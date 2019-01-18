At Ririe, Michael Ure and Larz Sutton combined for 54 points in the Ririe High School boys basketball team’s 74-45 win over North Fremont in a battle of state ranked conference foes.
The game provided quite the offensive show, as Ure made eight 3-pointers for No. 1 ranked Ririe and the clock ran the entire fourth quarter. Garrett Hawkes had 28 points for No. 4 ranked North Fremont, including a fourth quarter dunk.
“It was a great night to come out and watch basketball,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “Larz is our motor. He never really needs to come out because he’s tired. I don’t know how he does that. I was happy with all my players and their hustle and determination.”
Ure had 33 points and Sutton had 21 for Ririe (14-1, 3-0), which hosts West Jefferson on Thursday.
Chris Hansen added six for North Fremont (10-3, 3-1), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
RIRIE 74, NORTH FREMONT 45
North Fremont 12 12 12 7—45
Ririe 21 23 26 4—74
NORTH FREMONT (45)—Blake Oberhansley 2, Chris Hansen 6, Luke Hill 1, Garrett Hawkes 28, Drew Hill 2, Peyton Litton 4, J. Lenz 2. FG: 17. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Hansen 2, Hawkes 2). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (74)—Larz Sutton 21, Arik Zeller 5, Josh Young 2, Stockton Johnson 4, Mateo Rosen 2, Jonathan Scott 5, Michael Ure 33, Ryker Player 2. FG: 28. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 12 (Sutton 1, Zeller 1, Johnson 1, Scott 1, Ure 8). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 78, SKYLINE 64: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans outlasted the Grizzlies in a nonconference barnburner.
The teams combined for 51 made field goals, 21 of which were 3s. Thunder Ridge made 14 3s--five from Dalton Cook and four from Lloyer Driggs. The Titans led 36-25 at halftime, 54-43 after three.
Cruz Taylor had a game-high 23 points while Ethan Wilding and Zach Hansen had 12 points each for Skyline (7-8), which plays Wednesday at Blackfoot.
Driggs had 20 points, Cook had 17, Jayden Kunz had 14 and Kayden Toldson added 12 for Thunder Ridge (7-9), which hosts Highland on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 78, SKYLINE 64
Skyline 6 19 18 21—64
Thunder Ridge 15 21 18 24—78
SKYLINE (64)—Jael Garcia 9, Spencer Harding 2, Zach Hansen 12, Cruz Taylor 23, Ethan Wilding 12, Kadin Pabts 6. FG: 22. FT: N/A. 3-pointers: 7 (Garcia 1, Hansen 2, C. Taylor 3, Wilding 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Wilding.
THUNDER RIDGE (78)—JJ Biggs 5, Lloyer Driggs 20, Conner Haycock 2, Dalton Cook 17, Jayden Kunz 14, Tyler Godfrey 2, Kayden Toldson 12, Brigdon Craig 4, Trey Howell 2. FG: 29. FT: N/A. 3-pointers: 14 (Biggs 1, Driggs 4, Cook 5, Kunz 4). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 62, BLACKFOOT 43: At Blackfoot, the Bobcats poured in 32 points in the second half en route to a nonconference win over the Broncos.
Madison led 30-21 at halftime.
“(Blackfoot head coach) Cody (Shelley) did a good job,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “They were getting after us. Our bigs, I just felt like we kinda wore them down toward the end.”
Mason McWhorter and Spencer Hathaway had 14 points each while Bohlder Murray added 11 for Madison (13-2), which hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
Reece Robinson had 13 points while Jett Shelley added 11 for Blackfoot (6-9), which hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
MADISON 62, BLACKFOOT 43
Madison 14 16 12 20—62
Blackfoot 11 10 11 11—43
MADISON (62)—Jordan Porter 3, Carson Downey 4, Jaden Schwab 2, Mason McWhorter 14, Bohlder Murray 11, Kyle Jackson 9, Wills 3, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 14. FG: 22. FT: 13-18. 3-pointers: 5 (Porter 1, Murray 1, Wills 1, Hathaway 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Jackson
BLACKFOOT (43)—Dexter Hale 9, Reece Robinson 13, Jett Shelley 11, Wright 2, Wistisen 3, Delora 5. FG: 14. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 4 (Hale 1, Robinson 1, Shelley 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 66, SHELLEY 42: At Shelley, the Trojans improved to 15-2 overall with a victory over the Russets.
The Trojans led 39-25 at halftime and made seven 3-pointers.
Britton Berrett had 21 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Rigby, which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday. Jake Wray had 14 points and Zeke Archibald added 12 for Shelley (0-14), which hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
RIGBY 66, SHELLEY 42
Rigby 16 23 15 12 — 66
Shelley 11 14 10 7 — 42
RIGBY (66) — Easton Martin 9, Wyatt Taylor 8, Britton Berrett 21, Keegan Thompson 4, Tagg Olaveson 3, Keayen Nead 5, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 8. FG: 21. FT: 17-19. 3-pointers: 7 (Taylor, Berrett 4, Olaveson, Uffens). Total fouls: 19. Foul out: None.
SHELLEY (42) — Wyatt Remington 3, Parker Hanson 3, Jake Wray 14, Trevor Austin 2, Cesar Dominguez 3, Cory Kilpack 5, Zeke Archibald 12. FG; 13. FT: 12-23. 3-pointers: 4 (Wray 3, Dominguez). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
SOUTH FREMONT 64, SALMON 37: At St. Anthony, 10 players scored for South Fremont in a nonconference win over Salmon.
The Cougars, who led 39-18 at halftime, got 17 points from Tagg Bair and 11 points from Edwin Smith, but head coach Ryon Pope said a cool moment in the game was subbing in Spencer Hathaway, their team manager for four years, late in the third quarter.
“It was real special,” Pope said.
South Fremont (7-9) hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
Salmon (2-9) plays Tuesday at Darby, Mont.
SOUTH FREMONT 64, SALMON 37
Salmon 4 14 12 7—37
South Fremont 17 22 21 4—64
SALMON (37)—Gebhardt 2, Caywood 4, Wood 2, Pilkerton 7, Tucker 3, Bollen 10, Hobbs 3, Tarkalson 5. FG: 10. FT: 16-28. 3-pointers: 1 (Tucker). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (64)—Martin Gordo 2, Dallin Orme 5, Talon Maupin 2, Kyle Orme 4, Nick Hammond 4, Spencer Hathaway 2, Edwin Smith 11, Kyler Yancey 9, Jace Neville 8, Tagg Bair 17. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 4 (Bair 3, D. Orme 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 57, WEST JEFFERSON 53: At Terreton, Firth defeated West Jefferson for a conference win but one of its players went down due to a serious injury.
West Jefferson head coach Dave Hadley said with 3:17 left in the first quarter, Grayson Nelson went in for a breakaway dunk. He missed and his legs swung up and he landed on his head. Hadley said Nelson was being treated for a concussion for 15 to 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived, and Hadley learned after the game that Nelson broke his arm and dislocated his wrist.
“Grayson’s such a good kid, a good sportsman,” Hadley said. “You just pray that he’s okay. (Firth) coach Art Polson and I talked about whether or not we should continue to play or finish the game on Monday. His kids said no, they wanted to continue to play.”
Ben Park had 26 points while Colton Mecham added 12 for Firth (7-8, 1-2), which hosts Salmon on Thursday.
Dillon Jacobs had 18 poitns while Dalton Robins added 13 for West Jefferson (3-11, 1-2), which plays Thursday at Ririe.
FIRTH 57, WEST JEFFERSON 53
Firth 15 14 15 13—57
West Jefferson 15 9 16 13—53
FIRTH (57)—Ben Park 26, Kai Park 2, Colton Mecham 12, Chris Ivie 2, Tanner Killpack 5, Jace Erickson 9, Jacobson 1. FG: 21. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 3 (B. Park 1, Mecham 1, Erickson 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (53)—Dillon Jacobs 18, Braeden Larsen 6, Dalton Robins 13, Landen Larsen 3, Max Ricks 6, Branson Morton 7. FG: 20. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Robins 3, Jacobs 1, L. Larsen 1, Morton 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
GRACE 65, BUTTE COUNTY 47: At Arco, Grace used a fourth quarter surge to finish off a conference win over Butte County.
The game was competitive throughout, with the score tied at 40 to start the fourth quarter. Butte County coach Radley Gamett said that’s when Grace took advantage of turnovers.
“They shot real well in the fourth quarter and pulled it away,” Gamett said.
Sage Cummins had 14 points while Bridger Hansen added 10 for Butte County (4-11, 1-3), which plays Tuesday at North Fremont.
GRACE 65, BUTTE COUNTY 47
Butte County 17 13 10 7—47
Grace 14 11 15 25—65
BUTTE COUNTY (47)—Sage Cummins 14, Ty Twitchell 3, Ruger Stamos 2, Jaden Jones 2, Brady McAffee 8, Bridger Hansen 10, Keyan Cummins 8. FG: 12-28. FT: 17-22. 3-pointers: 2-10 (McAffee 1, Hansen 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
GRACE (65)—Stoddard 14, Gibbs 8, Reeves 16, Lloyd 13, Smith 3, Mansfield 6, Judd 2, Anderson 3. FG: 24-48. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Anderson 1, Lloyd 1, Stoddard 1, Smith 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 48, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 27: At Challis, 11 players scored for the Vikings in a conference win over first-year program Taylor’s Crossing.
The Vikings led 21-14 at halftime before stretching the lead to 38-16 after three.
“It was a good team effort by all our kids,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said.
Gustaf Hendenberg had nine points to lead Taylor’s Crossing (1-14, 0-5), which hosts Leadore on Tuesday.
Parker May had 14 points and Ross Sheppeard added 10 for Challis (10-2, 3-0), which plays Thursday at Oakley.
CHALLIS 48, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 27
Taylor’s Crossing 8 6 2 11—27
Challis 14 7 17 10—48
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (27)—Colby Hatch 8, Dylan Davis 2, Gustaf Hedenberg 9, Ethan Bindenagel 6, Caleb Boone 2. FG: 9. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Boone
CHALLIS (48)—Mitch Cotant 2, Garrett Millick 3, Parker May 14, William Ashley 5, Ross Sheppeard 10, Isaac Schwenke 4, Rowdy Piva 2, Lane Strand 1, Austin Ollar 1, RJ Phillips 4, Christopher Arrizuvieta 2. FG: 16. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 2 (May 1, Millick 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND 41, LEADORE 26: At Leadore, the Mustangs were held scoreless in the first quarter in a conference loss to Rockland.
The Bulldogs led 27-6 at halftime and 37-9 after three.
RJ Foster and Austin Beyeler had 10 points each for Leadore (6-8, 3-6), which hosts Mackay tonight.
ROCKLAND 41, LEADORE 26
Rockland 13 14 10 4—41
Leadore 0 6 3 17—26
ROCKLAND (41)—Permann 7, Matthews 13, Norwood 9, Woodworth 2, McLean 2, L. Farr 4, M. Jensen 4.
LEADORE (26)—Ryker Tomchak 2, RJ Foster 10, Austin Beyeler 10, Kyle Quiroz 6.
Girls basketball
ROCKLAND 45, LEADORE 19: At Leadore, the Mustangs dropped a conference game to Rockland.
The Mustangs were held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 21-7 at halftime. Leadore coach Richard Barany commended his team’s defensive effort.
“They kinda had to play their varsity because they were having trouble scoring against us,” Barany said. “On the flip side of that, we were having trouble scoring too.”
Danielle Girvin (10 points) and Paige Ramsey (nine points) scored for Leadore (4-9, 2-7), which hosts Mackay today.
ROCKLAND 45, LEADORE 19
Rockland 13 8 15 9 — 45
Leadore 0 7 7 5 — 19
ROCKLAND (45) — H. Hansen 1, C. Wilson 2, E. Waite 1, A. Lee 1, B. Boyer 5, M. Permann 24, E. Parrish 9, L. Swan 2. FG: 18. FT: 5-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Permann 3, Parrish 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (19) — Paige Ramsey 9, Danielle Girvin 10. FG: 8. FT: 2-7. 3-pointers: 1 (Ramsey). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER 48, AMERICAN FALLS 26: At American Falls, the Panthers defeated American Falls for its fifth consecutive win and remained perfect in conference play. No further details were available by deadline.
Snake River (12-6) plays Tuesday at Soda Springs.