At Bonneville, the start of a three-game series between two of the area’s top baseball teams on Thursday produced a pitching duel between Idaho Falls’ Cannon Thompson and Bonneville’s Randon Hostert.
Both tossed complete games, but the Tigers’ Thompson got the benefit of a three-run seventh as Idaho Falls pulled out a 3-0 victory.
Idaho Falls took a 1-0 lead on an error in the top of the seventh, and Caden White followed with a two-run homer to center for the 3-0 advantage.
Thompson, who struck out seven, made the lead stand up in the bottom of the inning and finished with a two-hitter. Hostert struck out 10 and surrendered just three hits.
Bonneville (12-3) and Idaho Falls (8-3) play a doubleheader today beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
IDAHO FALLS 3, BONNEVILLE 0
I.F. 000 000 3 — 3 3 1
Bonneville 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: HR: Caden White. RBI: Braxton Ball, White 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Randon Hostert 7.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Kai Howell.
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Melaleuca Field, the Grizzlies (10-3) strung together a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to hold off the Broncos (5-6-1). Blackfoot’s Cayden Cornell and Skyline starter Brody Owen each pitched deep into the game, with Cornell giving up just one earned run and Owens giving up no runs into the sixth inning.
The teams play a doubleheader today at Blackfoot.
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 1
Blackfoot 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
Skyline 100 011 x — 3 4 1
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Carlos Pimentel 2-3. 2B: Chase Turner.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Brody Owens 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 7 BB; Keaton Cushman 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Kempton Motes, Owens. RBI: Nick Layland, Motes.
FIRTH 7, SNAKE RIVER 0: At Blackfoot, Firth starter Trevor Gemar tossed a complete-game shutout, surrendering just one hit after being staked to an early lead. Ben Park and Clayton Gain each had a pair of RBIs for Firth.
Snake River (4-6) hosts American Falls today. Firth (8-1) is at Salmon today.
FIRTH 7, SNAKE RIVER 0
Firth 030 400 0 — 7 6 0
S.River 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
FIRTH — Pitchers: Trevor Gemar 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Park 2-4. RBI: Kimball Williams, Park 2, Clayton Gain 2, Hunter Trent.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Gage Hirning 2.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Cole Gillins 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Siler Serr 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Chase Harral 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
HILLCREST 8, SHELLEY 0; HILLCREST 13, SHELLEY 2 (5 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, Jace Hanson gave up just one hit in 5.2 innings in the first game as the Knights improved to 10-6 with the doubleheader sweep. Gavin Gimmett knocked in two runs for Hillcrest in the opener. The Knights scored 10 runs in the first inning of the second game. Shelley dropped to 0-11.
The series continues today at Shelley.
HILLCREST 8, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
Hillcrest 301 013 x — 8 8 5
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Blake Leal 5.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Jeremy Burton 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Jace Hanson 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; David Henze 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Luke Patterson, Bret Gillespie, Bracken Mason. 3B: Carson Tubb. RBI: Patterson, Gavin Gimmett 2, Jace Hanson, David Henze.
HILLCREST 13, SHELLEY 2
Shelley 000 02 — 2 4 3
Hillcrest (10)0 12 — 13 12 1
SHELLEY — Pitchers: John Kerner 0.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Jeremy Burton 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Austin Bateman 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Trey Lott 2-2. RBI: Jarret Leal, John Kerner.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Luke Patterson 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Gage Rydalch 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Bracken Mason 3-3, Dallin Weatherly 2-3, David Henze 2-2. 2B: Caleb Harris, Weatherly. 3B: Bracken Mason. RBI: Patterson, Hanson, Caleb Harris 2, Henze, Mason 2, Kolter Smith, Weatherly 2, Gavin Grimmitt 2.
HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 7; HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 3 (6 INNINGS): At Rexburg, the Rams rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Bobcats in the opener, then completed the sweep behind a six-inning complete game from Dalton Jones.
HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 7
Highland 020 110 4 — 8 10 2
Madison 400 020 1 — 7 10 5
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Seth Nate 6.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Josh Potter 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Durham 3-5, Dylan Jester 2-3, Ethan Wolfenbarger 2-3. 2B: Wolfenbarger, Durham. RBI: Wolfenbarger, Durham 2, Kobe Holt 2.
MADISON — Pitchers: Rydalch 5.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Porter 1.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Porter 2-4, Flanary 3-3, Berry 2-3. 2B: Berry. RBI: Flanary, Schwab, Boice, Berry 2, Rydalch.
HIGHLAND 8, MADISON 3
Highland 004 301 — 8 8 1
Madison 200 001 — 3 5 0
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Dalton Jones 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kobe Holt 2-4. 2B: Ethan Wolfenbarger, Dylan Jester. RBI: Seth Nate, Wolfenbarger 2, Jester, Micah Naumu, Holt 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 13, TETON 1 (5 INNINGS): At St. Anthony, the Cougars put the game away with a six-run sixth inning, highlighted by Talon Maupin’s grand slam. Sawyer Klinger gave up just an unearned run in five innings.
SOUTH FREMONT 13, TETON 1 (5 INNINGS)
Teton 000 01 — 1 7 2
S. Fremont 160 06 — 13 10 2
TETON — Pitchers: Satchel Heinen 4.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 7 K 3 BB; Fletcher Wartig 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Danny Hernandez 2-2. 2B: Carson Reiley.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger 5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Yancey 2-3, Bryan Popocatl 2-3. 2B: Popocatl, Yancey. HR: Talon Maupin. RBI: German Gonzalez, Payton Hollist, Sawyer Klinger, Maupin 4, Trent Morton, Popocatle 3, Jake Thueson, Yancey 3.
SOFTBALL
RIGBY 9, MADISON 5; RIGBY 3, MADISON 2: At Rigby, the Trojans completed a conference doubleheader sweep of Upper Valley rival Madison.
Rigby scored five runs through the final three innings to finish off the game one win. Shayla Cherry went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Camryn Williams went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Maddy Jensen went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base for Madison.
A two-run fifth inning helped the Trojans hold off the Bobcats in game two. Cherry had a double and an RBI for Rigby (5-4, 2-2 5A District 5-6), which hosts Highland for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Jensen went 3 for 4 with two doubles in game two for Madison (4-7-1, 2-4 5A District 5-6), which plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 9, MADISON 5
Madison 021 200 0—5 9 5
Rigby 130 041 x—9 10 2
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 34 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-4. 2B: Karly Hanosky, Jensen, Skyelar Petersen. RBI: Hailey Mortensen 2, April Pennell, Petersen. SB: Jensen, Pennell.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Shayla Cherry 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Sienna Hall 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cherry 2-4, Camryn Williams 3-4, Abbi Wilkins 2-3. 2B: Williams. 3B: Williams, Abbi Wilkins. RBI: Cherry, Halle Boone, Williams 2, Ruby Gneiting, Abby Wilkens, Mckenzie Cluff. SB: Boone.
RIGBY 3, MADISON 2
Madison 200 000 0—2 7 2
Rigby 100 020 x—3 5 0
MADISON—Pitchers: April Pennell 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 3-4. 2B: Jensen 2. RBI: Arnold 2. SB: Hailey Mortensen.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Shayla Cherry, Boone, M. Cluff, Ruby Gneiting. RBI: Cherry, Boone, Gneiting.
BONNEVILLE 13, HILLCREST 0 (5 INNINGS): At Bonneville, the Bees shut out District 93 rival Hillcrest in five innings for a conference win.
The Bees built a 7-0 lead through two innings and outhit the Knights 8-3.
Bonneville (3-10, 1-2 4A District 6) and Hillcrest (1-6, 0-3 4A District 6) play again today at Hillcrest.
BONNEVILLE 13, HILLCREST 0 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 000 00—0 3 3
Bonneville 164 2x—13 8 0
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Carina Johns 4 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: none.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: unavailable. Leading hitters: Maely Harrigfeld 2-3. 2B: Harrigfeld.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, HIGHLAND 6, HIGHLAND 16, THUNDER RIDGE 4 (6 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Titans split a conference doubleheader versus Highland.
Kalli McLaren went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Titans in the game one win. Sierra John also had a home run and McKenna Trejo went 3 for 4 with a double for Thunder Ridge.
The Rams built a 10-1 lead through three innings en route to the game two win. John and McLaren each had a home run for Thunder Ridge (4-6, 1-3 5A District 5-6), which hosts Madison for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, HIGHLAND 6
Highland 004 000 2—6 66
Thunder Ridge 402 000 2—8 9 6
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Madi Van Sickle 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Shylee Mann 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaili Sneddon 2-4. 3B: Van Sickle. RBI: Jordan Frasure, Sneddon, Makayia Anderson 2, Kenzie Saunders. SB: Sneddon.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 7 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Trejo 3-4, Kalli McLaren 2-3. 2B: Trejo. HR: Sierra John, McLaren. GS: McLaren. RBI: John, McLaren 5, Trejo 2.
HIGHLAND 16, THUNDER RIDGE 4 (6 INNINGS)
Highland 307 303—16 10 4
Thunder Ridge 001 030—4 4 7
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Shylee Mann 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Makayia Anderson 2-4, Tiauna Walker 2-4, Adi Glenn 2-3. 2B: Anderson 2, Kassia Stokes. RBI: Jordan Frasure, Kaili Sneddon 2, Tiauna Walker 2, Roni Bosquez 2, Adi Glenn 2, Stokes 2. SB: Bosquez.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye 2.2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Kambry Miller 3.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Witney Belliston. HR: Sierra John, Kalli McLaren. RBI: John, McLaren 2, McKenna Trejo.
WEST JEFFERSON 7, SUGAR-SALEM 6: At Sugar City, West Jefferson completed a comeback nonconference win over Sugar-Salem thanks to five runs in the final two innings.
The Diggers led 6-0 through five innings, getting a two-run home run over the fence by Sunny Bennion in the first inning. West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said it came down to belief to defeat a team whose defense is one of the best the Panthers have seen all season.
“A lot of it is believing you can finish it off,” Torgerson said. “They had a lot of fight. It was a really good ball game.”
Bennion went 2 for 3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Sugar-Salem. Madi Pancheri went 2 for 4 for West Jefferson (6-1, 2-0 2A District 6), which hosts Snake River on Tuesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 7, SUGAR-SALEM 6
West Jefferson 200 003 2—7 6 6
Sugar-Salem 202 110 0—6 5 4
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 10 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-4. 2B: Makiah Rogers, Baylee Mason. RBI: Rogers, Mason, J’Mae Torgerson, Jalette Peterson 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Choffin 6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 K, 2 BB; Pocock 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Gibson 2-4, Sunny Bennion 2-3, Dopp 1-4. 2B: Gibson. 3B: Bennion. HR: Bennion. RBI: Bennion 3.
BLACKFOOT 16, SHELLEY 2 (5 INNINGS): At Shelley, the Broncos moved to 3-0 in 4A District 6 play with a five-inning conference win over the Russets.
Kyah Henderson had a home run and an RBI while Malia Taufu’i had a double for the Broncos (7-1) in the game which featured a combined four hits.
The teams play again today at Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT 16, SHELLEY 2 (5 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 109 06—16 3 2
Shelley 200 00—2 1 5
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Malia Taufu’i. HR: Kyah Henderson. RBI: Josie Anderson 2, Henderson, Wieland, Taufu’I, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Tylar Dalley 2.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 2.1 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 7 BB; Ashley Hathaway 1.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Hannah Christensen 1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Lacy Hathaway
SNAKE RIVER 10, FIRTH 2: At Moreland, a six-run fourth inning propelled Snake River to a nonconference win over Firth.
Tatum Cherry went 4 for 4 with three RBIs while Jesslynn Bishop went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Snake River (6-2).
Kelsey Cardenas went 2 for 4 while Kylee Barker went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Firth (2-7).
SNAKE RIVER 10, FIRTH 2
Firth 100 001 0—2 5 2
Snake River 210 610 x—10 12 6
FIRTH—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kelsey Cardenas 2-4, Kylee Barker 2-3. 2B: Jolley, Barker. RBI: Jolley, Barker.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Anna Larsen 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tatum Cherry 4-4, Jesslynn Bishop 2-4. 2B: Halle Leavitt. 3B: Bishop. RBI: Abbie Tew 3, Kenya Leavitt, Kristen Godfrey, Cherry 3, Bishop 2. SB: Larsen, Casell Howell.
GOLF
Idaho Falls vs. Hillcrest
Thursday at Pinecrest
Boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 171, 2. Hillcrest 191
Medalist: Brandon Ball (Idaho Falls) 39
Individuals
IDAHO FALLS (171)—Brandon Ball 39, Nick Kempers 42, Logan Shelley 43, Jaedon Thompson 47, Will Taylor 48
HILLCREST (191)—Davis Weatherston 42, Brady Garn 46, Jackson Brooks 49, Ty Elzinga 54, Eric Patterson 62
Girls
Team scores: 1. Hillcrest 218, Idaho Falls INC
Medalist: London Hall (Idaho Falls) 42
HILLCREST (218)—Hailey Potter 46, Challis Potter 49, Cara Giles 58, Lily Duque 65, Zoe Hanson 69
IDAHO FALLS (INC)—London Hal 42, Zoe Wilkinson 58, Presley Walker 78
TENNIS
HILLCREST 12, SUGAR-SALEM 3
Boys singles: Daniel Crofts (H) def. Gabe Barnhill (SS) 6-1, 6-0; Max Pendlebury (H) def. Nate Christean (SS) 6-4, 6-0; Balor Reilly (H) def. Asa Hatch (SS) 6-1, 6-1.
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Camille Richards (SS) 6-2, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Ashlyn McBride (SS) 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Corrine Flaig (SS) 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Dalan Weber/Logan Jones (SS) 6-3, 6-2; Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Isaac Nelson/Quinn Miller (SS) 6-0, 6-3; Spencer Ollerton/Kade Taylor (SS) def. Jace Moscon/Jason C (H) 7-5, 7-5.
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Camber Dodson/Grace Michaelson (SS) 6-1, 6-1; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Greta Michaelson/Alysa Owens (SS) 7-5, 6-3; Shyanne Christensen/Maria Sutter (SS) def. Jamie Hansen/Sydnee Barnes (H) 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Reagan Olsen (H) def. Justin Beagley/Katelyn McBride (SS) 7-6, 6-3; Nate Walter/Abby Barnes (H) def. Spencer Blaser/Emmalee Owens (SS) 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. Sam Peterson/Makalla Morris (SS) def. AJ Dahlke/Ally Steadman (H) def. 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.