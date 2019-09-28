At Fairview, Ore., Idaho Falls High School junior Mitchell Athay broke the 16-minute barrier for the second time this season and led Tigers finishers in the Jim Danner Championship race Saturday at Nike Portland XC.
Athay finished fifth in 15:38.8 and teammate Zac Bright also got a top-20 finish, placing 19th in a personal best 15:59.4 to help the Tigers place sixth in the Jim Danner Championship boys race team standings with a score of 217.
Hannah Kohler led I.F. with a 38th place finish in the Jim Danner Championship girls race in a personal best 19:06.7. Kohler, Allison Lemons, Abbey Corgatelli and Jennalee Lewis all ran sub-20. The Tigers placed 10th in the team standings with a score of 316--one point behind Camas (Wash.) and one point ahead of North Salem (Ore.).
A total of 5,987 runners competed in 25 races at the meet which drew five teams from DyeStat's U.S. rankings: Summit (Ore.) girls, Boise girls, Jesuit (Ore.) boys, Franklin (Ore.) boys and Clovis North (Calif.) boys. Mountain View's Lexy Halladay won the Jim Danner Championship girls race in a course record 17:30.7 and defending Nike Cross Nationals champion Summit won the girls team title with a score of 67. Four Idaho teams--Boise, Mountain View, Timberline and Eagle--placed second through fifth in the standings. Clovis North's Isaiah Galindo won the Jim Danner Championship boys race in 15:19.5 and Tahoma (Wash.) won the team title with a score of 116.
Girls soccer
MADISON 5, BONNEVILLE 1: At Rexburg, Madison senior Annalise Brunson had a hat trick in a nonconference win over Bonneville.
Brunson scored two minutes into the game off a Zabree Clark assist, the 46th minute off a Breckley Birch assist and a breakaway goal in the final minutes of the second half. Hannah Bolingbroke (unassisted first half goal) and Julia Williams (second half free kick) also scored for the Bobcats, who led 2-1 at halftime. Kylie Coles scored for Bonneville nine minutes into the game to tie it 1-1.
"They did a nice job of counteracting," coach Birch said of Bonneville. "Their keeper is very active. It took us a while to figure it out. We had to talk for a quite a while at halftime."
Bonneville (8-4-0) plays Monday at Blackfoot while Madison (10-2-0) hosts Rigby on Thursday.
RIGBY 3, HILLCREST 1: At Hillcrest, Rigby got back into the win column with a nonconference victory over the Knights.
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and extended it to 3-0 in the second half. Mady Miller scored for Hillcrest in the 75th minute, winning a Rigby goal kick and taking it all the way to the net.
Hillcrest (4-7-0) plays Tuesday at Skyline while Rigby (5-6-0) plays Thursday at Madison.
SUGAR-SALEM 5, AMERICAN FALLS 2: At American Falls, the Diggers defeated the Beavers to move to 12-0-0. The Beavers are the third team to score against the Diggers this season, and the first to score multiple goals.
Sugar-Salem hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 2, RIGBY 0: At Rigby, the Knights handed the Trojans their first loss to a 4A team this season.
Hadrien Pena scored in the first half off an assist from Carlos Espinoza and Ethan Serr scored in the second half off an assist from Saul Espinosa. Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said a Rigby striker and Hillcrest's keeper both got red carded in the first half, so both teams played with 10 players each after that.
"We had a lot of scoring opportunities and we put a couple away," Ellis said. "That 5A conference, they’re tough. It was a solid win."
Hillcrest (11-1-1) plays Skyline on Monday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex while Rigby (7-4-0) hosts Madison on Thursday.
AMERICAN FALLS 5, SUGAR-SALEM 1: At American Falls, the Beavers handed Sugar-Salem its first loss of the season.
The Diggers' lone goal came from Scott Galbraith off an assist from Jordan Dayley. The Beavers are responsible for Sugar-Salem's only other non-win this season, a 1-1 tie on Aug. 27.
"We just never seemed to get into our game plan or style," Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said. "American Falls gave us fits in the midfield and on the back line, which are usually strong for us."
Sugar-Salem (10-1-1) plays Tuesday at Teton.