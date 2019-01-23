At Rexburg, the Madison and Bonneville boys basketball teams combined for 140 points and 18 3-pointers in the Bobcats’ 81-59 victory over Bonneville.
“Bonneville came out and shot lights out in the first quarter,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “It’s a good thing we scored 25 in the first because I think they only missed three times in the first quarter.”
Madison led 25-21 after one and 43-34 at halftime.
While the offense was hot in the first half, Madison locked down on defense in the second half holding Bonneville to just 25 points.
Riley Judy led Bonneville with 14 points including three from beyond the arc.
Spencer Hathaway led Madison with 20 points and four 3-pointers of his own.
Bonneville (6-11) plays at Thunder Ridge on Friday, while Madison (14-2) is at Skyline the same night.
MADISON 81, BONNEVILLE 59
Bonneville 21 13 10 15 – 59
Madison 25 18 14 24 – 81
BONNEVILLE (59) – Jordan Perez 2, Randon Hostert 11, Kellan Bird 2, Carson Johnson 10, Caleb Stoddard 11, Cy Gummow 1, Riley Judy 14, Devin McDonald 3, Jamison Trane 5. FG: 20. FT: 11-23. 3-pointers: 8(Hostert 2, Johnson 2, Stoddard, Judy 3.) Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (81) – Jordan Porter 6, Cooper Poll 8, Jaden Schwab 4, Mason McWhorter 12, Bohlder Murray 9, Kyle Jackson 14, Dawson Wills 5, Mark Williams 3, Spencer Hathaway 20. FG: 32. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 10(Porter, Poll, McWhorter 2, Murray, Wills, Hathaway 4). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 63, SHELLEY 43: At Shelley, four Tigers reached double- figure scoring totals as Idaho Falls defeated Shelley 63-43.
Kalvin Bowen hit four of the Tigers eight 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points.
Idaho Falls led by two after the opening quarter, then proceeded to hold the Russets to two second quarter points.
“That second quarter was a killer for us,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “I tried to rest some guys and it took us out of our offense. And once you fall down to a team as good as Idaho Falls, it’s hard to come back.”
Braxton Ball added 12 points for Idaho Falls (10-5, 5-1 4A District 6) who host Blackfoot on Friday.
Parker Hanson led Shelley (0-15, 0-6) with 15 points. The Russets play at Hillcrest on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 63, SHELLEY 43
Idaho Falls 15 16 19 13 – 63
Shelley 13 3 13 14 – 43
IDAHO FALLS (63) – Kalvin Bowen 14, Braxton Ball 12, Paul Wilson 10, Jaxon Sorenson 11, Cameron Conrad 7, Andrew Gregersen 3, Kenyion Clark 6. FG: 25. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 8(Bowen 4, Sorenson 2, Gregersen, Conrad). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (43) – Parker Hanson 15, Brandon McBride 11, Jake Wray 6, Trevor Austin 6, Austin Killpack 5. FG: 17. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Hanson, McBride 2, Wray). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 63, HIGHLAND 60: At Thunder Ridge, Kayden Toldson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Thunder Ridge to a 63-60 conference win.
The victory puts Thunder Ridge in the third spot in the 5A District 5/6 standings with five games left to play.
Lloyer Driggs added 18 points for the Titans (8-9, 2-2 5A District 5/6) who host Bonneville on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 63, HIGHLAND 60
Highland 14 9 14 23 – 60
Thunder Ridge 18 13 14 18 – 63
HIGHLAND (60) – VanSickle 7, Durham 10, Driscoll 3, Shreve 3, Bell 13, Tracy 8, Washakie 16.
THUNDER RIDGE (63) – JJ Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 18, Conner Haycock 6, Dalton Cook 2, Jayden Kunz 5, Tyler Godfrey 7, Kayden Toldson 19, Trey Howell 3.
RIGBY 68, HILLCREST 38: At Rigby, the Trojans jumped out to an early lead as Tanoa Togiai scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. , Wyatt Taylor added 16 points for Rigby, which improved to 15-2. The Trojans are at Madison next Wednesday.
Karter Battleson topped Hillcrest (6-9) with nine points. The Knights host Shelley on Friday.
RIGBY 68, HILLCREST 38
Hillcrest 8 6 13 11 — 38
Rigby 23 15 19 11 — 68
HILLCREST (38) — Josh Norman 2, Garrett Freed 6, Colsen Mangeris 4, Dallin Weatherly 8, Kyle Austin 5, Karter Battleson 9, Dakota Yorgesen 4. FG: 15. FT: 2-9. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Freed 2, Weatherly, Battleson 3). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: None.
RIGBY (68) — Easton Martin 3, Zach Byram 5, Wyatt Taylor 16, Britton Berrett 7, Keegan Thompson 2, Tagg Olaveson 4, Kaden Miller 3, Kaden Hall 4, Brycen Uffens 4, Tanoa Togiai 20. FG: 28. FT: 7-8. 3-POINTERS: 5 (Martin, Byram, Taylor 2, Berrett). TOTAL FOULS: 10. FOULED OUT: None.
BLACKFOOT 61, SKYLINE 35: At Blackfoot, the Broncos earned a 61-35 conference win over Skyline. No other details were available by deadline.
Blackfoot (7-9, 3-3 4A District 6) plays at Idaho Falls on Friday, while Skyline (7-9, 2-5) hosts Madison the same night.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 56, SOUTH FREMONT 48: At Sugar City, the Diggers finished 4-0 in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference with a victory over South Fremont and ran their win streak to 17 straight to improve to 19-2.
Macie Knapp scored 17 points to lead three Sugar-Salem players in double figures.
Karlee Thueson topped South Fremont (10-10, 1-2) with 12 points. The Cougars conclude the regular season on Friday when they host Teton.
SUGAR-SALEM 56, SOUTH FREMONT 48
South Fremont 7 13 9 19 — 48
Sugar-Salem 11 18 9 18 — 56
SOUTH FREMONT (48) — Kinley Geisler 3,Jalyssa Stoddard 2, Carly Hikida 5, Karlee Thueson 12, Malorie Johnson 5, Paizlee Hobbs 10, Olivia LeCheminant 11. FG: 14. FT: 9-12. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Geisler , Hobbs, Thueson 4. TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
SUGAR-SALEM (56) — Macie Knapp 17, Madi Filmore 13, Megan Pannell 1, Mardee Filmore 2, Lindsey Larson 11, Macey Filmore 5, Sydney Bradshaw 7. FG: 19. FT: 16-19. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Madi Filmore, Larson). TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
RIRIE 61, NORTH FREMONT 35: At Ashton, the Ririe High School team nailed eight 3-pointers in a 61-35 Nuclear Conference win over North Fremont.
Indee Williams accounted for a trio of 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points in the win.
After a close first quarter, Ririe outscored the Huskies 46-22 over the final three quarters.
“We played a really solid first half,” Huskies coach Ben Lenz said. “But we let things get away from us in the second half.”
Ellie Miller lead all scorers with 20 points for the Huskies who finish the regular season 11-10 and 3-5 in the Nuclear Conference.
North Fremont is off until Tuesday when the district tournament begins at South Fremont High School.
Ririe (16-4, 8-0) ends the regular season on Friday at West Jefferson.
RIRIE 61, NORTH FREMONT 35
Ririe 15 16 21 9 — 61
North Fremont 12 11 5 7 — 35
RIRIE (61) – Maddie Johnson 9, Indee Williams 14, Kenadee Coles 7, Eden Griffith 4, Anna Boone 6, Sara Boone 5, Cassidy Parkinson 8, Halley Guthrie 8. FG: 25. FT: 3-14. 3-pointers: 8(Williams 3, Johnson, Coles, S. Boone, A. Boone 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (35) – Ellie Miller 20, Gracee Litton 3, Dakotah Dexter 1, Haffner 3, Reynolds 8. FG: 12. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers:1(Litton) Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 43, OAKLEY 23: At Arco, the Butte County High School girls basketball team held Oakley to single digit scoring in all four quarters in a 43-23 nonconference victory.
The Pirated led 24-14 at halftime and outscored Oakley 17-9 in the second half.
“Not everyone scored, but everyone contributed tonight,” Pirates coach Carla Hansen said. “We had a solid team effort leading into some big games the next few days.”
Kiya McAfee led the Pirates with 15 points.
Butte County (8-10) host Challis tonight.
BUTTE COUNTY 43, OAKLEY 23
Oakley 9 5 2 7 – 23
Butte County 11 13 10 7 – 43
OAKLEY (23) – Kelee Craney 5, Kazia Gillette 5, Liv Hardy 6, Khali Wells 3, Mallory Beck 2, Angela Barnhard 2. FG: 8. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (43) – Kiya McAfee 15, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 5, McKenzie Gamett 3, Emilee Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 8. FG: 15. FT: 4-13. 3-pointers: 3(McAfee 3). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out:none.
Wrestling
RIGBY 42, PRESTON 39
98: Marshal Parker (R) by forfiet.106: Rhope Rasmussen (R) by forfeit. 113: Ethan Waldron (R) pin Clay Bradford (P), 3:08. 120: Brayden Weisbeck (P) pin Joe Nuttall (R), 0:43. 126: Payton Brooks (R) pin Lincoln Bradford (P), 2:52. 132: Emmitt Bradford (P) dec. Robby Boone (R), 12-7. 138: Caigun Keller (P) pin Jaxson Cook (R), 1:56. 145: Drevin Rigby (P) by forfeit. 160: Dylan Hansen (P) by forfeit. 170: David Fife (R) pin Matt Jensen (P), 1:53. 182: Jaxson Shipper (R) pin Brock Schenk (P), 2:55): 195: James Malouf (P) by forfeit. 220: Mark Palmer (P) by forfeit. 285: Carson Johnson (R) pin Luis Herring (P), 1:24.
NORTH FREMONT 66, CHALLIS 15
98: Cruz Estrada (NF) pin Colton Battley (C), 1:28. 106: Michael Pisarek (NF) by forfeit. 113: Justin Guiterrez (NF) by forfeit. 120: Kohl Nielson (NF) by forfeit. 126: Jacob Pilgrim (NF) by forfeit. 132: Tyler Sessions (NF) by forfeit. 138: Alex Garcia (NF) by forfeit. 145: Hayden Maupin (NF) by forfeit. 152: Riggen Cordingley (NF) by forfeit. 160: Bruin Bradshaw (C) pin Tyrek Mago (NF), 2:33. 170: Charlie Bullock (C) by forfeit. 182: Hayeden Hood (NF) pin Brandon Tamayo (C), 1:53. 195: Blaine Amarr (C) over Rafael Rivas (North Fremont) (SV-1 6-4). 220: Jose Castillo (NF) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, CHALLIS 30
98: Colton Battley (C) by forfeit. 106: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) by forfeit. 113: Double Forfeit. 120: Double Forfeit. 126: Double Forfeit. 132: Teagan Hansen (WJ) by forfeit. 138: Double Forfeit. 145: Kamren Wright (WJ) by forfeit. 152: Hyrum Richins (WJ) by forfeit. 160: Bruin Bradshaw (C) pin Brandon Kimbro (WJ), 1:14. 170: Cooper Erickson (C) pin Reagan Roundy (WJ), 1:07. 182: Jared Roundy (WJ) pin Charlie Bullock (C), 2:00. 195: Brandon Tamayo (C) by forfeit. 220: Blaine Amarr (C) pin Creed Calder (WJ), 3:47. 285: Kelton White (WJ) by forfeit.
NORTH FREMONT 60, WEST JEFFERSON 18
98: Cruz Estrada (NF) by forfeit. 106: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) pin Truman Renoff (NF), 0:17. 113: Double Forfeit. 120: Kohl Nielson (NF) by forfeit. 126: Jacob Pilgrim (NF) by forfeit. 132: Tyler Sessions (NF) dec. Teagan Hansen (WJ), 4-2. 138: Alex Garcia (NF) by forfeit. 145: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Kamren Wright (WJ), 2:48. 152: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Hyrum Richins (WJ), 0:36. 160: Tyrek Mago (NF) pin Brandon Kimbro (WJ), 3:06. 170: Reagan Roundy (WJ) by forfeit. 182: Hayeden Hood (NF) over Jared Roundy (WJ) (SV-1 8-6). 195: Rafael Rivas (NF) by forfeit. 220: Jose Castillo (NF) pin Creed Calder (WJ), 5:12. 285: Kelton White (WJ) by forfeit.
BONNEVILLE 59, SHELLEY 27
98: JD Eskelson (BONN) by forfeit; 106: Kolton Stacey (SHEL) pin Kole Sorenson (BONN) (5:13); 113: Konnar McGuire (BONN) pin Brock DeRoache (SHEL) (1:10); 120: Kyle DeRoache (SHEL) tech. fall Tanner Judy (BONN) (4:00); 126: Carson Jensen (BONN) pin Orrin Hill (SHEL) (1:13); 132: Hans Blanchard (BONN) tech. fall Josh Marlow (SHEL) 16-0 (4:50); 138: Braxton Sorenson (BONN) pin Kade Gerber (SHEL) (4:38); 145: Keagen Andersen (SHEL) pin Noah Smith-Nelson (BONN) (4:58); 152: Taylor Balmforth (SHEL) maj. dec. Tucker Banks (BONN) 15-5; 160: Spencer Winchester (BONN) pin Isaiah Horlacher (SHEL) (0:56); 170: Kyle Hatton (SHEL) pin Gage Fowler (BONN) (1:18); 182: Cort Erickson (BONN) by forfeit; 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) pin Zane Morris (SHEL) (2:13); 220: Kaiden Hansen (BONN) by forfeit; 285: Joel Bowman (BONN) pin Nate Larsen (SHEL) (0:45).
BLACKFOOT 59, SKYLINE 26
98: Luke Moore (BLAC) by forfeit; 106: Landon Abercrombie (BLAC) by forfeit; 113: Taye Trautner (BLAC) by forfeit; 120: Cameron Paulson (SKYL) pin Camron Gifford (BLAC) (0:46); 126: Esai Castaneda (BLAC) pin Kaiden Greenwald (SKYL) (2:55); 132: Landon Evans (BLAC) pin Diondre Bacon (SKYL) (0:30); 138: Daniel Andrade (BLAC) pin Caleb Green (SKYL) (1:58); 145: Austin Despain (BLAC) tech. fall Tristen Allen (SKYL) 19-4 (5:09); 152: Quinn Cassidy (SKYL) dec. Brock Armstrong (BLAC) 9-8; 160: Keaton Cushmen (SKYL) tech. fall Nathan Undhjem (BLAC) 5:55; 170: Nick Chappell (BLAC) pin Aaron Stout (SKYL) (0:24); 182: Payton Woodland (BLAC) pin Micaiah Wood (SKYL) (3:38); 195: Dragen Robison (BLAC) by forfeit; 220: Bennett Swatsenburg (SKYL) by forfeit; 285: Parker Reynolds (SKYL) pin Isaiah Lewis (BLAC) (1:04).