At Ririe, the Ririe High School boys basketball team made 15 3-pointers in a 76-51 win over Firth to begin Nuclear Conference play.
After a five-point first quarter lead, the Bulldogs scored 42 points over the next two quarters.
“When Firth comes to town, it’s on,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “Both teams were shooting really well in the first half. Being up 46-32 (at halftime), we felt we were dictating the pace of the game. I told the guys, ‘let’s take it a step further.’ We dominated the third quarter.”
Torgerson said senior Michael Ure ‘was on another level,’ scoring 35 points and making seven 3s.
Larz Sutton added 17 points for Ririe (11-1, 1-0), which hosts Teton on Saturday.
Grayson Nelson had 17 points and Jace Erickson added 12 for Firth (5-7, 0-1), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
RIRIE 76, FIRTH 51
Firth 20 12 11 8—51
Ririe 25 21 21 9—76
FIRTH (51)—K. Arave 3, B. Park 6, C. Mecham 2, G. Nelson 17, C. Carpenter 7, J. Jolley 1, M. Crider 1, T. Killpack 2, J. Erickson 12. FG: 19. FT: 8-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Park 1, Carpenter 1, Erickson 3). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (76)—Larz Sutton 17, Arik Zeller 2, Josh Young 5, Stockton Johnson 8, Mateo Rosen 3, Jonathan Scott 3, Carter Smith 3, Michael Ure 35. FG: 26. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 15 (Sutton 2, Young 1, Johnson 2, Rosen 1, Scott 1, Smith 1, Ure 7). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 66, HIGHLAND 27: At Rexburg, Madison prompted a running clock in a conference win over Highland.
The Bobcats, who led 33-18 at halftime, led 24-4 at one point in the first quarter, head coach Travis Schwab said.
“I don’t think they had any legs left after the other night against Rigby,” Schwab said of the Rams, referring to Tuesday’s triple overtime game. “Just the way we played defense tonight was phenomenal.”
Mason McWhorter had 15 points, Spencer Hathaway had 14 points and Bohlder Murray had 13 points for Madison (11-2, 3-0), which plays Wednesday at Hillcrest.
MADISON 66, HIGHLAND 27
Highland 9 9 4 5—27
Madison 24 9 22 11—66
HIGHLAND (27)—Van Sickle 4, Duffin 2, Shreve 1, Whitworth 8, Bell 4, Tracy 3, Washakie 5. FG: 10. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 1 (Tracy). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (66)—Jordan Porter 4, Cooper Poll 5, Carson Downey 4, Jaden Schwab 9, Mason McWhorter 15, Bohlder Murray 13, Kyle Jackson 2, Spencer Hathaway 14. FG: 23. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 10 (Poll 1, Downey 1, Schwab 3, McWhorter 1, Murray 2, Hathaway 2). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 69, BONNEVILLE 37: At Rigby, 10 players scored for the Trojans in a win over former conference foe Bonneville.
The Trojans led 39-28 at halftime and 63-34 after three.
“We shared the ball extremely well tonight,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “We had a really solid start, but Bonneville hung in there. Our defense really stepped up.”
Tanoa Togiai had 15 points and Keegan Thompson added 11 for Rigby (11-2), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
Jamison Trane had 10 points to lead Bonneville (4-8), which hosts Shelley on Saturday.
RIGBY 69, BONNEVILLE 37
Bonneville 14 14 6 3—37
Rigby 25 14 24 6—69
BONNEVILLE (37)—Perez 6, Hostert 4, Carson Johnson 1, Stoddard 2, Gummow 4, Judy 6, McDonald 4, Trane 10. FG: 13. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Perez). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none
RIGBY (69)—Easton Martin 8, Zach Byrum 2, Wyatt Taylor 7, Britton Berrett 7, Keegan Thompson 11, Tagg Olaveson 2, Keyen Nead 2, Kaden Hall 6, Brycen Uffens 9, Tanoa Togiai 15. FG: 27. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 5 (Martin 2, Taylor 1, Berrett 1, Uffens 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Thompson.
BLACKFOOT 62, THUNDER RIDGE 36: At Thunder Ridge, the trio of Dexter Hale, Reece Robinson and Jett Shelley combined to score 47 of Blackfoot’s 62 points in a nonconference win over the Titans.
The Broncos, who led 28-20 at halftime, outscored the Titans 34-16 in the second half.
“Those three guards are really tough to guard,” Thunder Ridge coach Lee Toldson said. “We got off to a really slow start. We couldn’t seem to get anything going.”
Hale had 19 points while Robinson and Shelley had 14 each for Blackfoot (6-7), which hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
Lloyer Driggs had 15 points while Dalton Cook added eight for Thunder Ridge (6-7), which plays Saturday at Rigby.
BLACKFOOT 62, THUNDER RIDGE 36
Blackfoot 17 11 14 20—62
Thunder Ridge 13 7 3 13—36
BLACKFOOT (62)—Dexter Hale 19, Reece Robinson 14, Jett Shelley 14, C. Young 3, I. Thomas 1, C. Ruger 2, K. Lawes 1, J. Wistisen 2, Delora 4, M. Arrogo 2. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 5 (Hale 2, Shelley 1, Robinson 1). FT: N/A. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (36)—J.J. Biggs 5, Lloyer Driggs 15, Dalton Cook 8, Jaydin Kunz 1, Tyler Godfrey 3, Trey Howell 4. FG: 9. FT: N/A. 3-pointers: 5 (Driggs 2, Cook 2, Biggs 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Kaydin Toldson
SKYLINE 52, SHELLEY 36: At Skyline, a 24-point third quarter paced the Grizz in a conference win over Shelley.
Skyline entered the second half up 31-12.
“They run a little matchup zone, which is different than what we’re used to,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “In the third quarter, we got after it.”
Ethan Wilding had 18 points and Kadin Pabts had 10 for Skyline (7-6, 2-3), which hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
Parker Hanson had 15 points and Wyatt Remington had 12 for Shelley (0-12), which plays Saturday at Bonneville.
SKYLINE 52, SHELLEY 36
Shelley 4 8 13 10—36
Skyline 12 19 24 7—52
SHELLEY (36)—Wyatt Remington 12, Parker Hanson, Jake Wray 4, Trevor Austin 2, Corey Killpack 3. FG: 12-34, 1-14. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 1-14 (Remington). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (52)—Jael Garcia 2, Easton Taylor 6, Harding 5, Zach Hansen 2, Simpson 5, Cruz Taylor 4, Ethan Wilding 18, Kadin Pabts 10. FG: 15-26, 11-18. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Harding 1, Wilding 3, Pabst 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Garcia
NORTH FREMONT 58, SALMON 23: At Ashton, North Fremont began Nuclear Conference play with a win over Salmon.
Garrett Hawkes had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies, who led 32-14 at halftime. Salmon was held to one point in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Hess added 12 points for North Fremont (8-2, 1-0), which plays Saturday at Firth.
Salmon (2-6, 0-1) hosts West Jefferson on Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 58, SALMON 23
Salmon 8 6 8 1 — 23
North Fremont 12 20 19 7 — 58
SALMON (23) — Hobbs 9, Wood 4, Burgess 3, Gebhardt 3, Pilkerton 1, Tarkalson 3. FG: 8-33. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 5-13 (Burgess, Hobbs 3, Tarkalson). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Wood
NORTH FREMONT (58) — Chris Hansen 5, Garrett Hawkes 16, Jordan Hess 12, Drew Hill 2, Luke Hill 3, Bridger Lenz 3, Peyton Litton 2, Blake Oberhansley 9, Tyler Shuldberg 2, Paul Wynn 4. FG: 25-56. FT: 7-18. 3-pointers: 1-5 (Hansen). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
MARSH VALLEY 60, SOUTH FREMONT 54 (OT): At Arimo, South Fremont rallied in the second half to force overtime before falling to Marsh Valley.
The Cougars trailed 27-15 at halftime and 40-30 after three before tying the game 49-49 to force overtime.
“It was almost like our kids got a little bit angry about playing so badly,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “I was pretty proud of the way those guys responded to that tough situation.”
Pope commended Edwin Smith (11 points) for sparking South Fremont off the bench and Nick Hammond (15 points) for doing well on both ends of the court.
Jace Neville added 12 for South Fremont (6-8), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
MARSH VALLEY 60, SOUTH FREMONT 54 (OT)
South Fremont 9 6 15 19 5—54
Marsh Valley 13 14 13 9 11—60
SOUTH FREMONT (54)—Dallin Orme 2, Nick Hammond 15, Edwin Smith 11, Kyler Yancey 9, Jace Neville 12, Tagg Bair 5. FG: 23. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 3 (Bair 1, Yancey 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Yancey
MARSH VALLEY (60)—Marshall 3, Campbell 9, Wisenback 4, Argyle 4, Howell 17, Hansen 1, McNabb 22. FG: 18. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 10 (McNabb 3, Howell 5, Argyle 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 47, WATERSPRINGS 36: At Watersprings, Mackay remained undefeated in conference with a win over Watersprings.
The Miners, ranked No. 2 in 1A Division II in the first boys basketball state media poll of 2019, led 21-18 at halftime before extending it to 33-24 after three.
“It was nice and refreshing to see hat we could beat a team playing our style of ball,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “We slowed it down. We ran our sets pretty well.”
Krosch commended Sereck Peterson for his defensive play.
Chase Green had 15 points to lead Mackay (9-2, 6-0), which plays tonight at Grace Lutheran.
Landon Bowman had 17 points and Robert Canfield had 12 for Watersprings (8-4, 5-4), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
MACKAY 47, WATERSPRINGS 36
Mackay 10 11 12 14—47
Watersprings 8 10 6 12—36
MACKAY (47)—Kyle Peterson 8, Sereck Peterson 4, Jacoda Whitworth 6, Caleb Green 6, Colton Holt 8, Chase Green 15. FG: 18. FT: 7-8. 3-pointers: 5 (K. Peterson 2, Whitworth 2, Cha. Green 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (36)—Robert Canfield 12, Mikey Buell 5, Landon Bowman 17, Parker Simmons 2. FG: 12. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 6 (Canfield 2, Buell 1, Bowman 3). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 58, WATERSPRINGS 15: At Watersprings, Remi Wojciechowski had 25 points for Mackay’s in a conference win over the Warriors.
Wojciechowski had six 3-pointers for the Miners, who led 42-9 at halftime.
“She was on, for sure,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “Once she got a few to go in, she could not miss.”
Trinity Seefried had 17 points and Riley Moore added 10 for Mackay (9-3, 6-1), which plays Saturday at Butte County.
Joanna Hayes had nine points to lead Watersprings (2-9, 1-7), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
MACKAY 58, WATERSPRINGS 15
Mackay 26 16 6 10—58
Watersprings 3 6 6 0—15
MACKAY (58)—Riley Moore 10, Remi Wojciechowski 25, Chloe Fullmer 4, Trinity Seefried 17, Brenna McAffee 2. FG: 23. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 8 (Wojciechowski 6, Moore 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (15)—Riley Winkelmann 2, Joanna Hayes 9, Angie Gomez 2, Gracie Carpenter 2. FG: 7. FT: 1-10. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 44, CHALLIS 32: At Challis, Butte County defeated rival Challis for a conference win.
The Pirates led 24-18 at halftime thanks to an 18-point first quarter and pulled away in a tight second half.
“We were trying to figure out what defense to throw at them,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “It took us some time to adjust to that.”
Belle Beard had 12 points while Kiya McAffee added 11 for Butte County (5-9, 1-1), which hosts Mackay on Saturday.
Jessi Farr had 10 points to lead Challis (8-8, 0-2), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
BUTTE COUNTY 44, CHALLIS 32
Butte County 18 6 9 11—44
Challis 4 14 6 8—32
BUTTE COUNTY (44)—Abby Vandever 3, Presley Ray 5, Kiya McAffee 11, Madi Kniffen 2, Belle Beard 12, Emilee Hansen 7, Kelsey Isham 4. FG: 7-28, 6-14. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Vandever 1, Ray 1, McAffee 3, Beard 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (32)—Jessi Farr 10, Zoe d’Orazio 6, Jazmine Rivera 2, Erin Anderson 8, Tessa Gregory 6. FG: 13-31. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 1 (Farr). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
High school wrestling
POST FALLS 74, THUNDER RIDGE 12
98 pounds: Roddy Romero (PF) s.v. Kaden Ramos, 5-3; 106: Ryan Graves (PF) pin Josh Denkers, 1:27; 113: Bryce Smith (PF) by forfeit; 120: Lane Reardon (PF) pin Corbin Phillips, 0:49; 126: Isaac Jessen (PF) pin Cooper Andrews, 0:58; 132: Cache Holt (TR) pin Taistan Shaw, 3:46; 138: A.J. Delarosa (PF) pin Caden Hall, 1:25; 145: Mathias Delarosa (PF) pin Justin Lance, 3:49; 152: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) pin Jonathan Hill, 5:17; 160: Tyler Morris (PF) pin Tristan Stanton, 1:32; 170: Wyatt Shelly (PF) tech. fall Max Leavitt, 15-0 (2:29); 182: Tyler Cook (PF) pin Cache Holt, 0:26; 195: Isaiah Laguna (PF) pin Michael Snyder, 0:52; 220: Kaden Noesen (PF) pin Jaren Sayer, 1:01; 285: Terran Sharbrough (PF) pin Levi Montanez, 0:51
POST FALLS 53, BONNEVILLE 24
98 pounds: Ross Berger (PF) by forfeit; 106: Kole Sorenson (B) dec. Braxton Mason, 10-9; 113: Brelane Huber (PF) dec. Konnar McGuire, 6-2; 120: Lane Reardon (PF) pin Skylar Cheney, 0:32; 126: Isaac Jessen (PF) pin Melvin Bundy, 3:28; 132: Hans Blanchard (B) dec. Taistan Shaw, 4-2; 138: A.J. Delarosa (PF) maj. dec. Braxton Sorenson, 8-0; 145: Ridge Lovett (PF) tech. fall Tanner French, 19-3 (3:23); 152: Mathias Delarosa (PF) pin Tucker Banks, 5:38; 160: Tyler Morris (PF) pin Spencer Winchester, 0:20; 170: Wyatt Shelley (PF) tech. fall Tanner French, 17-2, 4:37; 182: Cort Erickson (B) pin Tyler Cook, 2:37; 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Isaiah Laguna, 2:22; 220: Kaiden Hansen (B) pin Keith Meeks, 0:39; 285: Terran Sharbrough (PF) pin Joel Bowman, 2:52