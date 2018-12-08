At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls high school girls basketball team earned their first win of the season by beating Shelley in overtime, 47-36, and snapping a seven-game skid.
Madalyn Burton and Olivia Hillam both had 13 points for the Tigers, as coach David Vest said his team rallied around Burton's 3-pointer during the overtime period.
Idaho Falls outscored Shelley, 13-2, during the extra basketball period.
"I'm really proud of how the girls gutted this one," Vest said. "It was back-and-forth most of the game, but then we hit some big shots early in the overtime.
"Good hard fought win. Gotta give credit to Shelley. they played hard, but I'm proud of the girls tonight," Vest added.
Shelley was led by Brooke Kidman's 11 points Friday night, as it falls to 0-8 on the year. The Russets host the Sugar-Salem Diggers Tuesday.
Idaho Falls (1-7) plays at D91 rival Skyline Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 47, SHELLEY 36 (OT)
Shelley 6 6 11 11 2 — 36
Idaho Falls 4 12 6 13 — 47
SHELLEY (36) — Brooke Kidman 11, Avery Downs 7, Kassidy Arzola 6, Sydney Leal 6, Salma Vega 4, Addison Stoddard 2. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 2 (Kidman, Downs). FT: 6-17. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Downs.
IDAHO FALLS (47) — Olivia Hillam 13, Madalyn Burton 13, Kennedy Burton 9, Kaitlin Moss 5, Kelsey Goddard 4, Morgan Tucker 3. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 3 (M. Burton 2, K. Burton). FT: 14-24. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 42, MADISON 35: At Rexburg, the Trojans beat their rivals in a close conference matchup that saw Rigby overcome an early deficit.
Tylie Jones led Rigby with 11 points, as the two teams combined for 11 3-pointers during the annual rivalry.
"Big rivalry, there's always nerves. Both teams played hard," Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. "We were fortunate to come out with a win."
It was the first time Rigby has beaten its rival since Jan. 16, as the Trojans (5-3) play at Bonneville next Wednesday.
Madison (2-4) hosts Thunder Ridge Tuesday.
RIGBY 42, MADISON 35
Madison 11 8 3 13 — 35
Rigby 8 13 7 14 — 42
MADISON (35) — Wasden 9, Jensen 2, Gordon 7, Parker 4, Parkinson 13. FG: 12 3-pointers: 6 (Parkinson 3, Wasden 2, Gordon). FT: 5-7. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Dick.
RIGBY (42) — Ruby Murdock 4, Summer Dabell 2, Kenadee French 9, Tylie Jones 11, Emma Shippen 7, Fullmer 8, Mateya Mobley 1. FG: 12. 3-pointers: 5 (Fullmer 2, French 3). FT: 13-21. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 71, SALMON 14: At Salmon, the Cougars' shooting finally caught on — making nine 3-pointers en route to a non-conference rout.
Olivia LeCheminant had 15, as Carly Hikida scored 12 points on three 3-pointers. Five different South Fremont players hit 3-pointers during its second win in three games.
"We've been in a funk as of late, we couldn't make shots, couldn't make baskets. The basket finally opened up for us, as a couple of our players got hot early on," South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. "Our players started believing they can make shots again."
Chayla Slavin had six for Salmon. Salmon hosts Darby (Mont.) next Friday.
South Fremont (3-5) hosts Firth Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 71, SALMON 14
South Fremont 14 22 26 9 — 71
Salmon 3 2 6 3 — 14
SOUTH FREMONT (71) — Tyleigh Hill 7, Kinley Geisler 12, Jalyssa Stoddard 5, Hikida 12, Karlee Thueson 6, Malorie Johnson 1, Paizlee Hobbs 9, Malorie Tucker 2, Olivia LeCheminant 15. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 9 (Hill, Giesler 2, Stoddard, Hikida 3, Thueson 2). FT: 12-15. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SALMON (14) — Rachel Gebhardt 2, Hailey Tillkorton 3, Faith Lafferty 1, Leigh Cannon 2, Chayla Slovin 6. FG: 4. 3-pointers: none. FT: 5-10. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 68, PRESTON 56: At the Preston tournament, Ririe advanced to the tournament's championship game Saturday thanks to double-digit scoring from Maddie Johnson, Indee Williams and Eden Griffith.
Williams and Griffith both had 15 points during the win, as Griffith hit five 3-pointers during the win.
Ririe finished with 12 total made threes.
"The three-ball was falling tonight," Ririe coach Damien Smith said. "Eden was 5-for-6 tonight. ... Every player played tough tonight. Preston challenged us with their height, as it was a good game for us."
Ririe (6-2) plays North Summit (Utah) today for the tournament championship at 6 p.m.
RIRIE 68, PRESTON 56
Preston 12 16 14 14 — 68
Ririe 18 14 16 20 — 56
PRESTON — Jessica Aldee 10, Alyssa Wood 13, Sage Meek 2, Addison Moser 6, Bethany Foul 15, Cassee Pagemaire 2, Liz Linhoudt 8. FG: 20. 3-pointers: 3 (Wood 3). FT: 13-21. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE — Maddie Johnson 13, Indee Williams 15, Eden Griffith 15, Sara Boone 7, Anna Boone 9, Cassidy Parkinson 7, Haley Guthrie 2. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 12 (Williams 3, Giffith 5, S. Boone, A. Boone 2, Parkinson). FT: 12-17. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 49, FIRTH 42: In Boise, Firth lost a third-quarter led after Cole Valley Christian's Anabelle McClure hit three 3-pointers to cut into the Cougars' lead.
The loss is Firth's second-straight, as it was led offensively by Abby Schiess' 19 points Friday night on the road.
Firth lead 29-25 at halftime but was outscored 15-6 during the third.
"We had a really good first half, had a good lead going into the second half. It was the third quarter where we lagged offensively," Firth coach Sharla Cook said. "They hit some key threes to cut the deficit. Cole Valley is a tall, athletic team. Their 6-foot-4 girls gave us some trouble inside. But, overall, I was pleased with the kids' effort. They played their hearts out and it was valuable to play against that type of team."
Firth (5-2) plays at Fruitland today.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 49, FIRTH 42
Cole Valley Christian 16 9 15 8 — 49
Firth 11 18 6 7 — 42
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (49) — Anabelle McClure 9, Ellie Faraas 12, Savannah Khoury 4, Anna Veecr 11, Maddie Cooke 8, Emma Sudder 4. FG: 19. 3-pointers: 5 (McClure 2, Faraas 2, Veecr). FT: 5-6. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (42) — Cassi Robins 2, Kiley Mecham 3, Hailey Barker 3, Abby Schiess 19, Jaylyn McKinnon 9, Kylee Barker 5. FG: 13. 3-pointers: 2 (McKinnon, Barker). FT: 14-20. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS 33, GRACE LUTHERAN 19: At Pocatello, Watersprings earned a win on the road thanks to solid defense and 12 points from Joanna Hayes.
Hayes scored a game-high, as the Warriors led 12-2 after the first quarter on a young Royals team.
Riley Mathison and Riley Winklemann both had six points for Watersprings.
"In all reality, they're so young ... but good for them," Watersprings coach John Yadon said. "It was nice for us to play someone more in our ballpark. Grace Lutheran is really young. We'll definitely take it. We had some pretty good defensive performances."
It was the Warriors' first win of the year.
Watersprings (1-4) plays Monday at Taylor's Crossing.
WATERSPRINGS 33, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
Watersprings 12 2 10 9 — 33
Grace Lutheran 2 4 7 6 — 19
WATERSPRINGS (33) — Riley Winklemann 6, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 12, Angie Gomez 5, Riley Mathison 6, Emily Hudgens 2. FG: 16. 3-pointers: none. FT: 1-9. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Gomez.
GRACE LUTHERAN (19) — Raquelle Trogden 3, Emma Grayson 7, Aurora Rodriguez 3, Makenna Liddil 3, Natalie Phinney 3. FG: 6. 3-pointers: 1 (Trodgen). FT: 6-14. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
IDAHO FALLS 59, CLEARFIELD (UTAH) 56: At Clearfield, Utah, the Tigers utilized a 34-point second half to comeback and earn a win on the road.
Kalvin Bowen led Idaho Falls with 23 points and two 3-pointers, as Clearfield led 31-25 at halftime.
Paul Wilson added 11 points during the win, as Idaho Falls (2-2) plays at Syracuse (Utah) today at noon.
IDAHO FALLS 59, CLEARFIELD (UTAH) 56
Clearfield 21 10 10 15 — 56
Idaho Falls 12 13 15 19 — 59
CLEARFIELD — stats unavailable.
IDAHO FALLS — Ryan Farnsworth 3, Kalvin Bowen 23, Dylan Sooley 2, Braxton Ball 2, Jaxon Sorenson 7, Paul Wilson 11, Kenyion Clark 9, Chase Baker 2. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 4 (Farnsworth, Bowen 2, Sorenson). FT: 13-19. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 62, WEST JEFFERSON 59 (OT): At Challis, the Vikings beat the Panthers in overtime after overcoming an 11-point fourth quarter deficit.
Parker May led all scorers with 21 points, as Challis coach Jerrod Farr said he was proud of his team's defense late in Friday's win.
"Great game," Farr said. "They outplayed us in the first half really, they hit some early threes on us, as we struggled defensively a bit. We finally got our motor going in the fourth."
West Jefferson hit seven 3-pointers during the loss, as it was outscored by Challis 8-5 during the over time period.
The Panthers (0-4) play Tuesday at Malad. Challis (4-0) hosts rival Mackay Wednesday.
CHALLIS 62, WEST JEFFERSON 59 (OT)
Challis 12 8 12 22 8 — 62
West Jefferson 17 6 20 11 5 — 59
CHALLIS (62) — Mitch Cotant 8, Garret Millick 6, Parker May 21, William Ashley 15, Ross Sheppeard 11, Carson Ammar 1. FG: 25. 3-pointers: 1 (May). FT: 11-22. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Sheppeard.
WEST JEFFERSON (59) — Jacobs 8, Larsen 5, Robins 9, L. Larsen 16, Saver 9, Morton 2, Ricks 10. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 7 (Jacobs, Larsen, L. Larsen 2, Saver, Robins). FT: 6-10. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 54, WEST SIDE 39: At Dayton, the Bulldogs overcame some fourth quarter fatigue to 5-0 on the early season.
Michael Ure scored 20 points and hit three 3-pointers during the win, as the Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 21-13 during the fourth.
Stockton Johnson added nine points during the win.
"I felt like we were a little bit fatigued," Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. "We were coming off a little bit of an emotional high from the (Sugar-Salem) game, so for us to get us to grit through that fourth quarter was nice.
We feel good about getting the win," Torgerson added.
Ririe (5-0) hosts Snake River next Thursday.
RIRIE 54, WEST SIDE 39
Ririe 13 10 10 21 — 54
West Side 5 13 8 13 — 39
RIRIE (54) — Larz Sutton 8, Stockton Johnson 9, Mateo Rosen 7, Johnathan Scott 7, Carter Smith 3, Michael Ure 20. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 7 (Johnson 2, Scott, Smith, Ure 3). FT: 19-23. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WEST SIDE (39) — Ryan Beckstead 12, Stockton Brown 11, Dylon Robinson 7, Jake Moser 1, Isaac Frankman 6. FG: 11. 3-pointers: 3 (Beckstead 2, Brown). FT: 10-15. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Frankman.
WATERSPRINGS 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 24: At Pocatello, the Warriors dominated on the road thanks to three career games for Gavin Tomlinson, Robert Canfield and Matt Almgren.
Canfield and Almgren finished with double digit points, along with Parker Simmons and Landon Bowman, as Canfield led all scorers Friday with 16 points.
He also added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals during the win.
"Robert had a very efficient game. He was real good tonight," Watersprings coach Scott Moe said, adding that he was pleased with Almgren's defense.
Watersprings (3-1, 2-1 1A DII District 6) plays at Taylor's Crossing Monday.
WATERSPRINGS 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 24
Watersprings 17 20 16 7 — 60
Grace 0 9 7 8 — 24
WATERSPRINGS — Gavin Tomlinson 7, Robert Canfield 16, Michael Buell 2, Landon Bowman 12, Matt Almgren 13, Parker Simmmons 10. FG: 28. 3-pointers: 3 (Bowman 2, Tomlinson). FT: 1-3. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Tomlinson.
GRACE LUTHERAN — Slack 7, Besel 6, Gimenez 2, Frakes 4, Cummings 5. FG: 7. 3-pointers: 4 (Slack, Besel 2, Cummings). FT: 6-8. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 66, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 60: At Firth, the Cougars protected their home court, earning their third win in four games.
No other details were available as of press time, as Firth (3-1) hosts Fruitland today at 4 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT vs. TETON POSTPONED: North Fremont versus Teton in Ashton was postponed due to power issues, coach Shannon Hill said Friday night.
North Fremont was up by three points at the end of the third.