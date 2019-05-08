At Bonneville, Idaho Falls High School completed a sweep of the team titles at the 4A District 6 championships Wednesday at Bonneville.
Idaho Falls accumulated 67 points to win the girls team title while the boys won with 53 points. According to Post Register records, this is the first time since 2015, when the Tigers competed in 5A, that Idaho Falls swept team titles at district tennis.
Helping I.F.’s cause by winning individual district titles were Sam Vance (boys singles), Lillian Crone (girls singles) and Whitney Black and Rachel Harris (girls doubles). The Tigers also had state qualifiers in Jack Groberg (second place boys singles), Alexis Adams (second place girls singles) and Trevin Facer and Claire Andary (second place mixed doubles).
Also winning individual district titles Wednesday were Blackfoot’s Ben Sayre and Braxton Bird (boys doubles) and Bonneville’s Nate Clements and Maunayia Harrigfeld (Bonneville).
The top three placers in each category automatically qualified for next week’s 4A state championships in Boise. Matches will take place at Timberline High School, Appleton Tennis Complex, Julia Davis Park and Ivywild Park.
Girls Team Scores
1. Idaho Falls (67 points)
2. Hillcrest (45.5 points)
3. Bonneville (35.5 points)
4. Blackfoot (13 points)
5. Skyline (12.5 points)
Boys Team Scores
1. Idaho Falls (53 points)
2. Bonneville (39.5 points)
3. Blackfoot (35 points)
4. Skyline (25.5 points)
5. Hillcrest (20.5 points)
State qualifiers
Boys Singles
1. Sam Vance (Idaho Falls)
2. Jack Groberg (Idaho Falls)
3. Kyle Johnson (Bonneville)
Girls Singles
1. Lillian Crone (Idaho Falls)
2. Alexis Adams (Idaho Falls)
3. Marie Phelan (Hillcrest)
Boys Doubles
1. Ben Sayre/Braxton Bird (Blackfoot)
2. Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (Bonneville)
3. Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (Skyline)
Girls Doubles
1. Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (Idaho Falls)
2. Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (Hillcrest)
3. Hannah Harker/Sage Leishman (Bonneville)
Mixed Doubles
1. Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (Bonneville)
2. Trevin Facer/Claire Andary (Idaho Falls)
3. Landon Evans/Claire Anderson (Blackfoot)
Baseball
SUGAR-SALEM 7, SOUTH FREMONT 2: At St. Anthony, No. 2 seeded Sugar-Salem upended No. 1 seeded South Fremont to win the if-necessary 3A District 6 championship game.
The Diggers, who fell to the Cougars 12-6 on Monday to prompt the if necessary game, never trailed Wednesday and used a four-run sixth inning to pull away. Curtis Drake went 3 for 4 with a double and a stolen base, Kyle Ostermiller went 2 for 4 with a double and Hayden Crapo went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Sugar-Salem (17-11), which opens the 3A state tournament one week from today versus the District 1 runner-up.
Karter Yancey went 2 for 4 with a double and Payten Hollist had a home run and an RBI for South Fremont (19-5), which plays Snake River today in a regional play-in game.
SUGAR-SALEM 7, SOUTH FREMONT 2
Sugar-Salem 020 014 0—7 14 2
South Fremont 100 001 0—2 5 0
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Caleb Norman 2-3, Curtis Drake 3-4, Hayden Crapo 2-4, Kyle Ostermiller 2-4. 2B: Drake, Ostermiller, Rasmussen. 3B: Kyzon Garner. RBI: Crapo, Drake, Bridger Norman, C. Norman 2, Rasmussen. SB: Drake, Tanner Harris, B. Norman.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Karter Yancey 3.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Kyler Yancey 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Bridger Erickson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Yancey 2-4. 2B: Karter Yancey. HR: Payten Hollist. RBI: German Gonzalez, Hollist. SB: Talon Maupin.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 2; FIRTH 18, RIRIE 4 (5 INNINGS): At Terreton, No. 1 seeded West Jefferson and No. 2 seeded Firth advanced to the 2A District 6 championship game.
West Jefferson edged Firth earlier in the day in a game that featured a combined eight hits and 12 errors. Madi Pancheri went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Panthers ().
Firth then defeated Ririe in an elimination game, scoring 14 innings in the fourth inning and outhitting the Bulldogs 14-2. Hailey Barker went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs while Megan Jolley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Firth (12-11), which plays West Jefferson in today’s championship game at 3 p.m.
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 2
Firth 000 011 0—2 2 4
West Jefferson 101 010 x—3 6 8
FIRTH—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Maisie Adams. RBI: Mckenna Hogan, Adams. SB: Hailey Barker.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-3. RBI: J’Mae Torgerson, Tyra Pancheri. SB: Torgerson, Natalie Brown, M. Pancheri.
FIRTH 18, RIRIE 4 (5 INNINGS)
Ririe 400 00—4 2 10
Firth 130 (14)x—18 14 2
RIRIE—Pitchers: M. Nelson 4 IP, 14 H, 18 R, 11 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: A. Stevenson 2, K. Crystal. SB: K. Crystal, T. Marion.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Megan Jolley 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-4, Maisie Adams 2-4, Jolley 2-3, Hailey Barker 3-3, Mckenna Hogan 2-2, Hailey McNeely 2-3. 3B: H. Barker. RBI: Adams, H. Barker 2, Cardenas 2, Hogan, Jolley 2, Leslie, McNeely 2.
IDAHO FALLS 6, BONNEVILLE 2; BONNEVILLE 14, SHELLEY 4 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, No. 2 seeded Idaho Falls defeated No. 3 seeded Bonneville to reach the semifinals of the 4A District 6 tournament.
It was the third meeting in eight days between the Tigers and Bees. Idaho Falls was helped by back-to-back home runs from Kennedy Robertson and Kaitlin Moss in the fourth inning and a home run by Olivia Hillam in the fifth inning. Each had an RBI.
“We were just slow in the beginning coming out of the chute,” Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said. “Something just clicked and they started fighting.”
Moss went 2 for 3 for Idaho Falls (20-4), which plays No. 1 seeded Blackfoot in today’s semifinals at 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Bonneville then defeated No. 5 seeded Shelley in five innings of an elimination game to preserve its season, scoring eight runs through the final two innings. Ally Radford went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs while Annie Elliott went 2 for 2 for the Bees, who play another elimination game today at 2 p.m. Kodie Dye went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Celeste Davis had a double and an RBI for Shelley, which ends the season 5-18.
IDAHO FALLS 6, BONNEVILLE 2
Bonneville 000 110 0—2 7 3
Idaho Falls 100 410 x—6 8 2
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Leading hitters: Olivia Lemons 2-4, Robyn Taylor 2-3. 2B: Shandell Carter. RBI: Elliott, Taylor
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Kennedy Burton 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Jaidyn Clement 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Madi Burton 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K. Leading hitters: Kaitlin Moss 2-3. HR: Moss, Olivia Hillam, Kennedy Robertson. RBI: K. Robertson, Moss, Hillam, Emma Williams, Hannah Gardner.
BONNEVILLE 14, SHELLEY 4 (5 INNINGS)
Bonneville 006 26—14 10 3
Shelley 003 01—4 6 2
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ally Radford 2-4, Elliott 2-2. 2B: Maely Harrigfeld, Radford. HR: Radford. RBI: Ryley Baker, M. Harrigfeld 2, Robyn Taylor, Radford 5, Faith Carter, Shandell Carter, Olivia Lemons 3. SB: Zoey Grinnell, Lemons 2.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 4.1 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Ashley Hathaway 0 IP+, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dye 2-3. 2B: Celeste Davis. 3B: A. Hathaway. RBI: Davis, Dye 2, A. Hathaway.
SKYLINE 15, SHELLEY 7; BLACKFOOT 19, SKYLINE 3 (4 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, No. 4 seeded Skyline defeated No. 5 Shelley to begin the 4A District 6 tournament before falling to No. 1 seeded Blackfoot.
Trailing 5-3 through four innings, Skyline scored 12 runs through the final three innings. Analise Cheret went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Jaida Valenzuela went 2 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and a stolen base and Analee Cortez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Grizzlies. Ashley Hathaway went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and Lacy Hathaway went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Shelley.
The No. 1 seeded Broncos routed the Grizzlies in four innings in the next game. Grace Callister went 4 for 4 with a triple, six RBIs and a stolen base, Kyah Henderson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases and Josie Anderson went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for Blackfoot (14-2), which plays No. 2 seeded Idaho Falls in today’s semifinals. Analee Cortez had a home run and Kelcee Christensen had a double for Skyline.
Results from Wednesday’s elimination game between Skyline and Hillcrest were unknown as of Post Register deadline.
SKYLINE 15, SHELLEY 7
Skyline 102 064 2—15 15 5
Shelley 101 302 0—7 8 5
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Rilee Blanchard 7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jaida Valenzuela 2-5, Analise Cheret 4-5, Analee Cortez 3-5. 2B: Blanchard, Cheret 2. HR: Valenzuela. RBI: Valenzuela 4, Blanchard 2, Izzy, Cheret 2, Cortez, Christensen, Bella, Gardels. SB: Valenzeula, Blanchard, Ashlen Huntsman.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Ashley Hathaway 4 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Kodie Dye 3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ashley Hathaway 2-4, Lacy Hathaway 2-3. RBI: Celeste Davis, L. Hathaway, J. Servoss, K. Taylor. SB: A. Hathaway
BLACKFOOT 19, SKYLINE 3 (4 INNINGS)
Skyline 001 2x—3 5 1
Blackfoot 237 7x—19 11 1
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Ashlen Huntsman 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jaida Valenzuela 2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Elizabeth Peters 0 IP+, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Analise Cheret 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Kelcee Christensen. HR: Analee Cortez. RBI: Christensen, Cortez.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Maggie Hepworth 1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Grace Callister 4-4, Kyah Henderson 3-3, Josie Anderson 2-2. 2B: Anderson. 3B: Callister. RBI: Anderson, Callister 6, Tylar Dalley 3, Henderson 2, Yoleni Navarrete, Wieland 2, Ahna Yancey 2. SB: Anderson, Callister, Dalley, Henderson 3, Navarrete, Malia Taufu’i
From Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY SWEEPS 1A DISTRICT 5-6 TRACK: At Grace, Butte County completed a sweep of the team titles at the 1A District 5-6 track championships on Tuesday.
The Pirates accumulated 147 points to claim the girls title and 127 points to edge Rockland by eight points for the boys title. Post Register has no record of a previous district title sweep in track for Butte County.
Natalya Babcock scored 40 points by herself for the Butte County girls, winning the 400 (1:05.00), 800 (2:46.32), 1,600 (6:05.86) and 3,200 (12:48.28). On the boys side, Keyan Cummins and Bridger Hansen piled up the points for the Pirates. Cummins won the 200 in 23.53, Hansen cleared 11-6 to win pole vault and the two teamed up with Brady McAffee and Rylee Hodge to win the 4x100 (47.21) and 4x200 (1:37.37).
Other local individual champions were Challis’s William Ashley in the boys 100 (11.86), 400 (52.46) and long jump, Challis’s Jazmine Rivera in girls pole vault (7-6), Challis’s Hannah Corrigan in girls discus (107-6), Leadore’s Paige Ramsey in girls shot put (36-4), Challis’s Parker May in boys 800 (2:16.85) and 1,600 (5:10.29), Challis’s Isaac Schwenke in boys discus (115-06) and shot put (42-4) and Watersprings’ Emily Hudgens, Riley Winkelmann, Allyson Densmore and Gracie Carpenter in the girls 4x100 (56.12).
1A District 5-6 track
Tuesday at Grace
Top 3 individuals, first-place relays qualify for state
Girls
Team scores: 1. Butte County 147; 2. Rockland 126; 3. Challis 90.5; 4. Grace 81; 5. North Gem 64; 6. Mackay 53.5; 7. Watersprings 40; 8. Leadore 25; 9. Clark County 10; 10. Sho-Ban
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Charlotte Wilson (ROC) 13.64; 2. Harlee Davids (NG) 14.61; 3. Chloe Fullmer (MAC) 15.19
200: 1. Charlotte Wilson (ROC) 27.18; 2. Emily Hudgens (WAT) 29.25; 3. Riley Winkelmann (WAT) 29.25
400: 1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 1:05.00; 2. Chloe Fullmer (MAC) 1:06.13; 3. Ember Farr (ROC) 1:09.00
800: 1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 2:46.32; 2. Kamber Smith (ROC) 2:54.17; 3. Emilee Hansen (BC) 2:59.14
1,600: 1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 6:05.86; 2. Kamber Smith (ROC) 6:36.91; 3. Maranda Hall (NG) 7:03.84
3,200: 1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 12:48.28; 2. Kamber Smith (ROC) 13:27.03; 3. EmmaRae Darland (BC) 14:49.88
100 hurdles: 1. Madalyn Permann (ROC) 17.10; 2. Riley Moore (MAC) 17.59; 3. Cambree Mathews (GR) 17.80
300 hurdles: 1. Cambree Mathews (GR) 52.13; 2. Gracie Carpenter (WAT) 52.86; 3. Riley Moore (MAC) 53.16
4x100: 1. Watersprings (Emily Hudgens, Riley Winkelmann, Allyson Densmore, Gracie Carpenter) 56.12; 2. Mackay 57.40; 3. Challis 57.43
4x200: 1. North Gem (Dannika Barfuss, Christina Christensen, Harlee Davids, Wesley Low) 2:00.90; 2. Grace 2:03.30; 3. Butte County 2:04.80
4x400: 1. Rockland (Evie Waite, Madalyn Permann, Kamber Smith, Ember Farr) 4:58.00; 2. Butte County 5:24.00
Sprint medley: 1. North Gem (Dannika Barfuss, Harlee Davids, Ashlyn Delbridge, Wesley Low) 2:06.31; 2. Grace 2:08.05; 3. Butte County 2:09.26
High jump: 1. Madalyn Permann (ROC) 4-8; 1. Shay Pancheri (BC) 4-8; 3. Nicole Harwood (BC) 4-6
Long jump: 1. Charlotte Wilson (ROC) 16-5.5; 2. Riley Winkelmann (WAT) 14-3.5; 3. Jaylyn Vanschoiack (CH) 13-10
Triple jump: 1. Charlotte Wilson (ROC) 35-0.5; 2. Riley Moore (MAC) 31-2; 3. Halle Oerke (CH) 30-7
Pole vault: 1. Jazmine Rivera (CH) 7-6; 2. McKenzie Blattner (BC) 7-0; 3. Mia Strand (CH) 6-6
Shot put: 1. Paige Ramsey (LEAD) 36-4; 2. Kiya McAffee (BC) 29-11; 3. Jentry Bruce (LEAD) 29-2
Discus: 1. Hannah Corrigan (CH) 107-6; 2. Paige Ramsey (LEAD) 99-3; 3. Gabriella Hernandez (CC) 94-10
Boys
Team scores: 1. Butte County 127; 2. Rockland 119; 3. Challis 105, 4. Grace 70; 5. Watersprings 58.5; 6. Mackay 43; 7. Leadore 35; 8. North Gem 32; 9. Clark County 22.5
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. William Ashley (CH) 11.86; 2. Keyan Cummins (BC) 12.19; 3. Kyle Quiroz (LEAD) 12.49
200: 1. Keyan Cummins (BC) 23.53; 2. William Ashley (CH) 23.56; 3. Kyle Quiroz (LEAD) 23.89
400: 1. William Ashley (CH) 52.46; 2. Matt Almgren (WAT) 54.04; 3. Bridger Hansen (BC) 54.22
800: 1. Parker May (CH) 2:16.85; 2. Sereck Peterson (MAC) 2:17.39; 3. Rylee Hodge (BC) 2:19.10
1,600: 1. Parker May (CH) 5:10.29; 2. Sereck Peterson (MAC) 5:12.70; 3. Austin Beyeler (LEAD) 5:14.35
3,200: 1. Mayson Smith (ROC) 11:09.97; 2. Kyle Peterson (MAC) 11:16.15; 3. Austin Beyeler (LEAD) 11:28.20
110 hurdles: 1. Caleb Norwood (ROC) 18.04; 2. Robin Binger (ROC) 19.26; 3. Austin Lloyd (NG) 20.68
300 hurdles: 1. Caleb Norwood (ROC) 43.11; 2. Brayden Remer (WAT) 43.57; 3. Robin Binger (ROC) 43.80
4x100: 1. Butte County (Bridger Hansen, Brady McAffee, Rylee Hodge, Keyan Cummins) 47.21; 2. Clark County 50.30; 3. North Gem 50.55
4x200: 1. Butte County (Bridger Hansen, Brady McAffee, Rylee Hodge, Keyan Cummins) 1:37.37
4x400: 1. Rockland (Robin Binger, Wyatt Hendrickson, Caleb Norwood, Levi Farr) 3:43.44; 2. Watersprings 3:44.76; 3. Grace 4:04.65
Sprint medley: 1. Grace (Jacob Reeves, Bray Skinner, Connor Mickelson, Michael Anderson) 3:56.67; 2. North Gem 4:02.68; 3. Butte County 4:29.09
High jump: 1. Caleb Norwood (ROC) 6-10; 2. Sage Cummins (BC) 5-10; 2. Levi Farr (ROC) 5-10
Long jump: 1. William Ashley (CH) 20-2; 2. Matt Almgren (WAT) 19-0.5; 3. Emanuel Hernandez (CC) 18-2.5
Triple jump: 1. Levi Farr (ROC) 38-8.5; 2. Sage Cummins (BC) 38-4; 3. Wyatt Hendrickson (ROC) 36-4
Pole vault: 1. Bridger Hansen (BC) 11-6; 2. Clayton Lunt (GR) 9-6; 2. Charlie Bullock (CH) 9-6
Shot put: 1. Isaac Schwenke (CH) 42-4; 2. Hunter Rogers (WAT) 38-5; 3. Tyler Dalley (BC) 36-2.5
Discus: 1. Isaac Schwenke (CH) 115-06; 2. Hunter Rogers (WAT) 110-11; 3. Tyler Dalley (BC) 105-0
Golf
4A District 6 Championships
At Sage Lakes
Top six individual golfers, top two teams to state
Boys
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 321, 2. Hillcrest 332, 3. Skyline 345, 4. Bonneville 369, 5. Shelley 387, 6, Blackfoot 426.
Medalist: Brady Garn (Hillcrest) 71
Individuals
IDAHO FALLS (321) — Brandon Ball 75, Nick Kempkers 88, Logan Shelley 80, Jaedon Thompson 78, Will Taylor 90.
HILLCREST (332) — Davis Weatherston 73, Brady Garn 71, Jackson Brooks 95, Eric Patterson DQ, Ty Elzinga 93.
SKYLINE (345) — Cade Marlow 85, Jacob Campbell 87, Easton Allen 87, Kade Sommers 94, Andrew Christense 86.
BONNEVILLE (369) — Ryker Beck 89, Cy Gummow 94, Karter Barfuss 92, Sean Woolf DQ, Gage Nelson 94.
SHELLEY (387) — Kegan Hollist 97, Will Hardee 94, Zeke Archibald 95, Preston Kohler 101, Cooper Mitchell 103.
BLACKFOOT (426) — Curtis Despain 88, Tate Kunz 97, Scott Carter 111, Dylan Peterson 130, Collin Earley DQ.
Girls
Teams: 1. Skyline 394, 2. Shelley 403, 3. Hillcrest 408, 4. Bonneville (459), 5. Idaho Falls 502, 6. Blackfoot NS.
Medalist: Nicole Nelson (Shelley) 79.
Individuals
SKYLINE ( 394) — Zoe Davis 100, Shelby Lee 99, Taryn Chapman 104, Drew Chapman 95, Elizabeth Romo 100.
SHELLEY (403) — Nicole Nelson 79, Daniela Quintero 96, Kayla Shaw 118, Tenlee Williams 114, Breanna Foster 114.
HILLCREST (408) — Hailey Potter 94, Challiss Potter 92, Becca Suiter 113, Cara Giles 109, Zoe Hansen 120.
BONNEVILLE (459) — Emilee Frugoli 112, Dacee Marler 110, Taya Medellin 124, Regan Marler 120, Kayci Barfuss 117.
IDAHO FALLS (502) — London Hall 81, Mattie Moad 138, Zoe Wilkinson 125, Presley Walker 158.
BLACKFOOT (NS) — Riley Lyon 113, Michaela Eldredge wd, Kianna Wright 134, Karlie Despain 116.
2A District 6 Championships
Monday At Jefferson Hills
Boys
Teams: 1. Challis 363. 2. Salmon 379, 3. Ririe 441, 4. North Fremont 478, 5. Mackay 480.
Medalist: Lane Strand (Challis) 68
Individuals
CHALLIS (363) — Lane Strand 68, Nick Dizes 78, Carson Ammar 105, Blaine Ammar 112, Chris A. 124.
SALMON (379) — Preston Hammond 76, Conrad Dougherty 85, Wyatt Willet 110, James Berger 108, Wyatt Linger 112.
RIRIE (441) — Larz Sutton 112, Sherand 112, Mark Kunzler 118, Roger Kunzler 104, Zane Austin 113.
NORTH FREMONT (478) — Bracken Dye 130, Chris Hansen 96, Carson Dye 122, McKinley Gerber 134, Alex Trujillo 130.
MACKAY (480) — Jacoda Whitworth 82, Tomas 133, Lincoln Smith 122, Devean Lynch 143, David Lynch 146.
Girls
Teams: 1. Salmon 398, 2. Challis 410, 3. Ririe 486, 4. North Fremont 514.
Medalist: Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) 67
SALMON (398) — Katherine Berasi 106, Kelsey Stansberry 95, Karissa Barney 98, Hailey Cole 99, Katarina Whitson 128.
CHALLIS (410) — Kelli Ann Strand 67, Syrena Ziegler 124, Jessi Farr 105, Jasmine Rivera 114.
RIRIE (486) — Taya Christensen 107, Cassidy Bradshaw 129, Aubrey Robson 118, Reegan Johnson 148, McKinley Kemp 132.
NORTH FREMONT (514) — Kelby Dye 132, Cynthia Harshbarger 114, Abby Carter 146, Julianna Leon 122.