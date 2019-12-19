At Mackay, Halle Holt found Riley Moore open for the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds left to give the Mackay High School girls basketball team a 68-65 conference win over Sho-Ban.
Holt, a freshman, grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Moore, who wrapped up a double-double night of 17 points and 15 rebounds with the bucket.
“We were actually down and these girls worked so hard tonight,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We’re just happy to keep getting better every day.”
Hale added that Sho-Ban’s Harley Jackson, who had a game-high 32 points, made five 3-pointers.
“They were five feet off the arc,” Hale said. “She was on fire tonight. I had my best defender on her and you can’t stop her.”
Trinity Seefried had 18 points and Chloe Fullmer added nine points and 17 rebounds for Mackay (8-2, 3-0), which hosts Leadore tonight.
MACKAY 68, SHO-BAN 65
S-B 19 17 16 13—65
Mackay 11 21 16 20—68
SHO-BAN—N. Appenay 1, Harley Jackson 32, T. Buckskin 7, R. Edmo 2, R. Pokibro 19, R. Evening 4.
MACKAY—Riley Moore 17, Chloe Fullmer 9, Trinity Seefried 18, Megan Moore 8, Halle Holt 9, Brenna McAffee 4, Kaytlyn Winters 2.
SKYLINE 62, HILLCREST 45: At Skyline, four players finished their final game of 2019 with double-digit totals for the Grizzlies in a conference win.
It was the first meeting between the teams since February’s 4A District 6 championship game, which Hillcrest won.
“We didn’t talk about that a lot,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “We’ve got a new team. They’ve got a new team. We really just focused on fixing the things we need to do well.”
Mattie Olson had 16 points, Macy Olson had 12, Lizzie Bialas added 11 and Drew Chapman added 10 for Skyline (5-5, 2-2), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Shelley.
SKYLINE 62, HILLCREST 45
Hillcrest 8 9 15 13—45
Skyline 11 18 21 12—62
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 2, Brook Jones 4, Macey Larsen 9, Trinity Larsen 7, Olson 2, Carlson 8, Parker 2, Brooke Cook 11.
SKYLINE—Drew Chapman 10, Taryn Chapman 8, Sophia Anderson 2, Lizzie Bialas 11, Rachel Glaser 2, Macy Olson 12, Mattie Olson 16, Tailer Thomas 1.
RIGBY 56, MINICO 29: At Rigby, nine players scored for the Trojans as they finished 2019 with a nonconference win.
Tylie Jones had 18 points and went 8-for-9 from the foul line.
“We played with a lot of intensity,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “It was a well rounded effort.”
Brooke Donnelly added nine points for Rigby (7-3), which is off until the annual TimberLion Tournament starting Jan. 2 in Boise.
RIGBY 56, MINICO 29
Minico 5 5 11 8—29
Rigby 19 15 18 4—56
MINICO—Hawkes 9, Stimpson 4, Black 8, Porales 6, Varuler 2.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 7, Tylie Jones 18, Hallie Boone 2, Camryn Williams 8, Victoria Briggs 3, Kiersten Raymond 2, Brooke Donnelly 9, Anastasia Kennedy 5, Brindy Shipper 2.
WATERSPRINGS 23, GRACE LUTHERAN 7: At Watersprings, the Warriors won a defensive battle with Grace Lutheran for a conference victory.
Each team had at least one scoreless quarter, and Watersprings coach John Yadon said most of Grace Lutheran’s shots were taken from the 3-point line.
“Neither team shot well,” Yadon said. “We played some good defense. We rebounded well and they didn’t have very many offensive rebounds.”
Joanna Hayes had 11 points for the Warriors (2-3, 2-2), who host Challis tonight.
WATERSPRINGS 23, GRACE LUTHERAN 7
Grace Lutheran 0 0 7 0—7
Watersprings 5 5 0 13—23
GRACE LUTHERAN—Aurora Rodriguez 3, Emma Grayson 4
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkleman 4, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 11, Madison Kincaid 2, Angie Gomez 2, Rylee Mathison 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, IDAHO FALLS 29: At Thunder Ridge, 10 players scored for the Titans, led by Sierra John with 13 points.
“It was as balanced as can be for us,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said, noting 12 players suited up for the game and 10 found the scoring column.
The Titans (9-2) host Highland on Saturday.
Idaho Falls hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, IDAHO FALLS 29
Idaho Falls 9 7 6 7 — 29
Thunder Ridge 15 18 12 16 — 61
IDAHO FALLS — Adams 2, Barrett 4, Tucker 3, Robertson 3, Wood 3, Sanders 4, Cordon 2, Hurst 7.
THUNDER RIDGE — Sierra John 13, Aspen Caldwell 9, Paige Clark 9, Hadley Scoresby 2, Halle Kunz 1, Lauren Davenport 6, Kate Boyle 5, Avery Turnage 7, Halli Smith 7, Kennedy Stenquist 2.
RIRIE 70, SOUTH FREMONT 63: At Ririe, Dallas Sutton scored 16 points and Sara Boone added 15 as the Bulldogs held off the Cougars.
The teams combined for 58 free-throw attempts.
Ririe (5-2) hosts West Jefferson today. South Fremont (3-7) plays North Fremont on Dec. 27.
RIRIE 70, SOUTH FREMONT 63
South Fremont 16 9 17 21 — 63
Ririe 17 13 17 23 — 70
SOUTH FREMONT — Kinley Geisler 7, Karlee Thueson 21, Josee Angel 8, JC Pope 5, Rylie Neville 22.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 9, Skylee Coles 11, Paige Martinez 9, Sara Boone 15, Jordan Scott 6, Dallas Sutton 16, Alyssa Foster 2, Halley Guthrie 2.
Boys basketball
FIRTH 57, SOUTH FREMONT 50: At Firth, the Cougars in blue defeated the Cougars in red for a nonconference win to end 2019.
Taedyn Jacobsen’s 17 points led three Firth players in double-digit totals.
“My young guys stepped up,” Firth coach Scott Adams said. “It was a good win for us against a good team.”
Jaxon Howell added 13 points and Jace Erickson had 10 points for Firth (3-4), which is off until a Jan. 7 game at Sugar-Salem. Tag Bair had 14 points and Jace Neville added 11 for South Fremont (5-2), which plays tonight at American Falls.
FIRTH 57, SOUTH FREMONT 50
South Fremont 8 22 10 10—50
Firth 10 18 15 14—57
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 3, Draper 3, Kaimen Peebles 4, Poulson 6, Cooper Hurt 9, Jace Neville 11, Tag Bair 14.
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 8, Jaxon Howell 13, Canon Carpenter 6, Austin Jacobsen 1, Taedyn Jacobsen 17, Jace Erickson 10, Athan Blonquist 2.
WATERSPRINGS 66, GRACE LUTHERAN 18: At Watersprings, Daniel Canfield led three players in double figures for the Warriors. Robert Canfield finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and also added six steals in the win.
Watersprings (3-3) hosts Challis today.
WATERSPRINGS 66, GRACE LUTHERAN 18
Grace Lutheran 6 4 6 2 — 18
Watersprings 16 12 24 14 — 66
GRACE LUTHERAN — Jimenez 6, Besel 5, Horst 2, Iverson 2, Rodriguez 2.
WATERSPRINGS — Daniel Canfield 23, Robert Canfield 19, Kaden Aldinger 16, Gabe Smith 8.