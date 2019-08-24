At Bonneville, the Rigby High School boys soccer team defeated Bonneville 10-1 for its second win in as many days.
Ethan Thompson and Kylan Mower each had two goals and one assist, Mark Peterson had two goals, Carlos Castro had one goal and one assist, David Resendiz had one goal and two assists and Mitchell Taylor and Fabi Castro each had a goal for the Trojans, who led 10-0 at halftime.
“I like the fact that my team, they weren’t selfish with the ball,” Rigby coach Bart Mower said. “They moved it when they needed to and got the right guys shooting.”
Rigby plays Monday at Blackfoot.
HILLCREST 6, MINICO 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights began the 2019 season with a shutout nonconference win.
A Minico own goal occurred in the first half, which had goals from Hillcrest’s Saul Espinosa, Jake Hoover (Easton Speirs assist), Gage Jarvis (Hadrien Pena assist) and Johan Gaytan-Hernandez. Tyler Stauffer, who played keeper the first half, played striker in the second half and scored off a Pena assist.
“I give a lot of credit to Minico because they kept up their intensity the whole game,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “Kudos to them.”
Hillcrest (1-0-0) plays Monday at Shelley.
THUNDER RIDGE 1, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans played to a nonconference tie versus the Tigers.
Jesus Lopez scored off an assist from Tanner Bateman with 15 minutes left in the second half for Thunder Ridge and the score held. Forrest Cole scored for Idaho Falls off a 20th minute penalty kick.
“Once we settled in and started playing the game, we had a lot of opportunities to finish,” Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said. “I.F. is a tough team. They’re fast and they’re big.”
Thunder Ridge (1-0-0) plays Tuesday at Bonneville while Idaho Falls (0-1-1) plays Wednesday at conference opponent Hillcrest.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, JEROME 2: At Jerome, the Bees began the 2019 season with a comeback nonconference win over Jerome.
Bonneville trailed 2-1 at halftime before getting two goals from Kylie Coles (Brooklyn Pett assist, Isie Nelson assist) and a goal from Reagan Flynn (Alissa Andrus assist) in the first 15 minutes of the second half to take the lead. Flynn scored Bonneville’s final goal of the game unassisted in the 54th.
“It was a rough start, but I’m proud of the way they came back in the second half,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email.
Bonneville (1-0-0) plays Thunder Ridge on Monday.
HILLCREST 13, MINICO 0: At Minico, the Knights began the 2019 season with a shutout nonconference win.
Zoe Hansen (three goals), Allie Chapple (three goals), Brooklyn Summers (two goals), BreAnn Benson (two goals), Sydney Finch (one goal), Jenny Hansen (one goal off a penalty kick) and Dresden Reilly (one goal) scored for the Knights, who also had 12 assists: Benson (two), Jordianne Steele (two), Sydney Monk (one), Hailey Cushing (one), Finch (one), Chapple (one), Jenny Hansen (one), Taelor Miller (one), Breanna Egan (one) and Ella McMurphy (one).
Hillcrest (1-0-0) hosts Shelley on Monday.
TETON 3, AMERICAN FALLS 2: At American Falls, defending 3A state consolation champion Teton began the 2019 season with a nonconference win over American Falls. No further details were available.
Teton (1-0-0) plays Tuesday at Snake River.