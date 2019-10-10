At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Kennedy Robertson scored two goals in the Idaho Falls High School girls soccer team’s 5-1 win over Blackfoot to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
Robertson scored off assists from Katelyn Allen and Alexis Adams in the win for the Tigers, who also got goals from Kacy Fredrickson (Allen assist), Kendra Billman (penalty kick) and Adams (from a deflection off a Blackfoot player).
Blackfoot’s season ends at 1-14-0. Idaho Falls (9-5-0) plays in a semifinal game Saturday at No. 2 seeded Bonneville. The teams split regular season meetings.
HILLCREST 2, SHELLEY 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights scored twice in the second half and defeated Shelley to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Knights’ first goal was by Zoe Hansen, who took a shot from a distance off a rebounded ball that came out of the box. Hansen then assisted Brooklyn Summers, who scored on a one versus one opportunity.
Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis said at halftime, the Knights discussed patience with shots.
“I would say we dominated the first 30 minutes of the (first) half,” Francis said. “We had some shots and some one v one opportunities, but they weren’t very strong or went straight to the keeper.”
Shelley’s season ends at 1-14-0. Hillcrest (6-10-1) plays in a semifinal Saturday at No. 1 Skyline.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, the Bees swept their District 93 rivals in three sets for the second time in the regular season.
Sadie Lott had eight kills and three aces, Mariah Jardine had six kills and two aces and the Bees had 20 aces as a team in their 25-7, 25-19, 25-12 win.
“Tough serving is a staple for us,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “We’ve been working on being able to do that. Kids were really serving well tonight.”
Bonneville (24-4, 8-0 4A District 6) travels to the Wasatch Tournament today in Lehi, Utah. Hillcrest (3-18, 0-8 4A District 6) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Skyline, the Grizzlies defeated the Broncos for a conference win.
Nikki Troyer had three aces, 24 assists and 12 digs, Aubrey Hazekamp had eight kills and three blocks and Taryn Chapman had 15 kills for Skyline.
“We struggled with our serve tonight, but my kids found a way to pull it together to get the win,” Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “Blackfoot’s a good team. They came to fight.”
Blackfoot plays Tuesday at Idaho Falls while The Grizzlies (15-9-1 overall, 7-1 4A District 6) play Wednesday at Bonneville.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, RIGBY 1; THUNDER RIDGE 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans swept a tri-match.
The Titans defeated Rigby 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13 for a conference win and swept Sugar-Salem 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 for a nonconference win. Versus Rigby, Avery Turnage had 13 kills, seven aces, four blocks and two digs, Paige Clark had 11 kills, 22 assists and five digs, Kendel Hone had two aces, seven kills, 10 assists and five digs and Brooklyn Rose had five assists and seven digs. Versus Sugar-Salem, Turnage had 15 kills, six digs, two blocks and one ace, Rose had 14 digs, Clark had seven kills, 18 assists, one ace and five digs and Jaycee Weathermon had seven kills, one assist, one ace and six digs for Thunder Ridge (26-11, 3-1 5A District 5-6), which plays Tuesday at Madison. Rigby plays the same night at Highland while Sugar-Salem hosts Teton the same night.
FIRTH 3, RIRIE 0: At Firth, the Cougars swept Ririe in a conference match on senior night.
Hailey Gee had five kills and nine digs, Kiley Mecham had five kills, Jordyn Adams had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces, Brooklyn Adams had six kills, three aces and two blocks and Kaydee Park had 25 assists, three aces and 11 digs for Firth.
"The girls were just playing well together," Firth coach Elda Park said. "They just know each other so well and just figured out what they need to do. It’s so nice to have so many hitters who go anywhere we need to go."
Firth plays Tuesday at North Fremont.