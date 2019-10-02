At Bonneville, the Idaho Falls High School girls soccer team continued their best season in recent memory with a 2-1 win over Bonneville.
The Tigers, who fell to Bonneville 5-1 in their previous meeting on Sept. 11, got goals from Katelyn Allen (Kennedy Robertson assist) and Kendra Billman (Robertson assist). Assistant coach Cathilee Robertson said in an email that keeper Lydia Keller made ‘incredible saves’ for the Tigers.
Idaho Falls and Bonneville are now tied for second place in the 4A District 6 standings with identical records of 6-2. Bonneville (9-5-0 overall) plays Skyline on Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Idaho Falls (7-4-0 overall) plays District 91 rival Skyline on Monday.
SKYLINE 7, SHELLEY 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Tasha Miller had a hat trick for the Grizzlies in a shutout conference win over the Russets.
Teresa Ledezma scored twice (Brooklyn Windor assist, Taylor Cole assist) and Miller scored twice (Morgan assist, then unassisted) to put Skyline up 4-0 at halftime. Jaqueline Trejo (Windor assist), Mariela Castaneda (Ledezma assist) and Miller (unassisted) scored in the second half for Skyline (10-1-0 overall, 8-0 4A District 6), which plays District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Monday. Shelley (0-13-0, 0-9-0) hosts Blackfoot the same day.
HILLCREST 3, BLACKFOOT 2: At Blackfoot, Mady Miller scored twice and BreAnn Benson added a goal for the Knights (5-9, 4-5).
Sydney Finch, Ella McMurphy, and Halle Torgerson added assists.
Hillcrest is at Wood River on Saturday.
Boys soccer
SHELLEY 1, SKYLINE 0: At Shelley, sophomore JR Vega scored on an assist from Junior Rey Gonzalez with five minutes left in the game to give the Russets the win over the Grizzlies.
“Our boys wanted this game,” Shelley coach Octavio Vega said in an email, adding that Shelley’s back line and midfield played solid.
Shelley (4-9-0, 4-5-0) concludes the regular season Monday at Blackfoot. Skyline plays District 91 rival Idaho Falls the same night.
BLACKFOOT 3, HILLCREST 2: At Hillcrest, the Broncos scored three second-half goals to hand the Knights their first conference loss.
Christopher Botello had two goals and Manny Bartolo added the third as Blackfoot overcame a 2-0 deficit at the half.
Jake Hoover scored twice for the Knights (12-2-1, 7-1-1), who host Bonneville on Monday.
Blackfoot (5-7, 5-4) hosts Shelley on Monday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, BONNEVILLE 0: Jameson Lee scored three goals in the first 11 minutes of the match and the lead held up in the shutout of the Bees.
Idaho Falls (6-3-3, 5-1-2) is at Bonneville on Friday.
Volleyball
THUNDER RIDGE 3, SKYLINE 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans swept Skyline 26-25, 25-23, 25-21 for a nonconference win.
Aubrey Hazekamp had four blocks and Sophie Anderson and Taryn Chapman Skyline in kills, passes and sets, Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said.
“Thunder Ridge has a really solid team,” Neibaur said. “We were hoping that a lot of things we’d been practicing lately would come and out and it did. It was a lot of fun volleyball.”
Thunder Ridge (18-4) plays in the inaugural ‘Battle of the Best’ tournament Friday and Saturday at Madison while Skyline (13-9-1) plays Tuesday at Shelley.