-0) host Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Cade Marlow had 21 points and Trae Simpson added 12 for Skyline (0-1), which hosts Clearfield (Utah) on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 79, SKYLINE 58
Skyline 3 22 18 15—58
Thunder Ridge 16 19 27 17—79
SKYLINE—Christean Thomas 8, Raleigh Shippen 3, Cade Marlow 21, Trae Simpson 12, Isaac Farnsworth 2, Cruz Taylor 7, Eli Ames 4, George McLean 1.
THUNDER RIDGE—JJ Biggs 5, Lloyer Driggs 25, Tao Johnson 6, Tyler Godfrey 7, Zach Marlowe 2, Jay Scoresby 9, Kayden Toldson 19, Brigden Craig 2, Porter Harris 4.