At Boise, the Ririe High School boys basketball team made 31 field goals and got double-digit scoring from four players in a 80-65 win over Cole Valley to claim the 2A state third place trophy Saturday at Capital High School.
The Bulldogs trailed 26-14 after the first quarter, then outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second quarter to take a 38-29 lead at halftime. Ririe finished the game with 12 made 3-pointers from five players.
“It was nice to end on a game more representative of what we’re about,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “They got up on us 17-6 and our guys just started putting the clamps on them.”
Michael Ure had 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Stockton Johnson had 19 points, three rebounds, six assists and a block, Larz Sutton had 19 points, six assists and five steals and Jonathan Scott had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who end the season 24-2. Ririe has seven seniors and has gone 70-9 in the last three years, claiming 2A District 6 titles and a state trophy in each of those seasons.
“They have quite the record,” Torgerson said. “They have nothing to be ashamed of.”
RIRIE 80, COLE VALLEY 65
Ririe 14 24 23 19—80
Cole Valley 26 3 17 19—65
RIRIE (80)—Larz Sutton 19, Arik Zeller 3, Josh Young 4, Stockton Johnson 19, Jonathan Scott 13, Michael Ure 22. FG: 31. FT: 4-5. 3-pointers: 12 (Sutton 3, Zeller 1, Johnson 2, Scott 3, Ure 3). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
COLE VALLEY (65)—Donahue 4, Cucchiari 3, Frame 2, Golenor 22, Wetzel 7, Smith 3, Krogh 17. FG: 24. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 6 (Cucchiari 1, Golenor 4, Wetzel 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
5A state tournament
POST FALLS 57, RIGBY 48: At Nampa, Post Falls defeated Rigby in a battle of the Trojans to claim the 5A state third place trophy at Columbia High School.
The first half with the score knotted at 27-27, then Post Falls outscored Rigby 30-21 in the second half. While Rigby had a 30-23 rebounding edge for the game, Post Falls shot 47.1 percent from the field to Rigby's 37.5.
Britton Berrett had 12 points and four rebounds, Wyatt Taylor had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, Brycen Uffens had 10 points for Rigby, which ends the season 20-8 and has six seniors. This was Rigby's first appearance at state boys basketball as a 5A school.
POST FALLS 57, RIGBY 48
Rigby 13 14 9 12—48
Post Falls 12 15 15—57
RIGBY (48)—Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Taylor 11, Britton Berrett 12, Keegan Thompson 2, Tagg Olaveson 4, Kaden Hall 2, Brycen Uffens 10, Tanoa Togiai 4. FG: 18-48. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 4-21 (Martin 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Berrett 1-10, Uffens 1-1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
POST FALLS (57)—Colby Gennett 15, Caden McClean 9, Cole Rutherford 7, Gavven Desjarlais 7, Alex Horning 17, Terrell Mitchell 3. FG: 16-34. FT: 17-25. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.