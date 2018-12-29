At Jerome, the Rigby High School girls basketball team had an impressive defensive showing in a 52-15 win over host team Jerome to win the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon.
After tight wins over Bishop Kelly and Kimberly on Thursday, Rigby coach Troy Shippen said the Trojans wanted to play stronger defense in the title game.
“They just played great man defense,” Shippen said.
Shippen added that Jerome zoned Rigby most of the time and tried full court press. The result was seven made 3-pointers by the Trojans.
Ruby Murdock had 12 points (all from 3s) while Kenadee French and Mateya Mobley had 10 points each for Rigby (11-4), which plays Thursday at Blackfoot.
WEST JEFFERSON 47, NORTH FREMONT 30: At Aberdeen, West Jefferson defeated Nuclear Conference foe North Fremont to repeat as East Idaho Holiday Invitational Tournament champions.
After taking a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, the Panthers held the Huskies to single digit scoring the final three quarters.
“The girls, they worked hard to go get it,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “The girls just really buckled down after halftime and really pushed the ball down the floor.”
Ellie Miller had 11 points for North Fremont (9-5) while Jordi Holdaway had 17 points to lead West Jefferson (11-3). The two teams meet again Thursday in Ashton for a game that will count toward Nuclear Conference records.
SUGAR-SALEM 67, RIDGELINE 54: At Star Valley, Wyo., three Diggers finished with double-figure scoring in a win over Ridgeline, Utah, on day two of the Star Valley Shootout.
Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said Ridgeline, a 4A school in Utah, entered the game 7-1 and with wins by impressive margins. She said she didn’t realize until the game was about to start that the Riverhawks include Halle Livingston, a former multisport athlete who previously attended Rigby before moving to Utah prior to the 2017-18 school year.
“I thought we put together four really good quarters,” Dayley said. “They’re a very high quality basketball team. They’re bigger than us. I was super happy with how we played.”
Macie Knapp had a game-high 18 points, Lindsey Larson had 17 and Madi Fillmore added 14 for Sugar-Salem (10-2), which ends the tournament today at noon versus Bear River (Utah).
BONNEVILLE 45, CAPITAL 16: At Boise, the Bees moved to 12-0 with a dominant win over Capital on day two of the Timber-Lion Tournament hosted by Borah and Timberline. It was Bonneville’s second win in as many days over a 5A District 3 school, coming 24 hours after defeating Rocky Mountain 49-32.
The Bees made 18 field goals to Capital’s eight and led 25-4 at halftime.
Sadie Lott had 13 points (including three of Bonneville’s four 3s) while Maunayia Harrigfeld added nine for Bonneville, which ends the tournament with a 12:15 p.m. game versus Lowry (Nev.) at Timberline.
TIMBERLINE 45, HILLCREST 33: At Boise, fouls and turnovers caught up to Hillcrest in a loss to Timber-Lion Tournament co-host Timberline.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Knights, who led 21-20 at halftime, also had two players leave the game with injuries.
“We had some key turnovers in the second half and couldn’t really get anything going,” Sargent said.
Maycee Stenquist had 12 points while Hallie Carlson and Macy Speirs added five each for Hillcrest (6-5), which concludes the tournament at 2 p.m. today versus Meridian.
PARMA 40, SOUTH FREMONT 32: At Parma, South Fremont fell to host team Parma on day two of the Parma Holiday Tournament.
After the teams ended the first half tied 19-19, Parma scored eight points in the first two minutes of the third quarter off South Fremont turnovers.
“I really feel like a lot of it was on me,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “I didn’t have the girls prepared for their defense. We didn’t get the best shots. Parma’s a good team. They’re gonna go to state and they’ve got a chance to win the whole thing.”
Olivia LeCheminant had 11 points and Karlee Thueson added nine for South Fremont (7-6), which faces another state media poll ranked team, 2A Melba, this morning to end the tournament.
LEBANON (ORE.) 52, THUNDER RIDGE 46: At Gillette, Wyo., Thunder Ridge (3-10) fell to Lebanon, a 5A team from Oregon, on day two of the Energy Classic tournament. No further details were available by deadline.
Boys basketball
SKYLINE 65, EMMETT 49: At Fruitland, Skyline made second half adjustments to respond to Emmett’s 3-point shooting in a nonconference win.
Emmett led 31-29 at halftime, making eight of its 11 total 3-pointers in the first half. The Grizzlies held the Huskies to four points in the third quarter—one free throw and one 3-pointer.
“That’s the most 3s I’ve seen in the first half since I’ve been coaching,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “They were backing up and they kept hitting them. We did a real good job in the third quarter, getting hands up and making sure their shooters couldn’t keep hitting 3s.”
Jo Bates had 14 points, Kadin Pabts had 11 and Cruz Taylor added 10 for Skyline (5-3), which returns to east Idaho to play tonight at Madison.
SOUTH FREMONT 49, AMBROSE 47: At Parma, South Fremont edged Ambrose to end the Parma Holiday Tournament 2-1.
The Cougars led 25-22 at halftime and 40-33 after three in a game that South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said was kept close by Ambrose’s 3-point shooting.
“I thought we outplayed them but they made enough 3s to stay in it,” Pope said. “We scored a lot on the inside against them and they pushed us on the outside. We just found a way to get the victory.”
Jace Neville had 17 points and Tagg Bair added eight for South Fremont (5-6), which plays Friday at Salmon.
THUNDER RIDGE 77, ST. BRIEUX (CAN.) 27: At Gillette, Wyo., Thunder Ridge (3-5) bounced back from a day one loss to defeat St. Brieux of Saskatchewan, Canada, on day two of the Energy Classic tournament. No further details were available by deadline.
The Titans play Madison (Ore.) at 10:15 a.m. today to end the tournament.
BEAR RIVER (UTAH) 61, SUGAR-SALEM 50: At Star Valley, Wyo., Sugar-Salem fell to Bear River, a 4A Utah school, on day two of the Star Valley Shootout. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (6-5) ends the tournament with a 4:30 p.m. game today versus host team Star Valley.