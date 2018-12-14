At Preston, the Rigby High School boys basketball team began the Preston Indian Classic Tournament with a 63-53 win over Kuna.
The Trojans, who had a 20-point first quarter en route to a 35-24 halftime lead, had their lead cut to six in the fourth quarter. Rigby coach Justin Jones said they finished off the Kavemen with free throws.
Wyatt Taylor had 22 points, including three of Rigby’s seven 3s.
“He sparked us big time tonight,” Jones said. “Tanoa (Tagiai) was solid inside, too. He had a lot of rebounds.”
Britton Berrett had 13 points and Togiai added 10 for Rigby (6-0), which plays defending 5A state champion Rocky Mountain at 6:20 tonight.
RIGBY 63, KUNA 53
Kuna 13 11 15 14—53
Rigby 20 15 13 15—63
KUNA (53) — Ray 2, Wilson 3, Rausch 2, Sean Austin 18, Mackelroy 4, Matt Austin 13, Chandler 4, Patterson 7. FG: 19. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 4 (Wilson 1, S. Austin 1, M. Austin 1, Patterson 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (63) — Wyatt Taylor 22, Britton Berrett 13, Easton Martin 6, Keegan Thompson 6, Tagg Olaveson 3, Brycen Uffens 3, Tanoa Togiai 10. FG: 21. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 7 (Taylor 3, Berrett 1, Martin 2, Thompson 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER 64, RIRIE 60: At Ririe, Snake River outlasted the Bulldogs on the road in a nonconference matchup that pitted two of the top teams in the state.
Down 27-24 at halftime, the 3A Panthers outscored the 2A Bulldogs 23-14 during the third thanks to four 3-pointers. Porter Albertson finished with 21 points including three 3-pointers.
Eventually a 62-60 game in the fourth, Ririe point guard Larz Sutton couldn't finish around the rim, as the Bulldogs were forced to foul late.
Michael Ure — who reached 1,000 career points in the game — finished with a game-high 23 points, as Sutton finished with 12.
"I felt like every time we did something good, they would answer," Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. "I thought they shot real well. ... We did have our chances, we were in a position to win, but give credit to Snake. They shot really well.”
Ririe (5-1) hosts Aberdeen Tuesday. Snake River (6-0) plays at South Fremont Tuesday.
SNAKE RIVER 64, RIRIE 60
Snake River 11 13 23 17 — 64
Ririe 12 15 14 19 — 60
SNAKE RIVER (64) — Isom Benson 7, Creighton McCraw 2, Mitch Lindsay 9, Tate Gilbert 9, Buxton Dawson 7, Bridger Wray 7, Zach Cox 2, Porter Albertson 21. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 7 (Benson, Lindsay, Gilbert, Dawson, Albertson 3). FT: 11-14. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (60) — Larz Sutton 12, Stockton Johnson 7, Mateo Rosen 6, Johnathan Scott 7, Carter Smith 5, Michael Ure 23. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 11 (Sutton 2, Johnson, Rosen 2, Scott, Smith, Ure 4). FT: 3-3. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
PRESTON 59, BONNEVILLE 42: At Preston, Bonneville trailed early and could not come back against the returning 4A state champions on the road.
Pretson lead Bonneville 16-7, as Bees coach John Tucker said his team "couldn't buy a bucket" Thursday night.
"We couldn't hit a freakin' shot in the first quarter," Tucker said. "We just couldn't buy a bucket. Other than not making shot, the kids played tough and executed fine."
Riley Judy had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as Bonneville (1-5) plays Capital today at 4:40 p.m.
PRESTON 59, BONNEVILLE 42
Bonneville 7 16 11 8 — 42
Preston 16 17 18 8 — 59
BONNEVILLE (42) — Jordan Perez 5, Randon Hostert 5, Kellan Bird 3, Carson Johnson 2, Cy Gummow 6, Riley Judy 11, Devin McDonald 5, Jamison Trane 5. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 4 (Judy 3, Perez). FT: 6-11. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
PRESTON (59) — Hyde 12, Hobson 22, Dunn 10, Smellie 5, Ward 2, R. Parker 2, T. Parker 6. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 8 (Hobson 6, Dunn 2). FT: 5-8. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, SHELLEY 42: At Sugar City, the Diggers halted a three-game skid by beating an old 3A rival at home.
The Diggers got back into the win column thanks to a group effort in which nine different players scored four or more points. Tanner Harris led Sugar-Salem with 11, as the Diggers took a 32-25 lead by halftime.
"It feels good,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “We were on a 3-game losing streak. It was a good game for us. We needed this as a coaching staff and as a team."
Jake Wray had 12 for Shelley (0-6), which plays at Idaho Falls tonight in a conference matchup. Sugar-Salem (4-3) hosts Logan tonight.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, SHELLEY 42
Shelley 6 19 10 7 — 42
Sugar-Salem 17 15 19 11 — 62
SHELLEY (42) — Wyatt Remington 5, Parker Hanson 7, Brandon McBride 4, Jake Wray 12, Coler 2, Corey Killpack 8, Perry 6. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Hanson, Wray 2). FT: 7-14. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (62) — Crew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 11, Curtis Drake 6, Gerohm Rihari 8, Hadley Miller 7, Sam Parkinson 6, Brady Blaser 4, Pasen Michaelson 8, Kyler Handy 4. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 3 (Clark, Miller, Michaelson). FT: 15-23. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 78, NORTH GEM 71: At Mackay, the Miners turned an 18-9 first-quarter deficit into a conference win.
Head coach Kelvin Krosch said the Miners trailed by five points with 90 seconds to go in regulation, then went on a 12-0 run to win.
“We stole this win tonight,” Krosch said. “The boys competed.”
Dallin Green led four Miners in double-figure scoring with 19 points while Kolton Holt added 15 for Mackay (4-2, 2-0), which hosts Sho-Ban on Saturday.
MACKAY 78, NORTH GEM 71
North Gem 18 14 24 15—71
Mackay 9 22 24 23—78
NORTH GEM (71)—Leavitt 9, Freeman 2, Bagley 5, Neece 15, Gosta 2, Holbrook 8, Cooper 12, Bodily 18. FG: 25. FT: 14-19. 3-pointers: 7 (Leavitt 3, Neece 3, Holbrook 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Holbrook
MACKAY (78)—Kyle Peterson 3, Dallin Green 19, Nolan Moorman 4, Serek Peterson 4, Jacoda Whiworth 14, Caleb Green 7, Chase Green 14, Kolton Holt 15. FG: 27. FT: 19-28. 3-pointers: 7 (K. Peterson 1, D. Green 2, Moorman 1, S. Peterson 1, Ch. Green 1, Whitworth 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Ch. Green.
SALMON 68, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 42: At Taylor’s Crossing, Salmon used a high scoring second half to take a nonconference road win.
The game had a combined 44 fouls called and a combined 56 trips to the free throw line.
“The middle of the second half was when Salmon began to run away with it,” Taylor’s Crossing assistant coach Rick Davis said. “A lot of their 2-point shots were less than 10 feet away.”
Blazen Burgess had a game-high 24 points and Owen Tarkalson had 13 points for Salmon (2-2), which hosts Darby, Mont., tonight.
Colby Hatch and Dylan Davis had 11 points each for Taylor’s Crossing (0-8), which plays Tuesday at Butte County.
SALMON 68, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 42
Taylor’s Crossing 11 12 8 11 — 42
Salmon 16 16 15 21 — 68
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (42) — Colby Hatch 11, Krystian Hammon 9, Dylan Davis 11, Gustaf Hedenberg 6, Ethan Bindenagel 5, Caleb Boone 1, Aiden Zwahlen 2. FG: 12. FT: 13-27. 3-pointers: 5 (Davis 3, Hatch 2). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Boone, Bindenagal 1.
SALMON (68) — Blazen Burgess 24, Owen Tarkalson 13, Kaden Kaywood 8, Dillon Pilkerton 7, Colton Kirby 3, McClay Sommers 3, Devon Nutt 3, Ryder Wood 2, Michael Bolon 2, Griffin Nyland 2, Andy Gebhardt 1. FG: 21. FT: 13-29. 3-pointers: 3 (Burgess 1, Tarkalson 2). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bolon
Girls basketball
SKYLINE 48, SHELLEY 39: At Shelley, halftime adjustments paid off for Skyline in a conference road win.
Skyline coach Ty Keck said the Grizzlies, who led 27-22 at halftime, clamped down on defense in the second half.
“(Shelley’s) second quarter, we got really lackadaisical on defense,” Keck said. “We weren’t getting back down and they were getting easy scores. We went into our zone defense and they struggled to find clean looks.”
Salma Vega had a game-high 18 points and Sydney Leal added 11 for Shelley (0-10), which plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
Mattie Olson had 15 points and Lizzie Bialas had 11 for Skyline (5-5), which hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
SKYLINE 48, SHELLEY 39
Skyline 10 17 16 5 — 48
Shelley 7 15 9 8 — 39
SKYLINE (48) — Kalli Miller 3, Taryn Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 6, Lizzie Bialas 11, Annalise Cheret 8, Macy Olson 3, Mattie Olson 15. FG: 17. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Miller 1, Bialas 1, Mat. Olson 3). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Cheret.
SHELLEY (39) — Kidman 2, Arzola 2, Downs 2, Benson 4, Sydney Leal 11, Salma Vega 18. FG: 14. FT: 11-20. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Vega.
THUNDER RIDGE 42, IDAHO FALLS 41: At Idaho Falls, Thunder Ridge edged Idaho Falls for a tight nonconference win.
The Titans led 22-17 at halftime before the Tigers trimmed it to 36-32 after three quarters.
“We tied it around the 1:30 mark, then a Thunder player hit two free throws,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. “The girls played super hard. We were within a couple of points throughout the whole game.”
Lauren Davenport and Avery Turnage had 11 points each for Thunder Ridge (3-5), which hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
Kennedy Burton had a game-high 15 points and Madalyn Burton added nine for Idaho Falls (1-9), which plays Saturday at Teton.
THUNDER RIDGE 42, IDAHO FALLS 41
Thunder Ridge 12 10 14 6 — 42
Idaho Falls 9 8 15 9 — 41
THUNDER RIDGE (42) — Lauren Davenport 11, Avery Turnage 11, Sierra John 7, Kamrin Ottley 5, Halli Smith 4, Mckenzie Detonancour 3, Halle Kunz 1. FG: 12-44. FT: 17-29. 3-pointers: 1-9 (Davenport 1-6). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (41) — Kennedy Burton 15, Madalyn Burton 9, Olivia Hillam 7, Morgan Tucker 4, Amber Brower 2, Cassidy Sanders 2, Kennady Goddard 1, Kaitlin Moss 1. FG: 15-59. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 3-15 (K. Burton 3-10). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Olivia Hillam.
SOUTH FREMONT 39, SNAKE RIVER 28: At Moreland, the Cougars won a hard-fought game on the road to reach .500 again.
Olivia LeCheminant led all scorers with 20 points, as the Cougars outscored the Panthers 13-3 during the second frame. LeCheminant finished with the Cougars' sole 3-pointer.
"It was a really big win," South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. "It's always hard to beat Snake in Snake River. Defensively we were locked in. We held Steadman to 10 points, and the girls executed the game plan perfectly."
The win puts South Fremont at 5-5, as the Cougars host Marsh Valley next Friday. Snake River (6-2) host Kimberly Saturday.
SOUTH FREMONT 39, SNAKE RIVER 28
South Fremont 8 13 10 8 — 39
Snake River 9 3 8 8 — 28
SOUTH FREMONT (39) — Kinley Geisler 2, Jalyssa Stoddard 2, Carly Hikida 4, Karlee Thueson 6, Malorie Johnson 2, Paizlee Hobbs 3, Olivia LeCheminant 20. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 1 (LeCheminant). FT: 6-11. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER (28) — Tew 5, Steadman 10, Morgan 3, Gilbert 5, Harper 5. FG: 12. 3-pointers: 2 (Tew, Steadman). FT: 4-8. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 49, BUTTE COUNTY 28: At Terreton, every member of West Jefferson’s varsity roster got playing time in a nonconference win over Butte County.
The Panthers, who led 27-13 at halftime, held the Pirates to two points in the first quarter.
“That first quarter, the girls just came out and set the pace for us,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “They didn’t look back from that moment.”
Addy Vandever and Belle Beard had six points each for Butte County (4-7), which plays Thursday at Mackay.
Jordi Holdaway had a game-high 18 points and Taneal Wright added seven for West Jefferson (6-3), which hosts Challis on Tuesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 49, BUTTE COUNTY 28
Butte County 2 11 7 8 — 28
West Jefferson 19 8 9 13 — 49
BUTTE COUNTY (28) — Addy Vandever 6, Kiah McAffee 3, Maddi Kniffen 5, Anna Knight 1, Belle Beard 6, Emilee Hansen 3, Kelsey Isham 4. FG: 12. FT: 4-10. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (49) — Shaylee Anhder 2, Kyla Johnson 2, Mallory Barzee 3, Abby Williams 1, Jordi Holdaway 18, Kynlee Newman 1, Makiah Rogers 5, Tyra Pancheri 4, Saige Moss 7, Taneal Wright 6. FG: 21. FT: 6-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Barzee). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 46, TETON 34: At Teton, Firth earned a hard road win thanks to its shooting at the free throw line.
Firth shot 16-of-25 from the line Thursday night, as Abby Schiess finished with 24 points. She shot 12-of-15 from the line, and 9-of-10 during the fourth.
Firth outscored Teton 29-14 during the second half, as Annalea Brown scored 12 for Teton.
"Pretty close game until half, we just couldn’t get it going," Teton coach Shon Kunz said. "Abby Schiess got going. She was 12-15 from the line. 9-10 from the line in the fourth, that's your story. She's a good player."
Teton (6-5) hosts Idaho Falls Saturday. Firth (7-3) plays Wednesday at Ririe.
FIRTH 46, TETON 34
Teton 11 9 3 11 — 34
Firth 6 11 12 17 — 46
TETON (34) — Aspen Lasson 6, Janie Nelson 3, Waklee Kunz 10, Cambrie Streit 3, Annalea Brown 12. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 6 (Lassen 2, Streit, Brown 3). FT: 3-13. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Streit.
FIRTH (46) — Hailey Gee 13, Kiley Mecham 2, Abby Schiess 24, Jaylyn McKinnon 6. FG: 15. 3-pointers: none. FT: 16-25. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.