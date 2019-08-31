At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Rigby High School boys soccer team defeated Idaho Falls 3-1 for a nonconference win Saturday evening.
Daniel Talavera assisted David Resendez to put Rigby up 1-0 at halftime and Idaho Falls tied it when Jameson Lee scored off a corner kick early in the second half. The Trojans made it 2-1 20 minutes later when Taylor Davis scored off a Fabian Castro assist then the score went up to 3-1 when a Talavera shot deflected off an I.F. player. The win moves the Trojans, who reached last year's 5A state tournament for their first postseason appearance in program history, to 4-0-0 overall. Rigby has allowed two goals thus far this season.
"It's a good group of boys," Rigby coach Bart Mower said. "They work hard, they push each other and support each other well."
Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said the contest felt like a district title game.
"They possess the ball well, they're very quick upfront and defensively, they're very disciplined," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said of Rigby. "It was a phenomenal game."
Idaho Falls (0-2-2) hosts Shelley on Thursday while Rigby hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, MADISON 0: At Rexburg, the Bobcats were shutout by a District 3 opponent for the second time in as many days. No further details were available by deadline.
Madison (2-2-0) plays Tuesday at Blackfoot.
SKYLINE 5, BONNEVILLE 0: At Bonneville, the Grizzlies shut out the Bees to pick up their first win of the season. No further details were available by deadline.
Bonneville (0-4-0) plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge while Skyline (1-3-0) plays Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, SHELLEY 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans shut out Shelley for a nonconference win.
Luke Walker had a hat trick while Austin Hoopes had two goals and Omar Hernandez, Nate Thompson and Israel Chavez each had one goal for the Titans (3-0-1), who host Bonneville on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 6, SHELLEY 0: At Shelley, Sidney Lance had a hat trick for the Titans in a nonconference win over the Russets on Saturday morning.
It was the first win of the season for the Titans, who got two goals from Brinly Judy and a goal from Ashtton Fus.
Thunder Ridge (1-2-0) next plays Wednesday at Skyline.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MADISON 0: At Rexburg, the Bobcats played on their new synthetic turf field for the first time and fell to a District 3 opponent for the second consecutive day.
Madison coach Jaymon Birch said it took 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to Mountain View's speed. This is the second year in a row the Bobcats have scheduled early season games versus District 3 teams.
"Historically, they've just got a really deep district over there with a lot of quality teams," Birch said. "We know if we want to go where we want to go, we have to play in Boise and play on turf."
Madison (2-2-0) hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
Volleyball
RIGBY 3, SKYLINE 1; MADISON 3, SKYLINE 0: At Rexburg and Rigby, 5A teams Madison and Rigby took wins over 4A Skyline in the Grizzlies' season-opening matches.
Rigby won 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 and Madison won 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 over the Grizzlies (0-2).