At Shelley, seven players scored for the Skyline girls soccer team in a 9-0 conference shutout win over the Russets.
Skyline led 5-0 at halftime off goals from Mattie Olson (Emily Stuart assist), Tasha Miller (Taylor Cole assist), Teresa Ledezma (Corbyn Stosich assist), Stosich (Miller assist) and Rachel Glaser (Cole assist). Jaqueline Trejo (Brooklyn Morgan assist), Miller (Ledezma assist) and Haley Mickelsen (Olson assist, Morgan assist) scored in the second half for the Grizzlies (5-1-0), who play District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Tuesday. Shelley (0-8-0) hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
HIGHLAND 6, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans fell to Highland in a conference game.
Sidney Lance scored for the Titans, who trailed 2-1 at halftime after an even first half in which two balls hit the crossbar, according to Thunder Ridge coach Seth Boyle.
“With only two subs due to injury, fatigue became a factor in the second half,” Boyle said in an email. “Much better performance from an effort standpoint than the last couple games. Just couldn’t sustain it.”
SUGAR-SALEM 2, TETON 1: At Sugar City, the Diggers edged rival Teton for a conference win. Teton is the first team to score against Sugar-Salem thus far this season. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (6-0-0, 2-0-0) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday while Teton (4-2-0) hosts American Falls the same day.
Boys soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Pocatello, the Titans remained undefeated versus 5A District 5-6 opponents with a win over Highland.
Israel Chavez scored two goals and Jesus Lopez also scored for the Titans, who host Madison on Monday.
SUGAR-SALEM 2, TETON 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers bested their rivals for a conference win.
Joshua Rhoton and Sam Puzey each scored while Spencer Hunt had an assist for the Diggers, who led 1-0 at halftime.
“Teton plays a tough defense and mid-field, but we did a good job controlling the tempo of the game, overall, and we kept them from getting very many chances to score,” Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email.
The Diggers (5-0-1) host Marsh Valley on Saturday while Teton (3-2-0) hosts American Falls the same day.
Volleyball
THUNDER RIDGE 3, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Idaho Falls, Thunder Ridge defeated the Tigers 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 for a nonconference win.
The Titans were coming off a four-set win over Bonneville on Tuesday--Bonneville’s first loss of the season--and Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said she anticipated a ‘very tough match’ Thursday.
“They have tall hitters, big blockers and they’re very scrappy,” Zarpentine said. “The scores might not dictate it, but I‘m grateful my kids competed with them. That’s all I can ask of my kids right now.”
Sage Berrett had six blocks, Sydney Hess had six kills and Maddy Cook had four digs for the Tigers (2-4), who play in the Star Valley (Wyo.) tournament beginning today. Thunder Ridge next plays Tuesday at Sugar-Salem.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, RIRIE 0: At Ririe, Butte County defeated Ririe 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 in a nonconference match.
Erith Hayes had 12 kills, Emily Crystal had eight kills and Brianna Scott had seven kills for Ririe (3-2), which plays Wednesday at North Fremont. Butte County hosts Challis on Thursday.
High school football
LOST RIVERS 52, WELLS (NEV. 6): At Wells, Nev., Lost Rivers earned a dominating nonconference win to move to 2-0.
The Pirates led 38-0 after the first quarter, which prompted a running clock per Nevada rules, and 46-0 at halftime. Brady McAffee had three touchdowns for Lost Rivers: a 55-yard score on the first play, a fumble recovery and an 18-yard run.
“Last week, (Wells) lost their game 76-70,” Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said. “We knew they could throw the ball, but we really dominated right from the start.”