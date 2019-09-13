At Blackfoot, the Hillcrest High School boys soccer team defeated Blackfoot for a conference win in their first meeting since last year's 4A District 6 championship game.
Jaxon Keller scored in the 18th minute off a corner kick from Saul Espinosa in a game Hillcrest head coach Ryan Ellis called a 'grind out win.'
"Blackfoot, they're well coached," Ellis said. "We played well enough to come out with a win. Our defense came up big when they needed to."
Hillcrest (6-1-1, 3-0-1 4A District 6) plays Tuesday at District 93 rival Bonneville while Blackfoot (2-4-0, 2-2-0) plays Wednesday at Shelley.