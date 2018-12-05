At Ririe, Ririe High School senior Michael Ure’s 34 points was just one staggering stat from his team’s 76-67 nonconference win over South Fremont.
The game featured a combined 21 made 3-pointers, including seven from South Fremont’s Tagg Bair (23 points). Ririe led 57-41 after three quarters and Bair got hot to help the Cougars chip away at the deficit.
“In nine minutes, he hit five 3s,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “He was shooting 30 footers. They wouldn’t go away.”
South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said the Cougars put themselves in good position in the fourth quarter.
“More than anything, I was proud of the way our guys did not quit,” Pope said.
Torgerson also commended Stockton Johnson, who had 19 points (four 3s) for Ririe (3-0), which plays tonight at Sugar-Salem.
Kyler Yancey added 17 points and Nick Hammond added 12 for South Fremont (0-3), which hosts Fruitland on Friday.
RIRIE 76, SOUTH FREMONT 67
South Fremont 18 7 16 26 — 67
Ririe 14 14 29 19 — 76
SOUTH FREMONT (67) — Dallin Orme 6, Nick Hammond 12, Kyler Yancey 17, Jace Neville 9, Tagg Bair 23. FG: 26. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 11 ( Orme 2, Yancey 1, Neville 1, Bair 7). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Neville
RIRIE (76) — Larz Sutton 9, Arik Zeller 3, Josh Young 1, Stockton Johnson 19, Mateo Rosen 5, Jonathan Scott 5, Michael Ure 34. FG: 23. FT: 20-30. 3-pointers: 10 (Sutton 1, Zeller 1, Johnson 4, Rosen 1, Scott 1, Ure 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 66, BONNEVILLE 44: At Bonneville, the Bobcats took advantage in the second quarter in route to a nonconference win over the Bees.
After ending the first quarter up 13-11, Madison outscored Bonneville 18-9 in the second quarter.
"We had a six or eight point lead there early," Bonneville coach John Tucker said. "We went through a dry spell. (Madison) did a lot of good things--trapped, pressed."
Bohlder Murray had 13 points, Kyle Jackson had 11 and Jordan Porter added 10 for Madison (4-0), which hosts Hillcrest on Thursday.
Randon Hostert had 11 points and Jordan Perez added 10 for Bonneville (1-2), which hosts Rigby on Thursday.
MADISON 66, BONNEVILLE 44
Madison 13 18 16 19 — 66
Bonneville 11 9 12 12 — 44
MADISON (66) — Jordan Porter 10, Cooper Poll 3, Carson Downey 4, Jaden Schwab 6, Mason McWhorter 7, Bohlder Murray 13, Kyle Jackson 11, Dawson Wills 7, Spencer Hathaway 5. FG: 21. FT: 17-24. 3-pointers: 7 (Murray 3, Porter 1, Poll 1, Jackson 1, Wills 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (44) — Jordan Perez 10, Randon Hostert 11, Carson Johnson 5, Caleb Stoddard 3, Cy Gummow 2, Riley Judy 2, Devin McDonald 3, Jamison Trane 4, Parker Johnson 4. FG: 17. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 2 (C. Johnson 1, Stoddard 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
TWIN FALLS 57, IDAHO FALLS 50: At Idaho Falls, a slow early start doomed the Tigers during their non-conference tilt Tuesday at home.
Twin Falls jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, eventually handing Idaho Falls its second loss of the season.
Kenyion Clark had 15 for Idaho Falls, as Paul Wilson added 14 points and two 2-pointers.
“We just need to get out to a little bit better start,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “They came out ready to play. They’re a good solid basketball team. They executed well. They’re big and strong, the strongest team we’ve played so far this year.”
Idaho Falls (1-2) plays Friday at Clearfield (Utah).
TWIN FALLS 57, IDAHO FALLS 50
Twin Falls 19 17 8 13 — 57
Idaho Falls 4 17 12 17 — 50
TWIN FALLS (57) — Ryan Ball 20, Faust Ystueta 11, Winston Duggan 10, Mitchell Brizee 9, Wyatt Haszier 5, Collin Aarderma 2. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 4 (Duggan 2, Ball, Haszier). FT: 11-21. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (50) — Kalvin Bowen 7, Paul Wilson 14, Kenyion Clark 15, Andrew Gregersen 6, Jaxon Sorenson 8. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Wilson 2, Sorenson). FT: 15-26. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Bowen.
HILLCREST 50, THUNDER RIDGE 43: At Hillcrest, the Knights overcame a slow start by scoring 25 fourth-quarter points to beat their new 5A rival, the Titans, and earn their first win of the season.
After holding Thunder Ridge to just one point in the first, the Titans scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 23-18 lead by halftime.
Hillcrest’s defense then settled in, holding Thunder Ridge to 20 points in the second half.
"We got off to a great start defensively,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “We just didn’t show up until the fourth quarter. You gotta give Thunder Ridge all the credit. They played hard. Coach (Lee Toldson) did a great job getting the kids ready for this game.”
Parker Boyle finished with 22 points Tuesday, including 18 in the fourth quarter.
Dalton Cook and Lloyer Driggs had 10 points each for Thunder Ridge, which hosts Shelley Thursday.
Hillcrest (1-3) plays Thursday at Madison.
HILLCREST 50, THUNDER RIDGE 43
Hillcrest 7 11 7 25 — 50
Thunder Ridge 1 22 7 13 — 43
HILLCREST (50) — Parker Boyle 22, Trevor Roberts 5, Garrett Freed 3, Luke Patterson 2, Kyle Austin 9, Bryce Cook 5, Carter Battleson 4. FG: 16. FT: 16-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Boyle 1, Freed 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (43) — Jason Biggs 2, Lloyer Driggs 10, Connor Haycock 4, Dalton Cook 10, Tyler Godfrey 7, Kaden Toldson 5, B. Craig 2, Tracen Howell 3. FG: 16. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 2 (D. Cook). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 63, HIGHLAND 51: At Blackfoot, the Broncos beat 5A non-conference foe Highland after sustaining an early lead.
Up one point after the first, Blackfoot outscored Highland 22-8 during the second quarter to give the Broncos a 32-17 cushion by half.
Blackfoot then held on to hand Highland its fourth-straight loss.
Jett Shelley led all scorers with 22 points, as Dexter Hale added 13.
No other details were available as of press time, as Blackfoot (2-1) plays Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Skyline.
BLACKFOOT 63, HIGHLAND 51
Highland 9 8 14 20 — 51
Blackfoot 10 22 11 20 — 63
HIGHLAND (51) — VanSickle 16, Durham 5, Driscoll 3, Shreve 4, Whitworth 19, Bell 2, Tracy 2.
BLACKFOOT (63) — Hale 13, Robinson 5, Shelley 22, Delora 5, Wright 4, Young 1, Wistisen 10.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 43: At Sugar City, nine players scored for Sugar-Salem in a nonconference win over Firth.
After leading 38-18 at halftime, Sugar-Salem had its lead cut into by an 18-point fourth quarter by Firth.
“They did a good job in that second half and we kinda stagnated,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “There’s some good players on that Firth team. It was everything we expected.”
Grayson Nelson had 14 points and Ben Park added 13 for Firth (2-1), which hosts Cole Valley Christian on Friday.
Kyler Handy had 13 points and Tanner Harris had 10 for Sugar-Salem (3-0), which hosts Ririe tonight.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 43
Firth 7 11 7 18 — 43
Sugar-Salem 19 19 6 9 — 53
FIRTH (43) — Ben Park 13, Colton Mecham 5, Grayson Nelson 14, Cannon Carpenter 2, Tanner Killpack 2, Jace Ericsson 7. FG: 12-38. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 4 (Park 2, Mecham 1, Ericcson 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (53) — Tanner Harris 10, Curtis Drake 5, Gerohm Rihari 4, Hadley Miller 7, Sam Parkinson 6, Ethan Warner 2, Brady Blaser 4, Kyler Handy 13, Brysen Barr 2. FG: 22-49. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 7 (Drake 1, Miller 1, Parkinson 2, Handy 3). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
TETON 58, NORTH FREMONT 37: At Driggs, Waklee Kunz scored 26 points for Teton in a nonconference win over North Fremont.
Teton head Shon Kunz said he is not sure if that is a single-season career high for the junior, but he guesses that it is. She accounted for half of Teton’s eight 3-pointers.
“She had (three 3s) in the third quarter,” coach Kunz said. “We went on a little run right there.”
Cambrie Streit and Annalea Brown each added eight for Teton (4-4), which plays Saturday at West Jefferson. Ellie Miller had 15 points and Kelby Dye had 14 for North Fremont (3-2), which plays Saturday at American Falls.
TETON 58, NORTH FREMONT 37
North Fremont 9 13 7 8 — 37
Teton 11 13 20 14 — 58
NORTH FREMONT (37) — Ellie Miller 15, Alexa Nedrow 4, Dakodah Dexter 4, Kelby Dye 14. FG: 11. FT: 14-21. 3-pointers: 1 (Miller). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Nedrow.
TETON (58) — Aspen Lasson 2, Janie Nelson 6, Halle Lasson 2, Waklee Kunz 26, Brooke Kaufman 3, Cambrie Streit 8, Annalea Brown 8, Kinley Brown 3. FG: 18. FT: 14-23. 3-pointers: 8 (Kunz 4, Streit 2, A. Brown 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 43: At Malad, the Dragons earned a regular season split with West Jefferson thanks to outscoring the Panthers 26-15 in the second half.
Malad finished the night 18 for 19 from the foul line in a game that featured 20-plus point totals from West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway (25 points) and Malad’s Shawnee Simpson (26 points).
“They shot amazing from the line,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “They came out hot in the second half and we didn’t match their intensity.”
Taneal Wright added seven points for West Jefferson (4-2), which plays Thursday at South Fremont.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 43
West Jefferson 15 13 7 8—43
Malad 12 10 13 13—50
WEST JEFFERSON (43)—Jordi Holdaway 25, Kynlee Newman 3, Makiah Rogers 4, Saige Moss 4, Taneal Wright 7. FG: 17. FT: 3-9. 3-pointers: 2 (Holdaway). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
MALAD (50)—Tripp 8, Peterson 2, Hannah 2, Simpson 26, Hubbard 8. FG: 14. FT: 18-19. 3-pointers: 2 (Tripp). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
ABERDEEN 58, CHALLIS 43: At Challis, the Vikings fell in a nonconference game to Aberdeen.
The Tigers took advantage in the second quarter, outscoring Challis 19-4.
“We just went a little flat that second quarter,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “Aberdeen’s a really good team. They’ve got some really good girls on their team.”
Jessi Farr had 15 points and Tessa Gregory added 13 for Challis (4-4), which plays Thursday at Salmon.
ABERDEEN 58, CHALLIS 43
Aberdeen 15 19 14 10—58
Challis 17 4 12 10—43
ABERDEEN (58)—Jimena S. 2, Aysha M. 4, Elizabeth S. 3, Jacey N. 2, Yasmin O. 24, Courtney P. 11, Hope D. 2, Ellie W. 10. FG: 21. FT: 11-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Elizabeth S. 1, Yasmin O. 3, Courtney P. 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (43)—Jessi Farr 15, Zoe D’Orazio 2, Austyn Erickson 1, Hannah Corrigan 3, Jazmine Rivera 7, Erin Anderson 2, Tessa Gregory 13. FG: 15. FT: 10-24. 3-pointers: 3 (Farr 2, Rivera 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none