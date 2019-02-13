At Skyline, No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls pulled away in the second half with a balanced offensive effort to defeat Bonneville 55-44 to reach Saturday’s 4A District 6 championship game.
Five players scored at least eight points for the Tigers, with Andrew Gregersen leading the way with 14 points. Jaxon Sorenson added 11, but it was Gregersen who had the hot hand in the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers. Kalvin Bowen was held to two points, but recorded five assists for Idaho Falls (16-5), which will play Saturday for the district title versus the winner of tonight’s Blackfoot-Hillcrest game.
Riley Judy scored 14 points for the Bees, including knocking down four 3-pointers, and Randon Hostert netted 12 for Bonneville (9-15) which plays Monday versus the winner of Friday’s Skyline-Shelley game.
IDAHO FALLS 55, BONNEVILLE 44
Bonneville 15 12 12 5 — 44
Idaho Falls 10 10 15 20 — 55
BONNEVILLE (44) — Jordan Perez 5, Randon Hostert 12, Carson Johnson 5, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 14, Jamison Trane 6. FG: 15. FT: 9-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Judy 4, Johnson). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
IDAHO FALLS (55) — Kalvin Bowen 2, Braxton Ball 9, Paul Wilson 8, Jaxon Sorenson 11, Cam Conrad 2, Andrew Gregersen 14, Kenyion Clark 9. FG: 20. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Gregersen 3). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 71, TETON 45: At Driggs, No. 2 seeded Sugar-Salem built on a 36-18 halftime lead en route to its first win over No. 1 seeded Teton this season.
The Diggers advanced to Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game, which they will host.
“I think our defense has been really tough,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “Our guys are figuring a few things out. They’re starting to click.”
Tanner Harris had 15 points, Kyler Handy had 12 and Gerohm Rihari and Hadley Miller had 11 points each for Sugar-Salem (14-9).
Luke Thompson and Harrison Moulton had eight points each for Teton (12-8), which hosts No. 3 South Fremont on Friday in an elimination game.
2A District 6 tournament
NORTH FREMONT 61, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Firth, No. 2 seeded North Fremont shot 62 percent from the field in a win over No. 4 seeded West Jefferson to reach Saturday’s semifinal game.
North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said he wasn’t too surprised by West Jefferson’s win over Firth on Tuesday, and he knew the Panthers would be riding that win.
“I’ve said all year that Coach (Dave) Hadley would have his team prepared by tournament time,” Hill said. “We played really good basketball tonight.”
Garrett Hawkes had 20 points and Blake Oberhansley, whose leadership Hill commended added 18 for North Fremont (16-4), which plays No. 1 seed Ririe in Saturday’s winner-to-state semifinal.
West Jefferson (5-17) plays No. 3 seeded Firth, which defeated Salmon in Wednesday’s elimination game, in another elimination game Saturday.
West Jefferson 5 14 8 8—35
North Fremont 21 16 11 13—61
WEST JEFFERSON (35)—Grimes 2, Jacobs 9, Larsen 6, Larsen 1, Morton 9, Morton 5, Ricks 2, Robins 2. FG: 16-38. FT: 1-8. 3-pointers: 3 (Jacobs 1, Morton 1, Morton 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (61)—Chris Hansen 7, Garrett Hawkes 20, Drew Hill 2, Luke Hill 2, Bridger Lenz 6, Jordan Lenz 1, Blake Oberhansley 18, Tyler Shuldberg 2, Paul Wynn 3. FG: 23-37. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 4 (Hansen 1, Hawkes 1, B. Lenz 2). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
MACKAY 70, ROCKLAND 64: At Firth, No. 2 seeded Mackay defeated No. 3 seeded Rockland for the third time this season to reach Tuesday’s district championship game.
The Miners trailed 12-12 after the first quarter before taking a 34-28 halftime lead.
“Kids stepped up and made plays,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “They continued to fight and scrap. They showed the heart of a champion tonight.”
Colton Holt and Chase Green had 16 points each while Jacoda Whitworth had 12 for Mackay (19-4), which plays No. 1 seeded North Gem on Tuesday for the championship.
MACKAY 70, ROCKLAND 64
Mackay 12 22 11 25 — 70
Rockland 13 15 15 21 — 64
MACKAY (70) — Kyle Peterson 3, Dallin Green 8, Nolan Moorman 4, Jacoda Whitworth 12, Caleb Green 6, Colton Holt 16, Chase Green 16. FG: 19. FT: 19-29. 3-pointers: 5 (Whitworth 3, Cha. Green 1, Peterson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND (64) — Permann 18, La. Farr 8, Matthews 11, Norwood 10, Woodworth 4, McLean 3, Le. Farr 10. FG: 23. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 6 (Permann 3, Norwood 1, Le. Farr 2). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Le. Farr, Norwood.
NORTH GEM 55, WATERSPRINGS 49: At Firth, No. 4 Watersprings hung with North Gem before falling to the No. 1 seeded team in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket game.
Landon Bowman had a game-high 25 points for Watersprings, which trailed 24-18 at halftime and 28-24 after three quarters.
Robert Canfield added nine for the Warriors (13-8), who play No. 7 Sho-Ban in an elimination game Monday.
NORTH GEM 55, WATERSPRINGS 49
Watersprings 8 10 10 21 — 49
North Gem 8 16 14 17 — 55
WATERSPRINGS (49) — Tomlinson 2, Robert Canfield 9, Mikey Buell 3, Landon Bowman 25, Matt Almgren 3, Parker Simmons 4, Hunter Rogers 3.
NORTH GEM (55) — Bagley 4, Neese 4, Corta 11, Holbrook 20, Cooper 5, Bodily 11.
Wrestling
HIGHLAND WINS 5A DISTRICT 5-6 CHAMPIONSHIPS: At Rexburg, Highland captured the 5A District 5-6 team title Wednesday at Madison High School, 405-301 over host Madison.
The Rams had seven individual champions and 18 wrestlers qualify for next week’s 5A state championships at Holt Arena.
Host Madison had 11 wrestlers place in the top three, including five individual champions: Diego Vergara (106), Crit Wilcox (120), Jaden Smith (138), Tyson Clark (145) and Tre Clark (195).
Thunder Ridge, third in the team standings with 265.5 points, automatically qualified eight wrestlers for state. Kaden Ramos won the 98-pound title.
Rigby, fourth with 138.5 points, automatically qualified seven wrestlers for state. Ethan Waldron (113) and Jaxon Shipper (182) won individual titles.
The top three placers in each weight class automatically qualified for the 5A state wrestling championships.
5A District 5-6 wrestling championships
Wednesday at Madison High School
Team scores: 1. Highland 405, 2. Madison 301, 3. Thunder Ridge 265.5, 4. Rigby 138.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top three to state)
98
1st place: Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Rhope Rasmussen (RIG), 0:31
3rd place: Calvin Hewitt (HIGH) pin Gabe Wilcox (MAD), 2:01
106
1st place: Diego Vergara (MAD) pin Gentry Lish (HIGH), 1:52
3rd place: Gabe Terrill (HIGH) pin Marshal Parker (RIG), 1:46
113
1st place: Ethan Waldron (RIG) dec. Josh Benson (MAD), 9-7
3rd place: Noah Ingram (MAD) pin Kayden Findlay (HIGH), 3:48
120
1st place: Crit Wilcox (MAD) pin Austin Dye (HIGH), 1:12
3rd place: Robby Boone (RIG) maj. dec. Joshua Buffington (HIGH), 13-3
126
1st place: Emilio Velasquez (HIGH) dec. Payton Brooks (RIG), 8-5
3rd place: David Wheeler (MAD) dec. Jadon Hedstrom (HIGH) 6-4
132
1st place: Kael Cordingley (HIGH) pin Gage Holt (TR), 3:36
3rd place: Caden Hall (TR) pin Jarom Ricks (MAD), 0:59
138
1st place: Jaden Smith (MAD) pin Justin Lance (TR), 3:29
3rd place: Treagan Watson (HIGH) pin Gave Reeves (TR), 3:18
145
1st place: Tyson Clark (MAD) pin Ethan Burbidge (MAD), 3:17
3rd place: Tanner Stanton (TR) over Luke Sidwell (HIGH) by ultimate tie breaker, 8-7
152
1st place: Kael Anderson (HIGH) pin Tristan Stanton (TR), 4:30
3rd place: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) dec. Roy Gunderson (MAD), 7-1
160
1st place: Davis Dobson (HIGH) dec. Tanner Webb (TR), 10-4
3rd place: Bristin Corrigan (HIGH) pin Orion Stokes (MAD), 4:10
170
1st place: Max Anderton (HIGH) dec. Nick Galindo (HIGH), 8-2
3rd place: David Fife (RIG) tech. fall Max Leavitt (TR), 16-1 (3:00)
182
1st place: Jaxson Shipper (RIG) pin Truman Anderson (HIGH), 1:56
3rd place: Truman Anderson (HIGH) pin Jared Carlquist (TR), 1:55
195
1st place: Tre Clark (MAD) dec. Andrew Morrison (HIGH), 10-7
3rd place: Michael Snyder (TR) via bye
220
1st place: Logan George (HIGH) pin Nathan Sanders (MAD), 1:58
3rd place: Ian Allen (HIGH) pin Jaren Sayer (TR), 4:17
285
1st place: Callen Tanaka (HIGH) pin Jorge Diaz (MAD), 1:06
3rd place: Carson Johnson (RIG) pin Westin Rowe (HIGH), 4:08