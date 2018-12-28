USA Today released its selections Thursday for the annual All-USA Idaho Football Team and players from four District 6 schools were honored.
Sugar-Salem junior offensive lineman Kenneth Copley made first team offense while Hillcrest senior defensive lineman Dakota Yorgensen, Hillcrest senior linebacker Jordan Peterson and North Fremont senior defensive back Garrett Hawkes made first team defense.
Hillcrest senior offensive lineman Ed Carle made second team offense while Skyline senior defensive lineman Joel Cortez and Sugar-Salem senior defensive back Gerohm Rihari made second team defense.
The complete selections can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ydh5h4oh
Girls basketball
RIGBY 40, BISHOP KELLY 34; RIGBY 53, KIMBERLY 50 (OT): At Jerome, Rigby defeated Bishop Kelly before outlasting Kimberly to reach today’s tournament championship.
Rigby coach Troy Shippen said the Trojans were fresh against a big, physical Bishop Kelly team. Kimberly did not have as much height, but Shippen said they played scrappy. Kimberly tied the game to send it to overtime, where Rigby’s Ruby Murdock made a 3-pointer and Tylie Jones hit two free throws to give the Trojans the win.
“We had to fight to stay in,” Shippen said of Kimberly. “They shot really well and we shot really poor.”
Anna Fullmer had 12 points, including some timely 3-pointers, versus Bishop Kelly while Jones added nine points. Jones had 16 points while Murdock and Mateya Mobley had 12 each versus Kimberly for Rigby (10-4), which plays host team Jerome at 2 p.m. today for the title.
BORAH 41, HILLCREST 38: At Boise, Hillcrest fell in the final moments to Borah to begin the Timber-Lion Tournament.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Knights led the entire game until the final 26 seconds when the Lions tied the game and then made the eventual game-winning 3-point shot. He added that the Knights had missed one-and-one attempts and layups in the fourth quarter.
“It looked like we’d taken a bus ride all day in the fourth quarter,” Sargent said.
Hillcrest (6-4) plays Timberline at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Timberline.
WEST JEFFERSON 59, AMERICAN FALLS 31; WEST JEFFERSON 60, ABERDEEN 28: At Aberdeen, West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway had a career day to help send the Panthers to today’s East Idaho Holiday Invitational tournament championship.
The senior scored a career single-game best 30 points versus American Falls and then had a double-double of 22 points and 19 rebounds versus Aberdeen, which had a running clock in the fourth quarter.
West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said she was surprised to see Holdaway’s 30-point total.
“She mainly got them in the fourth quarter,” Dixon said. “They just came off of steals. She was just everywhere.”
Saige Moss added 11 versus American Falls while Taneal Wright had 11 points and Moss added 10 versus Aberdeen for West Jefferson (10-3), which plays Nuclear Conference foe North Fremont today at 7 p.m. for the title.
WEST JEFFERSON 59, AMERICAN FALLS 31
American Falls 3 9 11 8 — 31
West Jefferson 14 9 15 21 — 59
AMERICAN FALLS (31) — Springer 11, Bell 3, Smith 4, Hunt 3, G. Barclay 3, E. Barcley 3. FG: 10. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 1 (G. Barclay). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Smith.
WEST JEFFERSON (59) — Shaylee Anhder 4, Mallory Barzee 6, Jordi Holdaway 30, Kynlee Newman 2, Saige Moss 11, Taneal Wright 6. FG: 26. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 1 (Holdaway). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 60, ABERDEEN 28
Aberdeen 2 5 14 7 — 28
West Jefferson 14 17 11 18 — 60
ABERDEEN (28) — Asha M. 2, Jaycee 2, Yazmin 6, Courtney 6, Hope 5, Ellie 6, Larissa 1. FG: 9. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 2 (Courtney 1, Hope 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Yazmin
WEST JEFFERSON (60) — Shaylee Anhder 8, Mallory Barzee 7, Jordi Holdaway 22, Kynlee Newman 2, Saige Moss 10, Taneal Wright 11. FG: 15. FT: 24-31. 3-pointers: 2 (Barzee 1, Andher 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 44, WEST SIDE 39; NORTH FREMONT 39, DECLO 33: At Aberdeen, North Fremont went 2-0 to begin the East Idaho Holiday Invitational tournament and reach today’s championship game.
North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said the Huskies let the Pirates hang around in game one before outscoring them 22-19 in the second half for the win. The Huskies maintained that in their game versus the Hornets four and a half hours later.
“We carried that second half momentum into the game versus Declo,” Lenz said. “It was one of our best games of the year collectively.”
Ellie Miller had 16 points and Alexa Nedrow had 12 versus West Side while Kelby Dye had 16 points and Miller added 12 versus Declo for North Fremont (9-4), which plays Nuclear Conference foe West Jefferson for the tournament championship tonight at 7 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 44, WEST SIDE 39
West Side 10 10 7 12 — 39
North Fremont 12 10 12 10 — 44
WEST SIDE (39) — Creiger 2, Phillips 14, S. Fuller 5, Nance 5, K. Fuller 13. FG: 15. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 4 (Phillips 3, Nance 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out:none.
NORTH FREMONT (44) — Ellie Miller 16, Remi Litton 3, Alexa Nedrow 12, Dakotah Dexter 1, Brylie Greener 2, Kelby Dye 6, Shelby Reynolds 4. FG: 18. FT: 5-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller 2, Litton 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 39, DECLO 33
Declo 3 7 12 11 — 33
North Fremont 14 8 8 9 — 39
DECLO (33) — Mallory 7, M. Ramsey 6, S. Ramsey 12, B. Olson 2, Bott 2, Kahaliaumi 4. FG: 11. FT: 8-20. 3-pointers: 3 (S. Ramsey 2, M. Ramsey 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (39) — Ellie Miller 12, Alexa Nedrow 5, Dakotah Dexter 2, Mariah Hoffner 2, Brylie Greener 2, Kelby Dye 16. FG: 14. FT: 9-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Miller). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 61, EMMETT 28: At Parma, South Fremont began the Parma Holiday Tournament with a dominating win over Emmett.
The Cougars outscored the Huskies 37-2 in the middle quarters and made 26 total field goals Thursday to Emmett’s nine.
“Defensively, we’re playing well,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “Today we hit some shots. The girls are getting better, getting more confidence.”
Olivia LeCheminant had 19 points and Karlee Thueson added 13 for South Fremont (7-5), which plays host team Parma today at 3:30 p.m.
SOUTH FREMONT 61, EMMETT 28
South Fremont 19 18 19 5 — 61
Emmett 11 1 1 15 — 28
SOUTH FREMONT (61) — Tyleigh Hill 3, Kinley Geisler 3, Jalyssa Stoddard 6, Hikida 3, Karlee Thueson 13, Malorie Johnson 4, Paizlee Hobbs 8, Olivia LeCheminant 19, Jaycee Pope 2. FG: 26. FT: 3-5. 3-pointers: 6 (Thueson 3, Hikida 1, Geisler 1, Hill 1). Total fouls:7. Fouled out: none.
EMMETT (28) — Jemma Lavergne 5, Abby Knight 1, Jazzy Jenkins 9, Kaly Carter 9, Maddie Crume 3. FG: 9. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 7 (Carter 3, Jenkins 3, Lavergne 1). Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
SUGAR-SALEM 67, EVANSTON (WYO.) 27: At Star Valley, Wyo., the Diggers held Evanston, Wyo., to three field goals in the first half of a nonconference win to begin the Star Valley Shootout.
The Diggers led 38-11 at halftime and 54-19 after three.
“They didn’t have a single field goal the whole second quarter,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said.
Macie Knapp had 15 points, Mardee Fillmore had 13 points and Madi Fillmore and Megan Pannell had 10 points each for Sugar-Salem (9-2), which plays Ridgeline (Utah) at noon today.
SUGAR-SALEM 67, EVANSTON (WYO.) 27
Sugar-Salem 19 19 16 13 — 67
Evanston 7 4 8 8 — 27
SUGAR-SALEM (67) — Macie Knapp 15, Madi Fillmore 10, Megan Pannell 10, Mardee Fillmore 13, Lindsey Larson 7, Macey Fillmore 6, Sydney Bradshaw 6. FG: 25. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 4 (Knapp 1, Mad. Fillmore 1, Pannell 1, Mac. Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Mardee Fillmore.
EVANSTON (27) — Derve 2, Lowe 2, Wagstaff 2, Archuletta 2, Robins 2, Nawakowski 4, Sowers 8. FG: 11. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
SKYLINE 60, FRUITLAND 50: At Fruitland, three Skyline players finished the night with double-figure scoring in a win over the defending 3A state champion.
The Grizzlies in blue, who led the Grizzlies in orange 25-20 at halftime, shot 42.6 percent from the field in the win.
“Honestly, I thought we did a great job defensively on some of their kids we knew we were gonna be tough,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “For us to be on the road all day and play the way we did against a quality Fruitland team, I thought it was a good win for us.”
Jo Bates and Cruz Taylor had 17 points each while Ethan Wilding added 10 for Skyline (4-3), which plays at Emmett today at 5 p.m.
SKYLINE 60, FRUITLAND 50
Skyline 12 13 20 15—60
Fruitland 10 10 15 15—50
SKYLINE (60) — Jael Garcia 5, Jo Bates 17, Easton Taylor 3, Zach Hansen 4, Cruz Taylor 17, Ethan Wilding 10, Kadin Pabts 4. FG: 23-54. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 4-13 (Bates 1, E. Taylor 1, C. Taylor 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
FRUITLAND (50) — Weatherall 4, Stice 2, Henggerer 4, Eiguren 14, J. Stampfli 8, D. Stampfli 16, Parciado 2. FG: 19-50. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 2-13 (Eiguren). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
PUYALLUP (WASH.) 83, THUNDER RIDGE 67: At Gillette, Wyo., Thunder Ridge (2-5) began the Energy Classic with a loss to Puyallup, Wash. No further details were available by deadline.
PARMA 69, SOUTH FREMONT 46; SOUTH FREMONT 63, CAPITAL JV 41: At the Parma Holiday Tournament, South Fremont fell to undefeated host team Parma before defeating the Capital JV in a game that started 90 minutes after the Parma game ended.
South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said Parma is ‘the real deal.’
“Their starting five is as good as anybody,” Pope said. “They outplayed us in almost every aspect of the game.”
Pope added that fatigue started to show for the Cougars in the second half versus Capital JV, which he called a quality 5A team, but commended South Fremont’s performance after a quick turnaround.
Jace Neville had 18 points and Tagg Bair added 11 versus Parma while Kyler Yancey had 20 points and Bair added 12 versus Capital JV for South Fremont (4-6), which plays Ambrose at 2 p.m. today.
PARMA 69, SOUTH FREMONT 46
South Fremont 11 11 13 11 — 46
Parma 19 15 19 16 — 69
SOUTH FREMONT (46) — Bridger Erikson 2, Dallin Orme 4, Talon Maupin 1, Nick Hammond 4, Kyler Yancey 6, Jace Neville 18, Tagg Bair 11. FG: 14. FT: 10-23. 3-pointers: 5 (Bair 3, Neville 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Neville.
PARMA (46) — Shaw 4, Jensen 17, Beers 9, J. Nielsen 19, Rorhocher 5, P. Nielsen 8, Powers 8. FG: 22. FT: 17-24. 3-pointers: 8 (R. Nielsen 1, J. Nielsen 4, Beers 1, Jensen 1). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 63, CAPITAL JV 41
South Fremont 11 24 11 17—63
Capital JV 7 5 15 14—41
SOUTH FREMONT (63) — Bridger Erikson 6, Carter Rowbury 1, Talon Maupin 2, Nick Hammond 5, Carson Draper 3, Edwin Smith 3, Jace Neville 9, Kyler Yancey 20, Tagg Bair 12. FG: 25. FT: 8-11. 3-poitners: 5 (Bair 2, Yancey 1, Erikson 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out:none.
CAPITAL JV (41) — Winnands 5, Needer 4, Larson 8, Zimmerman 2, Clark 8, Birea 2, Rorrick 1, Johnson 2, UnderWood 9. FG: 12. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 4 (Underwood 1, Clark 2, Winnands 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE’S RAMOS REACHES QUARTERFINALS OF SIERRA, NEV. CLASSIC: At Reno, Nev., Thunder Ridge sophomore Kaden Ramos made it to the quarterfinals in the 106-pound championship bracket of the Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament. The tournament has 59 teams from six states competing.
One of 33 wrestlers in his weight class at the tournament, Ramos had a first-round bye then pinned Lucas Prinz (Churchill County, Nev.) and defeated Daniel Lopez (Folsom, Calif.) by a 17-11 decision. He will face Chase Milligan (Spring Creek, Nev.) in the quarterfinals.