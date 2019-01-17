At Skyline, Jordan Perez scored on an inbounds play as the clock ticked down to lift the Bonneville High School boys basketball team past Skyline 53-50 in a dramatic 4A District 6 game on Wednesday night.
The game was tied in the closing seconds before Perez, a junior guard, bounced an inbounds pass off a defender, recovered the ball, and then converted the go-ahead basket. Skyline was eventually assessed a technical foul and Bonneville converted the free throw as time ran out for the final margin of victory.
Perez finished with seven points, while Randon Hostert added 18 and Jamison Trane scored 13 for Bonneville (6-8, 4-2), which hosts District 93 rival Hillcrest on Friday.
Cruz Taylor had 15 points and Jael Garcia scored 10 for Skyline(7-7, 2-4), which plays Friday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 54, SKYLINE 50
Bonneville 8 16 15 14 — 53
Skyline 14 10 13 13 — 50
BONNEVILLE (53) — Jordan Perez 7, Randon Hostert 18, Carson Johnson 3, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 10, Jamison Trane 13. FG: 27. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 4 (Hostert, Johnson, Judy 2). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None
SKYLINE (50) — Jael Garcia 10, Easton Taylor 3, Spencer Harding 7, Zach Hansen 5, Simpson 3, Cruz Taylor 15, Ethan Wilding 4, Kadin Pabts 3. FG: 19. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 7 (E. Taylor, Harding, Hansen, Simpson, C. Taylor 2, Pabts). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Pabts.
IDAHO FALLS 64, THUNDER RIDGE 53: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers used a 24-point second quarter to pull away, then held off Thunder Ridge for the nonconference win.
Cam Conrad led Idaho Falls with 13 points and Kelvin Bowen and Kenyion Clark each added 12.
“I thought our kids fought through, and we had good balanced scoring,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said.
Kayden Toldson topped Thunder Ridge with 13 points.
Idaho Falls (9-5) plays at Shelley next Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (6-9) hosts Skyline on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 64, THUNDER RIDGE 53
Thunder Ridge 17 10 15 11 — 53
Idaho Falls 12 24 9 18 — 64
THUNDER RIDGE (53) — Jaycen Biggs 1, Lloyer Driggs 11, Dalton Cook 6, Jayden Kunz 2, Tyler Godfrey 12, Kayden Toldson 13, Craig Brigden 6, Trey Howell 2. FG: 16. FT: 15-23. 3-pointers: 6 (Driggs, Cook 2, Godfrey 2, Toldson). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
IDAHO FALLS (64) — Kelvin Bowen 12, Spencer Moore 1, Braxton Ball 11, Andrew Gregersen 2, Kenyion Clark 12, Jackson Sorenson 7, Paul Wilson 6, Cam Conrad 13. FG: 22. FT: 16-28. 3-pointers: 4 (Bowen, Ball, Conrad 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
MADISON 46, HILLCREST 32: At Hillcrest, the Bobcats held the Knights to eight points in the second half en route to a win over their former conference foes.
It was the Knights who held the halftime advantage, 24-16, prompting Madison head coach Travis Schwab and his other coaches to chat with the Bobcats. Schwab said the Knights were playing without Parker Boyle, but they came out prepared.
“(Hillcrest head coach) Dave Austin had his kids ready to rock and roll,” Schwab said. “It took us a bit to wake up. As a coaching staff, we said ‘Let’s show who we are. Defense is what’s gonna win this game for you.’ Defensively, I felt like our kids got after it in the second half.”
Spencer Hathaway had 11 points while Mason McWhorter added 10 for Madison (12-2), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
Garrett Freed had 11 points while Kyle Austin added nine for Hillcrest (5-9), which plays Friday at District 93 rival Bonneville.
MADISON 46, HILLCREST 32
Madison 7 9 14 16—46
Hillcrest 12 12 6 2—32
MADISON (46)—Carson Downey 6, Jaden Schwab 7, Mason McWhorter 10, Bohlder Murray 2, Kyle Jackson 8, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 11. FG: 15. FT: 13-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Downey 1, Schwab 1, Hathaway 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (32)—Norman 4, Roberts 2, Freed 11, Mangeris 2, Weatherly 2, Austin 9, Cook 2. FG: 14. FT: 0-2. 3-pointers: 4 (Freed 3, Austin 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 58, BLACKFOOT 41: At Blackfoot, a strong second half sent Rigby past Blackfoot for a nonconference win.
The Trojans trailed 31-28 at halftime before outscoring the Broncos 30-20 the rest of the way.
“Blackfoot came out ready to roll,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “Keegan Thompson stepped up for us in that second and third quarter with his rebounding and scoring as well.”
Tanoa Togiai had 18 points, Thompson had 15 and Britton Berrett added 10 for Rigby (13-2), which plays Friday at Shelley.
Reece Robinson had 12 points while Jett Shelley added nine for Blackfoot (6-8), which hosts Madison on Friday.
RIGBY 58, BLACKFOOT 41
Rigby 14 14 16 14—58
Blackfoot 14 17 9 11—41
RIGBY (58)—Wyatt Taylor 8, Britton Berrett 10, Keegan Thompson 15, Brycen Uffens 7, Tanoa Togiai 18. FG: 24. FT: 6-12. 3-pointers: 4 (Taylor 2, Berrett 1, Uffens 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (41)—Dexter Hale 5, Reece Robinson 12, Jett Shelley 9, Young 4, Ruger 2, Wistison 5, Dovero 4. FG: 16. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 1 (Shelley). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 80, SALMON 49: At Salmon, Ririe made 32 field goals in a conference win over Salmon.
The Bulldogs, who led 39-26 at halftime, got points from nine players and double-figure scoring outputs from three of them.
“We felt like we had control early,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “We were able to play some of the bench guys and JV guys and get them some experience. Salmon, I thought they worked real hard. They seem like a team that plays hard and is well coached.”
Michael Ure had 27 points, Larz Sutton had 13 and Stockton Johnson added 12 for Ririe (13-1, 2-0), which hosts North Fremont on Friday.
Salmon (2-8, 0-3) hosts South Fremont on Friday.
RIRIE 80, SALMON 49
Ririe 19 20 19 22—80
Salmon 8 18 13 10—49
RIRIE (80)—Larz Sutton 13, Josh Young 4, Stockton Johnson 12, Mateo Rosen 7, Jonathan Scott 4, Carter Smith 4, Michael Ure 27, Ryker Player 3, Tyler Sutton 6. FG: 32. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 5 (L. Sutton 1, Rosen 1, Johnson 1, Player 1, T. Sutton 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
SALMON (49)—Andy Gebhardt 4, Caywood 2, Burgess 7, Wood 6, Pikerton 5, Bollen 2, Hobbs 16, Sommers 2, Tarkalson 5. FG: 20. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 4 (Burgess 1, Hobbs 2, Tarkalson 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Pickerton.
SUGAR-SALEM 60, SNAKE RIVER 45: At Sugar City, three Diggers combined for 26 points in a nonconference win over Snake River.
After a five-point first quarter, the Diggers poured in 20 points in the second quarter and outscored the Panthers 35-14 in the second half.
“We came out a little sloppy in the first quarter,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “Gerohm (Rihari) had a really good second quarter. He shot the lights out for us tonight.”
Freeman also commended the play of Hadley Miller and Pasen Michaelson, adding that the Diggers had to make some adjustments after falling to Snake River 55-42 on Dec. 11.
Rihari had 16 points while Miller and Michaelson added 10 points each for Sugar-Salem (10-7), which plays Feb. 1 at conference opponent South Fremont.
Mitch Lindsey had 16 points to lead Snake River (9-4), which plays Saturday at Kimberly.
SUGAR-SALEM 60, SNAKE RIVER 45
Snake River 12 19 7 7—45
Sugar-Salem 5 20 19 16—60
SNAKE RIVER (45)—Traeton Young 5, Ben Isom 8, C. McCraw 4, Mitch Lindsey 16, Tate Gilbert 6, Bridger Wray 3, Porter Albertson 3. FG: 14-35. FT: 12-15. 3-pointers: 5 (Young 1, Lindsey 1, Gilbert 1, Wray 1, Albertson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Isom, Buxton Dawson
SUGAR-SALEM (60)—Crew Clark 3, Tanner Harris 6, Curtis Drake 8, Gerohm Rihari 16, Hadley Miller 10, Brady Blaser 3, Pasen Michaelson 10, Kyler Handy 4. FG: 24-43. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 8 (Clark 1, Drake 2, Rihari 3, Miller 1, Michaelson 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 49, SOUTH FREMONT 45: At St. Anthony, Firth finished off a nonconference win over South Fremont with free throws.
The Cougars in blue took a 22-21 lead at halftime and 37-29 lead after three before South Fremont’s Kyler Yancey hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 45-45 with 30 seconds left in regulation. South Fremont had to foul Firth twice, and those shots decided the game.
“We didn’t play very well in the third quarter,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “In the fourth quarter, we kinda got it going again. We had to foul them again and that was the deficit.”
Colton Mecham and Grayson Nelson had 18 points each for Firth (6-8), which plays Friday at West Jefferson.
Tagg Bair had 20 points to lead South Fremont (6-9), which hosts Salmon on Friday.
FIRTH 49, SOUTH FREMONT 45
Firth 17 5 15 12—49
South Fremont 11 10 8 16—45
FIRTH (49)—Ben Park 2, Colton Mecham 18, Grayson Nelson 18, Tanner Killpack 6, Jace Erickson 5. FG: 14. FT: 15-28. 3-poitners: 6 (Mecham 5, Erickson 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (45)—Dallin Orme 4, Edwin Smith 4, Kyler Yancey 9, Jace Neville 8, Tagg Bair 20. FG: 15. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 4 (Bair 3, Yancey 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Orme.
High school girls basketball
BLACKFOOT’S CANNON NOMINATED FOR MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME: Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon was named a nominee for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game on Wednesday. The senior guard is one of two Idaho nominees--both girls--for the 42nd annual game scheduled for March 27 in Atlanta. The other is Lewiston senior Kendyll Kinzer.
High school wrestling
HIGHLAND 74, THUNDER RIDGE 8
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) tech. fall Calvin Hewett, 20-5 (5:27); 106: Gentry Lish (HIGH) pin Gabe Terrill, 2:32; 113: Kellan Sagendorf (HIGH) pin Trinity Callaway, 0:56; 120: Austin Dye (HIGH) pin Corbin Phillips, 1:13; 126: Emilio Velasquez (HIGH) tech. fall Cooper Andrews. 18-3 (2:39); 132: Kael Cordingley (HIGH) tech. fall Gage Holt, 15-0 (4:31); 138: Treagan Watson (HIGH) pin Justin Lance, 3:28; 145: Tanner Stanton (TR) s.v. Jesse Smith, 17-15; 152: Kael Anderson (HIGH) pin Hunter Stolworthy, 1:59; 160: Davis Dobson (HIGH) maj. dec. Tristan Stanton, 20-9; 170: Max Anderton (HIGH) pin Max Leavitt, 2:59; 182: Jonas Anderson (HIGH) pin Cache Holt, 0:38; 195: Andrew Morrison (HIGH) pin Michael Snyder, 0:36; 220: Logan George (HIGH) pin Jaren Sayer, 2:57; 285: Callen Tanaka (HIGH) pin Levi Chudleigh, 0:49
SNAKE RIVER 54, CHALLIS 36
98 pounds: Colton Battley (C) by forfeit. 106: Crystobal Cervantes (SR) by forfeit. 113: Brayden Anderson (SR) by forfeit. 120: Emilio Caldera (SR) by forfeit. 126: Destin Summers (SR) by forfeit. 132: Kade Bruno (C) pin Kolten Carter (SR), 1:32. 138: Justin Martin (SR) by forfeit. 145: Lane Carter (SR) by forfeit. 152: Rogelio Caldera (SR) by forfeit. 160: Bruin Bradshaw (C) pin Lance Hunter (SR), 5:08. 170: Cooper Erickson (C) pin Marcus Mortensen (SR), 1:05. 182: DJ Lanier (C) pin T.J. Wayland (SR), 0:24. 195: Blaine Amarr (C) by forfeit. 220: Nicholas Parris (SR) by forfeit. 285: Ty Belnap (SR) by forfeit.
RIGBY 43, MADISON 42
98 pounds: Marshal Parker (R) tech. fall. Gabe Wilcox (M), 16-0 5:48. 106: Rhope Rasmussen (R) pin Diego Vergara (M), 5:49. 113: Ethan Waldron (R) dec. Noah Ingram (M), 3-0. 120: Crit Wilcox (M) pin Joe Nuttall (R), 0:47. 126: Payton Brooks (R) pin Ikaika Jensen (M), 3:51. 132: Robby Boone (R) pin Jarom Ricks (M), 4:23. 138: Jaden Smith (M) pin Jaxson Cook (R), 1:46. 145. Tyson Clark (M) by forfeit. 152: Ethan Burbidge (M) by forfeit. 160: Roy Gunderson (M) by forfeit. 170: David Fife (R) pin Colby Fogh (M), 0:51. 182: Jaxson Shipper (R) maj. dec. Orion Stokes (M), 15-6. 195: Tre Clark (M) by forfeit. 220: Nathan Sanders (M) by forfeit. 285: Carson Johnson (R) pin Jorge Diaz (M), 1:58).
BONNEVILLE 74, SKYLINE 12
98 pounds: JD Eskelson (B) by forfeit. 106: Kole Sorenson (B) by forfeit. 113: Konnar McGuire (B) by forfeit. 120: Tanner Judy (B) by forfeit. 126: Melvin Bundy (B) dec. Kaiden Greenwald (S), 12-5. 132: Hans Blanchard (B) by forfeit. 138: Braxton Sorenson (B) pin Caleb Green (S), 3:34. 145: Cooper French (B) pin Tristen Allen (S), 0:31. 152: Keaton Cushmen (S) pin Dylan Brower (B), 0:34. 160: Spencer Winchester (B) pin Nicolas Sloan (S), 3:57. 170: Gage Fowler (B) pin Ethan Meissner (S), 3:07. 182: Cort Erickson (B) tech. fall Micaiah Wood (S), 19-4 4:00. 195: Isaak Wilcox (B) pin Tyler Torres (S), 1:23. 220: Kaiden Hansen (B) pin Bennett Swatsenburg (S), 5:02. 285: Parker Reynolds (S) pin Joel Bowman (B), 0:33.
FIRTH 42, TETON 39
98 pounds: Tyler Sachse (T) by forfeit. 113: Colton Egbert (T) by forfeit. 120: Zach Douglas (T) by forfeit. 126: Hunter Adams (F) pin Noah Machen (T), 4:27. 132: Hunter Hill (T) pin Dustin Bartausky (F), 1:31. 138: Kayden Fullmer (T) pin Derek Adams (F), 2:53. 145: Nicholas Perkins (F) pin Hayen Morris (T), 1:46. 152: Stockton Giles (F) by forfeit. 160: Dawson Davis (F) by forfeit. 170: Aiden Walters (T) pin Nyck Bolinder (F), 1:56. 182: Rylan Adams (F) pin Josh Bednar (T), 5:01. 195: Marco Tzompa (T) dec. Jordan Scott (F), 6-3. 220: Jaime Ortiz (F) pin Abram Hernandez (T), 3:14. 285: Brandon Richards (F) by forfeit.