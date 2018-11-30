At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest High School boys basketball team played Borah down to the wire during its season opener, leaning on three different double-digit scorers and eventually overcoming a 10-point deficit before falling 62-61.
Kyle Austin led all scorers with 21, while Parker Boyle added 17 and Bryce Cook had 16.
The Knights trailed the Lions 25-24 at halftime and the teams traded baskets during the second half.
Borah's Austin Bolt and Biggie Bergersen finished with 12 points each.
"It was a great first game," Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. "We were down 10 at one point, but they never panicked and played composed. We just ran out of time. I was proud of the way they played."
Hillcrest (0-1) hosts Mountain View tonight.
BORAH 62, HILLCREST 61
Borah 16 9 21 16 — 62
Hillcrest 10 14 16 21 — 61
BORAH (62) — Biggie Bergersen 12, Luke Hoetker 5, Isaac Dewberry 6, Kyler Castro 7, Peyton Phillips 6, Austin Bolt 12, Devaughn Williams 8, Ellis Magnuson 3. FG: 23. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Bergersen 2, Castro, Magnuson). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Williams.
HILLCREST (61) — Parker Boyle 17, Trevor Roberts 6, Kyle Austin 21, Bryce Cook 16, Karter Battleson 1. FG: 20. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 4 (Boyle 2, Cook 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 68, BOISE 60: At Rexburg, Spencer Hathaway began the 2018-19 season with a 32-point outing in Madison’s win over visiting Boise.
Madison coach Travis Schwab said he was surprised to hear the point total for Hathaway, who made four of Madison’s seven 3-pointers at clutch moments.
“Someone told me after the game he had 32 and I was like, ‘What? Spence had 32?’” Schwab said. “It was a quiet 32. We were up by 12 at one point and they had like a 10-2 run and then we called time out, got a play and Spence hit a 3.”
Jaden Schwab added 11 points for Madison (1-0), which hosts Borah tonight.
MADISON 68, BOISE 60
Boise 11 22 4 23—60
Madison 17 20 12 19—68
BOISE (60) — Dayton 5, Woodall 10, Plummer 12, McFarland 10, Alton 13, Miller 8, Payne 2. FG: 22-44. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 6 (Dayton 1, Plummer 2, Alton 1, Miller 2). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Plummer, Alton.
MADISON (68) — Jordan Porter 4, Carson Downey 6, Jaden Schwab 11, Bohlder Murray 9, Kyle Jackson 4, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 32. FG: 21. FT: 19-27. 3-pointers: 7 (Schwab 3, Hathway 4). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 58, WEST SIDE 52: At Dayton, Firth picked up its second nonconference win in as many nights.
The Cougars, who led 26-21 at halftime, went on to edge the Pirates 32-31 in the second half.
Ben Park had 15 points and Grayson Nelson added 13 for Firth (2-0), which plays Tuesday at Sugar-Salem.
FIRTH 58, WEST SIDE 52
Firth 8 18 18 14 — 58
West Side 8 13 10 21 — 52
FIRTH (58) — Arave 2, Ben Park 15, Colton Mecham 8, Grayson Nelson 13, Carpenter 3, Killpack 9, Jace Erickson 8.
WEST SIDE (52) — Beckstead 16, Brown 14, Robinnson 15, Frankman 7.
ROCKLAND 53, WATERSPRINGS 44: At Watersprings, the Warriors fell to the Bulldogs in a conference game.
After leading by one after the first quarter, the Warriors were outscored 12-5 in the second quarter.
“Our shot selection went downhill in the second quarter,” Watersprings coach Scott Moe said.
Moe added that the Bulldogs finished the night with 14 offensive rebounds.
Landon Bowman had 18 points and Parker Simmons added 14 for Watersprings (1-1), which plays Wednesday at Butte County.
ROCKLAND 53, WATERSPRINGS 44
Rockland 15 12 11 15—53
Watersprings 16 5 15 8—45
ROCKLAND (53)—Permann 4, Landon Farr 6, Matthews 9, Norwood 14, Woodworth 15, Mclane 1, Levi Farr 4. FG: 22. FT: 4-12. 3-pointers: 5 (Norwood 2, Woodworth 3). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Permann.
WATERSPRINGS (44)—Robert Canfield 6, Michael Buell 6, Landon Bowman 18, Parker Simmons 14. FG: 16. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 4 (Bowman 3, Buell 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
BONNEVILLE 56, HIGHLAND 32: At Bonneville, Brooklyn Cunningham and Maunayia Harrigfeld combined for 25 points in a win over former conference opponent Highland.
The Bees, who led 30-15 at halftime, made seven 3-pointers. Four were by Cunningham, who Bonneville head coach Amy Wood said split time with Sadie Lott in guarding Highland senior Makenna Baker (10 points).
“Brooklyn’s just getting more and more consistent every game,” Wood said. “She’s really finding her rhythm. Highland’s got good kids. Makenna is such a good basketball player. Brooklyn and Sadie, one of them was on her all night long.”
Maunayia Harrigfeld and Sydnee Hunt each added 11 points for Bonneville (5-0), which hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 56, HIGHLAND 32
Highland 7 8 8 9—32
Bonneville 16 14 13 13—56
HIGHLAND (32)—Vawdrey 6, Baker 10, Farrer 2, Calley 8, Hawes 2, Maughan 2, Thompson 2. FG: 13. FT: 3-8. 3-pointers: 3 (Baker 1, Calley 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: #13.
BONNEVILLE (56)—Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 6, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Maunayia Harrigfeld 11, Brooklyn Cunningham 14, Sage Leishman 9, Sydnee Hunt 11. FG: 18. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 7 (Cunningham 4, Maunayia Harrigfeld 2, Leishman 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 60, SHELLEY 39: At Hillcrest, the undefeated Knights picked up a conference win over Shelley thanks to Maycee Stenquist's 26 points.
Hillcrest's defense clamped down early, as Shelley scored most of its first half points on free throws.
Livia Wood added nine points during the win for Hillcrest (4-0), which hosts Century on Wednesday.
"She was pretty consistent all the way through," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said of Stenquist. "She was able to get some shots early. She’s playing well right now."
Kassidy Arzola scored 10 points for Shelley (0-6), which plays Saturday at Madison.
HILLCREST 60, SHELLEY 39
Shelley 11 12 6 10 — 39
Hillcrest 12 18 14 17 — 60
SHELLEY (39) — Kidman 6, Kassidy Arzula 10, Avery Downs 7, Benson 2, Sydney Leal 8, Vega 1, Stoddard 5. FG: 9. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Arzula 2, Downs). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (60) — Maycee Stenquist 26, Braelyn McFarland 2, Livia Wood 9, Hallie Carlson 5, Hallie Tueller 4, Abigail Parker 2, Alexis Denney 6, Macy Speirs 3, Jaycee Weathermon 4. FG: 22. FT: 19-26. 3-pointers: 2 (Carlson, Stenquist). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 39, IDAHO FALLS 27: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans got a combined 27 points from Lauren Davenport and Sierra John in a nonconference win over Idaho Falls.
Davenport had 16 points and made all three of Thunder Ridge’s 3s while John added 11 points for the Titans, who led 12-9 at halftime and 21-14 after three before scoring 18 points in the fourth.
Thunder Ridge (2-3) hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
Kennedy Burton had 13 points to lead Idaho Falls (0-6), which plays Wednesday at Pocatello.
THUNDER RIDGE 39, IDAHO FALLS 27
Idaho Falls 5 4 5 13—27
Thunder Ridge 7 5 9 18—39
IDAHO FALLS (27)—Kennedy Burton 13, Madalyn Burton 4, Kaitlin Moss 4, Olivia Hillam 3, Morgan Tucker 2, Cassidy Sanders 1. FG: 9-61. FT: 6-16. 3-pointers: 3-17 (Burton 3-10). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (39)—Lauren Davenport 16, Sierra John 11, Avery Turnage 6, Halli Smith 4, Halle Kunz 2. FG: 12-50. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Davenport 3-16). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Davenport.
RIGBY 47, BLACKFOOT 37: At Rigby, the Trojans made eight 3-pointers and got back into the win column with a nonconference victory over Blackfoot.
Rigby, which led 25-18 at halftime, finished the night shooting 17-of-40 from the field and 8-for-22 from 3. The loss was Blackfoot’s first of the season.
“We shot well and it was a physical game,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “Blackfoot’s a good team. They’re well coached and athletic.”
Allie Cannon had 11 points while Tenleigh Smith and Olivia Arave added eight points each for Blackfoot (4-1), which hosts Jerome tonight.
Summer Dabell had 11 points and Tylie Jones added nine for Rigby (3-3), which plays Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 47, BLACKFOOT 37
Blackfoot 7 11 11 8 — 37
Rigby 12 13 8 14 — 47
BLACKFOOT (37) — Allie Cannon 11, Tenleigh Smith 8, Olivia Arave 8, Cooper 2, Kristen Thomas 4, Anderson 4. FG: 11-37. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Arave 1, Smith 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Thomas.
RIGBY (47) — Ruby Murdock 6, Summer Dabell 11, Kenadee French 8, Tylie Jones 9, Emma Shippen 1, Anna Fullmer 6, Mateya Mobley 6. FG: 7-24, 8-22. FT: 17-40. 3-pointers: 8-22 (Dabell 3, French 2, Jones 1, Fullmer 2). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: French, Mobley.
RIRIE 53, TETON 39: At Ririe, the Bulldogs won a nonconference game against 3A Teton and got 15 points from senior Maddie Johnson.
Ririe coach Damien Smith complimented Johnson's game Thursday, as the Bulldogs made 19 total field goals on their home floor. The win was Ririe's second against Teton this season.
"It was a better offensive second half for us," Smith said. "Both teams struggled in the first half but we got after it in the second half, as our defense really turned into offense."
Indee Williams added seven points for Ririe (4-1), which hosts Soda Springs Saturday. Ririe is ranked No. 2 in 2A in the state media poll while Soda Springs is ranked No. 1.
Waklee Kunz had 18 points while Annalea Brown added eight Thursday for Teton (3-3), which plays Saturday at Snake River.
RIRIE 53 TETON 39
Teton 8 11 11 9 — 39
Ririe 12 9 15 17 — 53
TETON (39) — A. Lasson 1, J. Nelson 2, H. Lasson 2, W. Kunz 18, C. Streit 7, A. Thomas 1, A. Brown 8. FG: 10. FT: 16-21. 3-pointers: 3 (Kunz, Streit, Brown). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none
RIRIE (53) — Maddie Johnson 15, Indee Williams 7, Kenadee Coles 6, Paige Martinez 5, Eden Griffith 3, Sara Boone 5, Anna Boone 5, Cassidy Parkinson 2, Halley Guthrie 5. FG: 19. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Williams, S. Boone, A. Boone). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 40, SOUTH FREMONT 29: At Firth, the Cougars in blue won a defensive battle over the Cougars in red for a nonconference win.
Firth led 20-11 at halftime and 29-21 after three in a game that ended with a combined 23 made field goals.
“I really thought we did a good job defensively, the whole team,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “I thought they did well moving the feet and talking to each other.”
Cook added that sophomore point guard Hailey Barker, who led Firth with 10 points, played well in the win.
Abby Schiess added eight points for Firth (5-0), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
Paizlee Hobbs added seven points for South Fremont (1-3), which hosts Bear Lake on Saturday.
FIRTH 40, SOUTH FREMONT 29
South Fremont 7 4 10 8 — 29
Firth 13 7 9 11 — 40
SOUTH FREMONT (29) — K. Geisler 3, J. Stoddard 3, P. Hobbs 7, M. Tucker 6, O. LeCheminant 10. FG: 11. FT: 3-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Tucker 2, Hobbs 1, Geisler 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Geisler.
FIRTH (40) — Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 4, Jocelyn Jensen 1, Hailey Barker 10, Abby Schiess 8, Jaylyn McKinnon 6, Kylee Barker 5. FG: 12. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 3 (H. Barker 1, K. Barker 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 47, GRACE LUTHERAN 16: At Mackay, nine players scored for Mackay in a conference win over Grace Lutheran.
The Miners held Grace Lutheran, a first-year basketball program, to six field goals.
“It was a great team win,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said.
Riley Moore, Chloe Fullmer and Brenna McAffee each had eight points for the Miners (3-1), who play Valley today to begin the Carey Holiday Tournament.
MACKAY 47, GRACE LUTHERAN 16
Mackay 18 8 11 10 — 47
Grace Lutheran 0 2 8 6 —16
MACKAY (47)— Remi Wojciechowski 5, Trinity Seefried 4, Ileaha Begay 4, Anna Rightler 2, Riley Moore 8, Alana Christensen 6, Aspen Waslow 2, Chloe Fullmer 8, Brenna McAffee 8. FG: 21. FT: 5-6. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
GRACE LUTHERAN (16) — Raquel 8, Emma 4, Aurora 2, Natalie 2. FG: 6. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 2 (Raquel). Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND 55, WATERSPRINGS 18: At Ammon, the Warriors were held to just two points in the second half in a conference loss.
While zoning in on Rockland's 3-point shooting — the Warriors only gave up one three — Watersprings coach John Yadon said his team gave up too many layups.
"We struggled handling the ball and they're a good team," Yadon said. "Just too many turnovers and they're coached well and they play defense well."
Joanna Hayes had 11 points for Watersprings (0-3), which plays Wednesday at Butte County.
ROCKLAND 55, WATERSPRINGS 18
Watersprings 5 11 2 0 — 18
Rockland 14 21 8 12 — 55
WATERSRPINGS (18) — Riley Winklemann 2, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 11, Angie Gomez 3. FG: 7. FT: 4-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND (55) — Charlotte Wilson 12, Evie Waite 3, Kiersley Boyer 4, Angie Lee 2, Brinkley Boyer 2, Madalyn Permann 11, Eryn Parrish 15, Libby Swan 6. FG: 22. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 1 (Permann). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 52, CHALLIS 36: At Challis, the Vikings lost their first game of the season to 2A opponent West Jefferson, falling behind early by halftime.
The Panthers, who led 31-13 at halftime, got a combined 24 points from Saige Moss and Jordi Holdaway. Jessi Farr had 10 points to lead Challis.
"West Jefferson is a great team, they're a solid team," first-year Challis coach Kari Smith said. "We’re still putting things together. ... I was proud of them for putting their hearts out and playing hard in the fourth."
Challis (4-1)begins the two-day Carey Holiday Tournament today. Holdaway and Moss had 12 points each for West Jefferson (3-1), which plays today at Butte County.
WEST JEFFERSON 52, CHALLIS 36
Challis 7 6 10 13 — 36
West Jefferson 14 17 10 11 — 52
CHALLIS (36) — Jessi Farr 10, Zoe D’Orazio 5, Hannah Corrigan 8, Jazmine Rivera 3, Erin Anderson 6, Tessa Gregory 2. FG: 14. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Erin Anderson.
WEST JEFFERSON (52) — Shaylee Anhder 2, Kyla Johnson 2, Mallory Barzee 6, Abbi Williams 2, Jordi Holdaway 12, Makiah Rogers 3, Tyra Pancheri 4, Audrey McDonald 1, Saige Moss 12, Taneal Wright 6, J’Mae Torgersen 2. FG: 20. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.