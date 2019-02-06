At Pocatello, the Madison High School boys basketball team made 11 3-pointers in a 60-45 win over Highland on Wednesday.
Jaden Schwab and Spencer Hathaway made four 3-pointers each for the Bobcats, who conclude 5A District 5-6 regular season play 6-0.
“Anytime you can beat Highland at Highland, it’s a good win,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “I was super proud of our kids.”
Hathaway had 18 points and Schwab added 14 for Madison (18-2), which hosts Shelley on Friday to end the regular season.
MADISON 60, HIGHLAND 45
Madison 15 18 14 13—60
Highland 10 11 9 15—45
MADISON (60)—Jordan Porter 7, Carson Downey 6, Jaden Schwab 14, Bohlder Murray 4, Kyle Jackson 2, Dawson Wills 5, Mark Williams 4, Spencer Hathaway 18. FG: 21. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 11 (Porter 1, Downey 1, Schwab 4, Wills 1, Hathaway 4). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none
HIGHLAND (45)—Van Sickle 6, Durran 6, Driscoll 6, Shreve 6, Tracy 10, Carter 3, Washakie 8. FG: 16. FT: 7-8. 3-pointers: 6 (Van Sickle 2, Tracy 1, Carter 1, Washakie 2). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 70, SHELLEY 42: At Shelley, Bonneville’s Riley Judy had 19 points and was 6-for-6 from the 3-point line in a conference win over the Russets.
The Bees made 11 3-pointers in the win.
“That Judy kid is bigger than anybody I’ve got,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “Hats off to them.”
Randon Hostert added 21 points while Jamison Trane and Carson Johnson each added 11 for Bonneville (8-12), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday to end the regular season.
Parker Hanson had 15 points and Brandon McBride added eight for Shelley (0-19), which ends the regular season Friday at Madison.
BONNEVILLE 70, SHELLEY 42
Bonneville 16 20 12 22—70
Shelley 13 5 16 8—42
BONNEVILLE (70)—Jordan Perez 2, Randon Hostert 21, Carson Johnson 11, Caleb Stoddard 2, Cy Gummow 2, Riley Judy 19, McDonald 2, Jamison Trane 11. FG: 24. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 11 (Hostert 1, Johnson 3, Trane 1, Judy 6). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none
SHELLEY (42)—Wyatt Remington 4, Parker Hanson 15, Brandon McBride 8, Jake Wray 6, Trevor Austin 2, Corey Killpack 5, Archibald 2. FG: 15. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 5 (Hanson 1, McBride 2, Wray 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 69, THUNDER RIDGE 41: At Thunder Ridge, Rigby poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter to finish off a conference win over the Titans.
The Trojans, who led 27-16 at halftime, made 26 field goals in the game.
Tanoa Togiai had 14 points while Wyatt Taylor and Keegan Thompson had 11 points each for Rigby (17-3), which hosts Idaho Falls on Friday to end the regular season.
Dalton Cook had 11 points and Tyler Godrey had nine for Thunder Ridge (8-12), which ends the regular season Friday at Bonneville.
RIGBY 69, THUNDER RIDGE 41
Rigby 13 14 16 26—69
Thunder Ridge 9 7 13 12—41
RIGBY (69)—Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Taylor 11, Britton Berrett 6, Keegan Thompson 11, Tagg Olaveson 4, K. Nead 2, K. Hall 9, Brycen Uffens 9, Tanoa Togiai 14. FG: 26. FT: 12-14. 3-pointers: 3 (Martin 1, Taylor 1, Uffens 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (41)—JJ Biggs 8, Lloyer Driggs 4, Conner Haycock 1, Dalton Cook 11, Jayden Kunz 2, Tyler Godfrey 9, Kaydin Toldson 5, Trey Howell 1. FG: 12. FT: 14-18. 3-pointers: 3 (Cook). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 61, HILLCREST 56: At Hillcrest, three Blackfoot players had double-digit scoring outputs in a conference win over Hillcrest.
Reece Robinson had 18 points, Jett Shelley had 15 and Dexter Hale had 14 for Blackfoot (10-10, 6-4), which ended the regular season with the win.
“That first half, I mean Blackfoot just shot lights out,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “They were ready to play.”
Bryce Cook had 12 points and Kyle Austin had 11 for Hillcrest (8-12, 7-3), which plays Friday at Highland in its regular season finale.
BLACKFOOT 61, HILLCREST 56
Blackfoot 20 17 11 13—61
Hillcrest 12 11 13 20—56
BLACKFOOT (61)—Dexter Hale 14, Reece Robinson 18, Jett Shelley 15, Wright 2, Young 7, Thomas 3, Wistisen 2. FG: 18. FT: 15-22. 3-pointers: 9 (Robinson 4, Shelley 3, Young 1, Thomas 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none
HILLCREST (56)—Ethan Hansen 5, Parker Boyle 7, Trevor Roberts 4, Garrett Freed 4, Luke Patterson 3, Kyle Austin 11, Bryce Cook 12, Karter Battleson 2, Dakota Yorgesen 8. FG: 21. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 7 (Hansen 1, Boyle 2, Patterson 1, Austin 2, Cook 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
TETON 58, SUGAR- SALEM 57: At Sugar City, Teton completed a regular season sweep of Sugar-Salem to move to 2-1 in 3A District 6 play.
A 3-pointer by Sugar-Salem’s Pasen Michaelson was the last shot of the game.
“We just had some missed opportunities,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “We battled back in the fourth.”
Satchel Heinen had 18 points and Luke Thompson added 13 for Teton (11-7), which plays Friday at South Fremont.
Gerohm Rihari had 15 points and Hadley Miller added eight for Sugar-Salem (12-9, 2-2), which ended the regular season Wednesday.
TETON 58, SUGAR-SALEM 57
Teton 10 14 19 15—58
Sugar-Salem 4 18 13 22—57
TETON (58)—Hyrum Heuseveldt 7, Fletcher Wartig 6, Dusty Hess 6, Carson Moulton 4, Luke Thompson 13, Satchel Heinen 18, Carson Reilly 2, Vontz 2. FG: 17-35. FT: 21-38. 3-pointers: 3 (Heuseveldt 1, Heinen 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none
SUGAR-SALEM (57)—Crew Clark 3, Tanner Harris 2, Curtis Drake 1, Gerohm Rihari 15, Hadley Miller 8, Sam Parkinson 2, Brady Blaser 5, Pasen Michaelson 7, Kyler Handy 6, Brysen Barr 11. FG: 20-58. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 4 (Clark 1, Rihari 1, Michaelson 1, Barr 1). Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER 57, SOUTH FREMONT 46: At Moreland, a 24-point quarter sent Snake River past South Fremont.
South Fremont led 34-33 after the third quarter before fouls took a toll.
“They made 15 free throws in the fourth quarter,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “Overall, I thought we played very well.”
Tagg Bair had 11 points and Edwin Smith added nine for South Fremont (8-12), which hosts Teton on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 57, SOUTH FREMONT 46
Snake River 15 14 4 24—57
South Fremont 8 18 8 12—46
SNAKE RIVER (57)—Young 2, Isom 15, Lindsey 15, Gilbert 5, Dawson 8, Wray 2, Albertson 10. FG: 17. FT: 17-22. 3-pointers: 6 (Alberston 3, Lindsey 1, Isom 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (46)—Talon Maupin 6, Nick Hammond 2, Edwin Smith 9, Kyler Yancey 5, Peebles 4, Jace Neville 8, Tagg Bair 11, Dallin Orme 1. FG: 18. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Bair 2, Yancey 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Neville.
RIRIE 49, NORTH FREMONT 38: At Ashton, Ririe clinched the No. 1 seed for next week’s 2A District 6 tournament with a win over North Fremont.
Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said the game was much more of a defensive battle than the last meeting, a 74-45 Ririe win on Jan. 18.
“It seemed like neither team as shooting well,” Torgerson said. “A lot of the game went inside.”
Garrett Hawkes had 17 points and Blake Oberhansley added 10 for North Fremont (15-4, 6-2), which ended the regular season Wednesday.
Larz Sutton had 18 points while Michael Ure added 17 for Ririe (18-1, 7-0), which concludes the regular season Friday at West Jefferson.
RIRIE 49, NORTH FREMONT 38
North Fremont 6 7 11 13—38
Ririe 10 11 11 19—49
NORTH FREMONT (38)—Blake Oberhansley 10, Chris Hansen 4, Luke Hill 4, Garrett Hawkes 17. FG: 14. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 1 (Hawkes). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hansen
RIRIE (49)—Larz Sutton 18, Arik Zeller 6, Josh Young 2, Jonathan Scott 8, Michael Ure 17. FG: 19. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Sutton 2, Zeller 1, Scott 2, Ure 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 50, WEST JEFFERSON 37: At Firth, the Cougars defeated the Panthers for a conference win. No further details were available by deadline.
Firth (9-10, 3-4) ends the regular season Friday at Salmon while West Jefferson (4-15, 2-5) hosts Ririe on Friday in its regular season finale.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT 44, MADISON 33
98: Luke Moore (BL) maj. dec. Gabe Wilcox, 14-0; 106: Landon Abercrombie (BL) pin Diego Vergara, 1:43; 113: Taye Trautner (BL) dec. Josh Benson, 6-2; 120: Crit Wilcox (M) pin Eli Abercrombie, 3:24; 126: Esai Castaneda (BL) pin Ikaika Jensen, 0:50; 132: Tommy Gallmore (BL) pin David Wheeler, 3:31; 138: Daniel Andrade (BL) dec. Jaden Smith, 6-5; 145: Tyson Clark (M) dec. Austin Despain, 3-2; 152: Roy Gunderson (M) pin Bodee Chavez, 5:14; 160: Nathan Undhjem (BL) maj. dec. Orion Stokes, 14-4; 170: Jacob Averett (BL) by forfeit; 182: Payton Woodland (BL) by forfeit; 195: Tre Clark (M) pin Dominique Longoria, 5:27; 220: Nathan Sanders (BL) by forfeit; 285: Jorge Diaz (M) by forfeit
POCATELLO 48, SKYLINE 22
98: Jorsh Ronquillo (POC) by forfeit; 106: Gage Millward (POC) by forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Gabe Blessinger (POC) maj. dec. Cameron Paulsen, 13-2; 126: Austin Benson (POC) dec. Kaiden Greenwald, 10-5; 132: Derrek Lindstrom (POC) by forfeit; 138: Kobe Felde (POC) by forfeit; 145: Charles Pentz (SKY) maj. dec. Marco Palillo, 20-10; 152: Lorenzo Brower (POC) tech. fall Tristan Allen, 21-6 (4:00); 160: Nicolas Sloan (SKY) pin Nicholas Chacon, 2:41; 170: Aaron Stout (SKY) by forfeit; 182: Matthew Sturman (POC) by forfeit; 195: Double forfeit; 220: Brian Jackson (POC) pin Bennett Swatsenburg
POCATELLO 60, IDAHO FALLS 24
98: Jorsh Ronquillo (POC) by forfeit; 106: Gage Millward (POC) by forfeit; 113: Conner Ridlon (IF) by forfeit; 120: Gabe Blessinger (POC) dec. Justin Morris, 11-4; 126: Dylin Praska (POC) pin Will Messer, 1:32; 132: Derrek Lindstrom (POC) pin Sean Wolle, 0:18; 138: Kobe Felde (POC) by forfeit; 145: Marco Palillo (POC) by forfeit; 152: Lorenzo Brower (POC) pin Deaven Jorgenson, 1:41; 160: Devryn Livingston (IF) by forfeit; 170: Leo Nelson (IF) by forfeit; 182: Jovon Howe (IF) by forfeit; 195: Matthew Sturman (POC) dec. Logan Westwood, 8-7; 220: Brian Jackson (POC) by forfeit; 285: Joshua Hornett (POC) pin Landon Gneiting, 1:52