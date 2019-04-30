At Blackfoot, the No. 5 seeded Hillcrest High School baseball team swept No. 4 seeded Blackfoot in a doubleheader to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Knights had 26 hits in the doubleheader sweep, including three home runs. Luke Patterson went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base while Kolter Smith went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in game one for Hillcrest. Isaiah Thomas had a triple and Cayden Cornell had an RBI for Blackfoot in game one.
Jace Hanson went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs while Bracken Mason went 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base in game two for Hillcrest (16-12), which plays in a doubleheader Friday versus No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls.
Thomas went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs while Jace Grimmett went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base for Blackfoot, which ends the season 13-11-1.
HILLCREST 14, BLACKFOOT 1 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 101 39—14 15 0
Blackfoot 100 00—1 4 4
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Jace Hanson 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Patterson 2-3, Carson Tubb 2-3, Matt Morrison 2-3, Kolter Smith 2-3. 2B: Tubb, Smith. HR: Patterson. RBI: Caleb Harris 3, Hanson, Patterson 3, Tubb 2, Smith 3. SB: Patterson, Bret Gillespie, Gavin Grimmett.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 4.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Juan Pimentel 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Tehgan Bassett 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Isaiah Thomas. RBI: Cornell. SB: Carter Cooper.
HILLCREST 12, BLACKFOOT 10
Hillcrest 103 602 0—12 11 4
Blackfoot 002 502 x—10 7 4
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Matt Morrison 5.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Caleb Harris 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bracken Mason 2-5, Luke Patterson 2-5, Jace Hanson 4-5. 2B: Dallin Weatherly, Bret Gillespie, Mason. HR: Hanson 2. RBI: Hanson 5, Patterson, Weatherly 2. SB: Koby Sorenson 2, Carson Tubb, Gillespie, Mason.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kyson Van Orden 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Candon Dahle 0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Juan Pimentel 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-4, Jace Grimmett 3-3. 2B: Grimmett 2. 3B: Thomas. RBI: Ethan Case, Cayden Cornell 2, Grimmett 2, Jacob Nield, Thomas 2. SB: Grimmett.
SKYLINE 18, SHELLEY 8 (6 INNINGS); SKYLINE 10, SHELLEY 6: At Melaleuca Field, No. 3 seeded Skyline swept No. 6 seeded Shelley to start the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Grizzlies turned a 6-1 deficit through three innings into a six-inning win in game one. Chandler Robinson went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs while Nick Layland went 4 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Shelley's John Kerner went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Conner Malcolm went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Skyline scored all of its runs through the first four innings of game two. Cruz Taylor went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base and Easton Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Skyline (15-8), which plays a doubleheader Friday at No. 2 Bonneville.
Jeremy Burton went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Shelley, which ends the season 0-19.
SKYLINE 18, SHELLEY 8 (6 INNINGS)
Shelley 051 101—8 10 5
Skyline 010 656—18 16 2
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Jeremy Burton 5 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; John Kerner 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Burton 2-3, Kerner 2-3, Conner Malcolm 3-3. RBI: Zach Esplin, Malcolm, Creighton Ball, Kerner, Jarret Leal 2, Dallin Stein. SB: J. Leal, Burton.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Easton Taylor 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Keaton Cushman 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: E. Taylor 3-5, Nick Layland 4-5, Chandler Robinson 2-3, Kayden Putnam 2-5, Logan Taggart 2-4. 2B: Cruz Taylor, Robinson. RBI: Layland, Kempton Motes, Brody Owens, Putnam 2, Grant Southwick, Taggart, E. Taylor 2, C. Taylor, Robinson 5. SB: Layland, Motes, Owens, Putnam 2, E. Taylor.
SKYLINE 10, SHELLEY 6
Shelley 000 031 2—6 6 5
Skyline 320 500 x—10 10 6
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Trey Lott 5.1 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; John Kerner 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jeremy Burton 2-4, Austin Bateman 2-4. 2B: Burton, #3. RBI: Blake Leal, Burton. SB: Dallin Stein 2, Isaac Carlson.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Kayden Putnam 3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: C. Taylor 2-3, Easton Taylor 2-3, Logan Taggart 2-3. 2B: Nick Layland, E. Taylor. 3B: C. Taylor. RBI: Layland, Matt Nelson, Taggart, E. Taylor 2, C. Taylor 2, Chandler Robinson. SB: Layland, Brody Owens, Taggart, C. Taylor, Robinson.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 13, SALMON 0: At Firth, No. 1 seeded Challis-Mackay shut out No. 4 seeded Salmon to begin the 2A District 6 tournament. No further details were available by Post Register deadline.
Challis-Mackay (15-2) plays No. 2 seeded Firth on Friday while Salmon (0-9) plays West Jefferson the same day in an elimination game.
FIRTH 10, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Firth, No. 2 seeded Firth blanked No. 3 seeded West Jefferson in the opening round of the 2A District 6 tournament. No further details were available by Post Register deadline.
Firth (18-2) plays No. 1 seeded Challis on Friday while West Jefferson plays Salmon the same day in an elimination game.
MARSH VALLEY 17, SNAKE RIVER 10: At Arimo, Snake River fell to Marsh Valley in a regular season game.
The Eagles led 15-4 through three innings thanks to a nine-run second inning.
Payton Brooks went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Dalton Capell went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Snake River (4-12).
MARSH VALLEY 17, SNAKE RIVER 10
Snake River 103 140 1—10 8 6
Marsh Valley 294 020 x—17 5 3
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Siler Serr 1.1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Gage Hirning 0.2 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Chase Harral 4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Brooks 2-4, Dalton Capell 3-4. 2B: Brooks. RBI: Brooks, Capell, Nate Goodwin, Benson Isom, Kaden Martin, Tayson Polatis. SB: Treyton Young.
MARSH VALLEY—Pitchers: Payton Howe 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 7 BB; Karter Howell 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Bracken Howell 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Kaden Morrison 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Branson 2-3. 2B: Howell, Branson. 3B: Payton Campbelll. RBI: Campbell 3, Karter Howell, Riley Lloyd, Kaden Morrison, Andrew Anderson, Branson. SB: Campbell 2, B. Howell, Bronx Holbrook 3, Karter Howell, Brock Bennett, Morrison, Branson 4.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 2, BONNEVILLE 1: At Feist Field in Tautphaus Park, Idaho Falls edged Bonneville for a conference win.
Idaho Falls' Jaidyn Clement walked with the bases loaded and game tied with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Kaitlin Moss for the game-winning run. It was senior night for the Tigers, who also honored the late Olivia Johnson pregame. Johnson, who would have been one of Idaho Falls' seniors this year, died in a vehicle crash last June.
"There were a lot of tears before the game," Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said. "We had to try and reel them in and play. Our defense was spot on tonight."
Madi Burton and Jaidyn Clement each had RBIs for Idaho Falls (18-4, 8-1 4A District 6), which plays today at Bonneville.
Annie Elliott and Shandell Carter each went 2 for 3 while Ally Radford had an RBI for Bonneville (8-13, 5-4 4A District 6).
IDAHO FALLS 2, BONNEVILLE 1
Bonneville 001 000 0—1 8 5
Idaho Falls 000 010 1—2 2 0
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K. Leading hitters: Elliott 2-3, Shandell Carter 2-3. RBI: Ally Radford.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Madi Burton 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Madi Burton, Jaidyn Clement.
MALAD 11, WEST JEFFERSON 10: At Terreton, Malad edged West Jefferson in a high-scoring nonconference game.
The teams combined for 20 hits and 19 errors. Of those errors, 12 were by West Jefferson.
"We gave them too many runs," West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said. "Both teams hit, but both teams were pretty sloppy defensively. Neither team gave up. Those are hard games to lose by one run when you have so many errors."
Tyra Pancheri went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Madi Pancheri and Makiah Rogers each went 2 for 5 for West Jefferson (15-4), which plays today at Challis.
MALAD 11, WEST JEFFERSON 10
Malad 000 380 0—11 10 7
West Jefferson 013 033 0—10 10 12
MALAD—Pitchers: Riley Dorius 6.2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Hallye G. 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Dorius 2-5, Abby Goddard 3-3, Shaelie Ketchell 2-4. 2B: Britlynn Hubbard, Madison Green, Dorius. RBI: Hubbard 2, Halli Hannah, Green. SB: Goddard, Hubbard, Dorius.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: J’Mae Torgerson 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kyla Johnson 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-5, Makiah Rogers 2-5, Tyra Pancheri 2-4. 2B: Baylee Mason. 3B: Sam Brown. RBI: Torgerson, Brown 2, Johnson, T. Pancheri, Jalette Petersen.
Tennis
MADISON 9, HILLCREST 6
Boys singles: Bash Plummer (M) def. Daniel Crofts 7-6, 7-5; Lincoln Packer (M) def. Max Pendlebury 6-0, 6-0; Caleb D’evegnee (M) def. Balor Reilly 6-3, 6-2
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Mariah Rigby 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Madi Blanchard 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Jane Leatham 6-7, 6-0, 6-3
Boys doubles: Ethan Andreasen/Joe Pigott (M) def. Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer 6-2, 6-2; Brian Barton/Travis Barton (M) def. Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell 6-3, 6-0; Eddie Richards/Thomas Roberts (M) def. Jace Moscon/Jason Calder 7-5, 3-6, 6-1
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Olivia Heder/Katelyn Wray 6-2, 6-4; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Anna Klingonsmith/Brenley Woodside 6-1, 6-2; Anna Lofgran/Adeline Wian (M) def. Sydney Barnes/Jaymie Hansen 6-0, 6-4
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Bryn Schmidt/Spencer Burgener 2-6, 6-0, 6-1; Jessica Donnelly/Josh Christensen (M) def. Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Gavin Hammond/Paige Nielsen (M) def. Nate Walter/Brooke Wheeler 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Softball
MADISON 11, HILLREST 1 (5 INNINGS); MADISON 24, HILLCREST 4 (3 INNINGS): At Rexburg, Carlie Arnold tossed a no-hitter in the opener and the Bobcats swept the doubleheader with the three-inning outburst of 24 runs and 18 hits.
MADISON 11, HILLCREST 1
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 0 1
Madison 2 4 0 5 x – 11 12 1
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Johns 3.0 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters:
MADISON – Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 11 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-4, Arnold 3-3, Karly Hanosky 2-3, Skyelar Petersen 2-3. 2B: Arnold, Hailey Mortensen. HR: Jensen, April Pennell, Petersen. RBI: Arnold 4, Hanosky, Jensen 2, Pennell 3, Petersen.
MADISON 24, HILLCREST 4
Hillcrest 1 1 2 – 4 6 8
Madison 9 (10) 5 – 24 18 2
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Egan 3.0 IP, 18 H, 24 R, 10 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Lundblade. HR. Gonzalas. RBI: Johnson, Gonzalas, Howell, Vanorden.
MADISON – Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; April Pennell 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Arnold 2-4, Marianna Weaver 3-3, Skyelar Petersen 4-4, Cyra Burbidge 4-4, Megan Gibbs 2-4. 2B: Arnold, Burbidge 2, Mortensen, Petersen. RBI: Arnold 3, Burbidge 3, Gibbs 4, Mortensen, Pennell 2, Petersen 3, Weaver 2.
Golf
Idaho Falls City Championship
At Pinecrest
Boys
TEAM SCORES: 1. Idaho Falls 334, 2. Bonneville 348, 3. Hillcrest 349, 4. Skyline 351, 5. Thunder Ridge 359.
Medalist: Brandon Ball (Idaho Falls) 74
INDIVIDUALS
IDAHO FALLS (334) – Brandon Ball 74, Jaedon Thompson 88, Nick Kempers 90, Logan Shelley 82, Sterling Call 90. JV: Will Taylor 90.
BONNEVILLE (348) – Ryker Beck 84, Cy Gummonw 88, Karter Barfuss 82, Gage Nelson 94, Cole Jolley 109.
HILLCREST (349) – Davis Weatherston 82, Brady Garn 80, Jackson Brooks 100, Eric Patterson 90, Matt Morrison 97. JV: Ty Elzinga 92, Gabe Mitchell 102.
SKYLINE (351) – Cade Marlow 81, Kade Sommers 91, Easton Allen 92, Jacob Campbell 90, Andrew Christensen 89. JV: Karsen Jensen 100.
THUNDER RIDGE (359) -- Jayden Kunz 90, Chris Palmisciano 97, Trey Hopkins 78, Ty Olney 96, Brady Halverson 95.
Girls
TEAM SCORES: 1. Thunder Ridge 381, 2. Hillcrest 386 3. Bonneville 441, 4. Skyline 442, 5. Idaho Falls NS.
Medalist: London Hall (Idaho Falls) 77
INDIVIDUALS
THUNDER RIDGE (381) – Amber Bigler 84, Hailee Anderson 102, Taygan Haycock 96, Lindsey Webster 99, Jordyn Southwick 107.
HILLCREST (386) – Hailey Potter 87, Challiss Potter 84, Becca Suiter 104, Cara Giles 116, Lily Dugue 111. JV: Zoe Hanson 104.
BONNEVILLE (441) – Sadie Hall 114, Taya Medellen 107, Kayci Barfuss 117, Regan Marler 108, D. Marler 112. JV: Emilee Frugali 93.
SKYLINE (442) – Zoe Davis 96, Drew Chapman 110, Taryn Chapman 104, Grace Dempsey 132, Jessica Ragan 149.
IDAHO FALLS (NS) – London Hall 77, Zoe Wilkinson 117, Mattie Mode WD, Presley Walker 148.
Tennis
BONNEVILLE 12, BLACKFOOT 3
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (Bo) def. Jacob Christiansen 6-1, 6-3; Jamison Lemon (Bo) def. Porter 7-5, 7-5; Christiansen (Bl) def. Devin Chatterton.
Girls singles: Kallie Shurtliff (Bo) def. Vanderbeth 6-0, 6-2; Talia Trane (Bo) def. Cannon 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Barton (Bo) def. Strong 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Sayre/Bird (Bl) def. Kade Belnap/Chris Harker 7-5, 6-2; Joyner/Walker (Bl) def. Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell 6-2, 6-3; Dawson Belnap/ Dallin Blundell (Bo) def Tanner/Yancey 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Girls doubles: Sage Leishman/ Hannah Harker (Bo) def. Evans/Baker 6-3, 6-1; Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Petersen (Bo) def. Davis/Lee 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Snell/Sarah Jack (Bo) def. Capson/Mendenhall 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (Bo) def. Anderson/Evans 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (Bo) def. Blackfoot 7-5, 6-3; TJ Becker/Heather Barker (Bo) def. Blackfoot 6-4, 6-0.