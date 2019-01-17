At Idaho Falls High School, freshman Mattie Olson had a game-high 24 points for the Skyline High School girls basketball team in a 59-45 conference win over District 91 rival Idaho Falls.
Skyline head coach Ty Keck said Olson is starting to ‘elevate her game.’
“The freshman sense is kind of starting to wear off,” Keck said. “In reality, she’s becoming a varsity player. She elevates her teammates.”
Keck said the Tigers ‘came ready to play,’ leading 28-19 at halftime thanks to strong shooting and smooth passing. The Grizzlies responded with a 22-point third quarter, including going 6-for-6 from the foul line.
“We lost some defensive intensity in the third quarter,” Tigers coach David Vest said.
Annalise Cheret had 15 points for Skyline (8-10, 4-5), which hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
Olivia Hillam had 14 points and Madalyn Burton had 13 points for Idaho Falls (2-16, 2-7), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest.
SKYLINE 59, IDAHO FALLS 45
Skyline 8 11 22 18—59
Idaho Falls 14 14 12 5—45
SKYLINE (59)—Mattie Olson 24, Annalise Cheret 15, Sophia Anderson 9, Macy Olson 8, Drew Chapman 2, Lizzie Bialas 1. FG: 20-61. FT: 18-25. 3-pointers: 1-16 (Mat. Olson 1-4). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Cheret
IDAHO FALLS (45)—Olivia Hillam 14, Madalyn Burton 13, Kaitlin Moss 6, Kennedy Goddard 4, Kennedy Burton 4, Emma Williams 2, Morgan Tucker 2. FG: 18-55. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 2-8 (Hillam 2-2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hillam.
BONNEVILLE 64, SHELLEY 15: At Shelley, three Bees finished the night with double-figure scoring in a conference win over Shelley.
Bonneville made 28 field goals in the game and moved to 19-0 overall, 9-0 in 4A District 6 with the win.
Sadie Lott had 17 points, Maunayia Harrigfeld had 13 points and Mariah Jardine had 11 for the Bees, who play Tuesday at Blackfoot in a game that will decide the No. 1 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament.
Salma Vega had six points to lead Shelley (1-16, 0-9), which hosts Skyline on Tuesday to end the regular season.
BONNEVILLE 64, SHELLEY 15
Bonneville 15 20 18 11—64
Shelley 2 3 5 5—15
BONNEVILLE (64)—Sadie Lott 17, Maely Harrigfeld 9, Maunayia Harrigfeld 13, Sage Leishman 2, Logan Faulkner 4, Sydnee Hunt 8, Mariah Jardine 11. FG: 28. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Lott 1, Mae. Harrigfeld 1, Jardine 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (15)—Kidman 2, Brewerton 2, Leal 3, Peebles 2, Vega 6. FG: 5. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 53, HILLCREST 35: At Hillcrest, Allie Cannon scored 26 points to lead Blackfoot to its sixth straight victory to keep pace in the 4A District 6 standings.
Blackfoot, which improved to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in conference, led 28-16 at halftime.
Tenleigh Smith added nine points for Blackfoot, which hosts Bonneville on Tuesday in a game that will decide the No. 1 seed for districts.
Maycee Stenquist had eight points while Macy Speirs and Hallie Carlson had six each for Hillcrest (9-9, 4-5), which hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 53, HILLCREST 35
Hillcrest 7 9 11 8 — 35
Blackfoot 10 18 15 10 — 53
HILLCREST (35) — Maycee Stenquist 8, Hallie Carlson 6, Kaitlyn Sargent 2, Hallie Tueller 3, Abigail Parker 2, Alexis Denney 4, Larsen 4, Macy Speirs 6.
BLACKFOOT (53) — Allie Cannon 26, Tenleigh Smith 9, Maycie McBride 2, Olivia Arave 8, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 4.
SOUTH FREMONT 47, TETON 44: At Driggs, South Fremont edged Teton for a conference win.
The Cougars led 21-14 at halftime before getting outscored 30-26 in the second half of a contest Teton coach Shon Kunz described as ‘pretty evenly matched.’
“Ultimately it comes down to the free throw line,” Kunz said. “There’s the game right there.”
Olivia LeCheminant had 17 points while Karlee Thueson added 12 for South Fremont (10-9, 1-1), which plays Wednesday at Sugar-Salem.
Waklee Kunz and Cambrie Streit had 12 points each for Teton (8-8, 0-2), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
SOUTH FREMONT 47, TETON 44
South Fremont 12 9 16 10—47
Teton 6 8 17 13—44
SOUTH FREMONT (47)—Tyleigh Hill 3, Geisler 2, Jalyssa Stoddard 4, Carly Hikida 2, Karlee Thueson 12, Paizlee Hobbs 7, Olivia LeCheminant 17. FG: 14. FT: 15-24. 3-pointers: 4 (Hill 1, Thueson 2, Hobbs 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Hobbs
TETON (44)—Aspen Lasson 4, Janie Nelson 9, Waklee Kunz 12, Cambrie Streit 12, Abby Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 5. FG: 12. FT: 17-26. 3-pointers: 3 (Brown 1, Streit 1, Nelson 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Nelson, Kunz
WEST JEFFERSON 55, SALMON 18: At Terreton, Makiah Rogers and Saige Moss combined to score 24 points for West Jefferson in a conference win over Salmon.
The Panthers led 31-16 at halftime and held Salmon to two points in the second half.
“We talked about coming out fast and hot out of the gate,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “They didn’t look back.”
Dixon said the Panthers were without District 6 leading scorer and senior point guard Jordi Holdaway for the second consecutive game. Dixon said Holdaway, who fell down hard in the Jan. 5 Firth game, is doing physical therapy on the knee she bruised in that fall.
Rogers had 13 points and Moss added 11 for West Jefferson (14-4, 4-1), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, SALMON 18
Salmon 3 13 2 0—18
West Jefferson 13 18 12 12—55
SALMON (18)—Pikerton 2, Williams 2, Lafferty 2, Robin 12. FG: 8. FT: 2-11. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Williams
WEST JEFFERSON (55)—Shaylee Anhder 5, Mallory Barzee 4, Abigail Williams 6, Kynlee Newman 9, Makiah Rogers 13, Tyra Pancheri 6, Saige Moss 11, Taneal Wright 1. FG: 22. FT: 8-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Newman). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 35, NORTH FREMONT 31: At Ashton, Firth edged North Fremont in a defensive battle for a conference win.
North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said Firth’s Abby Schiess, who finished with 19 points, had 13 points in the first quarter. The Huskies trailed 24-16 at halftime and cut the deficit to two points in the second half.
“Other than that first quarter, defensively, our kids really buckled down,” Lenz said. “We made it a game.”
Ellie Miller had 16 points to lead North Fremont (10-9, 2-4), which plays Saturday at West Jefferson.
Firth (11-7, 3-3) hosts West Jefferson on Wednesday.
FIRTH 35, NORTH FREMONT 31
Firth 18 6 5 6—35
North Fremont 5 11 3 12—31
FIRTH (35)—Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 1, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Barker 2, Abby Schiess 19, Jaylyn Mckinnon 2, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 15. FT: 4-10. 3-pointers: 1 (K. Barker). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none
NORTH FREMONT (31)—Gracee Litton 3, Ellie Miller 16, Alexa Nedrow 5, Brylei Greener 2, Kelby Dye 5. FG: 8. FT: 14-21. 3-pointers: 1 (Litton). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Dye.
MACKAY 58, GRACE LUTHERAN 5: At Mackay, nine players scored for the Miners in a conference win over first-year program Grace Lutheran.
Mackay scored 27 points in the first quarter. Grace Lutheran went scoreless in the first half.
“It was nice to see them get on the board as well,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said of Grace Lutheran’s second half.
Chloe Fullmer and Trinity Seefried had 14 points each for Mackay (11-3, 7-1), which plays tonight at North Gem.
MACKAY 58, GRACE LUTHERAN 5
Grace Lutheran 0 0 2 3—5
Mackay 27 9 12 10—58
GRACE LUTHERAN (5)—Emma G. 3, Mckenna L. 2. FG: 2. FT: 1-2. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 2. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (58)—Riley Moore 4, Alana Christensen 4, Remi Wojciechowski 8, Ileaha Begay 4, Chloe Fullmer 14, Kaytlyn Winters 4, Trinity Seefried 14, Brenna McAffee 4, Ana Rightler 2. FG: 28. FT: 0-0. 3-pointers: 2 (Wojciechowski). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND 39, WATERSPRINGS 19: At Rockland, the Bulldogs had little trouble after taking a 27-5 lead at the half. Madalyn Permann led the way with 10 points as Rockland improved to 14-3 and 7-2 in the 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference.
“Their coach was really classy,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “They could have scored 100.”
Watersprings dropped to 3-11, 1-8. The Warriors host Grace Lutheran on Monday. Rockland is at Leadore tonight.
ROCKLAND 39, WATERSPRINGS 19
Watersprings 0 5 4 10 — 19
Rockland 15 12 8 4 — 39
WATERSPRINGS (19) — Riley Winkelmann 3, Jessica Merkle 6, Joanna Hayes 7, Angie Gomez 3. FG: 8. FT: 3-11. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None
ROCKLAND (39) — Whitney Peterson 5, Hillary Hansen 2, Charlotte Wilson 2, Evie Waite 6, Kiersley Boyer 3, Angie Lee 1, Brinkley Boyer 6, Madalyn Permann 10, Eryn Parrish 4. FG: 17. FT: 3 of 10. 3-pointers: 2 (Permann, Peterson). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Boys basketball
MACKAY 81, GRACE LUTHERAN 22: At Mackay, Jacoda Whitworth scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Green added 13 points as the Miners improved to 11-3 and remained perfect in 1AD2 Rocky Mountain play at 8-0.
The Miners, who led 49-10 at halftime, also got 11 points from Colton Holt.
The win sets up a conference showdown between Mackay and North Gem on Friday. The Cowboys currently lead the conference at 9-1, but their lone loss was to Mackay on Dec. 13.
MACKAY 81, GRACE LUTHERAN 22
Grace Lutheran 2 8 7 5 — 22
Mackay 27 22 22 10 — 81
GRACE LUTHERAN (22) — Dumints 5, Jimenez 4, Besel 3, Flack 10. FG: 6. FT: 9-15. 3-pointes: 2 (Dumints, Flack). Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
MACKAY (81) — Kyle Peterson 5, Riley Johnson 1, Dallin Green 7, Wes Winters 11, Nolan Moorman 4, Bert Rogers 6, Jacoda Whitworth 19, Caleb Green 13, Colton Holt 11. FG: 27. FT: 5-8. 3-pointers: 10 (Peterson, Winters , Jacoda 5, C. Green 3). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.