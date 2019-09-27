At Journey’s End Golf Course, the Madison boys and Sugar-Salem girls cross-country teams claimed titles at the fifth annual Rob Campbell Invite.
The Bobcats took the boys race thanks to five runners finishing in the top 13. Their top seven runners finished in the top 18. Will Dixon and Ryan Stutz led a Madison 1-2 finish with Dixon claiming the individual title in 16:32.6.
Sugar-Salem edged Madison by two points for the girls title. The Diggers’ top five finishers placed in the top 11 while Madison had five finish in the top 16. Bonneville freshman Alivia Johnson won the race in 19:46.2 to claim her second victory in six days.
Rob Campbell Invite
Friday at Journey’s End Golf Course
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 34, 2. Blackfoot 69, 3. Sugar-Salem 74, 4. Rigby 84, 5. Thunder Ridge 113, 6. Shelley 182, 7. Firth 184, 8. Bonneville 223
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Will Dixon (MAD) 16:32.6; 2. Ryan Stutz (MAD) 16:39.9; 3. Lorenzo High (Snake River) 16:41.3; 4. Eli Gregory (BLAC) 16:50.3; 5. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 16:50.4; 6. Parker Galbraith (S-S) 16:52.8; 7. Mason Chandler (RIG) 16:57; 8. Seth Bingham (TR) 16:59.5; 9. Benjamin Ricks (RIG) 17:02.5; 10. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 17:03.5; 11. Morgan Crawford (MAD) 17:03.8; 12. Justin Whitehead (BLAC) 17:10.5; 13. Ethan Smith (MAD) 17:13.4; 14. Nathan Fielding (RIG) 17:18.2; 15. Austin Despain (BLAC) 17:20.5; 16. Chance Sleight (MAD) 17:27.4; 17. Tanner Dupree (S-S) 17:28.5; 18. Daniel Godfrey (MAD) 17:28.7; 19. Nate Blackwelder (BLAC) 17:32.8; 20. Gant Stewart (SH) 17:36.5
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 36, 2. Madison 38, 3. Thunder Ridge 75, 4. Rigby 113, 5. Blackfoot 132, 6. Shelley 151, 7. Firth 185
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Alivia Johnson (BONN) 19:46.2; 2. Jessica Moss (TR) 19:48.7; 3. Megan Morrin (MAD) 20:02.9; 4. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 20:28.1; 5. Sarenady Price (S-S) 20:35.3; 6. Jaresa Jackson (S-S) 20:40.7; 7. Janessa Lemon (MAD) 20:45.6; 8. Macie Chugg (TR) 20:47.2; 9. Jade Jackson (S-S) 21:00.8; 10. Taya Brewer (S-S) 21:09; 11. Ryley Klingler (S-S) 21:16.9; 12. McKinley Daw (TR) 21:17.6; 13. Kristen Thomas (BLAC) 21:31.8; 14. Ruby Barrus (MAD) 21:33.1; 15. Ainsley Anderson (MAD) 21:34.2; 16. Anna Marcum (MAD) 21:34.6; 17. Hannah Clarke (RIG) 21:35.9; 18. Katelyn Benson (SH) 21:36.6; 19. Emma Bird (S-S) 21:37.2; 20. Witlee Manner (MAD) 21:38.3