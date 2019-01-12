At Firth, Blake Oberhansley sank the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give the North Fremont High School boys basketball team a 52-50 conference win over Firth.
The Huskies led 26-25 at halftime in a game became tighter by the second half. All of North Fremont’s points in the fourth quarter were on free throws, and Firth’s Colton Mecham tied the game to force overtime.
“In overtime, we drew up a play for Garrett Hawkes,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said. “Being the unselfish player he is, he passed the ball to Blake Oberhansley who put it to bed as time expired. It was crazy.”
Grayson Nelson had 15 points, Jace Erickson had 13 while Ben Park and Mecham had 10 points each for Firth (5-8, 0-2), which plays Wednesday at South Fremont.
Hawkes had 15 points, Oberhansley had 14 and Luke Hill had 10 for North Fremont (9-2, 2-0), which plays Tuesday at West Jefferson. The win puts North Fremont in first place in the 2A Nuclear Conference standings.
NORTH FREMONT 52, FIRTH 50 (OT)
North Fremont 10 16 13 7 6—52
Firth 17 8 5 16 4—50
NORTH FREMONT (52)—Blake Oberhansley 14, Bridger Lenz 2, Luke Hill 10, Garrett Hawkes 15, Drew Hill 4, Paul Wynn 6, Peyton Litton 1. FG: 16-42. FT: 16-23. 3-pointers: 4-8 (Hawkes 2, L. Hill 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (50)—Ben Park 10, Colton Mecham 10, Grayson Nelson 15, Killpack 2, Jace Erickson 13. FG: 18-47. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Erickson 3, Mecham 2). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Erickson, Killpack, Nelson.
RIGBY 74, THUNDER RIDGE 43: At Rigby, the Trojans had five players finish in double figures in a conference win over the Titans.
Rigby led 45-22 at halftime and had six different scorers in the first quarter.
“Our chemistry on the defensive end helping each other and on the offensive end sharing the ball, we had a great start tonight,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said.
Lloyer Driggs had 15 points while Conner Haycock added nine for Thunder Ridge (6-8, 1-2), which plays Wednesday at Idaho Falls.
Tanoa Togiai had 17 points, Wyatt Taylor had 14, Keegan Thompson had 11 and Easton Martin and Britton Berrett each added 10 points for Rigby (12-2, 2-1), which plays Wednesday at Blackfoot.
RIGBY 74, THUNDER RIDGE 43
Thunder Ridge 11 11 10 11—43
Rigby 25 20 18 11—74
THUNDER RIDGE (43)—Lloyer Driggs 15, Conner Haycock 9, Dalton Cook 6, Jayden Kunz 2, Tyler Godfrey 2, Kayden Toldson 4, Trey Howell 5. FG: 12. FT: 16-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Driggs 1, Haycock 1, Howell 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (74)—Easton Martin 10, Wyatt Taylor 14, Britton Berrett 10, Keegan Thompson 11, Tagg Olaveson 6, Keayen Nead 2, Kaden Hall 2, Brycen Uffens 2, Tanoa Togiai 17. FG: 26. FT: 18-20. 3-pointers: 4 (Martin 1, Taylor 2, Berrett 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 82, SHELLEY 51: At Bonneville, Randon Hostert and Riley Judy combined to score 40 of Bonneville’s points in a conference win over Shelley.
The Bees held the Russets to three points in the first quarter and led 37-23 at halftime.
“Randon had 16 in the first half then Riley Judy had four 3s in the third quarter,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “That kinda pushed us over the edge.”
Wyatt Remington had 14 points, Zeke Archibald had 13 points and Brandon McBride had 11 for Shelley (0-13, 0-5), which hosts Rigby on Friday.
Hostert had a game-high 25 points and Judy added 15 for Bonneville (5-8, 3-2), which plays Wednesday at Skyline.
BONNEVILLE 82, SHELLEY 51
Shelley 3 20 16 12—51
Bonneville 17 20 26 19—82
SHELLEY (51)—Wyatt Remington 14, Parker Hanson 5, Brandon McBride 11, Jake Wray 5, Trevor Austin 3, Zeke Archibald 13. FG: 19. FT: 8-18. 3-pointers: 5 (McBride 2, Remington 1, Wray 1, Austin 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (82)—Jordan Perez 9, Randon Hostert 25, Kellan Bird 6, Carson Johnson 6, Caleb Stoddard 2, Cy Gummow 6, Riley Judy 15, Devin McDonald 2, Jamison Trane 9, Parker Johnson 2. FG: 32. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 13 (Judy 5, Hostert 3, Johnson 2, Gummow 2, Perez 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
TWIN FALLS 60, IDAHO FALLS 49: At Twin Falls, the Bruins prevailed in a clash of two state media poll ranked 4A teams.
Twin Falls, ranked No. 3 in 4A in the first poll of 2019, led 32-28 at halftime. Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said the Tigers, tied for No. 5 in the media poll, looked tired during their fourth road game in eight days. He also added that going 10-for-22 from the foul line hurt.
“Against a good ball team, that usually doesn’t bode very well,” Hart said.
Braxton Ball had 10 points and Paul Wilson had nine for Idaho Falls (8-5), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
TWIN FALLS 60, IDAHO FALLS 49
Idaho Falls 8 20 10 11—49
Twin Falls 21 11 15 13—60
IDAHO FALLS (49)—Kalvin Bowen 8, Spencer Moore 7, Braxton Ball 10, Paul Wilson 9, Jackson Sorenson 7, Andrew Gregersen 2, Kenyion Clark 4, Cam Conrad 2. FG: 19-42. FT: 10-22. 3-pointers: 1-4 (Sorenson 1-1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
TWIN FALLS (60)—Winston Duggan 17, Haylen Walker 2, Faust Ystueta 20, Mitchell Brizee 16, Ryan Ball 4, Hudson Klundt 1. FG 21-47. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Duggan 3-8, Ystuerta 4-7, Brizee 1-1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 71, TETON 61: At Ririe, the Bulldogs completed a regular season sweep of Teton in a high scoring game that featured a combined 45 trips to the free throw line.
Ririe held Teton to two points in the second quarter to take a 29-13 halftime lead before Teton cut it to 48-34 after three. The teams combined to score 50 points in the fourth quarter.
“Teton is the real deal,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “They just never give up. We had to grind it out to the end.”
Carson Reilly had a game-high 22 points and Satchel Heinen added 12 for Teton (6-6), which hosts Marsh Valley on Friday.
Larz Sutton had 19 points, Michael Ure had 13, Jonathan Scott had 11 and Stockton Johnson had 10 for Ririe (12-1), which plays Wednesday at Salmon.
RIRIE 71, TETON 61
Teton 11 2 21 27—61
Ririe 16 13 19 23—71
TETON (61)—Hyrum Heuseveldt 4, Tanner Danielson 2, Fletcher Wartig 2, Dusty Hess 1, Harrison Moulton 2, Luke Thompson 4, Treven Warburton 6, Satchel Heinen 12, Carson Reilly 22, Xander Vontz 6. FG: 19. FT: 16-22. 3-pointers: 7 (Warburton 1, Heinen 1, Reilly 4, Vortz 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Heinen
RIRIE (71)—Larz Sutton 19, Arik Zeller 9, Josh Young 5, Stockton Johnson 10, Mateo Rosen 2, Jonathan Scott 11, Michael Ure 13, Ryker Player 2. FG: 21. FT: 17-23. 3-pointers: 12 (Sutton 2, Zeller 1, Johnson 3, Scott 2, Ure 3). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 52, SHO-BAN 50: At Leadore, Ryker Tomchak made the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left on the clock to lift the Mustangs over the Chiefs.
Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said the game was tight from start to finish and Tomchak’s 3 was from NBA range. The game-winning shot followed the third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter by Sho-Ban’s Javis Friday.
RJ Foster had 16 points, Tomchak had 13 and Kyle Quiroz had 11 for Leadore, which hosts Lima, Mont., on Tuesday.
LEADORE 52, SHO-BAN 50
Sho-Ban 11 7 18 14—50
Leadore 12 7 20 13—52
SHO-BAN (50)—Les Appenay 10, Jamar Johnson 2, Pawapahelk 4, TJ Lamar 8, Javis Friday 26. FG: 18. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 6 (Appenay 2, Friday 4). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Appenay.
LEADORE (52)—Ryker Tomchak 13, Finnian McConnaghy 2, RJ Foster 16, Austin Beyeler 4, Kyle Quiroz 11, Weston Mackay 6. FG: 20. FT: 10-23. 3-pointers: 2 (Tomchak 1, Foster 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FILER 32: At Sugar City, the Diggers defeated Filer for their third win in four days.
Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said the Diggers responded with a slow start in the first quarter with ‘the best quarter we’ve played all season’ in the second.
“They even had a lead for part of the first quarter,” Dayley said. “We came out of the second quarter on fire. I think we scored 15 points in the first two or three minutes.”
Macie Knapp had 16 points and Madi Fillmore added 15 for Sugar-Salem (16-2), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FILER 32
Filer 9 5 12 4—32
Sugar-Salem 13 27 15 7—62
FILER (32)—Gartner 8, Snyder 2, Thornton 5, Fisher 5, Jones 3, Stoddard 9. FG: 12. FT: 5-10. 30pointers: 3 (Thornton 1, Fisher 1, Jones 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (62)—Macie Knapp 16, Madi Fillmore 15, Megan Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 6, Lindsey Larson 6, Macey Fillmore 9, Sydney Bradshaw 8. FG: 21. FT: 16-19. 3-pointers: 4 (Knapp 2, Madi Fillmore 2). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 39, NORTH FREMONT 30: At Challis, the Vikings defeated 2A North Fremont in a defensive slugfest.
The Vikings led 20-15 at halftime and 27-23 after three.
“Both teams pressed both ways,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “Jessi Farr, she did a really good job of breaking that press on their end.”
Alexa Nedrow had 11 points to lead North Fremont, which hosts Firth on Thursday.
Farr and Tessa Gregory had 14 points each for Challis (9-8), which plays Thursday at Taylor’s Crossing.
CHALLIS 39, NORTH FREMONT 30
North Fremont 9 6 8 7—30
Challis 7 13 7 12—39
NORTH FREMONT (30)—Gracee Litton 3, Ellie Miller 6, Alexa Nedrow 11, Marya Hoffner 4, Kelby Dye 6. FG: 9-33. FT: 11-12. 3-pointers: 1 (Litton). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Miller.
CHALLIS (39)—Jessi Farr 14, Austyn Erickson 3, Jazmine Rivera 3, Erin Anderson 5, Tessa Gregory 14. FG: 15-37. FT: 8-17. 3-pointers: 1 (Farr). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SHO-BAN 68, LEADORE 30: At Leadore, the No. 1 1A Division II state media poll ranked Chiefs turned around from their first loss of the season and dealt Leadore a conference loss.
The Chiefs, who fell 31-30 to Rockland on Friday, built a 51-14 halftime lead versus Leadore. They finished the afternoon with 11 made 3-pointers, including six by Harley Jackson (27 points).
“They sure can shoot,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said. “They’re very good.”
Paige Ramsey had 14 points while Danielle Girvin had 10 points for Leadore (3-8, 2-6), which hosts Lima, Mont., on Tuesday.
SHO-BAN 68, LEADORE 30
Sho-Ban 23 28 11 6—68
Leadore 5 9 10 6—30
SHO-BAN (68)—N. Appenay 12, R. Appenay 3, H. Jackson 27, R. Pokibro 10, T. Smith-Buckskin 6, R. Edmo 10. FG: 27. FT: 3-4. 3-pointers: 11 (N. Appenay 4, R. Appenay 1, H. Jackson 6). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (30)—Bailey Herbst 2, Paige Ramsey 14, Lena Beyeler 4, Danielle Girvin 10. FG: 13. FT: 4-10. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.
MACKAY 47, BUTTE COUNTY 40: At Arco, Mackay poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter and defeated rival and former conference opponent Butte County.
The contest was tight throughout. After ending the first quarter trailing by one, Butte County took a 20-17 lead at halftime and 28-27 lead after three.
“Unfortunately for us, their shots fell at the end and ours didn’t,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “We had the looks, we had the lanes.”
Hansen commended the rebounding efforts of Madi Kniffin and said her posts played well.
Remi Wojciechowski had 19 points and Riley Moore added 12 for Mackay (9-3), which hosts Grace Lutheran on Thursday.
Belle Beard had 12 points and Kiya McAffee added 10 for Butte County, which plays Tuesday at Watersprings.
MACKAY 47, BUTTE COUNTY 40
Mackay 10 7 10 20—47
Butte County 9 11 8 10—40
MACKAY (47)—Riley Moore 12, Remi Wojciechowski 19, Chloe Fullmer 8, Trinity Seefried 8. FG: 17-44. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 2-8 (Moore 1, Wojciechowski 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (40)—Kiya McAffee 10, Madi Kniffin 7, Belle Beard 12, Emilee Hansen 5, Kelsey Isham 6. FG: 13-42. FT: 8-17. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Beard). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Isham.
Wrestling
RIRIE WINS MAGIC VALLEY CLASSIC: At Wendell, four-time defending 2A state champion Ririe claimed the Magic Valley Classic tournament title thanks to 10 medalists.
Trey Yearsley defeated Bear Lake’s Tyler Lusk by a 19-9 major decision to win the 182-pound title and Gabe Sommers pinned Malad’s Tucker Palmer in 4:19 to win the 195-pound title. Conner Parkinson (second at 98), Stetson Machen (second at 113), Tanner Smith (second at 126), Dan Schwendiman (fourth at 145), Tyson Thacker (third at 152), Garrett Jensen (fifth at 160), Danny Romander (fifth at 170) and Chris Gunderson (third at 182) also medaled for the Bulldogs, who were tied for first in the team standings with Declo after day one.
Challis, which placed seventh in the team standings with 114.5 points, had four medalists. Bruin Bradshaw pinned Bear Lake’s Hayden Hunt in 2:25 to win 160, Challis’s Cooper Erickson pinned McCall-Donnelly’s Tuff Bentz in 1:58 to win 170, Kade Bruno took second at 132 and Blaine Ammar took third at 195.
West Jefferson and Salmon tied for 10th in the team standings with 76 points and also had medalists. West Jefferson’s Kelton White pinned Gooding’s Jake McGinnis in 1:19 to win 285, Dylan Burtenshaw took second at 106 and Jared Roundy took sixth at 170. Salmon’s Troy Bruce pinned Machen in 4:07 to win 113 and Dakota McIntosh took second at 120.