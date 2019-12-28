At Rexburg, the Madison High School boys basketball team ended 2019 with a 69-65 win over Bonneville in what head coach Travis Schwab called a good game for fans of offense.
Carson Johnson had 32 points, including seven 3-pointers, for Bonneville while Taden King had 32 points for Madison, which played at Madison Junior High and wore old uniforms as part of the team’s annual ‘Throwback Night.’
Schwab said after entering the fourth quarter with the game tied 44-44, the Bobcats went up by nine points but the Bees kept chipping away.
“They’d score and we’d score,” Schwab said. “We missed three straight one and one shots to end the game. I was really impressed with Bonneville’s grit and just how hard they played. I was proud of our kids for being able to outlast them there at the end.”
Caleb Stoddard added 12 points for Bonneville (4-4), which hosts Idaho Falls on Friday. Mark Williams added 10 points for Madison (6-3), which hosts Sky View, Utah, the same night.
MADISON 69, BONNEVILLE 65
Bonneville 16 7 21 21—65
Madison 16 13 15 25—69
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 7, Kellen Bird 2, Carson Johnson 32, Caleb Stoddard 12, Cy Gummow 7, Carson Judy 3, Devin McDonald 2.
MADISON—Tyson Lerwill 6, Easton Cordero 2, Wesley Jensen 5, Dawson Wills 7, Kaleb Rasmussen 2, Mark Williams 10, Taden King 32, Joey Williams 5.
NORTH GEM 42, WATERSPRINGS 33: At Watersprings, North Gem handed the Warriors a loss in their last game of 2019.
Robert Canfield had 14 points and Daniel Canfield added 11 points for Watersprings (3-5), which hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Friday.
NORTH GEM 42, WATERSPRINGS 33
Watersprings 8 6 10 9—33
North Gem 10 6 12 14—42
WATERSPRINGS—Robert Canfield 14, Daniel Canfield 11, Kaden Aldinger 4, Gabe Smith 4.
NORTH GEM—unavailable.
HILLCREST 44, TWIN FALLS 40: At Hillcrest, Cooper Kesler scored 13 points and Jase Austin added 11 in the Knights’ win.
HILLCREST 44, TWIN FALLS 40
Twin Falls 7 13 6 14 — 40
Hillcrest 2 16 15 10 — 44
TWIN FALLS — Emery 7, Perry 2, Walker 8, Rubbins 7, Christensen 2, Anderson 3, Swafford 9, Ball 2.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 13, Tre Kofe 5, Jase Austin 11, Garrett Phippen 8, Sam Kunz 5, Demik Hatch 2.
Other scores
Girls
Star Valley (Wyo.) 48, Ririe 47
Bear River (Utah) 48, Ririe 44
South Fremont 36, West Jefferson 23
American Falls 41, North Fremont 40