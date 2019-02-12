At Rexburg, No. 1 seeded Madison opened the 5A District 5-6 boys basketball tournament in impressive fashion, holding Highland to just eight points in the first half and 10 overall field goals on the way to a 65-35 victory.
“I love the way our kids came out and played defense,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “We were getting after it.”
Jaden Schwab scored 10 points and Jordan Porter and Carson Downey each added nine in a balanced scoring effort for the Bobcats, who improved to 20-2, and will host No. 2 Rigby in Thursday’s winner-to-state semifinal.
Highland (5-17) will play Thursday at Thunder Ridge in an elimination game.
MADISON 65, HIGHLAND 35
Highland 2 6 13 14 — 35
Madison 10 18 18 19 — 65
HIGHLAND (35) — Andrew VanSickle 5, Easton Durham 1, Wyatt Driscoll 1, Mason Mickelson 3, Ryann Shreve 4, Jayden Bell 1, Kobe Tracy 6, Cooper Duffin 5, Cedar Washakie 3, Carter 6. FG: 10. FT: 12-20. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Carter 2, Washakie). TOTAL FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: None.
MADISON (65) — Jordan Porter 9, Carson Downey 9, Jaden Schwab 10, Mason McWhorter 6, Bohlder Murray 2, Kyle Jackson 8, Dawson Wills 7, Mark Williams 5, Spencer Hathaway 7, King 2. FG: 22. FT: 14-23. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Porter, Downey 2, Schwab 2, Wills, Williams). TOTAL FOULS: 15. FOULED OUT: None.
RIGBY 68, THUNDER RIDGE 38: At Rigby, the No. 2 seeded Trojans jumped out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter en route to an opening round win over No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge.
Rigby had three players finish with double-figure scoring: Britton Berrett (20 points), Brycen Uffens (13 points) and Keegan Thompson (12 points).
“We came out and played some really good defense to start,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “Credit to our guys digging down and defending tonight.”
Rigby (18-4) plays in Thursday’s winner-to-state semifinal at No. 1 seeded Madison.
Lloyer Driggs had 11 points while JJ Biggs added eight for Thunder Ridge (9-13), which hosts No. 4 seeded Highland in Thursday’s elimination game.
RIGBY 68, THUNDER RIDGE 38
Thunder Ridge 5 6 14 13—38
Rigby 22 17 15 14—68
THUNDER RIDGE (38)—JJ Biggs 8, Lloyer Driggs 11, Connor Haycock 1, Dalton Cook 6, Tyler Godfrey 2, Kayden Toldson 6, Brigden Craig 2, Trey Howell 2. FG: 15. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 2 (Biggs 1, Driggs 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (68)—Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Taylor 9, Britton Berrett 20, Keegan Thompson 12, Tagg Olaveson 5, Kaden Miller 2, Kaden Hall 2, Brycen Uffens 13, Tanoa Togiai 2. FG: 24. FT: 15-18. 3-pointers: 5 (Martin 1, Berrett 4). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
4A District 6 tournament
BLACKFOOT 56, SHELLEY 36: At Skyline, a 21-point third quarter helped send No. 3 seeded Blackfoot past No. 6 seeded Shelley in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Russets led after the first quarter before going down 22-16 at halftime. The Broncos built a double-digit lead in the third quarter.
“Once they got it going, man, they lit it up on us,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said.
Dexter Hale had 21 points while Jett Shelley added 12 for Blackfoot (11-10), which plays No. 2 seeded Hillcrest on Thursday at Bonneville.
Trevor Austin had 10 points and Jake Wray added nine for Shelley (0-21), which plays No. 5 seeded Skyline in an elimination game Friday at Hillcrest.
BLACKFOOT 56, SHELLEY 36
Shelley 12 4 9 11—36
Blackfoot 9 13 21 13—56
SHELLEY (36)—Parker Hanson 2, Brandon McBride 8, Jake Wray 9, Trevor Austin 10, Corey Killpack 7. FG: 13. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 6 (McBride 2, Wray 3, Killpack 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (56)—Dexter Hale 21, Reece Robinson 9, Jett Shelley 12, Young 6, Thomas 2, Lawes 2, Wistesen 2, Arroyo 2. FG: 23. FT: 4-4. 3-pointers: 6 (Hale 3, Shelley 3). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
2A District 6 tournament
RIRIE 62, SALMON 29: At St. Anthony, 36 points in the middle quarters propelled No. 1 seeded Ririe to a win over No. 5 seeded Salmon to begin the 2A District 6 tournament.
Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said all 15 players who dressed got to play.
“Salmon came out and they played strong,” Torgerson said. “We started off a little slow. Michael Ure’s 16 points in the third quarter helped.”
Salmon (2-17) plays No. 3 seeded Firth tonight in an elimination game while Ririe plays Saturday in a winner-to-state semifinal versus the winner of tonight’s West Jefferson-North Fremont game.
RIRIE 62, SALMON 29
Salmon 7 10 6 6—29
Ririe 15 15 21 11—62
SALMON (29)—Andy Gebhardt 2, Caywood 3, Burgess 3, Pilkerton 3, Kirby 6, Bollen 8, Tarkalson 4. FG: 9. FT: 5-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Burgess). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none
RIRIE (62)—Larz Sutton 2, Josh Young 5, Stockton Johnson 12, Mateo Rosen 2, Jonathan Scott 2, Carter Smith 5, Michael Ure 26, Harmon Brown 2, Tyler Sutton 3, Keagan Park 1. FG: 22. FT: 13-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Johnson 2, Smith 1, Ure 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, FIRTH 44: At St. Anthony, No. 4 seeded West Jefferson defeated No. 3 seeded Firth for the first time this season to advance to the winner’s bracket.
No further details were available by deadline.
Firth (10-11) plays Salmon in an elimination game tonight followed by West Jefferson (5-16) versus No. 2 seeded North Fremont.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
CHALLIS 67, BUTTE COUNTY 51: At Terreton, the No. 2 seed Vikings opened the district tournament with little trouble against Butte County.
Ross Sheppeard scored 21 points as Challis built its lead to double figures and then played its bench late in the game.
“That was as good win to start the tournament,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said.
Challis (14-5) takes on top-seed Grace at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Bridger Hansen netted 36 points for Butte County (6-16), which plays Taylor’s Crossing in Thursday’s elimination game.
CHALLIS 67, BUTTE COUNTY 51
Butte County 7 11 9 24 — 51
Challis 17 16 19 15 — 67
BUTTE COUNTY (51) — Sage Cummins 7, Brady McAffee 3, Bridger Hansen 36, Keyan Cummins 3,Tyler Wanstron 2. FG: 13. FT: 19-31. 3-pointers: 6 (Hansen 5. S. Cummins). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: McAffee, S. Cummins).
CHALLIS (67) — Garrett Millick 9, Parker May, William Ashley 10, Ross Sheppeard 21, Riley Shaw 4, Carson Amar 9, Isaac Schwenke 1, RJ Philips 2, Owen Peterson 2, Eugene Siggers 4. FG: 20. FT: 18-24. 3-pointers: 4 (Millick, Ashley, Sheppeard, Amar). Total fouls: 26. Fouled out: May.
GRACE 75, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 41: At Terreton, No. 1 seeded Grace took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and advanced to the next round to face Challis.
Taylor’s Crossing (3-17) plays Butte County in Thursday’s elimination game.
GRACE 75, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 41
Taylor’s Crossing 4 16 12 9 — 41
Grace 16 23 18 18 — 75
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (41) — Hatch 2, Hammon 9, Davis 3, Hansen 2, Wilde 2, Hiddenburg 4, Bindenagel 2, Boone 8, Shannon 9.
GRACE (75) — Gage Stoddard 8, Ivor Gibbs 15, Froelich 2, Jacob Reeves 15, Stockton Lloyd 17, Jacob Smith 2, Jordan Mansfield 2, Theo Wood 14.