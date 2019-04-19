At Melaleuca Field, Andrew Gregersen and Paul Wilson went yard for the Idaho Falls High School baseball team in a doubleheader sweep of District 91 rival Skyline.
The win gives the Tigers a 2-1 series win over the Grizzlies.
Gregersen had a home run, an RBI and a stolen base in game one while Wilson went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Nate Rose went 2 for 4 with a double and Jaxon Sorenson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Logan Taggart went 2 for 3 for the Grizz.
Gregersen had a home run and two RBIs in game two while Cannon Thompson went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and Braxton Ball went 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for Idaho Falls (13-4, 9-2 4A District 6), which hosts Shelley on Wednesday. Kayden Putnam went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Brody Owens had a triple, an RBI and a stolen base for Skyline (12-6, 8-4 4A District 6), which plays Wednesday at Bonneville.
IDAHO FALLS 6, SKYLINE 2
Idaho Falls 120 102 0—6 12 3
Skyline 000 011 0—2 7 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Nate Rose 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Paul Wilson 2-3, Caden White 2-3, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, Rose 2-4, Cabes Woolf 2-3. 2B: Wilson, Rose, Sorenson. HR: Gregersen, Wilson. RBI: Gregersen, Wilson 2, Woolf 2, Sorenson. SB: Gregersen, Woolf.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Easton Taylor 6 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Keaton Cushman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Logan Taggert 2-3. SB: Brody Owens.
IDAHO FALLS 8, SKYLINE 6
Idaho Falls 230 003 0—8 13 2
Skyline 203 001 0—6 9 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Wilson 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Lee 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon Thompson 2-3, Braxton Ball 4-4, Cabes Woolf 2-4, Zack Bridges 2-4. 2B: Woolf. 3B: Thompson, Ball. HR: Andrew Gregersen. RBI: Thompson, Gregersen 2, Ball, Bridges. SB: Sorenson.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 5.1 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Kayden Putnam 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-4, Putnam 2-3. 2B: Putnam. 3B: Brody Owens. RBI: Kempton Motes, Owens, Putnam 2, C. Taylor. SB: Owens, E. Taylor, C. Taylor
MADISON 16, THUNDER RIDGE 6 (6 INNINGS): At Rexburg, Madison outlasted Thunder Ridge for a conference win.
The Bobcats led 9-2 through three innings in a game that featured a combined 23 hits. Jordan Porter went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs while Kekoa Jensen had a double and an RBI and Jaden Schwab had three RBIs and a stolen base for Madison (6-11, 5-2 5A District 6), which plays a doubleheader Monday at Highland.
Cade Lowe went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Ayson Webb went 3 for 4 and Taylor Cannon went 3 fr 3 with a double and an RBI for Thunder Ridge (1-17, 0-8 5A District 5-6), which plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Rigby.
MADISON 16, THUNDER RIDGE 6 (6 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 101 121—6 12 2
Madison 270 205—16 11 1
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Dawson Dunthorn 1.1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Cade Lowe 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Ayson Webb 2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Colby Scott 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Lowe 3-3, A. Webb 3-4, Taylor Cannon 3-3. 2B: Cannon, Lowe. HR: Lowe. RBI: Cannon, Mason Dale, T. Webb, Lowe 2, Dylan Forsgren.
MADISON—Pitchers: Davis Berry 3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Brendon Ball 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Landen Drake 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 3-5. 2B: Kekoa Jensen, Porter 2. RBI: Berry, Nick Fullmer, Cody Hansen, Dimond Hepworth 3, Jensen, Porter 3, Jaden Schwab 3. SB: Fullmer, Schwab.
BLACKFOOT 15, SHELLEY 3: At Shelley, Blackfoot scored 11 of its runs in the final two innings of a conference win over the Russets.
Pitchers Chase Tuner and Candon Dahle combined to throw a one-hitter for the Broncos. Cayden Cornell went 2 for 4 with a triple an an RBI, Jace Grimmett went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base and Jace Jorgensen went 2 for 5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Blackfoot (10-8-1, 4-7 4A District 6), which hosts Hillcrest for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Trey Lott, Creighton Ball and Kaden Waite each had an RBI for Shelley (0-14, 0-11 4A District 6), which plays Wednesday at Idaho Falls.
BLACKFOOT 15, SHELLEY 3
Blackfoot 001 213 8—15 17 3
Shelley 020 010 0—3 1 5
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Candon Dahle 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-4, Jace Grimmett 4-4, Cayden Cornell 2-4, Jace Jorgensen 2-5, Carlos Pimentel 3-4, Stryker Wood 2-4. 2B: Grimmett, Jorgensen. 3B: Cornell, Jorgensen. RBI: Cornell, Grimmett 3, Jorgensen 3, Pimentel, Thomas 3, Wood. SB: Ethan Case, Grimmett.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Trey Lott 6.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Blake Leal 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Lott, Creighton Ball, Kaden Waite.
WEST JEFFERSON 6, SALMON 5: At Terreton, West Jefferson edged Salmon for a conference win.
Salmon outhit West Jefferson 11-3, but West Jefferson scored three runs between the fourth and sixth innings to get the win. Dalton Robins went 2 for 4 with four stolen bases and Duggan Grimes went 2 for 3 for West Jefferson (3-5, 2-0 2A District 6), which plays Monday at Firth.
Kyle Conner went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and Brody Kaufman and Jake Hayden each had a double for Salmon (0-4, 0-4 2A District 6), which plays a doubleheader today at Hillcrest.
WEST JEFFERSON 6, SALMON 5
Salmon 103 001 0—5 11 0
West Jefferson 300 111 x—6 3 1
SALMON—Pitchers: Tyler Fitte 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Jake Hayden 5.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 9 BB, 7 K. Leading hitters: Kyle Conner 2-4. 2B: Brody Kaufman, Hayden. SB: Dakota McIntosh 3, Kaufman 2, Fitte 1, Dakota James 2, Conner 2.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Creed Calder 2.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Duggan Grimes 4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K. Leading hitters: Dalton Robins 2-4, Grimes 2-3. RBI: Jarom Owen, E. Esquivel 2. SB: Robins 4, Calder 2, E. Esquivel 1.
Softball
THUNDER RIDGE 22, SHELLEY 16: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans outlasted Shelley for a barnburner nonconference win.
Thunder Ridge led 13-11 after three innings before scoring eight in the fourth inning of a game that featured a combined 32 hits and 10 errors. AryLue Jones went 3 for 4 with a home run and seven RBIs, Witney Belliston went 3 for 5 with two doubles and Mesa Winchester went 2 for 5 with four RBIs for Thunder Ridge (7-8), which plays a doubleheader Wednesday at Rigby.
Celeste Davis went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, Brooke Kidman went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a stolen base and Janelle Servoss went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base for Shelley (3-12), which hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 22, SHELLEY 16
Shelley 227 101 3—16 15 5
Thunder Ridge 364 801 x—22 17 5
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Hannah Christensen 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Kodie Dye 5.2 IP, 17 H, 19 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Ashley Hathaway 2-5, Brooke Kidman 3-5, Celeste Davis 4-5, JaNelle Servoss 2-5. 2B: Dye, Davis. RBI: A. Hathaway 3, Kidman 3, Jenna Tenerowicz, Davis 4, Servoss. SB: A. Hathaway, Kidman, Dye, Servoss.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Trysta Hoffman 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; McKenna Trejo 5 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Chloe Hawkes 2-4, Witney Belliston 3-5, AryLue Jones 3-4, Kalli McLaren 3-5, Sidney Belliston 2-5, Mesa Winchester 2-5. 2B: W. Belliston 2, S. Belliston, Trejo, Maddi Williams, Winchester. HR: Jones. RBI: S. Belliston, Hawkes 2, Jones 7, McLaren 2, Trejo 2, Williams 3, Winchester 4. SB: S. Belliston, Hawkes.
MADISON 14, SKYLINE 1 (5 INNINGS): At Rexburg, Madison outhit Skyline 10-2 en route a nonference win.
The Bobcats led 11-0 through three innings. Maddy Jensen went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and Hailey Mortensen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Madison (6-8-1), which hosts Highland on Wednesday.
Analise Cheret had a double and Lindsey Gardels had an RBI for Skyline, which plays Tuesday at Bonneville.
MADISON 14, SKYLINE 1 (5 INNINGS)
Skyline 000 01—1 2 6
Madison 038 3x—14 10 0
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Rylee Blanchard 4 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Analise Cheret. RBI: Lindsey Gardels.
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-3, Hailey Mortensen 2-4, Marianna Weaver 2-3. RBI: Megan Gibbs 2, Jensen, Mortensen 3. SB: Jensen, G. Gibbs.
RIGBY 15, HILLCREST 3 (5 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, Rigby built a 10-1 lead after two innings en route to a nonconference win over the Knights.
Shayla Cherry went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Abbi Wilkins went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Halle Boone went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Rigby (7-9), which plays today at Bonneville.
Sara Meacham went 2 for 3 and Brynlee Howell went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Hillcrest, which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.
RIGBY 15, HILLCREST 3 (5 INNINGS)
Rigby 820 50—15 16 1
Hillcrest 010 11—3 7 1
RIGBY—Pitchers: Shayla Cherry 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Sienna Hall 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cherry 3-4, Abbi Wilkins 2-3, Mckenzie Cluff 2-3, Courtney Woodhouse 2-3, Halle Boone 2-3. 2B: Boone, Cherry 2, Cluff, McKenzie Mecham, Wilkins, Camryn Williams. HR: Wilkins. RBI: Boone 2, Cherry 2, Cluff, Hall 2, Wilkins 3, Woodhouse 3. SB: Ruby Gneiting, Hall.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Bailey Egan 3.2 IP, 16 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Carina Johns 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sara Meacham 2-3, Brynlee Howell 2-3. RBI: Howell, Olivia Stoddart. SB: Maggie Van Orden.
Tennis
BONNEVILLE 8, BLACKFOOT 4
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (BONN) def. Carter Christensen 6-2, 6-2; Riley Porter (BLAC) def. Jamison Lemon 7-6, 7-6; Caden Tanner (BLAC) def. Devin Chatterton 7-5, 6-4
Girls singles: Kallie Shurtliff (BONN) def. Hannah Cannon 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Barton (BONN) def. Lydia Story 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Snell (BONN) def. Elizabeth Pratt 6-0, 6-1
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (BONN) def. Ben Sayre/Braxton Bird 7-6, 5-7, 6-1; Matthew Joyner/Joey Walker (BLAC) def. Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell 6-1, 6-1
Girls doubles: Sage Leishman/Hannah Harker (BONN) def. Collette Baker/Laney Eans 7-5, 6-3; Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Petersen (BONN) def. McKrey Davis/Lauren Lee 6-2, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Claire Anderson/Landon Evans (BLAC) def. Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld 7-5, 7-6; Alex Payne/ Sydney Higginson (BONN) def. Aiden Stufflebeam/Yarah Bisherat 1-6, 7-6, 7-6