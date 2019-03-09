At St. George, Utah, the Idaho Falls High School softball team finished its opening weekend 4-1 after splitting two games on Saturday.
"We were quite happy with the results this weekend on dirt," Tigers coach Traci Wilkinson said, adding the team had yet to see much action outside due to the weather.
The Tigers (4-1) jumped out early in Saturday's first game, scoring 13 runs in the second inning, but eventually had to hold off Desert Hills, 16-11. Macie Cordon belted a 3-run homer and Madi Burton finished 3 for 5.
North Sanpete handed Idaho Falls its first loss of the season in the later game, defeating the Tigers 10-3.
Idaho Falls is scheduled to play Thunder Ridge at Tautphaus Park on Thursday, weather permitting.
NORTH SANPETE 10, IDAHO FALLS 3
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 3 8 3
N. Sanpete 0 0 0 6 0 4 x — 10 10 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Kennedy Burton 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Madi Burton 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Katie Stohl 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaidyn Clement 2-4, Kennedy Burton 2-4. 2B: M. Burton. RBI: Emma Williams, Macie Cordon. Runs: Kennedy Robertson, Olivia Hillam, Shaylee Robertson.
NORTH SANPETE — NA
IDAHO FALLS 16, DESERT HILLS 11
Desert Hills 0 2 0 2 6 1 — 11 16 1
Idaho Falls 0 13 3 0 0 x — 16 14 0
DESERT HILLS — NA
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jaidyn Clement 5.0 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Kennedy Burton 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Burton 3-5, Kennedy Burton 2-3, Emma Williams 2-3, Riley Schneider 2-4. 2B: M. Burton, Williams. 3B: Hannah Gardner. HR: Macie Cordon. RBI: M. Burton, Clement, Robinson, Olivia Hillam, K. Burton, Williams, Cordon 3, Schneider 2, Gardner. Runs: M. Burton, Clement, Robertson, Hillam, K. Burton 2, Williams 3, Cordon 3, Schneider 2, Gardner 2.