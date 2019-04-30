At Pocatello, in the 5A District 5-6 baseball tournament opener, top-seeded Highland (17-6-1) jumped out to an early lead on fourth-seeded Thunder Ridge (3-20) to advance to the semifinals. Thunder Ridge trailed early but put together a four-run fifth inning to close to within 6-4, but Highland pulled away in the bottom of the sixth.
Highland will host No. 2 Madison today at 4 p.m.
HIGHLAND 9, THUNDER RIDGE 5
TRidge 000 040 1 – 5 7 1
Highland 213 003 x – 9 12 5
THUNDER RIDGE – Pitching: Mason Dale 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Taylor Cannon 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 2-4. 3B: Lane Gillespie. RBI: Isom, Tanner Webb.
HIGHLAND – Pitching: Dalton Jones 5.1 IP, 6 H 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Easton Eddie 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Durham 2-3, Seth Nate 3-4, Grayson Hunt 2-4. 2B: Durham 2, Dylan Jester, Nate 2. RBI: Jaxon Christensen, Durham, Hunt 3, Jester, Nate 3.
MADISON 3, RIGBY 1: At Rexburg, a two-run double by Jordan Porter in the sixth inning was the difference in this one. Dylan Rydalch tossed a complete game, giving up just one hit and one unearned run in the 5A District 5-6 tournament. Madison (8-15) plays at Highland today at 4 p.m. Third-seeded Rigby (6-14-1) hosts Thunder Ridge today at 4 p.m.
MADISON 3, RIGBY 1
Rigby 000 010 0 – 1 1 1
Madison 001 002 x – 3 6 1
RIGBY – Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Trey Armstrong 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Connor Martin.
MADISON – Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 2-4. 2B: Porter. RBI: Carter Boice, Porter 2.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 9, SKYLINE 4: At Skyline, Blackfoot moved into sole possession of first place in 4A District 6 with a conference win over Skyline.
The win, paired with Bonneville’s win over Idaho Falls, puts the Broncos one game ahead of Idaho Falls in the district standings. A win today would give Blackfoot the No. 1 seed and right to host the 4A District 6 tournament next week.
Kyah Henderson went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base, Grace Callister went 2 for 4 and Chloe Cronquist had a home run and three RBIs for Blackfoot (12-2, 8-1 4A District 6), which hosts Skyline today.
Analise Cheret and Elizabeth Peters each an RBI for Skyline.
BLACKFOOT 9, SKYLINE 4
Blackfoot 101 106 0—9 9 2
Skyline 000 030 1—4 4 4
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Maggie Hepworth 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kyah Henderson 2-4, Grace Callister 2-4. 2B: Henderson, Wieland. HR: Chloe Cronquist. RBI: Cronquist 3, Henderson, Yoleni Navarrete. SB: Josie Anderson, Henderson.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Rylee Blanchard 7 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Jaida Valenzuela. RBI: Analise Cheret, Elizabeth Peters. SB: Ashlen Huntsman, Valenzuela.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (6 INNINGS); HIGHLAND 10, THUNDER RIDGE 6: At Chubbuck, Highland swept Thunder Ridge in a conference doubleheader.
Witney Belliston went 2 for 2 and Sierra John went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Thunder Ridge in game one in which Highland led 9-2 through three innings.
Maddi Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs while John went 2 for 4 with a stolen base in game two for Thunder Ridge (7-13, 3-9), which takes the No. 4 seed into next week’s 5A District 5-6 tournament at Highland.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (6 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 002 000—2 5 3
Highland 036 202—13 11 3
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Kambry Miller 2.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; McKenna Trejo 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Witney Belliston 2-2, Sierra John 2-3. RBI: John, AryLue Jones.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 2-3, Kenzie Saunders 3-3. HR: Madi Van Sickle. RBI: Makayia Anderson 2, Frasure 2, Mauger, Saunders, Van Sickle 2.
HIGHLAND 10, THUNDER RIDGE 6
Thunder Ridge 001 111 2—6 9 3
Highland 212 221 x—10 17 3
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye 4 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; McKenna Trejo 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Sierra John 2-4, Kalli McLaren 2-3, Savannah Fuhriman 2-4, Maddi Williams 2-4. 2B: Williams. HR: Williams. RBI: Fuhriman, AryLue Jones, Williams 3. SB: John.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Shylee Mann 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kaili Sneddon 2-4, Mauger 3-3, Tiauna Walker 2-4, Adi Glenn 2-4, Kenzie Saunders 3-4. 2B: Jordan Frasure, Glenn, Mauger. HR: Mauger. RBI: Roni Bosquez, Frasure 2, Glenn, Mauger 3, Saunders, Walker. SB: Saunders 2, Madi Van Sickle, Walker.
MADISON 9, RIGBY 8; MADISON 10, RIGBY 9: At Rexburg, Madison swept a conference doubleheader over Rigby in thrilling fashion.
Karly Hanosky’s RBI double to score Maddy Jensen in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the game-winner for game one. Jensen went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Hailey Mortensen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Shayla Cherry went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Abbi Wilkins went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Rigby.
Cyra Burbidge hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Madison the game two win. Skeylar Petersen went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base while Marianna Weaver went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Madison (10-10-1). Cherry went 2 for 4 with a double, Camryn Williams went 2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and a stolen base and Halle Boone went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a stolen base for Rigby (12-11). Madison and Rigby finish conference play 5-7 with identical results against the exact same teams. District seeds and tiebreaker procedures were unknown at Post Register deadline.
MADISON 9, RIGBY 8
Rigby 130 400 0—8 93
Madison 230 121 x—9 11 6
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 3-4, Abbi Wilkins 2-4. 2B: Cherry, Boone, Camryn Williams. RBI: Cherry 2, Halle Boone, Camryn Williams 2, Ruby Gneiting, Wilkins. SB: Mckenzie Cluff.
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-3, Hailey Mortensen 2-4. 2B: Arnold, Karly Hanosky. RBI: Cyra Burbidge, Hanosky, Jensen, Mortensen 2, Pennell 2, April Thompson, Marianna Weaver.
MADISON 10, RIGBY 9
Rigby 003 402 0—9 12 6
Madison 104 121 1—10 10 6
RIGBY—Pitchers: Sienna Hall 6 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-4, Camryn Williams 2-5, Ruby Gneiting 3-4, Taylor Sheppard 3-4, Halle Boone 2-4. 2B: Boone 2, Cherry. 3B: Gneiting, Abbi Wilkins. HR: Williams. SB: Boone, Gneiting, Sheppard, Williams.
MADISON—Pitchers: April Pennell 3.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Carlie Arnold 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Marianna Weaver 2-4, Skeylar Petersen 2-4. 2B: Karly Hanosky. HR: Cyra Burbidge, Petersen. RBI: Burbidge, Hanosky, Petersen 3, April Thompson 2, Weaver 2. SB: Burbidge, Jensen, Weaver.
WEST JEFFERSON 28, CHALLIS 0 (3 INNINGS): At Challis, J’Mae Torgerson threw a no-hitter in a dominating three-inning conference win for West Jefferson.
Torgerson gave up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking none in three innings. Tyra Pancheri went 2 for 4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base, Makiah Rogers went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three stolen bases and Torgerson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for West Jefferson, which ends the regular season 16-4 overall and 7-1 in 2A District 6 play.
WEST JEFFERSON 28, CHALLIS 0 (3 INNINGS)
West Jefferson (13)78—18 12 1
Challis 000—0 0 6
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: J’Mae Torgerson 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-2, Makiah Rogers 2-3, Torgerson 2-3, Tyra Pancheri 2-4. 2B: Sam Brown, Kynlee Newman, Jalette Peterson, Rogers 2. HR: T. Pancheri 2. RBI: Torgerson 2, Brown 4, Johnson, Newman 3, M. Pancheri, T. Pancheri 7, Peterson 2, Rogers 3. SB: Torgerson 2, Brown, Johnson 2, Baylee Mason 2, M. Pancheri 2, T. Pancheri, Peterson, Rogers 3.
CHALLIS—Pitchers: S. Taylor 0.1 IP, 1 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; L. Molyneaux 2.2 IP, 11 H, 17 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: none.
Tennis
IDAHO FALLS 8, BLACKFOOT 4
Boys singles: Sam Vance (IF) def. Jacob Christiansen 6-7, 7-6, 6-2; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Riley Porter 6-1, 6-1; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Carter Christiansen 6-3, 6-2
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Sumemr Vondenieth 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Hannah Cannon 6-0, 6-0; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Lydia Stone 6-0, 6-1
Boys doubles: Ben Sayre/Braxton Bird (B) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell 6-1, 6-0; Joey Walker/Matthew Joyner (B) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion 6-4, 6-2
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Lacey Evans/Colette Baker 6-2, 6-1; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Lauren Lee/McKrey Davis 6-1, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Claire Anderson/Landon Evans (B) def. Trevin Facer/Claire Andary 6-2, 6-4; Yarah B’sherat/Aiden Stufflebeam (B) def. Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith 6-4, 6-1
BONNEVILLE 12, SKYLINE 3
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Rhett Price 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Will Webb (SKY) def. Jamison Lemon 7-6, 6-1; Drew Hathaway (SKY) def. Devin Chatterton 6-3, 6-3
Girls singles: Alexis McMurtrey (B) def. Emily Stuart 6-3, 6-3; Kallie Shurtliff (B) def. Lizzie Bialas 6-3, 6-3; Talia Trane (B) def. Brinley Chambers 6-1, 6-0
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Tanenr Thomason/Carsen Austin 6-2, 6-1; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (SKY) def. Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell 6-2, 6-2; Dawson Belnap/Dallin Blundell (B) def. Josh Hansen/Kade Nef 6-1, 6-1
Girls doubles: Sage Leishman/Hannah Harker (B) def. Anna St. Michel/Tana Johnson 6-2, 7-1; Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Peterson (B) def. Grace Houghton/Emily Landon 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Snell/Taylor Barton (B) def. Symphony Garcia/Karina Hansen 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (B) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stewart 7-5, 6-3; Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (B) def. Bryce Fowers/Maggie Jones 6-1, 6-1; Matt Miller/Sarah Jack (B) def. Derik Harris/Abby Adams 6-0, 6-0