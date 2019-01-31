At Pocatello, the No. 2 seeded Rigby High School girls basketball team handed No. 1 seeded Highland its first loss to a conference opponent this season, 64-57 in two overtimes, to qualify for the 5A state tournament and reach Tuesday’s 5A District 5-6 championship game.
It was a game of numbers. Rigby's Ruby Murdock forced the first overtime when she was fouled and made the one and-one to tie the game 44-44. She went on to score 22 points and go 14-for-20 from the foul line in Thursday’s game, including 11-for-16 through the overtimes. The Trojans were 30-for-44 from the foul line for the night and Highland had four players foul out.
“She came off the bench and they kept getting up and fouling her,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “I think Highland got nervous because they got behind and had to foul.”
Shippen added that several Rigby students traveled down to Highland for the game and that environment made a ‘big difference.’
Mateya Mobley had 14 points and Tylie Jones added 11 for Rigby (17-6), which hosts Tuesday’s district title game and will face the winner of Saturday’s Thunder Ridge at Highland game.
RIGBY 64, HIGHLAND 57 (2 OT)
Rigby 12 14 6 12 8 11—64
Highland 17 7 9 11 8 5—57
RIGBY (64)—Ruby Murdoch 22, Summer Dabell 8, Kenadee French 3, Tylie Jones 11, Anna Fullmer 6, Mateya Mobley 14. FG: 14-49. FT: 30-44. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Murdoch 2, Dabell 2, Fullmer 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND (57)—Mallory Vawdrey 8, Makenna Baker 12, Farrer 12, Megan Calley 3, Kimberly Hawes 18, Allie Thayne 4. FG: 18-55. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 9-25 (Vawdrey 2, Baker 1, Farrer 1, Calley 1, Hawes 4). Total fouls: 33. Fouled out: Vawdrey, Baker, Calley, Hawes.
THUNDER RIDGE 37, MADISON 36: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans edged No. 4 seeded Madison to preserve their season.
Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said Madison had the ball on its side with seven seconds left and attempted a shot underneath that could have gone either way.
“I tell you what, it was a back and forth game,” Spencer said. “(Madison) did such a great job of hitting free throws. Toward the very end, they missed a couple. We kinda found a way to put the ball in the hole.”
Savanah Dick had 15 points to lead Madison, which ends the season 6-17.
Mckenzie Detanoncour and Lauren Davenport had 13 points each to lead No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge (8-15), which plays Saturday at No. 1 seeded Highland in an elimination game.
THUNDER RIDGE 37, MADISON 36
Madison 5 12 8 11—36
Thunder Ridge 4 8 16 9—37
MADISON (36)—Wasden 4, Jensen 5, Gordon 4, Savanah Dick 15, Parker 8. FG: 9. FT: 17-24. 3-pointers: 1 (Dick). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (37)—Mckenzie Detancour 13, Sierra John 5, Lauren Davenport 13, Avery Turnage 4, Halle Smith 2. FG: 14. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 1 (Davenport). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
4A District 6 tournament
HILLCREST 38, BLACKFOOT 34: At Skyline, No. 3 seed Hillcrest continued the upsets in the 4A District 6 tournament by defeating No. 2 Blackfoot to reach Saturday's district title game.
The win comes 24 hours after No. 4 seeded Skyline handed No. 1 seeded Bonneville its first loss of the season.
"We worked on a couple of different defenses and the kids committed to defense," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said.
Sargent said one of the defensive goals was to slow down Blackfoot's Hadley Humpherys, who finished with six points.
Allie Cannon had 21 points to lead Blackfoot (17-4), which plays Monday in an elimination game against the winner of tonight's Idaho Falls-Shelley elimination game.
Livia Wood had nine points to lead Hillcrest (12-10), which plays Skyline in Saturday's district title game at Idaho Falls High School.
HILLCREST 38, BLACKFOOT 34
Hillcrest 7 9 10 12 — 38
Blackfoot 10 4 8 12 — 34
HILLCREST (38) — Maycee Stenquist 3, Livia Wood 9, Ashlyn Sargent 4, Halllie Tueller 6, Alexis Denney 2, Jaycee Weathermon 6, Macey Larsen 8. FG: 9. FT: 17-27. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Wood 2, Larsen). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: None.
BLACKFOOT (34) — Allie Cannon 21, Tenleigh Smith 3, Olivia Arave 2, Hadley Humpherys 6, Anderson 2. FG: 9. FT: 12-17. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Cannon 3, Smith). TOTAL FOULS: 22. FOULED OUT: Humpherys, Smith.
3A District 6 tournament
TETON 39, SOUTH FREMONT 30: At Driggs, No. 3 seeded Teton defeated No. 2 seeded South Fremont for the second time in four days to preserve its season and reach Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game.
Prior to this week, Teton had not beaten a conference opponent this season. Teton head coach Shon Kunz said his team and South Fremont are evenly matched, and Thursday’s win came down to limiting South Fremont leading scorer Olivia LeCheminant and making free throws.
“Brooke Kaufman played the best defensive game of her life against LeCheminant,” Kunz said. “She’s a great player and we knew we had to shut her down. The girls just settled down, hit some free throws coming down the stretch and just put it away.”
LeCheminant had 12 points and Karlee Thueson added nine for South Fremont, which ends the season 11-12.
Cambrie Streit had 11 points while Annalea Brown and Aspen Lasson had eight each for Teton (10-11), which plays in Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game at No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem.
TETON 39, SOUTH FREMONT 30
South Fremont 8 4 9 9—30
Teton 6 13 7 13—39
SOUTH FREMONT (30)—Jalyssa Stoddard 5, Karlee Thueson 9, Paizlee Hobbs 4, Olivia LeCheminant 12. FG: 9. FT: N/A. 3-pointers: 4 (Thueson 3, Stoddard 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Hobbs
TETON (39)—Aspen Lasson 8, Janie Nelson 3, Waklee Kunz 7, Brooke Kaufman 2, Cambrie Streit 11, Annalea Brown 8. FG: 11. FT: N/A. 3-pointers: 5 (A. Lasson 1, Kunz 1, Streit 1, Brown 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Kaufman.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
CHALLIS 37, BUTTE COUNTY 35: At Terreton, Jessi Farr scored 18 points to lead No. 3 seeded Challis to a win over No. 2 seeded Butte County to begin the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament.
The win was Challis's first over a conference opponent this season.
Butte County, led by Belle Beard's 13 points, dropped to 9-12.
"We came out really tight and didn't shoot well from the line," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said, noting the team's 9-of-26 free-throw shooting.
Challis (10-11) plays Saturday versus No. 1 seeded Grace.
Belle Beard had 13 points for Butte County (9-12), which plays Tuesday versus the loser of Saturday's game.
CHALLIS 37, BUTTE COUNTY 35
Butte County 9 10 9 7 — 35
Challis 5 18 8 6 — 37
BUTTE COUNTY (35) — Addy Vandever 5, Kiya McAffee 7, Madi Kniffin 2, Belle Beard 13, McKenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 4, Kelsey Isham 2. FG: 7
FT: 9-26. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Vandever, McCafee 2, Beard). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: Isham.
CHALLIS (37) — Jessi Farr 18, Jazmine Rivera 8, Erin Anderson 8, Tessa Gregory 3. FG: 10. FT: 11-17. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Gregory, Farr). TOTAL FOULS: 19. FOULED OUT: D'Orazio.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
MACKAY 60, LEADORE 25: At Firth, Remi Wojciechowski and Trinity Seefried combined to score 42 of Mackay’s 60 points in a win over Leadore in an elimination game.
Wojciechowski had 23 points—including all six of Mackay’s 3-pointers—while Seefried had 19 points for the No. 2 seeded Miners, who led 30-14 at halftime.
“They both worked very, very well,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We’re just happy to bounce back after our loss on Tuesday and continue in the district tournament.”
Paige Ramsey had 14 points to lead No. 5 seeded Leadore, which ends the season 6-12.
Mackay (17-5) plays No. 4 seeded North Gem in an elimination game Saturday.
MACKAY 60, LEADORE 25
Mackay 19 11 14 17—60
Leadore 5 9 6 5—25
MACKAY (60)—Riley Moore 6, Remi Wojciechowski 23, Aspen Waslow 5, Chloe Fullmer 3, Trinity Seefried 19, Brenna McAffee 4. FG: 18. FT: 6-14. 3-pointers: 6 (Wojciechowski). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (25)—Paige Ramsey 14, Danielle Girvin 4, Sydney Tomchak 7. FG: 7. FT: 8-14. 3-pointers: 1 (Ramsey). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 48, WATERSPRINGS 33: At Firth, No. 4 North Gem had eight different players score and handed No. 6 seeded Watersprings a loss in an elimination game.
Joanna Hayes netted 16 points for the Warriors, but turnovers took a toll.
"We just struggled handling the ball," Warriors coach John Yadon said. "You just can't win that way."
Watersprings ends its season 4-15.
NORTH GEM 48, WATERSPRINGS 33
North Gem 6 16 10 16 — 48
Watersprings 7 6 6 14 — 33
NORTH GEM (48) — Dannika Barfuss 8, Harlee Davids 7. Jenna Devine 5, Tearsy Freeman 8, Kimberley Neese 13, Makayla Mabey 2, Cassidy Corta 3, Kylie Freeman 2. FG: 20. FT: 5-19. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Barfuss, Neese 2). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: None.
WATERSPRINGS (33) — Riley Winkelmann 2, Jessi Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 16, Angie Gomez 10, Gracie Carpenter 3. FG: 12. FT: 8-16. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Gomez). TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: Winkelmann.