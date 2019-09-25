At Pocatello, the Madison High School girls soccer team defeated Highland 5-1 in a contest between the top two teams in 5A District 5-6.
Julia Williams had two goals (both from free kicks) and an assist, Annalise Brunson had two goals and an assist, Breckley Birch had a goal and Kasia Gulley had an assist for the Bobcats, who were tied with Highland 1-1 at halftime. Brunson had the first half goal for Madison.
Madison coach Jaymon Birch commended defensive midfielders Gulley, Jyrikka Busby and Mia Sutherland for shutting down the Rams and Williams, who scored on two of three free kicks.
“Julia Williams is sick as a dog and she played out of her head,” Birch said. “She dug deep and had an outstanding game.”
The Bobcats (9-2-0, 4-0-0) host Bonneville on Saturday.
HILLCREST 3, SHELLEY 0: At Hillcrest, Allie Chapple scored in the first half off an assist from Mady Miller to give the Knights the lead, then Miller added two goals of her own in the second half to seal the win.
Hailey Cushing, assit Ella McMurphy each had assists in the second half and goalie Bailey Egan added 10 saves.
The Knights (4-7, 3-4) host Rigby on Saturday.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 4, SHELLEY 1: At Hillcrest, the Knights extended their win streak to eight with a victory over Shelley.
Jaxon Keller (Jake Hoover assist) and Hoover (Saul Espinosa assist) put Hillcrest up 2-0 at halftime before Shelley made it a one-goal game with a penalty kick to start the second half. Hillcrest’s Hadrien Pena scored twice in the second half off assists from Hoover and Espinosa.
“A lot of credit to Shelley. They came out aggressive,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said.
Hillcrest (10-1-1, 6-0-1) plays Saturday at Rigby while Shelley (3-8-0, 3-4-0) hosts Idaho Falls on Monday.
Volleyball
BUTTE COUNTY 3, MACKAY 0: At Arco, Maycee Maynard had six kills and four blocks as the Pirates swept the match 25-16, 26-24, 25-17.
Butte County (11-0) hosts Grace today.
Cross-country
Salmon Rumble
Wednesday at Salmon Golf Course
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 17, 2. North Fremont 52, 3. Ririe 68
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Johnathan Simmons (SAL) 18:00.87; 2. Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 18:09.87; 3. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 18:15.78; 4. Keller Brothers (SAL) 18:27.87; 5. Asher Johnston (NF) 18:37.08; 6. Treygan Bragg (SAL) 18:47.47; 7. Nathan Deschaine (SAL) 18:59.59; 8. Jeff Trimble (RIR) 19:20.28; 9. Micah Tolman (SAL) 19:32.31; 10. Zach Johnston (NF) 19:37.75; 11. Riley Sommers (SAL) 19:38.37; 12. Eli Gebhardt (SAL) 19:42.05; 13. Kohlbin Brag (SAL) 20:13.15; 14. Stetson Potter (NF) 21:20.58; 15. Michael Gebhardt (SAL) 21:31.65
Girls
Team scores: 1. Salmon 25, 2. Ririe 43, 3. North Fremont 64
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 22:12.46; 2. Sedona Cannon (SAL) 23:33.65; 3. Sara Deschaine (SAL) 23:34.87; 4. Kaylee Dalling (WJ) 23:56.37; 5. Taylor Trimble (RIR) 24:12.37; 6. Sara Boone (RIR) 24:27.21; 7. Leah Cannon (SAL) 24:37.12; 8. Saryah Olson (RIR) 24:41.81; 9. Brayleigh Johnston (NF) 24:48.09; 10. Laynee Woolf (SAL) 24:59.12; 11. Taylee Mathews (SAL) 24:59.5; 12. Ariana Williams (SAL) 25:16.4; 13. Avery Cole (SAL) 26:56.21; 14. Samantha Cluff (SAL) 27:20.49; 15. Mira Cook (NF) 27:21.96