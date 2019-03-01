At Boise, the North Fremont High School boys basketball team shot 50 percent from the field and downed Cole Valley 59-40 in a 2A state semifinal Friday at Capital High School to reach its first boys basketball state championship game in program history.
After leading 36-28 at halftime, the Huskies outscored the Chargers 25-12 in the second half. North Fremont also outrebounded Cole Valley 34-23 for the game.
“These kids deserve a lot of credit where they’ve had three coaches in four years,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said. “They’ve sacrificed all year and put their heart and soul into what we’re doing. They’ve worked super hard to peak at this moment. We’re honored to be representing our school in a state championship finally after all these years.”
Garrett Hawkes had 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in the win while Blake Oberhansley had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bridger Lenz added 10 points for North Fremont (19-6), which plays St. Maries in the 2A state championship game at 1:40 p.m. today in the Ford Idaho Center. North Fremont’s lone state basketball title was won by the girls in 2013, 45-40 over Soda Springs.
NORTH FREMONT 59, COLE VALLEY 40
Cole Valley 17 11 4 8—40
North Fremont 19 17 14 11—59
COLE VALLEY (40)—Brennen Donahue 2, Josh Cucchiari 2, Ricky Golenor 10, Nathan Wetzel 2, Dylan Krogh 22, Anthoney Boyle 2. FG: 19-47. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 0-10. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Krogh
NORTH FREMONT (59)—Jordan Hess 6, Blake Oberhansley 18, Bridger Lenz 10, Chris Hansen 4, Garrett Hawkes 21. FG: 24-48. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 0-10. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
ST. MARIES 42, RIRIE 34: At Boise, St. Maries held No. 1 state media poll ranked Ririe to its lowest scoring output of the season in the 2A state semifinals.
St. Maries shot 34.2 percent to Ririe’s 27.8, and Ririe head coach Eric Torgerson said the Lumberjacks took away the Bulldogs’ inside game.
“They were very, very physical, especially underneath,” Torgerson said. “We tried to take what they gave us, but I felt like we didn’t rebound as well as we should’ve. It hurts. We’re gonna have to rebound and play hard tomorrow.”
Michael Ure had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal while Jonathan Scott added six points and seven rebounds for Ririe (23-2), which plays Cole Valley in the third place game at 11 a.m. today at Capital High School.
ST. MARIES 42, RIRIE 34
Ririe 9 10 7 8—34
St. Maries 16 4 11 11—42
RIRIE (34)—Larz Sutton 5, Josh Young 2, Stockton Johnson 3, Mateo Rosen 3, Jonathan Scott 6, Michael Ure 15. FG: 10. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 5 (Johnson, Rosen, Scott 2, Ure). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
ST. MARIES (42)—Ethan Hill 3, Jackson Pritchard 13, Tristan Nelson 6, Eli Gibson 11, Kaden Hammond 2, Dan Howard 5. FG: 12. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Prtichard 3, Gibson 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
3A tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 57, KIMBERLY 52: At Meridian, Sugar-Salem won a tightly contested semifinal over Kimberly to reach its second 3A state championship game in three years.
The game was the third meeting between the teams this season and featured six lead changes, six ties and leads no larger than seven points. After a 32-27 halftime lead, Sugar-Salem trailed 43-42 after three quarters. The Diggers outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter and got a steal and a layup from Hadley Miller with 24 seconds left that ended up being the final bucket of the game. Sugar-Salem shot 60 percent for the game while Kimberly shot 34 percent.
Tanner Harris had 16 points, Gerohm Rihari had 12 and Kyler Handy added 10 for Sugar-Salem (17-9), which plays Fruitland in the 3A state championship game today at 3:50 p.m. in the Ford Idaho Center.
SUGAR-SALEM 57, KIMBERLY 52
Kimberly 9 18 16 9—52
Sugar-Salem 13 19 10 15—57
KIMBERLY (52)—Dawson Cummins 22, Peyton Bair 6, Tristyn O’Donnell 7, Braxton Hammond 4, Blake Phillips 2, Brant Etherington 11. FG: 17-50. FT: 13-14. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Cummins 4-9, Etherington 1-6). Total fouls: 15.
SUGAR-SALEM (57)—Crew Clark 3, Tanner Harris 16, Curtis Darke 3, Gerohm Rihari 12, Hadley Miller 7, Pasen Michaelson 3, Kyler Handy 10, Brysen Barr 3. FG: 24-40. FT: 6-13. 3-pointers: 3-10 (Clark 1-2, Drake 1-1, Barr 1-1).
KELLOGG 63, SNAKE RIVER 46: At Meridian, Snake River’s season ended with a loss to Kellogg in the 3A consolation bracket.
Kellogg ended the game outscoring Snake River 23-11 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats shot 47.6 percent from the field compared to 33.3 percent by the Panthers and also shot 50 percent from 3.
Mitch Lindsay had 13 points and Treyton Young added 10 for Snake River, which ends the season 15-10.
KELLOGG 63, SNAKE RIVER 46
Snake River 12 9 14 11—46
Kellogg 13 15 12 23—63
SNAKE RIVER (46)—Treyton Young 10, Cody Anderson 1, Mitch Lindsay 13, Tate Gilbert 4, Buxton Dawson 9, Porter Albertson 9. FG: 15-49. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 6-22 (Young 2-6, Lindsay 1-2, Albertson 3-7). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Dawson, Gilbert.
KELLOGG (63)—Raiden Rickets 10, Brennen Atkins 9, Tyler Oertli 2, Graden Nearing 15, Brandon Miller 7, Tyrel Davis 2, Logan Jerome 6, Gavin Luna 12. FG: 17-35. FT: 22-30. 3-pointers: 7-14 (Rickets 2-4, Atkins 1-2, Nearing 3-4, Miller 1-2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none
1A Division I tournament
AMBROSE 59, CHALLIS 38: At Caldwell, Challis’s season came to an end with a loss to Ambrose in the 1A Division I consolation bracket Friday at Vallivue High School.
After trailing 11-10 after the first quarter, Challis was outscored 21-4 in the second quarter. Ambrose got double-figure scoring from three players and ended the game shooting 47.8 percent to Challis’s 25.9 percent. Ambrose also had a 45-29 rebounding edge.
William Ashley had 17 points and five rebounds while Carson Ammar had eight points for Challis, which ends the season 16-8.
AMBROSE 59, CHALLIS 38
Ambrose 11 21 11 16—59
Challis 10 4 11 13—38
AMBROSE (59)—Johnny Sugarman 3, Josh Nipper 4, Ben Blythe 16, Hudson Hughes 13, Jarrett Ferrer 5, Paul Yenor 12, Mitchell Boeck 6. FG: 22-46. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Blythe 1-3, Hughes 3-8, Ferrer 1-3). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (38)—Mitch Cotant 3, Parker May 4, William Ashley 17, Ross Sheppeard 1, Carson Ammar 8, Eugene Siggers 3, Isaac Schwenke 2. FG: 15-58. FT: 2-8. 3-pointers: 6-30 (Cotant 1-2, Ashley 2-8, Ammar 2-6). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: May.
1A Division II tournament
SALMON RIVER 53, MACKAY 45: At Caldwell, Salmon River ended Mackay’s season in a consolation bracket game.
Mackay led 19-18 at halftime, but was outscored 35-26 in the second half. Salmon River shot 40.5 percent for the game to Mackay’s 34.7 and went 8-for-24 from 3 compared to 3-for-18 for Mackay.
Chase Green had 18 points while Kolton Holt had nine for Mackay, which ends the season 20-6.
SALMON RIVER 53, MACKAY 45
Mackay 9 10 6 20—45
Salmon River 10 8 13 22—53
MACKAY (45)—Kyle Peterson 2, Sereck Peterson 6, Jacoda Whitworth 4, Caleb Green 6, Kolton Holt 9, Chase Green 18. FG: 17-49. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Peterson 1-2, Whitworth 1-7, Ca. Green 1-3). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
SALMON RIVER (53)—Canyon Harper 15, Jimmy Tucker 11, Ethan Shepherd 7, Justin Whitten 3, Randy McClure 15, Reece Jones 2. FG: 15-37. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 8-24 (Harper 3-9, Tucker 2-5, Shepherd 2-7, Whitten 1-1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.