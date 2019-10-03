At Rigby, the Rigby High School boys soccer team edged Madison 1-0 to add to an already tight race for 5A District 5-6 tournament seeds.
Brendon Behunin scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. Through Thursday night, all four teams in 5A District 5-6 are exactly one game apart in the standings with one regular season game remaining.
"This year all four teams, it could go either way. Just whoever is gonna come ready to play," Rigby coach Bart Mower said.
Madison (7-6-0, 3-2-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge on Monday to end the regular season while Rigby (8-4-0, 2-3-0 5A District 5-6) ends the regular season Tuesday at Highland.
THUNDER RIDGE 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans ended their final home game of the regular season with a shutout conference win over the Rams.
Jesus Lopez scored both goals for the Titans (10-2-1), who end the regular season Monday at Madison.
SUGAR-SALEM 2, ABERDEEN 0: At Sugar City, the Sugar-Salem High School boys soccer team ended senior night with a nonconference win over Aberdeen.
The Diggers led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sam Puzey goal off a Ricardo Contreras assist. Nathan Dayley assisted Scott Galbraith on a second half goal.
"Our passing and movement was good," Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email. "Aberdeen is a solid team. They have a good back line and a good keeper."
Sugar-Salem (12-1-1) plays Saturday at Marsh Valley.
Girls soccer
MADISON 7, RIGBY 1: At Rexburg, Annalise Brunson had four goals and an assist for the Bobcats in their final home game of the regular season.
Brunson scored off a Jyrikka Busby assist in the first half, assisted Hannah Bolingbroke on a first half goal and scored three times in the second half (Julia Williams assist, Abbey Anderson corner kick, Busby assist) for the Bobcats, who led 3-1 at halftime.
"She was a doing a really nice job of distributing the ball and giving people opportunities," Madison coach Jaymon Birch said of Brunson.
Heidi Dougherty (Busby assist) scored Madison's third first half goal and Megan Morrin scored Madison's final goal unassisted in the 75th minute. Rigby scored its goal in the first half off a free kick. The Bobcats (11-2-0, 5-0-0 5A District 5-6) play Monday at Thunder Ridge to end the regular season while Rigby hosts Highland on Tuesday in its regular season finale.
Volleyball
FIRTH 3, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Terreton, Firth remained unbeaten in 2A District 6 play with a three-set win over West Jefferson.
Jordyn Adams had eight kills and 10 digs, Hailey Gee had six kills and 17 digs, Kiley Mecham had nine kills, Kaydee Park had 23 assists and Liberty Park had 12 digs for the Cougars, who defeated the Panthers 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
"West J, they were hitting the ball," Firth coach Elda Park said of her three players with double-digit dig totals. "Our block was not sealing real well tonight, so we were able to read the hitter and go in and get those digs."
Firth hosts Salmon on Tuesday while West Jefferson plays a tri-match versus Ririe and Challis at Ririe the same night.
RIRIE 3, NORTH FREMONT 1: At Ririe, the Bulldogs defeated North Fremont 25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 for a conference win.
Erith Hayes had 16 kills, Emily Crystal had nine kills, Brianna Scott had six kills and Kelsey Crystal had five kills for the Bulldogs.
"The biggest thing was we kept our energy and intensity high," Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said of winning the fourth set.
Ririe (5-5, 3-2 2A District 6) hosts a tri-match versus West Jefferson and Challis on Tuesday.