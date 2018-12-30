At Moreland, senior Michael Ure had a block and a rebound that clinched a 54-52 win for the Ririe High School boys basketball team over Snake River in a battle of state ranked teams.
Ririe, ranked No. 2 in 2A in the Dec. 17 state media poll, led 25-17 at halftime and 44-35 after three quarters before Snake River, ranked No. 1 in 3A, rallied in the fourth quarter. Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said the Bulldogs made a ‘silly foul’ with 30 seconds left in the game, which allowed Snake River to cut it to 54-52. Ure was fouled later, missed his foul shot, and responded with the block and rebound to give the Bulldogs a regular season split with the Panthers.
“He did one better and got the rebound and the block,” Torgerson said. “Snake River wouldn’t go away. I’m really happy with my bench players tonight.”
Mitch Lindsay had 14 points and Benson Isom added 12 for Snake River (7-2), which hosts Soda Springs on Saturday.
Larz Sutton had 18 points, Ure had 16 and Stockton Johnson added 13 for Ririe (8-1), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
RIRIE 54, SNAKE RIVER 52
Ririe 14 11 19 10—54
Snake River 5 12 18 17—52
RIRIE (54) — Larz Sutton 18, Josh Young 4, Stockton Johnson 13, J.J. Scott 3, Michael Ure 16. FG: 17. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 9 (Sutton 3, Johnson 3, Ure 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER (52) — Benson Isom 12, McCraw 3, Mitch Lindsay 14, Gilbert 7, Dawson 7, Wray 2, Albertson 7. FG: 20. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Isom 2, Lindsay 2, Dawson 1, Albertson 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 64, SKYLINE 55: At Rexburg, the Bobcats got points from 10 players in a nonconference win over Skyline on ‘Throwback Night,’ which featured old Madison uniforms in a game played at Madison Junior High.
Both coaches said the game became a shootout by the second half. Madison scored 23 points in the third quarter and Skyline scored 23 in the fourth. The teams combined for 15 made 3-pointers.
“For them to hit nine 3s, they shot the lights out,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “Give credit to Skyline for staying in there and not giving up.”
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said the third quarter ultimately turned the tide.
“Obviously Madison, when you make mistakes and turnovers in the third quarter, they’re gonna make us hurt,” Cornish said. “They went on a really nice run.”
Spencer Hathaway had 13 points and Jaden Schwab added 12 for Madison (10-0), which plays Thursday versus Sky View, Utah, at Utah State University.
Jo Bates had 16 points and Cruz Taylor added 15 for Skyline (5-4), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
MADISON 64, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 12 8 12 23 — 55
Madison 10 12 23 19 — 64
SKYLINE (55) — Jael Garcia 2, Zach Hansen 4, Jo Bates 16, Cruz Taylor 15, Ethan Wilding 8, Kadin Pabts 1, Easton Taylor 9. FG: 20-43. FT: 6-12. 3-pointers: 9-19 (Bates 2, C. Taylor 3, Wilding 1, E. Taylor 3). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (64) — Carson Downey 2, Jordan Porter 9, Mason McWhorter 4, Jaden Schwab 12, Mark Williams 5, Cooper Poll 2, Bohlder Murray 5, Dawson Wills 5, Spencer Hathaway 13, Kyle Jackson 7. FG: 24-49. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Porter 1, Schwab 2, Williams 1, Hathaway 1, Jackson 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, MADISON (ORE.) 49: At Gillette, Wyo., Thunder Ridge concluded the Energy Classic 2-1 with a win over Madison, Ore. No further details were available by deadline.
Thunder Ridge (4-5) plays Wednesday at Skyline.
PRESTON 66, BLACKFOOT 55: At Blackfoot, Preston defeated former conference opponent Blackfoot in the final game of 2018 for both teams. No further details were available by deadline.
Blackfoot (4-5) plays Wednesday at Highland.
Girls basketball
BONNEVILLE 49, LOWRY (NEV.) 31: At Boise, the Bees defeated Lowry, Nev., at Timberline to wrap up a 3-0 weekend at the Timber-Lion Tournament.
After leading 23-17 at halftime and 32-29 after three quarters, the Bees held Lowry to two points in the fourth quarter.
Bonneville coach Amy Wood said the Bees played this weekend without starter Brooklyn Cunningham, who tore her ACL last week. She said everyone has elevated their game since then and the Bees treated Timber-Lion like a ‘pre-state tournament.’
“We have the opportunity to figure out how to be mentally tough by that Saturday game,” Wood said. “We had a rough first half against Lowry. In the fourth quarter, these kids are winners. They just compete.”
Sadie Lott had 22 points and Maunayia Harrigfeld added nine for Bonneville (13-0), which plays Thursday at former conference opponent Highland.
BONNEVILLE 49, LOWRY (NEV.) 31
Lowry 6 11 12 2 — 31
Bonneville 9 14 9 17 — 49
LOWRY (31) — Kuskies 7, Garcia 4, Hall 2, Maestrejaun 18. FG: 10. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 2 (Maestrejaun 1, Kuskie 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (49) — Hannah Harker 4, Sadie Lott 22, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Maunayia Harrigfeld 9, Sage Leishman 4, Sydnee Hunt 4, Mariah Jardine 4. FG: 16. FT: 13-23. 3-pointers: 4 (Lott 2, Maun. Harrigfeld 1, Jardine 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Jardine.
MERIDIAN 51, HILLCREST 38: At Boise, Meridian topped Hillcrest at Borah High School to end the Timber-Lion Tournament.
Hillcrest trailed 23-20 at halftime, but turnovers and fouls took a toll in the second half.
“They pressed and we turned the ball over too much,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “Then we started fouling too much and sent them to the line. They knocked down the shots.”
Maycee Stenquist had 13 points while Macey Larsen added eight for Hillcrest (6-6), which plays Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
MERIDIAN 51, HILLCREST 38
Meridian 9 14 17 9 — 51
Hillcrest 9 11 8 10 — 38
MERIDIAN (51) — Shagnassy 3, Watson 6, Hansen 9, Berger 7, Coker 2, Mathio 11, White 7, Klingler 6. FG: 13. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 6 (Shagnassy 1, Watson 1, Hansen 1, Berger 1, Mathio 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Watson, Coka
HILLCREST (38) — Maycee Stenquist 13, Braelyn Macfarlane 2, Trynity Larsen 2, Hallie Carlson 3, Ashlyn Sargent 2, Alexis Denney 2, Macey Larsen 8, Jaycee Weathermon 6. FG: 13. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 2 (Carlson 1, M Larsen 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM 71, BEAR RIVER (UTAH) 37: At Star Valley, Wyo., the Diggers had four players finish in double figure scoring in a dominant win over Utah 4A school Bear River to conclude the Star Valley Shootout tournament.
The Diggers poured in 22 points in the second quarter to take a 35-16 halftime lead and extended it to 53-29 after three quarters.
“It was our third game in three days and we came out a little flat,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “A lot of our shots weren’t falling, but we kinda came alive the second half.”
Sydney Bradshaw had 16 points, Madi and Mardee Fillmore had 11 points each and Macie Knapp added 10 for Sugar-Salem (11-2), which plays Thursday at Marsh Valley.
SUGAR-SALEM 71, BEAR RIVER (UTAH) 37
Bear River 5 11 13 8 — 37
Sugar-Salem 13 22 18 18 — 71
BEAR RIVER (37) — Sidwell 4, Fuhriman 5, Steed 5, K. Gibbs 2, Bywater 16, Bitner 5. FG: 12. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 5 (Bywater 3, Steed 1, Fuhriman 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Sidwell
SUGAR-SALEM (71) — Macie Knapp 10, Madi Fillmore 11, Megan Pannell 7, Mardee Fillmore 11, Lindsey Larson 7, Macey Fillmore 9, Sydney Bradshaw 16. FG: 23. FT: 19-37. 3-pointers: 3 (Knapp 1, Larson 1, Mac. Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 60, SNAKE RIVER 40: At Moreland, Ririe senior Anna Boone had another 20-plus point night in a nonconference win over Snake River.
Boone had 22 points and made six of Ririe’s eight 3-pointers in the win, which gave the Bulldogs a regular season split versus the Panthers.
“She’s playing amazing basketball,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “Then Maddie Johnson in the second half started getting going.”
Josee Steadman had 18 points for Snake River (7-5), which plays Friday at Sugar-Salem.
Johnson added 11 for Ririe (9-4), which plays Thursday at Salmon.
RIRIE 60, SNAKE RIVER 40
Ririe 15 5 20 20 — 60
Snake River 8 15 9 8 — 40
RIRIE (60) — Maddie Johnson 11, Indee Williams 4, Kenadee Coles 5, Paige Martinez 2, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 7, Anna Boone 22, Cassidy Parkinson 7. FG: 23. FT: 6-7. 3-pointers: 8 (A. Boone 6, S. Boone 1, Parkinson 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SNAKE RIVER (40) — Abbie Tew 6, Josee Steadman 18, Kassidee Campbell 5, Abby Morgan 9, Dalli Merrill 2. FG: 17. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Steadman.
MELBA 49, SOUTH FREMONT 47 (OT): At Parma, South Fremont fell to Melba in overtime to conclude the Parma Holiday Tournament.
South Fremont trailed 27-22 at halftime before taking a 32-29 lead after three quarters. Melba had a chance to win in regulation but the shot didn’t fall and overtime was prompted. Per IdahoSports.com, this was the closest game Melba (ranked No. 2 in 2A in the Dec. 17 state media poll) has played all season and the only one to go to overtime.
‘We had some opportunities in overtime,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “The whole tournament, we were missing my starting point guard for the last two games, so everybody kinda stepped up.”
Olivia LeCheminant had 21 points and Paizlee Hobbs added 16 for South Fremont (7-8), which hosts Salmon on Saturday.
MELBA 49, SOUTH FREMONT 47 (OT)
Melba 16 11 2 10 10 — 49
South Fremont 13 9 10 7 8 — 47
MELBA (49) — K. Trappett 7, K. Clark 17, K. Young 13, M. Cossel 4, E. Clark 6. FG: 19. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 6 (E. Clark 1, Young 3, K. Clark 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: K. Clark.
SOUTH FREMONT (47) — Kinley Geisler 2, Karlee Thueson 5, Malorie Johnson 3, Paizlee Hobbs 16, Olivia LeCheminant 21. FG: 16. FT: 8-14. 3-pointers: 3 (Hobbs 1, Johnson 1, Thueson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Stoddard, Hobbs.