At Nampa, the Rigby High School boys basketball team edged Mountain View 55-50 in a tight first-round game of the 5A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Trojans had a lead as large as 37-21 in the third quarter before Mountain View cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. The Trojans ended the night shooting 46.8 percent from the field compared to Mountain View’s 35.4 percent and outrebounding the Mavericks 35-29. The game had four lead changes.
Britton Berrett had a game-high 18 points while Tagg Olaveson added nine for Rigby (20-6), which plays Borah in an 8 p.m. semifinal tonight.
RIGBY 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50
Mountain View 8 10 14 18—50
Rigby 15 12 13 15—55
MOUNTAIN VIEW (50)—Michael Ozomah 4, Austin Smart 7, Dallen Perrin 9, Leyton Smithson 6, Josh Gillespie 9, Jaxon Gentry 9, Camille Massaad 6. FG: 17-48. FT: 10-20. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Smart 1-6, Perrin 1-3, Smithson 1-2, Gillespie 1-2, Gentry 2-4). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (55)—Easton Martin 6, Wyatt Taylor 4, Britton Berrett 18, Keegan Thompson 2, Tagg Olaveson 9, Brycen Uffens 6, Tanoa Togiai 8. FG: 22-47. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 4-14 (Martin 2-5, Berrett 2-5). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
3A state tournament
FRUITLAND 64, SNAKE RIVER 43: At Meridian, Snake River fell to defending state champion Fruitland in the first round.
The Panthers trailed 37-21 at halftime and 56-29 after three quarters. The Grizzlies shot 48.6 percent from the field, went 7-for-18 from the 3-point line and scored 20 points off turnovers.
Mitch Lindsay had 16 points and Benson Isom had 10 rebounds to go with four points and three assists for the Panthers (15-9), who play Kellogg in a 3 p.m. consolation bracket game today.
FRUITLAND 64, SNAKE RIVER 43
Snake River 9 12 8 14—43
Fruitland 16 21 19 8—64
SNAKE RIVER (43)—Treyton Young 4, Benson Isom 4, Cody Anderson 2, Mitch Lindsay 16, Tate Gilbert 3, Buxton Dawson 6, Chandler Coombs 2, Trey Poulter 2, Zac Cox 2, Porter Albertson 2. FG: 11-30. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 4-20 (Lindsay 3-7, Gilbert 1-1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
FRUITLAND (64)—Joe Henggeler 4, Pri Weatherall 3, Jayden Stice 6, Josh Henggeler 1, Connor Nelson 2, Cole Eiguren 10, Jake O’Neil 21, Hunter Stampfli 2, Colton Capps 2, Drake Stampfli 13. FG: 17-35. FT: 9-18. 3-pointers: 7-18 (Weatherall 1-2, Eiguren 3-6, O’Neil 2-4, D. Stampfli 1-1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
2A state tournament
RIRIE 51, MARSING 32: At Boise, Michael Ure had 20 points and 15 rebounds despite playing with the flu and an ear infection for Ririe in a first-round win over Marsing.
Ure also had four blocks in the first half for the Bulldogs, who led 28-16 at halftime.
“Marsing played us tough,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “I didn’t get to rest Michael as much as I would’ve liked. I was able to play all 15 kids.”
Torgerson added that Josh Young, who had eight points, received Ririe’s ceremonial ‘game ball’ award.
Larz Sutton had 11 points for Ririe (23-1), which plays St. Maries in an 8 p.m. semifinal tonight. This is the third consecutive state semifinal meeting between these teams.
RIRIE 51, MARSING 32
Marsing 9 7 9 7—32
Ririe 15 13 11 12—51
MARSING (32)—Enrique Quebrado 15, Hall 5, Sevy 2, Ankeny 10. FG: 12. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 4 (Quebrado 3, Hall 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Sevy
RIRIE (51)—Larz Sutton 11, Arik Zeller 2, Josh Young 8, Harmon Brown 4, Jonathan Scott 6, Michael Ure 20. FG: 20. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 6 (Sutton 1, Brown 1, Scott 2, Ure 2). Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 51, DECLO 37: At Boise, Garrett Hawkes scored 32 points on 50-percent shooting to help send North Fremont to the semifinals for the first time in program history, per Post Register records.
Hawkes also had six rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks for the Huskies, who led 26-17 at halftime and 32-26 after three.
Jordan Hess had seven points and five rebounds while Chris Hansen added five for North Fremont (18-6), which faces Cole Valley in a 6:15 p.m. semifinal tonight.
NORTH FREMONT 51, DECLO 37
North Fremont 10 16 6 19—51
Declo 10 7 9 11—37
NORTH FREMONT (51)—Jordan Hess 7, Bridger Lenz 3, Chris Hansen 5, Luke Hill 2, Garrett Hawkes 32, Paul Wynn 2. FG: 14-31. FT: 21-31. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Hansen 1-1, Hawkes 1-4). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
DECLO (37)—McKay Breshears 7, Caleb Moore 6, Ben Puentes 2, Sam Mallory 7, Bart Gibby 11. FG: 16-38. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 1-9 (Mallory 1-1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Moore.
1A Division I tournament
PRAIRIE 45, CHALLIS 38: At Caldwell, Challis fell to Prairie in the opening round of the 1A Division I tournament at Vallivue High School.
The Vikings and Pirates had identical shooting percentages (39.5 percent and 39 percent, respectively), but Challis had 17 turnovers to Prairie’s 10. Prairie scored 15 points off turnovers and had 32 points in the paint. The game featured 11 lead changes and six ties.
Parker May had 16 points while William Ashley added seven for Challis (16-7), which plays Ambrose in a 3 p.m. consolation bracket game today.
PRAIRIE 45, CHALLIS 38
Challis 8 11 11 8—38
Prairie 10 10 11 14—45
CHALLIS (38)—Garrett Millick 4, Parker May 16, William Ashley 7, Ross Sheppeard 4, Carson Ammar 2, Isaac Schwenke 5. FG: 15-38. FT: 6-6. 3-pointers: 2-11 (Ashley 1-3, Schwenke 1-1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Sheppeard.
PRAIRIE (45)—Dylan Schumacher 8, Cole Schlader 14, Sam Mager 2, Damian Forsmann 4, Devin Ross 4, Spencer Schumacher 13. FG: 16-41. FT: 13-17. 3-pointers: 0-8. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
1A Division II state tournament
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 63, MACKAY 57 (OT): At Caldwell, Mackay hung with undefeated Lighthouse Christian before falling in overtime in the first round.
Mackay trailed 13-12 after the first quarter before taking a 28-24 halftime lead. The teams ended the third quarter tied at 41 and regulation tied at 55. The Miners shot better from the field (41.1 percent) than the Lions, but Lighthouse Christian had a 45-33 rebounding edge and had 13 second chance points.
“The kids played hard,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch. It’s tough to beat a team that made 19 more trips to the free throw line.”
Kolton Holt had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals while Kyle Peterson had 12 points for Mackay (20-5), which plays Salmon River in an 8 p.m. consolation bracket game tonight.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 63, MACKAY 57, OT
Mackay 12 16 13 14 2—57
Lighthouse 13 11 17 14 8—63
MACKAY (57)—Kyle Peterson 12, Dallin Green 4, Jacoda Whitworth 9, Caleb Green 6, Kolton Holt 18, Chase Green 8. FG: 23-56. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 3-21 (Peterson 1-5, Whitworth 1-6, Cha. Green 1-9). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: none.
LIGHTHOUSE (63)—Collin Holloway 8, Tyler Munsee 13, Casper Block 12, Karsten Brandsma 4, Peyton Lookingbill 14, Logan Stephens 1, Alex Shetler 11. FG: 21-59. FT: 17-29. 3-pointers: 4-25 (Holloway 2-11, Lookingbill 1-4, Shetler 1-4). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.