At Rigby, Sidney Lance had a hat trick for the Thunder Ridge High School girls soccer team in a 6-0 win over the Trojans.
Sophie Mangum (two goals) and Alison John also scored for the Titans, who have their first three-game winning streak in their two-year program history.
“After tying Rigby in the first meeting, it was a much-needed victory scoring multiple goals and not giving up any heading into the last two games versus Highland and Madison,” Titans coach Seth Boyle said in an email.
Thunder Ridge (5-6-1 overall, 1-2-1 5A District 5-6) plays Monday at Highland. Rigby (4-6-1, 0-3-1) plays Saturday at Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS 6, BLACKFOOT 2: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Kennedy Robertson had a hat trick for the Tigers in a win over the Broncos to snap a four-game skid.
Robertson scored off a deflection, an assist by Alexis Adams and an assist by Brooke Van Kampen. Kendra Billman had two goals--both headers--with assists from Adams and Kacie Fredrickson also scored for Idaho Falls (5-4-0, 4-2-0), which hosts Shelley on Monday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Blackfoot (1-10-0, 1-6-1) hosts Bonneville the same day.
SUGAR-SALEM 9, FIRTH 0: At Firth, the Diggers earned their ninth shutout of the season to move to 11-0-0 overall and 5-0-0 in 3A District 6.
Sugar-Salem plays Saturday at American Falls while Firth hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 4, FIRTH 1: At Firth, the Diggers defeated the Cougars to extend their win streak to 10.
Scott Galbraith scored twice (Sam Puzey assisted the second goal) and Jordan Dayley (Ethan Tuttle assist) and Ricardo Contreras (penalty kick) also scored for Sugar-Salem, which led 1-0 at halftime.
“Our boys played well, with good ball movement and runs,” Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email.
Sugar-Salem (10-0-1, 4-0-0) plays Saturday at American Falls while Firth hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 2, BLACKFOOT 1: At Blackfoot, Oscar Alvarado scored in the first half and Edgar Guerrero netted the eventual game-winner for the Tigers in the second half.
“It was one of our better performances of the season,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Ivan Zamora tied the game with a penalty kick in the second half as both teams battled windy conditions.
Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook noted the Tigers found some energy and fire in the second despite having the wind in their face.
Blackfoot (3-7, 3-4) is at Bonneville on Monday. Idaho Falls (4-3-3, 4-1-2) hosts Shelley on Monday.
Volleyball
SKYLINE 3, SHELLEY 0: At Skyline, the Grizzlies defeated Shelley 25-15, 25-18, 27-25 for a conference win.
Taryn Chapman had a team best 19 kills for the Grizz.
“By far her best game,” Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “She’s continued to improve throughout the season.”
Aubrey Hazekamp and Taelor Thomas had five blocks each while Morgan Wattenbarger had 22 digs for the Grizzlies (13-7-1, 5-1), who play Wednesday at Thunder Ridge. Shelley hosts Blackfoot on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, RIGBY 2: At Rigby, the Titans edged the Trojans 23-25 23-25 25-18 25-18 15-6 for their first conference win.
Jaycee Weatherman had 14 kills and three aces, Avery Turnage had 25 kills, three aces and one block, Austyn Landon had eight kills, two aces and two blocks, Paige Clark had nine kills, 39 assists and six blocks and Brooklyn Landon had 16 digs for the Titans (17-4, 1-1 5A District 5-6), who host Skyline on Wednesday. Rigby plays Tuesday at Upper Valley rival Madison.
IDAHO FALLS 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Blackfoot, Idaho Falls defeated the Broncos for a conference win.
Brenna Clyde had seven blocks, Kara Stohl had 17 digs, Sydney Hess had 16 digs and Sage Berrett had six kills for the Tigers, who won 25-20, 25-9, 20-25, 25-18.
“(The Broncos) have fantastic hitters, great setters,” Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said. “Tonight came down to passing, for sure.”
Idaho Falls (11-11, 3-2) hosts Bonneville on Wednesday while Blackfoot plays Tuesday at Hillcrest.
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Firth, Hailey Gee had 12 kills, five digs and two blocks as Firth defeated North Fremont 25-19, 25-11, 25-16.
Kadee Park added 24 assists and six aces for the Cougars (12-3, 4-0) who play at West Jefferson on Thursday.
GRACE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 2: At Grace, Grace handed Butte County (11-1, 1-1) its first loss of the season, 25-18, 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 17-15.
Kiya McAffee led Butte County with seven kills and 13 digs and Pressley Ray add nine digs.
Butte County is at Challis on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, SHO-BAN 0: At Pocatello, the Warriors remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-5, 25-4, 25-4 win over Sho-Ban.
WATERSPRINGS 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0: At Pocatello, the Warriors defeated the Royals 25-7, 25-5, 25-11 to improve to 17-0.
Joanna Hayes recorded 10 aces against Sho-Ban and eight aces against Grace Lutheran.