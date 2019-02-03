At St. Anthony, the Ririe High School girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season. The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 2-seeded Firth, 53-40 in Saturday night's 2A District 6 tournament, earning the state berth and a trip to the district championship game. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Monday's Firth-West Jefferson game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"It just helps to have that confidence," Ririe coach Damien Smith said of his team's motivation in big games.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Indee Williams' 15 points. Maddie Johnson added 12 and Kenadee Coles and Anna Boone each scored 10.
Abby Schiess netted 17 for Firth (14-8). Ririe improved to 19-4.
RIRIE 53, FIRTH 40
Firth 11 5 17 7 — 40
Ririe 7 21 11 14 — 53
FIRTH (40) — Cassi Robbins 6, Hailey Gee 6, Piper Sullivan 2, Abby Schiess 17, Jaylyn McKinnon 6, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 15. FT: 9-20. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Barker). TOTAL FOULS:15. FOULED OUT: None
RIRIE (53) — Maddie Johnson 12, Indee Williams 15, Kenadee Coles 10, Anna Boone 10, Cassidy Parkinson 4, Halley Guthrie 2. FG: 14. FT: 18-24. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Williams 3, Coles 2 , A. Boone 2). TOTAL FOULS: 19. FOULED OUT: None.
5A District 5-6 tournament
HIGHLAND 61, THUNDER RIDGE 42: At Pocatello, No. 1 seed Highland rebounded from an a tournament loss to Rigby to avoid elimination.
Makenna Baker led the Rams with 23 points and Kimberly Hawes scored 14 for Highland.
Lauren Davenport scored 20 points for Thunder Ridge, which finished its season 8-16. Highland improved to 17-7 and will play Rigby on Tuesday for the district title.
HIGHLAND 61, THUNDER RIDGE 42
Thunder Ridge 11 10 15 6 — 42
Highland 10 15 8 28 — 61
THUNDER RIDGE (42) – Detonancour 3, John 4, Furniss 6, Davenport 20, Ottley 2, Turnage 7.
HIGHLAND (61) – Vawdrey 7, Baker 23, Farrer 1, Calley 7, Hawes 14, Maughan 1, Thayne 8.
2A District 6 tournament
WEST JEFFERSON 54, NORTH FREMONT 42: At St. Anthony, the Panthers kept their season alive and will take on Firth on Monday for a berth to the state tournament.
Jordi Holdaway topped West Jefferson with 23 points and Saige Moss added 10 in the victory.
"The second quarter was big for us," West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. "We got in a groove."
Ellie Miller scored 23 points for North Fremont, which ends its season 12-12. West Jefferson improved to 16-8.
WEST JEFFERSON 54, NORTH FREMONT 42
North Fremont 8 15 3 16 — 42
West Jefferson 10 18 14 12 — 54
NORTH FREMONT (42)— Ellie Miller 23, Litton 1, Rowbury 11, Greener 2, Shelby Reynolds 2, Nedrow 3. FG: 12. FT: 15-26. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Miller, Rowbury). TOTAL FOULS:19. FOULED OUT: None.
WEST JEFFERSON (54) — Shaylee Anhder 2, Jordi Holdaway 23, Makiah Rogers 8, Audrey McDonald 2, Saige Moss 10, Taneal Wright 2, Abi Williams 3, Lacey Dalling 4. FG: 20. FT: 13-21. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Holdaway). TOTAL FOULS: 23. FOULED OUT: Anhder, Holdaway.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
MACKAY 65, NORTH GEM 28: At Firth, second-seeded Mackay set the tone early with a 41-12 halftime lead and advanced to play Sho-Ban on Thursday.
Riley Moore hit three 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in the victory. Trinity Seefried scored 14 and Chloe Fullmer added 13.
The winner of the Mackay-Sho-Ban game will advance to the state tournament. Rockland defeated top-seed Sho-Ban on Saturday.
North Gem ends its season 9-12. Mackay is 18-5.
MACKAY 65, NORTH GEM 28
North Gem 4 8 10 6 — 28
Mackay 24 17 16 8 — 65
NORTH GEM (28) — Dannika Barfuss 3, Harlee Davids 3, Jenna Devine 6, Tearsy Freeman 7, Cassidy Corta 3, Kylie Freeman 6. FG: 8. FT: 12-19. 3-POINTERS: 0. TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None
MACKAY (65) — Remi Wojciechowski 6, Trinity Seefried 14, Ileaha Begay 2, Riley Moore, 28, Alana Christensen 2, Chloe Fullmer 13. FG: 22. FT: 12-18. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Moore 3). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None.
Wrestling
SIX LOCAL WRESTLERS CLAIM TITLES IN CHALLIS: At Challis, six District 6 wrestlers ended the annual Challis Invitational/Mario D'Orazio Memorial tournament with gold on Saturday.
Host team Challis led the way with three individual champions: Kade Bruno (132), Bruin Bradshaw (160) and Cooper Erickson (170). Shelley had two in Kolton Stacey (106) and Taylor Balmforth (152) and Bonneville's Matthew Boone claimed the 195-pound title.
Ririe led local teams in the final standings by taking second to Declo, 257-193. The Bulldogs had 12 wrestlers place: Connor Parkinson (second at 98), Brian Ferguson (fifth at 106), Tyler Ulrich (sixth at 120), Tanner Smith (second at 126), Ethan Summers (sixth at 126), Tyson Thacker (second at 152), Layton Yearsley (sixth at 160), Garrett Jensen (second at 170), Danny Romander (fourth at 170), Chris Gunderson (second at 180), Trey Yearsley (fourth at 195), Gabe Sommers (second at 220).
Host team Challis took fifth with 128 points. In addition to the three individual champions, the Vikings got medals from Colton Battley (fifth at 98), DJ Lanier (fourth at 182) and Blaine Amarr (fifth at 195).
Shelley placed sixth with 119 points and had these medalists in addition to the two individual champions: Brock Deroache (sixth at 106), Kyle Deroache (fifth at 120) and Nate Larsen (fifth at 285).
Salmon, which was eighth with 105.5 points, had four wrestlers place: Troy Bruce (second at 113), Dakota McIntosh (third at 120), Cahl Williams (third at 126), Josh Marlow (sixth at 132) and Jacob Seibert (fourth at 160).
Bonneville placed 12th with 73 points and had these medalists in addition to Boone's title: Hector Ramirez (fourth at 220) and Kaiden Hansen (sixth at 220).
West Jefferson, which was 14th with 67.5 points, had medals from Dylan Burtenshaw (second at 106), Teagan Hansen (fourth at 132) and Jared Roundy (sixth at 170).
SUGAR-SALEM LEADS LOCAL TEAMS AT DICK FLEISHMANN: At Pocatello, Sugar-Salem led District 6 teams by going 5-2 at the annual Dick Fleishmann Classic.
The Diggers defeated Century 42-37, Mountain Home 51-29, Preston 69-6, Thunder Ridge 48-33 and Pocatello 54-35 and lost to Highland and Jerome. Thunder Ridge went 4-3 with wins over Boise (64-24), Eagle (54-34), Hillcrest (66-31) and Skyview (52-35) and losses to North Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley. North Fremont went 4-3, defeating Mountain Home 38-36, Preston 68-18, Thunder Ridge 54-36 and Pocatello 48-27 and losing to Century, Highland and Jerome. Hillcrest went 0-7, losing to Century, Highland, Jerome, Mountain Home, Thunder Ridge, Preston and Pocatello.