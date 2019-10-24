SOUTH FREMONT 3, AMERICAN FALLS 1: At Shelley High School, South Fremont kept its season going with a win over American Falls in the 3A District 5-6 play-in game.
The Cougars advance to Saturday's 3A state play-in game versus Gooding at Pocatello High School.
2A District 6 tournament
FIRTH 3, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Terreton, Firth claimed the district title with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Panthers.
West Jefferson had defeated North Fremont 3-1 earlier to advance to the final.
Brooklyn Clayson had seven kills and two blocks for the Cougars and Hailey Gee added nine kills, three blocks and 14 digs.
Jordyn Adams recorded 19 digs and Kaydee Park contributed 25 assists and 11 digs.
Firth (15-2) opens the state tournament on Nov. 1 in Lakeland.
Cross-country
MOSSES SWEEP INDIVIDUAL TITLES, MADISON SWEEPS TEAM TITLES AT 5A DISTRICT 5-6 CHAMPIONSHIPS: At Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, a double sweep occurred at the 5A District 5-6 championships on the course which will host the state meet on Nov. 2.
Thunder Ridge brother-sister duo Stetson and Jessica Moss claimed the boys and girls individual titles in 15:40.6 and 19:21.5, respectively, while Madison swept the boys and girls team titles for the third time in four seasons. Thursday was the first race since the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational on Sept. 13 for Stetson Moss, who has been out injured. The win was his third consecutive 5A District 5-6 individual title. The win for Jessica, a sophomore, was her first individual cross-country district title. She placed third at last year's district meet.
The Bobcats had five finishers in the top 12 to score 38 points and win their fourth consecutive boys district title while the girls had five finishers in the top eight to score 27 points and win their first district title since 2017. Madison was led by second place finishes from Will Dixon in 16:01.6 in the boys race and Mikelle Dorman in 19:25.3.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the 5A state meet.
5A District 5-6 championships
Thursday at Portneuf Wellness Complex
*full results on athletic.net*
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 38, 2. Rigby 49, 3. Thunder Ridge 60, 4. Highland 85
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Stetson Moss (TR) 15:40.6; 2. Will Dixon (MAD) 16:01.6; 3. Benjamin Ricks (RIG) 16:17.9; 4. Mason Chandler (RIG) 16:19; 5. Ryan Stutz (MAD) 16:21.5; 6. Seth Bingham (TR) 16:26.2; 7. Nathan Fielding (RIG) 16:26.6; 8. Jared Harden (HIGH) 16:26.6; 9. Hinckley Manner (MAD) 16:32.8; 10. Chance Sleight (MAD) 16:38; 11. Samuel Godfrey (HIGH) 16:43.2; 12. Daniel Godfrey (MAD) 16:44.5; 13. Morgan Crawford (MAD) 16:45.3; 14. Taylor Allen (MAD) 16:47.6; 15. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 16:48.8
Girls
Team scores: 1. Madison 27, 2. Thunder Ridge 56, 3. Highland 68, 4. Rigby 81
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Jessica Moss (TR) 19:21.5; 2. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 19:25.3; 3. Macie Chugg (TR) 19:30.4; 4. Janessa Lemon (MAD) 19:44.1; 5. Elana Sanford (HIGH) 19:55.1; 6. Ainsley Anderson (MAD) 20:00.4; 7. Rebekah Kinghorn (MAD) 20:01.3; 8. Ruby Barrus (MAD) 20:02.1; 10. Grace Kosmicki (HIGH) 20:02.2; 10. Anna Marcum (MAD) 20:09.7; 11. Lily Haacke (MAD) 20:24.6; 12. Rainey Gallup (RIG) 20:32.6; 13. Taylor Stone (RIG) 20:44; 14. McKinley Daw (TR) 20:44.7; 15. Shanna Sievers (RIG) 20:45.6