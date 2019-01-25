At Terreton, the Ririe High School girls basketball team concluded the regular season 8-0 versus Nuclear Conference opponents with a 52-40 win over West Jefferson.
The Bulldogs take the No. 1 seed into next week’s 2A District 6 tournament and matched the feat of the 2016-17 team which also went undefeated in regular season Nuclear Conference play.
After a 22-21 halftime lead, the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 16-9 in the third.
“Ririe just came out and fought hard in the third quarter,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “It took a bit for us to get going.”
Makiah Rogers scored a game-high 21 points on her senior night while Jordi Holdaway and Saige Moss had seven points each for West Jefferson (14-7, 4-4), which takes the No. 3 seed into districts.
Maddie Johnson had 15 points while Indee Williams added seven for Ririe (17-4).
RIRIE 52, WEST JEFFERSON 40
Ririe 16 6 16 14—52
West Jefferson 14 7 9 10—40
RIRIE (52)—Maddie Johnson 15, Indee Williams 7, Kenadee Coles 5, Paige Martinez 5, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 6, Anna Boone 6, Cassidy Parkinson 6. FG: 16. FT: 17-30. 3-pointers: 3 (Williams 1, Coles 1, S. Boone 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (40)—Mallory Barzee 3, Jordi Holdaway 7, Kynlee Newman 2, Makiah Rogers 21, Saige Moss 7. FG: 15. FT: 5-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Barzee 1, Holdaway 1, Rogers 3). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Moss, Wright.
SOUTH FREMONT 40, TETON 31: At St. Anthony, South Fremont outlasted Teton in the fourth quarter for a conference win and clinch the No. 2 seed for the 3A District 6 tournament.
After leading 15-11 at halftime and 27-26 after three, South Fremont outscored Teton 13-5 in the fourth.
South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said 11 of those points were free throws, and the Cougars held Teton’s Waklee Kunz to three shot attempts the whole game.
“Karlee Thueson and Jalyssa Stoddard did a great job of doing what they could do to limit her shots,” Erikson said.
Cambrie Streit had 13 points to lead Teton (8-10, 0-4), which takes the No. 3 seed into districts.
Carly Hikida had 11 points and Thueson added 10 for South Fremont (11-10).
SOUTH FREMONT 40, TETON 31
Teton 7 4 15 5—31
South Fremont 10 5 12 13—40
TETON (31)—Janie Nelson 4, Brooke Kaufman 3, Cambrie Streit 13, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 9. FG: 9. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Streit 2, Brown 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Kunz
SOUTH FREMONT (40)—Carly Hikida 11, Karlee Thueson 10, Malorie Johnson 2, Paizlee Hobbs 8, Olivia LeCheminant 9. FG: 10. FT: 16-27. 3-pointers: 2 (Hikida). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 53, ROCKLAND 39: At Mackay, the Miners defeated Rockland to finish the regular season and wrap up the No. 2 seed for the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
Mackay led 24-19 at halftime and 40-23 after three quarters and got double-figure scoring from three players.
“They were pretty upset after last night and it was our senior night as well,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We played great team ball.”
Riley Moore had 15 points, Trinity Seefried had 14 points and Remi Wojciechowski added 12 for Mackay (15-4, 10-2), which begins districts Monday by hosting No. 7 seed Grace Lutheran.
MACKAY 53, ROCKLAND 39
Rockland 9 10 4 16—39
Mackay 11 13 16 13—53
ROCKLAND (39)—Wilson 4, Robinson 2, White 8, Lee 4, Boyer 1, Permann 10, Parrish 6, Slaughan 2. FG: 11. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Permann, Parrish). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (53)—Riley Moore 15, Alana Christensen 2, Remi Wojciechowski 12, Aspen Wasylow 4, Chloe Fullmer 5, Trinity Seefried 14, Ana Wrightler 1. FG: 18. FT: 11-18. 3-pointers: 3 (Moore 1, Wojciechowski 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Wojciechowski.
LEADORE 29, WATERSPRINGS 28: At Watersprings, the Mustangs edged the Warriors in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Warriors led 18-16 at halftime before the Mustangs took a 22-20 advantage into the fourth quarter. Watersprings coach John Yadon said Leadore scored the eventual game winner on an offensive rebound with 30 seconds left.
“We came down, turned it over and they ended up running out the clock,” Yadon said.
Paige Ramsey and Sydney Tomchak had 10 points each to lead Leadore (6-10, 4-8), which takes the No. 5 seed into the 1A Division II District tournament.
Joanna Hayes had nine points for Watersprings (3-13, 2-10), which takes the No. 6 seed into districts.
LEADORE 29, WATERSPRINGS 28
Leadore 7 9 6 7—29
Watersprings 9 9 2 8—28
LEADORE (29)—Paige Ramsey 10, Lena Beyeler 2, Danielle Girvin 7, Sydney Tomchak 10. FG: 13. FT: 3-11. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: none
WATERSPRINGS (28)—Joanna Hayes 9, Angie Gomez 7, Rylee Mathison 6, Gracie Carpenter 6. FG: 11. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 4 (Hayes 1, Gomez 1, Mathison 2). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 55, SHELLEY 53: At Hillcrest, Dallin Weatherly’s only points of the night came in the final second to give his team the win.
Weatherly scored with one second left and was ‘stone cold’ all the way out of the gym, Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said.
“He didn’t even smile or grin until getting into the locker room,” Austin said. “Shelley battled. You gotta give them credit. It was a fun game to be a part of. Both teams played their hearts out.”
Brandon McBride had 14 points while Parker Hanson added 13 for Shelley (0-16, 0-7), which hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
Parker Boyle had 19 points and Kyle Austin added 18 for Hillcrest (7-10, 6-1), which plays Wednesday at Skyline.
HILLCREST 55, SHELLEY 53
Shelley 9 19 7 18—53
Hillcrest 14 18 10 13—55
SHELLEY (53)—Wyatt Remington 3, Parker Hanson 13, Brandon McBride 14, Jake Wray 2, Hollist 3, Trevor Austin 8, Killpack 4, Archibald 6. FG: 19. FT: 12-21. 3-pointers: 3 (Hanson 2, McBride 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Killpack
Hillcrest (55)—Parker Boyle 19, Trevor Roberts 2, Garrett Freed 6, Luke Patterson 3, Dallin Weatherly 2, Kyle Austin 18, Bryce Cook 2, Karter Battleson 3. FG: 20. FT: 7-16. 3-pointers: 8 (Boyle 3, Freed 2, Patterson 1, Austin 1, Battleson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Cook
MADISON 75, SKYLINE 56: At Skyline, Spencer Hathaway had 22 points for Madison in a nonconference win over Skyline.
The teams combined for 46 made field goals, including 14 3s. The Bobcats led 22-5 after the first quarter before the Grizzlies started chipping away.
“The kids hung around and kept fighting,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “Obviously Madison is as good as advertised. We let Hathaway get away from us.”
Dawson Wills had 14 points and Kyle Jackson added 10 for Madison (15-2), which hosts Upper Valley rival Rigby on Wednesday.
Ethan Wilding had 16 points and Cruz Taylor added nine for Skyline (7-10), which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.
MADISON 75, SKYLINE 56
Madison 22 16 17 20—75
Skyline 5 15 14 22—56
MADISON (75)—Cooper Poll 4, Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 9, Mason McWhorter 7, Bohlder Murray 3, Kyle Jackson 10, Dawson Wills 14, Mark Williams 4, Spencer Hathaway 22. FG: 30-59. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 7-17 (Schwab 1, Murray 1, Wills 1, Hathaway 4). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: McWhorter
SKYLINE (56)—Jael Garcia 8, Easton Taylor 5, Zach Hansen 2, Trae Simpson 8, Cruz Taylor 9, Ethan Wilding 16, Kadin Pabts 8. FG: 16-40. FT: 17-21. 3-pointers: 7-15 (C Taylor 1, Wilding 4, Pabts 2). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 69, BLACKFOOT 47: At Idaho Falls, Cam Conrad had 16 points for the Tigers in a conference win over Blackfoot.
Idaho Falls head coach Howard Hart said it was Conrad’s ‘most solid game of the season.’
“Cam was really good,” Hart said. “He very strong with the basketball, finished really well around the rim. It was a good team basketball all the way through.”
Kenyion Clark had 14 and Paul Wilson added 11 for Idaho Falls (11-5, 6-1), which plays Wednesday at Bonneville.
We are at Bonneville on Wednesday night.
IDAHO FALLS 69, BLACKFOOT 47
Blackfoot 11 12 7 17—47
Idaho Falls 14 20 18 17—69
BLACKFOOT (47)—Dexter Hale 11, Jett Shelley 16, Reece Robinson 6, Brayden Wright 2, Isaiah Thomas 3, Craig Young 2, Melvin Arroyo 5, Conner Ruger 2. FG: 12-45. FT:17-24. 3-pointers: 6-21 (Hale 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Shelley 3-7). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (69)—Cam Conrad 16, Kenyion Clark 14, Paul Wilson 11, Andrew Gregersen 8, Braxton Ball 7, Kalvin Bowen 4, Jackson Sorenson 7, Trevin Facer 2. FG: 30-53. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 3-11 (Ball 1-1, Gregersen 2-4). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
WATERSPRINGS 76, LEADORE 27: At Watersprings, Watersprings made 29 field goals in a conference win over Leadore.
The Warriors had 14 made 3-pointers in the win made by seven players.
“We played everybody and everybody was shooting,” Watersprings coach Scott Moe said. “It was nice to have a balanced scoring attack. We haven’t had that all season.”
RJ Foster had 11 points to lead Leadore,
Mikey Buell had 16 points, Robert Canfield had 16 and Landon Bowman had 14 points (including four 3s) for Watersprings (11-6, 8-5), which plays Thursday at No. 1 media poll ranked Lighthouse Christian.
WATERSPRINGS 76, LEADORE 27
Leadore 10 4 8 5—27
Watersprings 22 20 24 10—76
LEADORE (27) —Ryker Tomchak 7, RJ Foster 11, Austin Beyeler 2, Finnian McConnaghy 7. FG: 8. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 1 (Foster). Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (76)—Gavin Tomlinson 5, Canfield 15, Buell 16, Bowman 14, Matt Almgren 7, Simmons 9, Kaden Aldinger 5, Rogers 5. FG: 29. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 14 (Tomlinson 1, Canfield 3, Buell 3, Bowman 4, Almgren 1, Aldinger 1, Rogers 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.