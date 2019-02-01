At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team defeated Hillcrest 70-57 in a battle between the top two teams in 4A District 6.
The Tigers, who led 34-28 at halftime, got double-figure scoring outputs from three players.
“It was a good atmosphere,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “Both teams played really hard. That’s the way high school basketball should be.”
Kyle Austin had 12 points, Parker Boyle had 11 and Bryce Cook had 10 for Hillcrest (8-11, 7-2), which hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
Paul Wilson had 17 points, Kalvin Bowen added 15 and Andrew Gregersen had 12 for Idaho Falls (13-5, 8-1), which hosts District 91 rival Skyline on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 70, HILLCREST 57
Hillcrest 17 11 9 20—57
Idaho Falls 16 18 11 25—70
HILLCREST (57)—Parker Boyle 11, Garrett Freed 4, Kyle Austin 12, Bryce Cook 10, Dakota Yorgesen 8, Karter Battleson 3, Luke Patterson 6, Dallin Weatherly 3. FG: 18-47. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 11-25 (Boyle 1-3, Austin 2-6, Cook 1-3, Yorgesen 2-4, Battleson 1-1, Patterson 2-4, Weatherly 1-2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Cook.
IDAHO FALLS (70)—Kalvin Bowen 15, Braxton Ball 6, Andrew Gregersen 2, Paul Wilson 17, Kenyion Clark 8, Jackson Sorenson 9, Cam Conrad 13. FG: 27-49. FT: 14-24. 3-pointers: 2-8 (Bowen 1-3, Wilson 1-2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 57, HIGHLAND 43: At Rigby, Rigby got back in the conference win column with a victory over Highland.
The Trojans scored 31 points in the second half after trailing 27-26 at halftime.
“That third quarter sparked us,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “Tanoa (Togiai) carried us. He had a great game.”
Togiai had 17 points, Wyatt Taylor added 12 and Keegan Thompson had 10 for Rigby (16-3, 3-2), which plays Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 57, HIGHLAND 43
Highland 15 12 5 11—43
Rigby 14 12 18 13—57
HIGHLAND (43)—Van Sickle 6, Driscoll 3, Shreve 12, Bell 5, Tracy 7, Carter 6, Washakie 4. FG: 15. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Van Sickle 1, Driscoll 1, Bell 1, Carter 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (57)—Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Tyalor 12, Britton Berrett 8, Keegan Thompson 10, Tagg Olaveson 4, Brycen Uffens 3, Tanoa Togiai 17. FG: 18. FT: 18-28. 3-pointers: 3 (Martin 1, Taylor 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none
SKYLINE 50, SHELLEY 40: At Shelley, Skyline snapped a five-game skid with a conference win over Shelley.
Skyline head coach Clint Cornish said the Grizzlies, who led 29-15 at halftime, had their one of their best defensive efforts all year.
“We played really, really good team defense,” Cornish said. “We really did a good job setting the tempo.”
Zeke Archibald had nine points while Corey Killpack added eight for Shelley (0-18), which hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
Ethan Wilding had 12 points while Kadin Pabts and Cruz Taylor had 10 points each for Skyline (8-11, 3-6), which ends the regular season Wednesday at Idaho Falls.
SKYLINE 50, SHELLEY 40
Shelley 7 8 14 11—40
Skyline 11 18 7 14—50
SHELLEY (40)—Parker Hanson 5, Brandon McBride 6, Jake Wray 5, Trevor Austin 7, Corey Killpack 8, Zeke Archibald 9. FG: 14-57. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 4-24 (Hanson 1, McBride 1, Wray 1, Austin 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (50)—Easton Taylor 4, Zach Hansen 6, T. Simpson 8, Cruz Taylor 10, Ethan Wilding 12, Kadin Pabts 10. FG: 16-41. FT: 16-25. 3-pointers: 2-10 (Hansen 1, Wilding 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 57, THUNDER RIDGE 35: At Thunder Ridge, Madison remained unbeaten in conference play with a win over Thunder Ridge.
The Bobcats, who got points from nine players, led 25-11 at halftime and extended the lead to 44-21 after three.
Kyle Jackson had 11 points while Spencer Hathaway added 10 for Madison (17-2, 5-0), which plays Wednesday at Highland.
Dalton Cook had nine points to lead Thunder Ridge (8-11, 2-3), which hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
MADISON 57, THUNDER RIDGE 35
Madison 9 16 19 13—57
Thunder Ridge 4 7 10 14—35
MADISON (57)—Jordan Porter 6, Cooper Poll 7, Carson Downey 8, Jaden Schwab 3, Mason McWhorter 6, Bohlder Murray 5, Kyle Jackson 11, Dawson Wills 1, Spencer Hathaway 10. FG: 21. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Poll 1, Downey 1, Schwab 1, Murray 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (35)—JJ Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 6, Dalton Cook 9, Jayden Kunz 6, Tyler Godfrey 6, Kayden Toldson 5. FG: 14. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Biggs 1, Cook 3, Kunz 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 62, BONNEVILLE 50: At Blackfoot, a 21-point third quarter paced the Broncos past the Bees for a conference win.
Blackfoot held a 23-22 halftime lead before scoring 39 second half points.
“They went on a run in that third quarter that hurt us,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “They had way more energy than we did and it showed.”
Reece Robinson had 17 points, Dexter Hale had 15 and Jett Shelley had 13 for Blackfoot (9-10, 5-4), which plays Wednesday at Hillcrest.
Randon Hostert had 13 points, Carson Johnson had 12 and Riley Judy added 11 for Bonneville (7-12, 4-5), which plays Wednesday at Shelley.
BLACKFOOT 62, BONNEVILLE 50
Bonneville 11 11 7 21—50
Blackfoot 13 10 21 18—62
BONNEVILLE (50)—Randon Hostert 13, Caleb Stoddard 3, Carson Johnson 12, Riley Judy 11, Devin McDonald 3, Jamison Trane 8. FG: 14. FT: 16-27. 3-pointers: 6 (Johnson 3, Judy 2, Stoddard 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none
BLACKFOOT (62)—Dexter Hale 15, Reece Robinson 17, Jett Shelley 13, Young 7, Thomas 3, Delora 5, Arroyo 2. FG: 17. FT: 22-33. 3-pointers: 6 (Hale 2, Shelley 2, Robinson 1, Thomas 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Wistisen, Delora.
SUGAR-SALEM 61, SOUTH FREMONT 42: At Sugar City, the Diggers scored 26 points in the fourth quarter en route to a win over rival South Fremont.
The Diggers move to 2-1 in 3A District 6 play in what head coach Shawn Freeman called a ‘wide open’ conference.
“Some big 3s came in that fourth quarter from Curtis Drake,” Freeman said. “Kids kept attacking and good thingshappened for us.”
Kyler Yance had 12 points and Tagg Bair added seven for South Fremont (8-11, 1-2), which plays Wednesday at Snake River.
Hadley Miller and Crew Clark had 12 points each for Sugar-Salem (12-8, 2-1), which hosts Teton on Wednesday in its regular season finale.
SUGAR-SALEM 61, SOUTH FREMONT 42
South Fremont 9 11 6 16—42
Sugar-Salem 4 15 16 26—61
SOUTH FREMONT (42)—Dallin Orme 1, Talon Maupin 3, Nick Hammond 5, Edwin Smith 2, Kyler Yancey 12, Peebles 6, Jace Neville 4, Tagg Bair 7. FG: 10-40. FT: 20-29. 3-pointers: 2 (Yancey 1, Peebles 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Neville
SUGAR-SALEM (61)—Crew Clark 12, Tanner Harris 3, Curtis Drake 8, Hadley Miller 12, Rylan Bean 4, Sam Parkinson 2, Brady Blaser 2, Pasen Michaelson 7, Kyler Handy 4, Brysen Barr 7. FG: 18-51. FT: 19-27. 3-pointers: 6 (Drake 2, Miller 2, Bean 1, Barr 1). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Miller, Parkinson
NORTH FREMONT 69, WEST JEFFERSON 42: At Ashton, North Fremont had three players finish with double-figure scoring totals in a conference win over West Jefferson.
The Huskies shot 56.5 percent from the field in the win.
“It really started on the defensive end for us,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said. “In the first half, we didn’t play with a lot of poise defensively and it showed on the scoreboard. In the second half, we really picked up the defensive intensity.”
Braeden Larsen had 12 points and Landen Larsen added 11 for West Jefferson (4-14, 2-4), which plays Wednesday at Firth.
Chris Hansen had 19 points, Garrett Hawkes had 15 and Jordan Hess added 10 for North Fremont (15-3, 6-1), which hosts Ririe on Wednesday to end the regular season and determine the top seed for the 2A District 6 tournament.
NORTH FREMONT 69, WEST JEFFERSON 42
West Jefferson 19 15 6 2—42
North Fremont 17 21 21 10—69
WEST JEFFERSON (42)—Dillon Jacobs 9, Braeden Larsen 12, Robbins 5, Landen Larsen 11, Burtenshaw 3, Morton 2. FG: 13-43. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 4-15 (B. Larsen 2, L. Larsen 1, Robbins 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: L. Larsen
NORTH FREMONT (69)—Jordan Hess 10, Blake Oberhansley 9, Chris Hansen 19, Shuldberg 2, Garrett Hawkes 15, Paul Wynn 2, Peyton Litton 4, Luke Hill 8. FG: 26-46. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 6-11 (Hansen 3, Hawkes 1, Hess 1, Hill 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
CAREY 58, BUTTE COUNTY 56: At Arco, a second half rally sent Carey past Butte County in a nonconference game.
The Pirates led 37-26 at halftime, but the Panthers started chipping away in the second half.
“Carey played really good defense this game,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. “We had a couple chances to at least tie it and send it to overtime.”
Ty Twitchell had 16 points, Sage Cummins added 15 and Brady McAffee added 11 for Butte County (5-14), which plays Wednesday at Taylor’s Crossing.
CAREY 58, BUTTE COUNTY 56
Carey 12 14 18 14—58
Butte County 20 17 11 8—56
CAREY (58)—Parke 11, Simpson 6, Smith 20, Parke 19, Squires 2. FG: 20-31. FT: 0-4. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Parke 1, Smith 4, Parke 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none
BUTTE COUNTY (56)—Sage Cummins 15, Ty Twitchell 16, Brady McAffee 11, Bridger Hansen 9, Keyan Cummins 5. FG: 19-31. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 3-12 (McAffee 1, Hansen 2). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
4A District 6 tournament
IDAHO FALLS 51, SHELLEY 43: At Hillcrest, No. 5 seeded Idaho Falls preserved its season with a win over No. 6 seeded Shelley in a 4A District 6 elimination game.
After trailing 21-15 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Russets 36-22 in the second half. I.F. head coach David Vest credited that to better defense and he commended Kaitlin Moss (nine points) for clutch play.
“Once our offense started moving, we got really good clean looks,” Vest said. “She just came up super confident and knocked them down.”
Kassidy Arzola had a game-high 18 points while Sydney Leal had 11 for Shelley, which ends the season 1-19.
Olivia Hillam and Madalyn Burton had 13 points each for Idaho Falls (3-19), which plays Monday in an elimination game versus No. 2 Blackfoot at Skyline.
IDAHO FALLS 51, SHELLEY 43
Shelley 5 16 11 11—43
Idaho Falls 6 9 20 16—51
SHELLEY (43)—Brooke Kidman 6, Kassidy Arzola 18, Avery Downs 2, Clara Benson 5, Sydney Leal 11, Salma Vega 1. FG: 15. FT: 6-12. 3-pointers: 7 (Kidman 2, Arzola 4, Benson 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Vega
IDAHO FALLS (51)—Kennady Goddard 3, Emma Williams 6, Kennedy Burton 5, Olivia Hillam 13, Madalyn Burton 13, Kaitlin Moss 9, Morgan Tucker 2. FG: 19-47. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 3-11 (M Burton 1-2, Hillam 1, K Burton 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.