At Idaho Falls, the Tigers picked up their second conference win with a three-set victory over Hillcrest.
Sydney Hess had 11 kills, freshman Kara Stohl had four kills and 11 digs and Katie Stohl had 30 assists for the Tigers, who won 25-20, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19.
“The third and fourth (sets), we finally settled in,” Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said. “We were finally digging some balls, passing some balls and putting our offense in a position to finally score.”
Idaho Falls (6-6 overall, 2-2 4A District 6) plays in the annual Bonneville-Hillcrest Classic beginning Friday while Hillcrest plays Thursday at Shelley.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, SUGAR-SALEM 1: At Sugar City, Thunder Ridge topped defending 3A state runner-up Sugar-Salem 18-25, 25–16, 25-17, 33-31 for a nonconference win.
Austyn Landon had 10 kills, four aces and six blocks, Avery Turnage had 15 kills, three aces and 6 blocks, Witney Belliston had six digs, Brooklyn Rose had 18 digs and Paige Clark had nine kills, 21 assists, two blocks and two aces for Thunder Ridge. Titans coach Keisha Fisher said in an email that it was a ‘fun, exciting match’ versus a solid Sugar-Salem team.
Sugar-Salem plays Thursday at Snake River before joining Thunder Ridge in the annual Bonneville-Hillcrest Classic starting Friday.
RIGBY 3, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, the Trojans edged Shelley 13-25, 25-15, 15-25, 29-27, 16-14 for a nonconference win.
Alexis Leckington had 21 kills, Kaycee Waite had eight kills and Kennedy Byington had two aces for Shelley, which hosts South Fremont on Thursday while Rigby starts the Bonneville-Hillcrest Classic on Friday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, NORTH GEM 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, MACKAY 0: At North Gem, the Warriors swept North Gem and Mackay for a pair of conference wins.
Watersprings defeated North Gem 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 and Mackay 25-10, 25-12, 25-18. Head coach Robyn King said Joanna Hayes had 24 assists, Abigail Yadon had 12 kills and Angie Gomez had great serve receive versus North Gem while Hayes had 25 assists, Yadon had 14 kills, Sarina Rios had six kills and Rylee Mathison had five kills versus Mackay for the Warriors (12-0, 4-0 1A Division II District 5-6), who host Mackay on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Firth, Hailey Gee had 10 kills and 12 digs and Kiley Mecham added 11 kills for the Cougars in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 confernece victory over the Panthers.
Liberty Park had 13 digs and Kaydee Park recorded 27 assists to go with six aces.
Firth (7-3 overall, 1-0 2A District 6) is at Salmon on Thursday while West Jefferson hosts Ririe the same night.
SALMON 3, CHALLIS 2: At Challis, Austyn Erickson had 10 kills for Challis but it wasn’t enough as Salmon rallied in a five-set thriller, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25.
Challis (1-5) is at Butte County on Thursday while Salmon hosts Firth the same night.
Girls soccer
MADISON 6, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Rexburg, Annalise Brunson had a first half hat trick in a conference shutout win over Thunder Ridge.
Abbey Anderson opened the scoring, then Brunson recorded her hat trick with goals off assists from Mia Sutherland, Lizzy Gehmlich and Hannah Bolingbroke to put Madison up 4-0 at halftime. Bolingbroke (Kassia Gulley assist) and Megan Morrin (Anderson assist) scored in the second half.
Madison coach Jaymon Birch said center midfielders Anderson and Sutherland impressed with how they moved the ball, and Gehmlich has been ‘playing lights out’ for a staunch Bobcats defense. The Bobcats (7-2-0 overall, 3-0-0 5A District 5-6) plays Thursday at Idaho Falls while Thunder Ridge (2-6-1, 0-2-1) hosts Hillcrest on Friday.
HIGHLAND 6, RIGBY 0: At Pocatello, the Rams shut out the Trojans in a conference game. No further details were available by deadline.
Rigby (4-4-0 overall, 0-2-1 5A District 5-6) plays Thursday at Bonneville.
SUGAR-SALEM 17, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Ashton, the Diggers won by their biggest margin of the season and remained undefeated. It was Sugar-Salem’s fifth shutout of 2019. No further details were available by deadline.
The Diggers (8-0-0, 3-0-0 3A District 6) play Thursday at South Fremont.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 2, ABERDEEN 0: At Aberdeen, the Diggers defeated Aberdeen for a nonconference win and recorded their fifth shutout of the season.
Jordan Dayley (Sam Puzey assist) and Ethan Tuttle scored for the Diggers. Assistant coach Glenn Dayley commended Will Parker for coming off the bench and playing well and added that the Diggers had good passing.
Sugar-Salem (7-0-1) plays Thursday at South Fremont.