At Feist Field in Tautphaus Park, the Idaho Falls High School softball team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to an 11-4 conference win over Blackfoot.
A day after committing three errors in a 2-1 loss at Blackfoot, the Tigers had zero errors to Blackfoot’s eight. The win gave the Tigers a regular season split with the Broncos, with whom they now share first place in 4A District 6.
“We were neck and neck in hits,” Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said. “The errors cost both games. Our defense was pretty solid today. It made a big difference.”
Madi Burton went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Macie Cordon went 3 for 4 with a double and Kaitlin Moss went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Idaho Falls (15-3, 5-1 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
Chloe Cronquist went 2 for 4 with a double while Kyah Henderson, Grace Callister and Demry Wixon each went 2 for 4 for Blackfoot (9-2, 5-1 4A District 6), which plays Wednesday at Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS 11, BLACKFOOT 4
Blackfoot 200 200 0—4 12 8
Idaho Falls 321 014 x—11 13 0
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Maggie Hepworth 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Kyah Henderson 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K. Leading hitters: Henderson 2-4, Chloe Cronquist 2-4, Grace Callister 2-4, Demry Wixom 2-4. 2B: Cronquist. RBI: Malia Taufu’i, Yoleni Navarrette.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Madi Burton 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jaidyn Clement 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. Leading hitters: Madi Burton 3-4, Clement 2-5, Macie Cordon 3-4, Kaitlin Moss 3-4. 2B: M. Burton, Cordon. RBI: M. Burton 2, Emma Williams, Olivia Hillam, Moss 2, K. Burton, Kennedy Robertson, Hannah Gardner.
BONNEVILLE 10, SHELLEY 1: At Shelley, the Bees finished off a conference win over Shelley with a six-run sixth inning.
Shandell Carter went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs while Zoey Grinnell had a double and a stolen base for the Bees, who led 3-0 through five innings. Bonneville (6-10, 4-2 4A District 6) hosts Rigby on Saturday.
Celeste Davis went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, an RBI and a stolen base for Shelley (3-11, 2-4), which plays Friday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 10, SHELLEY 1
Bonneville 210 006 1—10 7 1
Shelley 000 000 1—1 7 6
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shandell Carter 2-3. 2B: Zoey Grinnell. HR: Carter. RBI: Ryley Baker, Maely Harrigfeld, Robyn Taylor 2, Allie Harrigfeld, Ally Radford, Carter 2, Olivia Lemons. SB: Faith Carter, Grinnell, Lemons.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Hannah Christensen 5 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 8 BB; Kodie Dye 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Celeste Davis 3-3. 2B: Davis. HR: Davis. RBI: Davis. SB: Ashley Hathaway, Davis.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 1; HIGHLAND 13, RIGBY 9: At Rigby, the Rams swept a conference doubleheader over the Trojans.
Highland held Rigby to its lone run in the seventh inning in game one. Abigail Wilkins went 2 for 3 with a double for Rigby.
The teams combined for 29 hits--including four home runs--in game two, which was tied 9-9 until Highland scored four runs in the top of the seventh. Shayla Cherry went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Ruby Gneiting went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Camryn Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Rigby (5-6, 2-4 5A District 5-6), which plays a doubleheader at Thunder Ridge today.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 1
Highland 110 211 2—8 14 4
Rigby 000 000 1—1 3 3
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 3-5, Makayia Anderson 2-4, Tiauna Walker 2-3, Mauger 3-4. 2B: Anderson, Mauger 2, Frasure, Walker. RBI: Anderson, Mauger, Frasure 2, Shondiin Farmer, Walker 2, Shylee Mann. SB: Anderson.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 7 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Abigail Wilkins 2-3. 2B: Wilkins.
HIGHLAND 13, RIGBY 9
Highland 102 141 4—13 17 2
Rigby 201 042 0—9 12 2
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Shylee Mann 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Makayla Mauger 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 4-5, Alora Teel 3-4, Makayia Anderson 2-4, Tiauna Walker 2-4, Shondiin Farmer 2-4. 2B: Frasure, Walker. 3B: Frasure. HR: Farmer, Mann. RBI: Teel 2, Anderson 5, Frasure, Farmer, Walker 2, Mann 2. SB: Anderson 3, Walker.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 4.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Siena Hall 2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 3-4, Halle Boone 2-3, Camryn Williams 2-3, Ruby Gneiting 2-3. 2B: Cherry, Williams, Courtney Woodhouse, Hall. HR: Cherry, Gneiting. RBI: Cherry 2, Williams 3, Gneiting 3, Woodhouse.
FIRTH 13, DECLO 3 (5 INNINGS): At Firth, Kylee Barker led a hit parade for the Cougars in a nonconference win over Declo.
Barker went 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a stolen base for Firth, which led 11-3 through three innings. Kate Leslie went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases and Maisie Adams went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases for Firth (4-7), which resumes conference play today at North Fremont.
FIRTH 13, DECLO 3 (5 INNINGS)
Declo 021 00—3 4 3
Firth 335 02—13 13 2
DECLO—Pitchers: Mattie Ramsey 3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Amanda Bott 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Bott. RBI: Bott.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kelsey Cardenas 2-3, Kate Leslie 3-4, Maisie Adams 2-3, Kylee Barker 3-4. 2B: K. Barker 2. RBI: K. Barker 5, Hailey Barker, Leslie 2. SB: Adams 2, K. Barker, Mckenna Hogan, Leslie 2, Maddi Tucker.
Baseball
FIRTH 11, DECLO 5: At Firth, the Cougars took an 8-1 lead through three innings en route to a nonconference win over Declo. No further details were available.
Firth (13-1) plays Friday at Soda Springs.
Tennis
BONNEVILLE 8, IDAHO FALLS 7
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Jack Groberg 6-3, 6-3; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Jamison Lemon 7-5, 6-0; Carsten Schjeldahl (IF) def. Devin Chatterton 6-2, 6-3
Girls singles: Lillian Crone (IF) def. Kallie Shurtliff 6-3, 6-1; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Alexis McMurtrey 6-2, 6-0; Talia Trane (B) def. Kate Barrett 7-5, 6-3
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell 6-1, 6-4; Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion (IF) def. Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell 6-4, 7-5; Dawson Belnap/Matt Miller (B) def. Nathan LaPray/Carter Bailey
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Sage Leishman/Hannah Harker 6-4, 7-6; Maddy Cook/Anna Barrett (IF) def. Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Petersen 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Olivia Snell/Taylor Barton (B) def. Madison Parsons/Trinity Parsons 6-1, 6-4
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (B) def. Trevin Facer/Claire Andary 6-3, 6-4; Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (B) def. Brooklyn Smith/Jackson Baker 7-6, 6-1; TJ Becker/Heather Barker (B) def. Hailey Thompson/Crew Peterson 7-6, 7-5
Late Tuesday
Tennis
HILLCREST 7, BLACKFOOT 5
Boys singles: Jacob Christensen (B) def. Daniel Crofts 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Riley Porter (B) def. Max Pendlebury 6-4, 6-2; Carter Christensen (B) def. Balor Reilly 7-5, 6-4
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Summer Vonderlieth 6-0, 6-2; Nicole Tran (H) def. Hannah Cannon 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Lydia Story 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Ben Sayre/Braxton Bird (B) def. Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer 6-1, 6-7, 6-3
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Lacey Evans/Colette Baker 6-1, 6-1; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. McKrey Davis/Lauren Lee 6-1, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Claire Anderson/Landon Evans 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Yarah Bisherat/Aiden Stufflebeam 6-3, 4-6, 7-6